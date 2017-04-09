Trending

Bonelli Park CX win for Erin Huck

Kate Courtney and Emily Batty complete podium

Image 1 of 29

The front row included Canadian Champion (Emily Batty), Italian Champion Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team), USA Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing), and former World Champion Catharine Pendrel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 29

Hannah Finchamp (Clif Pro Team) easily handling a log barrier

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 29

Rebecca Gross (KHS) hammering up the long fire road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 29

Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding in second place with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 29

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading the race during the second lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 29

Emily Batty (Trek) settled into third place but could not quite bridge up to the leaders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 29

Haley Smith (Norco) leading some Clif riders up the long fire road climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 29

USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant racing in fifth place with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 29

Canadian Champion Emily Batty on a very bumpy descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 29

Shana Oiwkess (Sho-Air) riding well mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 29

Alexis Skarda (Stans No-Tubes) riding a steep singletrack climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) riding to a third place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 29

Kate Courtney (Specialized) congratulates Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) on her victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 29

Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team) climbing out of the saddle mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 29

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) descending with the race lead and one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 29

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) on a steep descent with one of her team-mates trailing her

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 29

Italian Champion Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 29

The newest member of the Clif Team, Lea Davison

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 29

Haley Smith (Norco) took the hole-shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 29

Conditions for the race were the best in years due to recent rains in California

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 29

Eva Lechner leading several of her Clif team-mates up a long climb with Emily Batty at the back

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 29

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) spent much of the early part of the race chasing Kate Courtney

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 29

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) on one of the several high-speed descents

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 29

Kate Courtney (Specialized) crossing a man-made log barrier

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 29

The fans were out in large numbers at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 29

A lone rider descents through the spring flowers at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 29

Kate Courtney (Specialized) leading a select group up the backside climb during lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 29

Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) riding solidly in third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 29

Some of the seven woman Clif Squad congratulating each other after the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox1:25:21
2Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:00:28
3Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Team0:01:35
4Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:03:29
5Rose Grant (USA) Stans Notubes-Pivot Pro Team0:03:54
6Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team0:04:34
7Eva Lechner (Ita) Clif Pro Team0:04:43
8Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team0:04:46
9Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team0:05:08
10Sandra Walter (Can) Liv Cycling Canada0:06:55
11Andrea Waldis (Swi) Clif Pro Team0:07:06
12Evelyn Dong (USA) Full Cycle Stunt Team0:07:08
13Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:07:18
14Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Assos/Pivot Cycles0:07:48
15Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:50
16Alexis Skarda (USA) Stans-Pivot Pro Cycling0:10:56
17Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:11:58
18Catherine Fleury (Can)0:12:56
19Amy Beisel (USA) Pro Cycling/Kenda0:13:34
20Nicole Tittensor (USA) Jans/Scott/Reynolds0:15:25
21Kelsey Urban (USA) Whole Athlete p/b DNA Cycling0:15:56
22Laurie Arseneault (Can) Independant
23Fiona Dougherty (USA)
24Liza Hartlaub (USA) GU Enery Labs
25Nikki Peterson (USA) Ridebiker
26Rebecca Gross (USA)
27Juliette Tetreault (Can)
28Ellen Campbell (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
29Fairlee Frey (USA) Chinook Winds Casino Reso
30Lisa Leonard (USA)
31Rachel Anders (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
32Laura Slavin (USA) KTM Factory Racing
33Kayley Burdine (USA) Sho-Air/Team Ridebiker
34Meghan Kelley (USA) Last Chance Racing
35Jordan Dubé (USA)
DNFCindy Montambault (USA) Équipe Cycliste Trek-GPL
DNFElizabeth Lurz (USA)
DNFKelsay Lundberg (USA)

