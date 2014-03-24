Trending

Nash wins women's short track in Fontana

Batty and Gould complete podium

US Cup Series Leader Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Katerina Nash powered to victory in the elite women's short track race in Fontana, one week after winning the short track at Bonelli Park.

The Fontana short track happened one day after the Fontana round of the USA Cycling US Cup cross country series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group. Most of the favorites from the previous day's race stuck around to also compete in the short track.

Some of the world's top women lined up at the start for what would be approximately a 20-minute all-out race around a short course.

Nash, who is from the Czech Republic but lives in California, led the powerful Luna Pro Team to victory, finishing three seconds ahead of Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) of Canada in second and four seconds ahead of another Luna rider Georgia Gould of the United States.

Australian national champion Rebecca Henderson gave Trek Factory Racing another podium spot by finishing fourth while yesterday's US Cup cross country winner Catharine Pendrel of Canada gave Luna the final place on the podium in fifth.

Results

Elite Women's Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)0:19:55
2Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Team)0:00:03
3Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)0:00:05
4Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing Team)0:00:14
5Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)0:00:17
6Andreanne Pichette (Opus-OGC)0:00:19
7Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus)0:00:20
8Sandra Walter (No Team)0:00:21
9Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.Com)0:00:34
10Kate Courtney (Specialized Factory Racing )0:00:46
11Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team)0:00:57
12Cheryl Sornson (RDC)0:00:59
13Cindy Montambault (CVM)0:01:01
14Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team)0:01:06
15Nina Baum (Stans No Tubes Women Elite)0:01:12
16Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt )0:01:13
17Erin Alders (Liv/Giant)0:01:15
18Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:01:19
19Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonels)0:01:21
20Vicky Barclay (Stans No Tubes Elite Women)0:01:25
21Amanda Sin (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:01:39
DNFJessica Rawlins (Bicycles Plus Racing)
DNFKarlee Gendron (Trek Canada Mountain Bike Team)
DNFErica Tingey (Team Jamis)
DNSShayna Powless (BMC Project Dirt)
DNSSarah Kaufmann (Stans No Tubes Women's Elite)
DNSAmy Beisel (Liv/Giant-Tuffshed)
DNSVanessa Humic (Kenda/PMBC)

 

