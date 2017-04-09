Bonelli Park CX win for Erin Huck
Kate Courtney and Emily Batty complete podium
Elite Women: Bonelli Park -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox
|1:25:21
|2
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|3
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team
|0:01:35
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:03:29
|5
|Rose Grant (USA) Stans Notubes-Pivot Pro Team
|0:03:54
|6
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:34
|7
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:43
|8
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:46
|9
|Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:05:08
|10
|Sandra Walter (Can) Liv Cycling Canada
|0:06:55
|11
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Clif Pro Team
|0:07:06
|12
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Full Cycle Stunt Team
|0:07:08
|13
|Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:07:18
|14
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Assos/Pivot Cycles
|0:07:48
|15
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:09:50
|16
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans-Pivot Pro Cycling
|0:10:56
|17
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:11:58
|18
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:12:56
|19
|Amy Beisel (USA) Pro Cycling/Kenda
|0:13:34
|20
|Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans/Scott/Reynolds
|0:15:25
|21
|Kelsey Urban (USA) Whole Athlete p/b DNA Cycling
|0:15:56
|22
|Laurie Arseneault (Can) Independant
|23
|Fiona Dougherty (USA)
|24
|Liza Hartlaub (USA) GU Enery Labs
|25
|Nikki Peterson (USA) Ridebiker
|26
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|27
|Juliette Tetreault (Can)
|28
|Ellen Campbell (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|29
|Fairlee Frey (USA) Chinook Winds Casino Reso
|30
|Lisa Leonard (USA)
|31
|Rachel Anders (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|32
|Laura Slavin (USA) KTM Factory Racing
|33
|Kayley Burdine (USA) Sho-Air/Team Ridebiker
|34
|Meghan Kelley (USA) Last Chance Racing
|35
|Jordan Dubé (USA)
|DNF
|Cindy Montambault (USA) Équipe Cycliste Trek-GPL
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lurz (USA)
|DNF
|Kelsay Lundberg (USA)
