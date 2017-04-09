Trending

Anton Cooper wins Bonelli Park CX

Howard Grotts and Christopher Blevins round out podium

Image 1 of 16

New Zealand’s Anton Cooper (Trek) out-climbed Howard Grotts on the final lap to take the victory.

New Zealand’s Anton Cooper (Trek) out-climbed Howard Grotts on the final lap to take the victory.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 16

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the front row

USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 16

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) riding well halfway through the race

Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) riding well halfway through the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 16

Chris Blevins (Specialized) worked his way up to third place

Chris Blevins (Specialized) worked his way up to third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 16

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek) climbing out of the valley on the backside of the course

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek) climbing out of the valley on the backside of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 16

Todd Wells (Sram-Troy Lee) leading a chase group on a fire road climb

Todd Wells (Sram-Troy Lee) leading a chase group on a fire road climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 16

Anton Cooper (Trek) leading on the long fire road climb

Anton Cooper (Trek) leading on the long fire road climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 16

Series leader Chris Blevins (Specialized) on one of the steeper descents

Series leader Chris Blevins (Specialized) on one of the steeper descents
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 16

Riders descend into a valley that was followed by a steep singletrack climb

Riders descend into a valley that was followed by a steep singletrack climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 16

Anton Cooper (Trek) leading after climb on the backside of the course

Anton Cooper (Trek) leading after climb on the backside of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 16

Todd Wells (SRAM-Troy Lee) riding the starting loop

Todd Wells (SRAM-Troy Lee) riding the starting loop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 16

Howard Grotts (Specialized) leading the race during the second lap

Howard Grotts (Specialized) leading the race during the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 16

Geoff Kabush (Scott) descending on the starting loop.

Geoff Kabush (Scott) descending on the starting loop.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 16

The Pro Men head onto the initial paved section of a starting loop

The Pro Men head onto the initial paved section of a starting loop
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 16

Eighty-Seven Pro Men started the race.

Eighty-Seven Pro Men started the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 16

Anton Cooper (Trek) on the front row at the start

Anton Cooper (Trek) on the front row at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Team1:23:44
2Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:10
3Christopher Blevins (USA) Specialized0:02:35
4Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 3Rox Racing0:02:50
5Andrew L'esperance (Can) Forward Racing - Norco0:03:16
6Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - Maxxis0:03:26
7Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Col) Ruedas De Oro0:03:29
8Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:03:40
9Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Team0:03:45
10Evan Guthrie (Can) Team Solo Evan0:04:18
11Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing Team0:04:26
12Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team0:04:30
13Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale 3 Rox0:04:55
14Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:05:01
15Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Bear Development Team0:05:18
16Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker0:05:58
17Todd Wells (USA)0:06:03
18Payson McElveen (USA) Ridebiker Alliance0:06:16
19Carson Lange (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:06:56
20Alex Grant (USA)0:07:06
21Nicholas Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team Racing
22Quinton Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team0:07:10
23Edward Anderson (USA)0:07:29
24Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:07:36
25Kyle Trudeau (USA)0:08:01
26Pete Karinen (USA) Broken Spoke Bicycles0:08:21
27Thomas Sampson (USA)0:08:27
28Keegan Swenson (USA)0:08:29
29Sandy Floren (USA) Bear Development Team0:08:51
30Daniel Johnson (USA) Bear Development0:09:29
31Nathan Barton (USA) Last Chance Racing0:09:31
32Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road0:09:42
33Evan McNeely (Can) Forward Racing - Norco0:10:17
34Carson Beckett (USA) Bear Development Team0:10:25
35Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Team Pivot Cyles- OTE0:10:26
36Raphaël Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE0:10:31
37Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes0:11:00
38Henry Nadell (USA) Czracing0:11:26
39Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing - Specialized0:11:40
40Samuel Elson (USA)0:11:47
41Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo0:11:54
42Liam Earl (USA)0:12:06
43Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles- OTE0:12:20
44Sean Fincham (Can) Forward Racing Norco0:12:32
45Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles0:12:51
46Zachary Calton (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team0:13:12
47Steffen Andersen (USA) Bear Development Team0:13:21
48Paul Wright (NZl) Bike Wanaka0:14:41
49Amando Martinez Galvan (Mex) AMA Team
50Alexander Sugarman (USA) Bear Development Team
51Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
52Ben Ortt (USA) AOA
53Matthew Behrens (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
54Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
55David Duncan (USA) Cycling Development Scott
56Cody Schwartz (USA) Cycling Development- Scott
57Gustavo Pedroza Sicaeros (Mex) Berria Racing Team Mexico
58Travis Woodruff (USA) Stans-Pivot Pro Cycling
59Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
60Jakub Valigura (Cze) Full Cycle Adventure Stun
61Hayden Sampson (USA) Giant Co-Factory Offroad
62Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
63Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
64Jason Blodgett (USA) Ridebiker
65Ricardo Banuelos Garcia (Mex) Tj Cycle World-Niner
66Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete p/b Dna
67Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
68Grant Simonds (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
69Harrison Buckley (USA) Procycling Mountain Bike
70Jesus Alberto Mac Pherson Arroyo (Mex) Team Forza
71Weston Rasmussen (USA) Czracing
72Anthony Audet (Can)
73Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development Team
74Matthew Turner (Aus) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
75Ben Goyette (Can)
76Nicolas Theunissen (USA) Cyclesport Specialized Pr
77Sina Soluksaran (IRI) Giant/Enerj/Morris Brothe
78Joshua Tootell (USA) Neighborhood Cyclery
79Juan Carlos Nunez Galvan (Mex) Toritos Cycling
80Carter Warren (USA) The Velo
81Jt Toepel (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
82Will Ross (USA) Chain Reaction Alaska Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews