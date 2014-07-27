Trending

Hoke wins Catamount Classic short track

The Pro Men staging an international field at the Catamount Classic short track

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain) riding in the lead group on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Perley Bradford (Champion Systems) hammering up the climb on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (BMC Project) leading a select group in the first half of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) taking a flier early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (BMC Project) on the climb with Mitch Hoke following

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (BMC Project) could not ride Hoke off his wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) at the top of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) putting in a brilliant ride

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org) staying in contact with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) leading a group of three with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete) attempting to re-join the leaders with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Chasers led by Gorry Cypress (Whole Athlete) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) sprinting against Sepp Kuss for the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Paxson (Kona) leading the climb on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Paxson (Kona) taking the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Paxson (Kona) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Paxson (Kona) took the hole-shot and lead up the first climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) eyeing a drop-off

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete) riding in the top ten early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
David Flaten (Giant North East Off Road)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (BMC Project) at the front of the race after on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (BMC) pulling a large group behind him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) riding in the top three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (BMC Project) seemed to be having a problem staying with the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sepp Kuss (BMC Project) seemed to be smiling throughout the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) was never far from the front during the whole race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Spencer Paxson (Kona) seemed to be paying for his early efforts

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The venue at the Catamount Family Center

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) wins his first Pro XCT short track race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Mitch Hoke (Pro's Closet) won the Catamount Classic short track race on Sunday in Vermont. He finished ahead of Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt) and Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling).

"I knew I would have a shot if I could last to the finish with those guys," said Hoke. "I just tried to keep suffering. Short track is so hard, you just want to give up the whole time. It's so brutal. You just have to hang in there, but those guys Sepp and Cole were so awesome."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Hoke (The Pro's Closet - Stan's NoTubes)0:26:16
2Sepp Kuss (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)0:00:01
3Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org)0:00:02
4Neilson Powless0:00:08
5Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)0:00:15
6Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain Factory)0:00:20
7Kerry Werner Jr. (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)0:00:37
8Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)0:00:43
9Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan's NoTubes)0:01:09
10Luke Vrouwenvelder (Champion-System/Cannondale)0:01:10
11Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)0:01:11
12Marc-Andre Fortier (Team Quebec)0:01:12
13Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)0:01:14
14Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)0:01:36
15Billy Melone (Riverside Racing)0:01:37
-3lapsRyan Standish
-3lapsMichael Sampson (Adigga Racing)
-3lapsTJ Woodruff (backcountry.com)
-3lapsLevi Kurlander (Durango High School)
-3lapsChristopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing)
-3lapsDavid Flaten (Giant North East Off Road)
-5lapsFelix Belhumeur (pivot cycles/ote)
-5lapstom Sampson (adigga racing)
-5lapsMadison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing / GU Energy)
-5lapsBradford Perley (Champion system/cannondale)
-5lapsAdrian Retief
-6lapsMatthew Turcotte (Lessard Bicycles)
-6lapsVincent Lessard
-6lapsAaron Oakes (Bicycle Express Racing)
-6lapsJake Hollenbach
-6lapsAlex Meucci (Team Bents)
-6lapsChristopher Ziegler
-7lapsThomas Gauthier (Pivot cycle-OTE)
-7lapsNick Thomas (AZ Devo)
DNFFelix Burke (Opus-OGC)
DNFFaucher Robe Charles (Pivot cycle-ote)
DNFJoseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)
DNFGered Dunne (Mason Racing)
DNFNoah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing)

