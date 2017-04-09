Anton Cooper wins Bonelli Park CX
Howard Grotts and Christopher Blevins round out podium
Elite Men: Bonelli Park -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Team
|1:23:44
|2
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Christopher Blevins (USA) Specialized
|0:02:35
|4
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale 3Rox Racing
|0:02:50
|5
|Andrew L'esperance (Can) Forward Racing - Norco
|0:03:16
|6
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports - Maxxis
|0:03:26
|7
|Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Col) Ruedas De Oro
|0:03:29
|8
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|0:03:40
|9
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Team
|0:03:45
|10
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Team Solo Evan
|0:04:18
|11
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing Team
|0:04:26
|12
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:04:30
|13
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale 3 Rox
|0:04:55
|14
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:01
|15
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:05:18
|16
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Ridebiker
|0:05:58
|17
|Todd Wells (USA)
|0:06:03
|18
|Payson McElveen (USA) Ridebiker Alliance
|0:06:16
|19
|Carson Lange (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:06:56
|20
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:07:06
|21
|Nicholas Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team Racing
|22
|Quinton Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:07:10
|23
|Edward Anderson (USA)
|0:07:29
|24
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:07:36
|25
|Kyle Trudeau (USA)
|0:08:01
|26
|Pete Karinen (USA) Broken Spoke Bicycles
|0:08:21
|27
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:08:27
|28
|Keegan Swenson (USA)
|0:08:29
|29
|Sandy Floren (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:08:51
|30
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Bear Development
|0:09:29
|31
|Nathan Barton (USA) Last Chance Racing
|0:09:31
|32
|Cole Paton (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off-Road
|0:09:42
|33
|Evan McNeely (Can) Forward Racing - Norco
|0:10:17
|34
|Carson Beckett (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:10:25
|35
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Team Pivot Cyles- OTE
|0:10:26
|36
|Raphaël Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - OTE
|0:10:31
|37
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:11:00
|38
|Henry Nadell (USA) Czracing
|0:11:26
|39
|Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing - Specialized
|0:11:40
|40
|Samuel Elson (USA)
|0:11:47
|41
|Cal Skilsky (USA) AZ Devo
|0:11:54
|42
|Liam Earl (USA)
|0:12:06
|43
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles- OTE
|0:12:20
|44
|Sean Fincham (Can) Forward Racing Norco
|0:12:32
|45
|Jose Alfredo Pacheco Roses (Mex) Buena Park Bicycles
|0:12:51
|46
|Zachary Calton (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|0:13:12
|47
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:13:21
|48
|Paul Wright (NZl) Bike Wanaka
|0:14:41
|49
|Amando Martinez Galvan (Mex) AMA Team
|50
|Alexander Sugarman (USA) Bear Development Team
|51
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|52
|Ben Ortt (USA) AOA
|53
|Matthew Behrens (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|54
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA)
|55
|David Duncan (USA) Cycling Development Scott
|56
|Cody Schwartz (USA) Cycling Development- Scott
|57
|Gustavo Pedroza Sicaeros (Mex) Berria Racing Team Mexico
|58
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Stans-Pivot Pro Cycling
|59
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|60
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) Full Cycle Adventure Stun
|61
|Hayden Sampson (USA) Giant Co-Factory Offroad
|62
|Ben Senkerik (USA) Team Extreme
|63
|Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra) Bear Valley Bikes
|64
|Jason Blodgett (USA) Ridebiker
|65
|Ricardo Banuelos Garcia (Mex) Tj Cycle World-Niner
|66
|Anders Johnson (USA) Whole Athlete p/b Dna
|67
|Jacob Sacket (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|68
|Grant Simonds (USA) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|69
|Harrison Buckley (USA) Procycling Mountain Bike
|70
|Jesus Alberto Mac Pherson Arroyo (Mex) Team Forza
|71
|Weston Rasmussen (USA) Czracing
|72
|Anthony Audet (Can)
|73
|Bryce Lewis (USA) Bear Development Team
|74
|Matthew Turner (Aus) Competitive Cyclist MTB Team
|75
|Ben Goyette (Can)
|76
|Nicolas Theunissen (USA) Cyclesport Specialized Pr
|77
|Sina Soluksaran (IRI) Giant/Enerj/Morris Brothe
|78
|Joshua Tootell (USA) Neighborhood Cyclery
|79
|Juan Carlos Nunez Galvan (Mex) Toritos Cycling
|80
|Carter Warren (USA) The Velo
|81
|Jt Toepel (USA) Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees
|82
|Will Ross (USA) Chain Reaction Alaska Racing
