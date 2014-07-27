Image 1 of 31 The Pro Men staging an international field at the Catamount Classic short track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 31 Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain) riding in the lead group on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 31 Perley Bradford (Champion Systems) hammering up the climb on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 31 Kerry Werner (BMC Project) leading a select group in the first half of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 31 Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) taking a flier early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 31 Kerry Werner (BMC Project) on the climb with Mitch Hoke following (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 31 Kerry Werner (BMC Project) could not ride Hoke off his wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 31 Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) at the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 31 Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) putting in a brilliant ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 31 Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org) staying in contact with the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 31 Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) leading a group of three with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 31 Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) attempting to re-join the leaders with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 31 Chasers led by Gorry Cypress (Whole Athlete) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 31 Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) sprinting against Sepp Kuss for the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 31 Spencer Paxson (Kona) leading the climb on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 31 Spencer Paxson (Kona) taking the hole-shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 31 Spencer Paxson (Kona) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 31 Spencer Paxson (Kona) took the hole-shot and lead up the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 31 Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) eyeing a drop-off (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 31 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete) riding in the top ten early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 31 David Flaten (Giant North East Off Road) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 31 Kerry Werner (BMC Project) at the front of the race after on lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 31 Kerry Werner (BMC) pulling a large group behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 31 Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) riding in the top three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 31 Kerry Werner (BMC Project) seemed to be having a problem staying with the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 31 Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) seemed to be smiling throughout the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 31 Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) was never far from the front during the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 31 Spencer Paxson (Kona) seemed to be paying for his early efforts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 31 The venue at the Catamount Family Center (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 31 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 31 Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) wins his first Pro XCT short track race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Mitch Hoke (Pro's Closet) won the Catamount Classic short track race on Sunday in Vermont. He finished ahead of Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt) and Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling).

"I knew I would have a shot if I could last to the finish with those guys," said Hoke. "I just tried to keep suffering. Short track is so hard, you just want to give up the whole time. It's so brutal. You just have to hang in there, but those guys Sepp and Cole were so awesome."

