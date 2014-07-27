Gould wins Catamount Classic short track
Two weekends in a row of short track wins for Gould
Elite women short track: -
One week after winning the US short track national championships, Georgia Gould (Luna) won the Catamount Classic short track in Vermont.
"That's what I call a streak!" Gould told Cyclingnews after her win. "It was a great race. The course was pretty technical - there was a hill and some singletrack."
Gould won in a sprint finish ahead of her teammate Katerina Nash and Lea Davison (Specialized), who won yesterday's cross country.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|0:26:50
|2
|Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
|3
|Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com Bike Team)
|0:00:09
|5
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-VCGraphix.com)
|0:00:11
|6
|Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team)
|0:00:29
|7
|Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
|0:00:30
|8
|Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)
|0:01:03
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
|0:01:18
|10
|Elisa Otter (Bicycles Express)
|0:01:30
|11
|Rose Grant (Sportsman and Haus)
|0:01:41
|12
|Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
|13
|Shayna Powless (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)
|0:02:01
|14
|Emily Shields (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)
|0:02:14
|-2laps
|Amy Beisel (LIV/Giant - Tuff Shed)
|-2laps
|Serena Gordon (All Access Racing)
|-2laps
|Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
|-3laps
|Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)
|-4laps
|Chloe Cross (Team Whistler)
|-4laps
|Ksenia Lepikhina (Tokyo Joe's)
|-6laps
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development)
