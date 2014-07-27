Image 1 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) wins his first Pro XCT race at Catamount (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 39 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 39 Antoine Caron Specialized) chasing Kerry Werner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 39 Spencer Paxson (Kona) trying to reel in the young guns off the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 39 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) was descending with wild abandon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 39 Spencer Paxson (Kona) took the hole shot and led most of the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 39 Pro Men’s start at the Catamount Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 39 Riders passing through tall grass in the first half of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 39 Spencer Paxson (Kona) leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 39 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) busting a move on one of the jumps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) leading Mitch Hoke and Kerry Werner on lap five (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) seemed to get stronger as the race progressed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 39 Kerry Werner (BMC) early in the contest (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 39 USA Cyclo-cross Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) riding near the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 39 Riders taking the final A-line drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 39 A Cannondale rider making the final descent to the start/finish area (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 39 Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing) alone of the final descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) takes the sprint against Kerry Werner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 39 Kerry Werner (BMC) riding down a rock face (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 39 Boily Emmanuel (Cyclone d’Alma) riding the rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 39 TJ Woodruff (Backcountry.com) sailing through the rock garden with ease (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 39 Daniel Sturm (Black Bear Cycling) coming off an A-line jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 39 Riders taking the A-lines saved enormous amounts of time today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 39 Spencer Paxson (Kona) leading Kerry Werner on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 39 Riders tackle the first significant uphill section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 39 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) riding in sixth position on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 39 A Cannondale rider zig zags across the initial grassy sections of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) in the air on the second A-line gap jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 39 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete) entertaining the crowd on the gap jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 39 A Cannondale rider about the land the gap jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 39 Payson McElveen (Richard’s Rainwater) in the air (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 39 Trevir Deryuse (Audi-Specialized) soaring over a gap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 39 Almost all of the pro men took all three A-lines (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 39 Levi Kurlander (Durango) jumping the gap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 39 Antoine Caron (Specialized) leading on the uphill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 39 Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet) riding in second position in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 39 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete) chasing on the uphill switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 39 Ryan Woodall (Pro’s Closet) riding through the rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada) won the elite men's cross country race at the US Pro XCT finale at the Catamount Classic in Vermont on Saturday. Caron outsprinted Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt), who was fresh off his second place finish at the US nationals last weekend. Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott MTB Team) earned third place, just three seconds behind the top two.

How it happened

With most of the big names of the sport missing today, the front row took on a much younger look. Kerry Werner (BMC Project), who finished second in last week’s US National Championships, was considered the pre-race favorite. A crash at the start caused some confusion, but most of the main contenders sailed free.

The course at the Catamount Center offered a bit of everything to the riders. It started with a long rolling section on grass before entering the woods. Riders were then treated to buff singletrack complete with man-made berms, whoops, and wooden bridge crossings. Uphill singletrack featured many short steep climbs that occasionally forced riders off their bikes, mostly due to mis-shifts. The climb to the top of the Catamount hill was broken up into so many sections that the pure climbers had no advantage.

Towards the middle of the course, racers faced three A/B lines. The first was a double rock drop, the second a gap jump, and the third a very steep rock drop. All the main contenders took the A-lines as the B lines were much longer. At the top of the course, riders had to contend with a man-made rock garden about 60 feet long.

Spencer Paxson (Kona) took the hole-shot and led much of the first lap with Werner, Antoine Caron (Specialized), Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet), and Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) in hot pursuit. Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) got gapped early but did not let up chasing the leaders from sixth position.

Paxson was unable to hold off the young guns who all got around him by the second lap. Werner seemed to be in charge, but Caron took the lead mid-race and put the hammer down. Only Hoke and Werner were able to stay close as clearly each thought they could win.

Sometime during the final lap, Dodge joined the leaders and Hoke was dropped. The race concluded with Caron winning his first Pro XCT race by slightly over a bike length ahead of Werner. The long final straightaway on grass was the scene of many sprint finishes during the day. Dodge took third only a few bike lengths behind the leaders.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada) 1:39:45 2 Kerry Werner Jr. (BMC Project Dirt Presented By KMC) 3 Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott MTB Team) 0:00:03 4 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 0:00:46 5 Mitchell Hoke (The Pro's Closet - Stan's NoTubes) 0:01:43 6 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized) 0:02:21 7 Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand) 0:02:55 8 Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org) 0:02:56 9 Billy Melone (Riverside Racing) 0:03:17 10 Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan's Notubes Mtb Team) 0:03:40 11 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) 0:03:46 12 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized) 0:03:47 13 Luke Vrouwenvelder (Champion-System/Cannondale) 0:05:00 14 Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain Factory) 0:05:01 15 Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale) 0:05:54 16 Ryan Standish 0:06:21 17 Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing) 0:06:33 18 Emmanuel Boily (Cyclone D'alma / Equipe Du Quebec) 0:06:35 19 Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.Com) 0:07:03 20 Aaron Oakes (Bicycle Express Racing) 0:07:11 21 Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater Mtb Racing) 0:07:25 22 Christopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing) 0:07:38 23 Jorge Brito (Techocyclo) 0:07:44 24 Vincent Belhumeur (Lessard Bicycles\Equipe Quebec) 0:08:33 25 Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hangar) 0:08:39 26 Matthew Turcotte (Lessard Bicycles) 0:08:49 27 Gered Dunne (Mason Racing) 0:09:08 28 Vincent Lessard 0:09:20 29 Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling) 0:09:46 30 Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing) 0:09:48 31 Corey Brioschi (Realdeal/Gears P/B Waspcam) 0:09:54 32 Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 33 Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing) 0:10:33 34 Daniel Sturm (Black Bear Cycling) 0:10:52 35 Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing / Gu Energy) 0:11:00 36 Samuel Tremblay (Equipe Du Quebec / Rocky Mountain Procycle) 0:11:30 37 Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing) 0:12:07 38 Jean-Daniel Boily (Cyclone D'alma / Equipe Du Quebec) 0:12:12 39 Andy Bishop (Team Specialized) 0:12:29 40 John Burns (Burns Racing) 0:13:10 41 Levi Kurlander (Durango High School) 0:13:59 42 Forrest Conrad (Toasted Head) 0:14:28 43 John Brown (Go) 0:15:12 44 Trent Meyers (Realdeal/Gears P/B Waspcam) 0:16:22 45 Alex Meucci (Team Bents) 0:17:06 -2laps Christopher Ziegler -2laps Luke Hlavenka (Realdeal/Gears P/B Waspcam) -2laps David Flaten (Giant North East Off Road) -2laps Mathew Katz (Bicycle Express) -2laps Nick Thomas (Az Devo) DNF Adrian Retief DNF Sepp Kuss (Bmc Project Dirt Presented By Kmc) DNF Trevor Deruise (Audi/Specialized) DNF Pete Macleod (Barfly) DNF Matthew Okeefe (Ata Cycles Concord)