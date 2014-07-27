Image 1 of 39 Lea Davison (Specialized) in the air at the first double drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 39 Under 23 National Champion Kate Courtney (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 39 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) moments before she crashe on the rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 39 Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) got caught up behind the Nash crash (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 39 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) got off to a poor start but moved up dramatically (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 39 Kate Courtney (Specialized) will probably be winning these events some day (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 39 USA Champion Lea Davison (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 39 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) has to be considered one of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 39 Luna riders (L to R) (Maghalie Rochette, Georgia Gould, and Katerina Nash) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 39 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) is also a pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 39 Lea Davison (Specialized) takes the hole-shot and leads lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 39 Lea Davison (Specialized) is marked by Katerina Nash in the tall grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 39 Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 39 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 39 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding uphill on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 39 Lea Davison (Specialized) is contratulated by her many hometown fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 39 Lea Davison (Specialized) takes the win at Catamount for the second time in two years (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 39 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) finishing second (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 39 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) finishing third (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 39 Vicki Barclay (Stan’s NoTubes) is a rock lover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 39 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) riding the rocks with ease (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 39 Mo Bruno-Roy (Cycle Loft) riding over the rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 39 Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 39 Pro Women's front row at Catamount (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 39 Lea Davison fans lined her home course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 39 Lea Davison (Specialized) leading Katerina Nash (Luna) on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 39 Kate Courtney (Specialized) was even with Georgia Gould early in lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 39 Shayna Powless (BMC Project) climbing on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 39 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) attempting to make up for a poor start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 39 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was the only rider who stayed with Davison during her initial surge (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 39 Rose Grant (Sportsman and Haus) has been riding well lately (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 39 Shayna Powless (BMC Project) having no problem with all the A-lines (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 39 Ellen Noble (Trek) showed off her technical skills today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 39 Rose Grant (Sportsman and Haus) landing a gap jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 39 Ellen Noble (Trek) soaring off a jump (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 39 About half the women took the second A-line while the other half took a long go-around (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 39 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) clawed her way back into contention on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 39 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) steadily moved up to the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 39 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) beating Daniela Campuzano in a sprint (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

One week after winning the US cross country nationals, Lea Davison (Specialized) won the US Pro XCT final at the Catamount Classic on home turf in Vermont. Katerina Nash and Georgia Gould (both Luna Pro Team) rounded out the top three at 37 and 43 seconds respectively.

"I can't believe it. This a dream come true to win in front of my home crowd. They cheered me on," said Davison after her victory. "It's unbelievable to have surgery and come back and win this."

How it happened

All eyes were on US National Champion Davison as she lined up on her home course, and in front of a throng of her Little Bella young ladies.

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team), who provided Davision with major competition last year, is currently competing for Canada at the Commonwealth Games. However, the powerful Luna squad brought Olympians Katerina Nash and Georgia Gould to bolster their chances for a win.

As expected, Davison took the hole-shot, and throughout the first lap it appeared that only Nash was up to the task of riding with her. Gould was not far off the pace but could not quite close down the gap. By lap three, however, Nash took the lead.

In the tight uphill singletrack, she appeared to be blocking Davison, which allowed her teammate Gould to join them. Shortly thereafter, Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com), Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) and Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) all bridged up to the leaders.

Surprisingly, Huck attacked the whole group and forced the pace incredibly high. As Huck led into the rock garden on lap four, Nash crashed just behind her, allowing Davison to get around her. On the final lap, Davison simply went harder and faster than anyone else. On the open sections of the course, she could be seen hammering up each climb out of the saddle. Nash did her best to chase but finished 37 seconds behind to claim second place.

Gould rolled in third, and Woodruff claimed the fourth spot. Huck provided some fireworks at the finish as she out-sprinted Campuzano for the last spot on the podium.

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) 1:31:55 2 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) 0:00:37 3 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) 0:00:43 4 Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.Com Bike Team) 0:00:54 5 Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix.Com) 0:01:11 6 Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) 0:01:12 7 Sandra Walter (Liv/Giant Canada) 0:01:57 8 Rose Grant (Sportsman And Haus) 0:03:51 9 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) 0:04:34 10 Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) 0:04:50 11 Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) 0:05:35 12 Cindy Montambault (Cvm 2 Vals / Equipe Du Quebec) 0:05:49 13 Rebecca Beaumont (Equipe Du Quebec / Cyclone D'alma/ Devinci) 0:07:21 14 Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant - Tuff Shed) 0:08:02 15 Shayna Powless (Bmc Project Dirt Presented By Kmc) 0:09:14 16 Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team) 0:09:48 17 Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles) 0:10:20 18 Ellen Noble (Bear Development) 0:11:30 19 Elizabeth White (Uvm Cycling) 0:12:10 20 Erin Alders (Liv/ Giant) 0:12:38 21 Elisa Otter (Bicycles Express) 0:12:45 22 Erica Tingey (Team Jamis) 0:13:07 23 Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt Presented By Kmc) 0:13:34 24 Vicki Barclay (Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team) 0:14:02 25 Serena Gordon (All Access Racing) 0:14:50 26 Joanne Grogan (Ness) 0:15:34 27 Laura Morfin (Mexico National Team) 0:15:51 28 Chloe Cross (Team Whistler) 0:18:15 29 Gabrielle April (Rocky Mountain/Procycle) 0:18:38 DNF Frederique Larose-Gingras (Cvm Subway Sigma)