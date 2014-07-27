Trending

Gould wins Catamount Classic short track

Two weekends in a row of short track wins for Gould

Image 1 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) takes the short track win at Catamount

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 34

The Pro Women being called to staging at the Catamount short rack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 34

Lea Davison (Specialized) being vigilant never to allow both Luna riders ahead of her

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 34

Young Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding in the top 10

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 34

Shayna Powless (BMC Project) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 34

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) followed by Chloe Woodruff with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 34

The Little Bellas were all screaming for Lea Davison to win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 34

The Pro Women starting on a long grassy part of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 34

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) leading the women onto the back of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 34

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) leading the race on the second lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 34

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) leading with Kate Courtney riding second wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 34

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) taking a turn at the front mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 34

Libby White (UVM) eyeing a rocky descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 34

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading with a bit more than one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 34

Lea Davison (Specialized) was not about to let Nash ride away

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding third wheel late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) sprinting against Nash and Davison

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 34

Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) riding her own pace

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 34

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) takes the hole-shot and heads up the climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 34

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) went to the lead on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 34

The pace split the field within one lap leaving small chase groups behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 34

Nobody was surprised to see Lea Davison (Specialized) go to the front within a couple laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 34

Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) riding alone behind the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 34

Chloe Cross (Team Whistler) chasing the leaders on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 34

The downhill portion of the course forced the riders to space out considerably

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 34

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading the race on lap five with Lea Davison in pursuit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 34

Lea Davison (Specialized) had her hands full against the two Luna riders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 34

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) bided her time never far from the front

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 34

Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) stayed with the lead group until late in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 34

Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) matching the pace set by Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 34

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) was part of the lead group of five late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 34

Emily Shields (BMC Project) descending in the woods

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 34

Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant Tuff Shed) on a fast descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

One week after winning the US short track national championships, Georgia Gould (Luna) won the Catamount Classic short track in Vermont.

"That's what I call a streak!" Gould told Cyclingnews after her win. "It was a great race. The course was pretty technical - there was a hill and some singletrack."

Gould won in a sprint finish ahead of her teammate Katerina Nash and Lea Davison (Specialized), who won yesterday's cross country.

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)0:26:50
2Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
3Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
4Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com Bike Team)0:00:09
5Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-VCGraphix.com)0:00:11
6Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team)0:00:29
7Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)0:00:30
8Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)0:01:03
9Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)0:01:18
10Elisa Otter (Bicycles Express)0:01:30
11Rose Grant (Sportsman and Haus)0:01:41
12Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
13Shayna Powless (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)0:02:01
14Emily Shields (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)0:02:14
-2lapsAmy Beisel (LIV/Giant - Tuff Shed)
-2lapsSerena Gordon (All Access Racing)
-2lapsElizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
-3lapsVicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)
-4lapsChloe Cross (Team Whistler)
-4lapsKsenia Lepikhina (Tokyo Joe's)
-6lapsEllen Noble (Bear Development)

