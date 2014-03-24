Nash wins women's short track in Fontana
Batty and Gould complete podium
Elite women short track: -
Katerina Nash powered to victory in the elite women's short track race in Fontana, one week after winning the short track at Bonelli Park.
The Fontana short track happened one day after the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup cross country series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. Most of the favorites from the previous day's race stuck around to also compete in the short track.
Some of the world's top women lined up at the start for what would be approximately a 20-minute all-out race around a short course.
Nash, who is from the Czech Republic but lives in California, led the powerful Luna Pro Team to victory, finishing three seconds ahead of Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) of Canada in second and four seconds ahead of another Luna rider Georgia Gould of the United States.
Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson gave Trek Factory Racing another podium spot by finishing fourth while yesterday's US Cup cross country winner Catharine Pendrel of Canada gave Luna the final place on the podium in fifth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
|0:19:55
|2
|Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Team)
|0:00:03
|3
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:05
|4
|Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing Team)
|0:00:14
|5
|Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:17
|6
|Andreanne Pichette (Opus-OGC)
|0:00:19
|7
|Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)
|0:00:20
|8
|Sandra Walter (No Team)
|0:00:21
|9
|Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.Com)
|0:00:34
|10
|Kate Courtney (Specialized Factory Racing )
|0:00:46
|11
|Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
|0:00:57
|12
|Cheryl Sornson (RDC)
|0:00:59
|13
|Cindy Montambault (CVM)
|0:01:01
|14
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team)
|0:01:06
|15
|Nina Baum (Stans No Tubes Women Elite)
|0:01:12
|16
|Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt )
|0:01:13
|17
|Erin Alders (Liv/Giant)
|0:01:15
|18
|Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:01:19
|19
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonels)
|0:01:21
|20
|Vicky Barclay (Stans No Tubes Elite Women)
|0:01:25
|21
|Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:01:39
|DNF
|Jessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team)
|DNF
|Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)
|DNS
|Shayna Powless (BMC Project Dirt)
|DNS
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stans No Tubes Women's Elite)
|DNS
|Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant-Tuffshed)
|DNS
|Vanessa Humic (Kenda/PMBC)
