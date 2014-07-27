Caron wins Catamount Pro XCT
Sprint finish decides race with Werner in second
Elite and junior men cross country: -
Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada) won the elite men's cross country race at the US Pro XCT finale at the Catamount Classic in Vermont on Saturday. Caron outsprinted Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt), who was fresh off his second place finish at the US nationals last weekend. Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott MTB Team) earned third place, just three seconds behind the top two.
How it happened
With most of the big names of the sport missing today, the front row took on a much younger look. Kerry Werner (BMC Project), who finished second in last week’s US National Championships, was considered the pre-race favorite. A crash at the start caused some confusion, but most of the main contenders sailed free.
The course at the Catamount Center offered a bit of everything to the riders. It started with a long rolling section on grass before entering the woods. Riders were then treated to buff singletrack complete with man-made berms, whoops, and wooden bridge crossings. Uphill singletrack featured many short steep climbs that occasionally forced riders off their bikes, mostly due to mis-shifts. The climb to the top of the Catamount hill was broken up into so many sections that the pure climbers had no advantage.
Towards the middle of the course, racers faced three A/B lines. The first was a double rock drop, the second a gap jump, and the third a very steep rock drop. All the main contenders took the A-lines as the B lines were much longer. At the top of the course, riders had to contend with a man-made rock garden about 60 feet long.
Spencer Paxson (Kona) took the hole-shot and led much of the first lap with Werner, Antoine Caron (Specialized), Mitch Hoke (Pro’s Closet), and Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy-Scott) in hot pursuit. Casey Williams (Whole Athlete) got gapped early but did not let up chasing the leaders from sixth position.
Paxson was unable to hold off the young guns who all got around him by the second lap. Werner seemed to be in charge, but Caron took the lead mid-race and put the hammer down. Only Hoke and Werner were able to stay close as clearly each thought they could win.
Sometime during the final lap, Dodge joined the leaders and Hoke was dropped. The race concluded with Caron winning his first Pro XCT race by slightly over a bike length ahead of Werner. The long final straightaway on grass was the scene of many sprint finishes during the day. Dodge took third only a few bike lengths behind the leaders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Caron (Specialized Racing Canada)
|1:39:45
|2
|Kerry Werner Jr. (BMC Project Dirt Presented By KMC)
|3
|Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy Scott MTB Team)
|0:00:03
|4
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
|0:00:46
|5
|Mitchell Hoke (The Pro's Closet - Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:43
|6
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:02:21
|7
|Mathew Waghorn (New Zealand)
|0:02:55
|8
|Cole Oberman (Rarediseasecycling.Org)
|0:02:56
|9
|Billy Melone (Riverside Racing)
|0:03:17
|10
|Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan's Notubes Mtb Team)
|0:03:40
|11
|Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)
|0:03:46
|12
|Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|0:03:47
|13
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (Champion-System/Cannondale)
|0:05:00
|14
|Patrick Chartrand (Rocky Mountain Factory)
|0:05:01
|15
|Bradford Perley (Champion System/Cannondale)
|0:05:54
|16
|Ryan Standish
|0:06:21
|17
|Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing)
|0:06:33
|18
|Emmanuel Boily (Cyclone D'alma / Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:06:35
|19
|Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.Com)
|0:07:03
|20
|Aaron Oakes (Bicycle Express Racing)
|0:07:11
|21
|Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater Mtb Racing)
|0:07:25
|22
|Christopher Hamlin (Bicycle Express Racing)
|0:07:38
|23
|Jorge Brito (Techocyclo)
|0:07:44
|24
|Vincent Belhumeur (Lessard Bicycles\Equipe Quebec)
|0:08:33
|25
|Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hangar)
|0:08:39
|26
|Matthew Turcotte (Lessard Bicycles)
|0:08:49
|27
|Gered Dunne (Mason Racing)
|0:09:08
|28
|Vincent Lessard
|0:09:20
|29
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling)
|0:09:46
|30
|Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express Racing)
|0:09:48
|31
|Corey Brioschi (Realdeal/Gears P/B Waspcam)
|0:09:54
|32
|Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)
|33
|Michael Sampson (Adigga Racing)
|0:10:33
|34
|Daniel Sturm (Black Bear Cycling)
|0:10:52
|35
|Madison Matthews (Toasted Head Racing / Gu Energy)
|0:11:00
|36
|Samuel Tremblay (Equipe Du Quebec / Rocky Mountain Procycle)
|0:11:30
|37
|Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:12:07
|38
|Jean-Daniel Boily (Cyclone D'alma / Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:12:12
|39
|Andy Bishop (Team Specialized)
|0:12:29
|40
|John Burns (Burns Racing)
|0:13:10
|41
|Levi Kurlander (Durango High School)
|0:13:59
|42
|Forrest Conrad (Toasted Head)
|0:14:28
|43
|John Brown (Go)
|0:15:12
|44
|Trent Meyers (Realdeal/Gears P/B Waspcam)
|0:16:22
|45
|Alex Meucci (Team Bents)
|0:17:06
|-2laps
|Christopher Ziegler
|-2laps
|Luke Hlavenka (Realdeal/Gears P/B Waspcam)
|-2laps
|David Flaten (Giant North East Off Road)
|-2laps
|Mathew Katz (Bicycle Express)
|-2laps
|Nick Thomas (Az Devo)
|DNF
|Adrian Retief
|DNF
|Sepp Kuss (Bmc Project Dirt Presented By Kmc)
|DNF
|Trevor Deruise (Audi/Specialized)
|DNF
|Pete Macleod (Barfly)
|DNF
|Matthew Okeefe (Ata Cycles Concord)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc-Andre Fortier (Team Quebec)
|1:07:36
|2
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mexico National)
|3
|Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|4
|Egan Bernel
|0:00:01
|5
|Felix Burke (Opus-Ogc)
|0:00:15
|6
|Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:00:57
|7
|Carson Beckett (Wood-N-Wave)
|0:01:40
|8
|Felix Belhumeur (Pivot-Ote)
|0:02:03
|9
|Liam Mulcahy (Team Ontario/ Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's Cc P/B Norbrooklin)
|10
|Juan Jose Rincon (Sevilla)
|0:02:04
|11
|Christian Caivinagua (Santana)
|0:02:53
|12
|Jose Alfred Rodriguez (Mexico National)
|0:03:12
|13
|Landen Beckner (Rad Racing/Kona)
|0:03:27
|14
|Guillaume Larose-Gingras (Pivot Cycles-Ote)
|0:03:56
|15
|Liam Earl (Byrds)
|0:04:08
|16
|Grant Ellwood (Tokyo Joe's Jr)
|0:04:57
|17
|Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete/Specialized)
|18
|Zach Peterson (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:06:46
|19
|Owen Flood (Team Ontario - Arrow Racing)
|0:07:05
|20
|Braedyn Kozman (Team Ontario/ Tuf Rack Racing)
|0:07:37
|21
|Garrett Gerchar (Clif Bar Mtb And Cyclocross Team)
|0:08:18
|22
|Christian Panozzo (Giant-Southwest-Racing)
|0:09:00
|23
|Thomas Gauthier (Pivot Cycle-Ote)
|24
|Charles Faucher Robert (Pivot-Ote)
|0:10:08
|25
|Ryan Berliner (Giant Northeast Off Road)
|0:10:19
|26
|Luis Rivera-Cruz (Puerto Rico National Team)
|0:11:52
|27
|Maduro Gabriel (Puerto Rico National Team)
|0:14:19
|28
|Alewxander Mercado (Puerto Rico National Team)
|0:14:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy