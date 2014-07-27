Hoke wins Catamount Classic short track
Mitch Hoke (Pro's Closet) won the Catamount Classic short track race on Sunday in Vermont. He finished ahead of Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt) and Cole Oberman (Rare Disease Cycling).
"I knew I would have a shot if I could last to the finish with those guys," said Hoke. "I just tried to keep suffering. Short track is so hard, you just want to give up the whole time. It's so brutal. You just have to hang in there, but those guys Sepp and Cole were so awesome."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Hoke (The Pro's Closet - Stan's NoTubes)
|0:26:16
|2
|Sepp Kuss (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)
|0:00:01
|3
|Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org)
|0:00:02
|4
|Neilson Powless
|0:00:08
|5
|Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)
|0:00:15
|6
|Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain Factory)
|0:00:20
|7
|Kerry Werner Jr. (BMC project Dirt presented by KMC)
|0:00:37
|8
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
|0:00:43
|9
|Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:09
|10
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (Champion-System/Cannondale)
|0:01:10
|11
|Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:01:11
|12
|Marc-Andre Fortier (Team Quebec)
|0:01:12
|13
|Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)
|0:01:14
|14
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:01:36
|15
|Billy Melone (Riverside Racing)
|0:01:37
|-3laps
|Ryan Standish
|-3laps
|Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing)
|-3laps
|TJ Woodruff (backcountry.com)
|-3laps
|Levi Kurlander (Durango High School)
|-3laps
|Christopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing)
|-3laps
|David Flaten (Giant North East Off Road)
|-5laps
|Felix Belhumeur (pivot cycles/ote)
|-5laps
|tom Sampson (adigga racing)
|-5laps
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing / GU Energy)
|-5laps
|Bradford Perley (Champion system/cannondale)
|-5laps
|Adrian Retief
|-6laps
|Matthew Turcotte (Lessard Bicycles)
|-6laps
|Vincent Lessard
|-6laps
|Aaron Oakes (Bicycle Express Racing)
|-6laps
|Jake Hollenbach
|-6laps
|Alex Meucci (Team Bents)
|-6laps
|Christopher Ziegler
|-7laps
|Thomas Gauthier (Pivot cycle-OTE)
|-7laps
|Nick Thomas (AZ Devo)
|DNF
|Felix Burke (Opus-OGC)
|DNF
|Faucher Robe Charles (Pivot cycle-ote)
|DNF
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)
|DNF
|Gered Dunne (Mason Racing)
|DNF
|Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing)
