Davison wins her home race at Catamount Classic Pro XCT
Luna women Nash and Gould round out top three
Elite and junior women cross country: -
One week after winning the US cross country nationals, Lea Davison (Specialized) won the US Pro XCT final at the Catamount Classic on home turf in Vermont. Katerina Nash and Georgia Gould (both Luna Pro Team) rounded out the top three at 37 and 43 seconds respectively.
"I can't believe it. This a dream come true to win in front of my home crowd. They cheered me on," said Davison after her victory. "It's unbelievable to have surgery and come back and win this."
How it happened
All eyes were on US National Champion Davison as she lined up on her home course, and in front of a throng of her Little Bella young ladies.
Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team), who provided Davision with major competition last year, is currently competing for Canada at the Commonwealth Games. However, the powerful Luna squad brought Olympians Katerina Nash and Georgia Gould to bolster their chances for a win.
As expected, Davison took the hole-shot, and throughout the first lap it appeared that only Nash was up to the task of riding with her. Gould was not far off the pace but could not quite close down the gap. By lap three, however, Nash took the lead.
In the tight uphill singletrack, she appeared to be blocking Davison, which allowed her teammate Gould to join them. Shortly thereafter, Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com), Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe’s) and Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) all bridged up to the leaders.
Surprisingly, Huck attacked the whole group and forced the pace incredibly high. As Huck led into the rock garden on lap four, Nash crashed just behind her, allowing Davison to get around her. On the final lap, Davison simply went harder and faster than anyone else. On the open sections of the course, she could be seen hammering up each climb out of the saddle. Nash did her best to chase but finished 37 seconds behind to claim second place.
Gould rolled in third, and Woodruff claimed the fourth spot. Huck provided some fireworks at the finish as she out-sprinted Campuzano for the last spot on the podium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
|1:31:55
|2
|Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:37
|3
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:43
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.Com Bike Team)
|0:00:54
|5
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix.Com)
|0:01:11
|6
|Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team)
|0:01:12
|7
|Sandra Walter (Liv/Giant Canada)
|0:01:57
|8
|Rose Grant (Sportsman And Haus)
|0:03:51
|9
|Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing)
|0:04:34
|10
|Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
|0:04:50
|11
|Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team)
|0:05:35
|12
|Cindy Montambault (Cvm 2 Vals / Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:05:49
|13
|Rebecca Beaumont (Equipe Du Quebec / Cyclone D'alma/ Devinci)
|0:07:21
|14
|Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant - Tuff Shed)
|0:08:02
|15
|Shayna Powless (Bmc Project Dirt Presented By Kmc)
|0:09:14
|16
|Larissa Connors (Marin Bikes Factory Team)
|0:09:48
|17
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles)
|0:10:20
|18
|Ellen Noble (Bear Development)
|0:11:30
|19
|Elizabeth White (Uvm Cycling)
|0:12:10
|20
|Erin Alders (Liv/ Giant)
|0:12:38
|21
|Elisa Otter (Bicycles Express)
|0:12:45
|22
|Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)
|0:13:07
|23
|Emily Shields (Bmc Project Dirt Presented By Kmc)
|0:13:34
|24
|Vicki Barclay (Stan's Notubes Elite Women's Team)
|0:14:02
|25
|Serena Gordon (All Access Racing)
|0:14:50
|26
|Joanne Grogan (Ness)
|0:15:34
|27
|Laura Morfin (Mexico National Team)
|0:15:51
|28
|Chloe Cross (Team Whistler)
|0:18:15
|29
|Gabrielle April (Rocky Mountain/Procycle)
|0:18:38
|DNF
|Frederique Larose-Gingras (Cvm Subway Sigma)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soren Meeuwisse (Team Ontario/Trek Canada Mtb Team)
|0:59:23
|2
|Marine Lewis (Espresso Sport/Equipe Du Quebec)
|0:01:04
|3
|Laurie Arseneault (Team Iris)
|0:01:46
|4
|Paige Foxcroft (Team Ontario - Cycle Solutions Angry Johnny's Cc)
|0:02:34
|5
|Amelie Simard (Cvm Subway Sigma)
|0:02:48
|6
|Ksenia Lepikhina (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:03:27
|7
|Anne-Julie Tremblay (Equipe Team / Cyclone D'alma)
|0:03:48
|8
|Sabrina Bureau (Subway-Sigma)
|0:05:05
|DNF
|Elodie Bernier (Team Quebec)
|DNF
|Brenda Santoyo (Mexico National )
