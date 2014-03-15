Image 1 of 45 Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) wins the elite men's race at Bonelli Park, round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 45 Bonelli Park is the second stop of the US Cup Series this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 45 Todd Wells (Specialized) was positioned well after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 45 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) chasing the leaders on the dusty start loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 45 Riders on the start loop kicked up a lot of dust (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 45 The view from the top of the mountain at Bonellli Park was spectacular (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 45 Cannondale, Trek, and Specialized were all represented in the lead group on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 45 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) gets to the top of the ridge first on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 45 Sergio Mantecon-Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing) riding second wheel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 45 Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in fourth position on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 45 Series leader Max Plaxton (Cannondale Factory Racing) riding in fifth position early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 45 Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) leading at the first turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 45 The men’s start was led out by Cannondale. There were seven different nations represented on the front row. Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) won round 2 of the US Cup at Bonelli Park, California on a hot and dusty Saturday afternoon. The veteran Canadian Kabush rode a savvy race, conserving his energy in the first half of the race and launching a powerful move in the final few laps to take the victory after his top rivals had already tired themselves out.

Seven men formed a lead group on the first of seven laps including Olympic bronze medallist Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (both Cannondale Factory Racing), US Short Track National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized), Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing), Kabush and US Cross Country National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC).

As the first man to attack, Fontana surged on lap two and established a 10-second gap over the other six men. His teammate Fumic crashed in the uphill rock garden, but recovered well to quickly chase back on. The gap from Fumic's crash helped Fontana, and he pushed the pace off the front on his own for two laps. Kabush seemed to barely hang on to the main chase group, but after the race, he admitted that he was just conserving his energy.

Plaxton calculated that it was time to reel in Fontana on the fourth lap, and he did just that to bridge up to the Italian so that the two riders rolled through together as the race leaders with three laps to go.

The savvy Kabush knew that it would not be a good idea to let Cannondale Factory Racing teammates Fontana and Plaxton get away together, so he chased them down and joined them. Taking barely a breather after his effort to bridge, Kabush wasted no time in counter-attacking the duo and getting a gap on them.

With two laps remaining, Kabush lead Plaxton by about five seconds, but the early effort had already cost Fontana, who had dropped further back and was then caught by Mantecon. Wells rode on his own in fifth place, ahead of Fumic and Ettinger.

As Kabush continued to apply pressure, Plaxton blew up and Kabush quickly extended his lead. Plaxton struggled to hold off Mantecon until the Spaniard eventually overtook him just before the bell lap. Meanwhile, Wells' consistency on the day started paying off as he bridged up to and passed Fontana - the two rode across the line together with one lap to go.

At the front, Kabush cruised to a solo victory on the final lap, finishing with plenty of time to enjoy the feeling of taking the win.

"This whole week, I had a little something going on in my head, but I never gave up hope that I could pull out something special on the day," said Kabush. "I wanted to be conservative at first, and I kind of rolled along there on the back, saving my legs for the end."

"It was motivating to come out in March for a win. It was special to come here and take the win - it's been awhile since I won a national series event," said Kabush. "It's also unique to have this UCI HC-category race here."

Many racers were excited to have the chance to compete in a UCI category HC event on North American soil; it was the first such race in the US in mountain biking's history.

Mantecon followed for second place on the day while an exhausted Plaxton held on for third. Wells finished strong to take fourth place while Fontana ended up in fifth place.

110 elite men lined up in Bonelli Park.

After round two of four in the USA Cycling US Cup series, Kabush leads ahead of previous series leader Plaxton and Wells.

The USA Cycling US Cup series will continue with round 3, a UCI Category HC race in Fontana, California on Saturday, March 22.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 1:34:31 2 Sergio Mantecon Gutierre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 3 Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory 0:01:31 4 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory 0:02:07 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory 0:02:30 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory 0:03:16 7 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike 0:03:30 8 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:03:51 9 Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:03:54 10 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:04:26 11 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:04:47 12 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Stans No Tubes Elite 0:05:13 13 Adam Morka (Can) WFP Coaching/Trek 0:05:40 14 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing 0:06:12 15 Sam Schultz (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:06:34 16 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:06:39 17 Hector Rivers (Col) Scott Rotor USA 0:06:41 18 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt 0:07:04 19 Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans 0:07:33 20 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:08:11 21 Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar 0:09:14 22 James Reid (RSA) Trek Racing South 0:09:22 23 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design 0:09:36 24 Jose Escarcega (Mex) Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling 0:09:55 25 Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized 0:10:29 26 Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team 0:10:41 27 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 0:10:43 28 Barry Wicks (USA) 0:10:46 29 Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda/Stans No Tubes 0:11:18 30 Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory 0:11:39 31 William Melone (USA) Riverside Racing 0:11:43 Lapped Ryan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet/Stan's Lapped Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes Lapped Jason Siegle (USA) Sdg/Felt Lapped Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing Lapped Sepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt Lapped Julien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Blackstar Lapped Chris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement Lapped Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing Lapped Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team Lapped Tom Sampson (USA) Lapped Miguel Valadez Ortiz (Mex) Bear Valley Bikes Lapped Ernest Watenpaugh (USA) Lapped Christopher Hamlin (USA) Lapped Jason Sager (USA) Backcountry.Com Lapped Alexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport Lapped David (Tinker) Juarez (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale Lapped Michael Hosey (USA) Soulcraft Lapped Tj Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com Lapped Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar/Focus Lapped Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar Lapped Ryan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory Lapped Cole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling Lapped Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS/Cytomax/Esi Lapped Payson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U23 Lapped Joseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services Lapped Jakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty' Cyclery Lapped Kalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed Lapped Sean Donovan (USA) Lapped Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team Lapped Bryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes Factory Lapped Gareth Feldstein (USA) Muscle Milk Lapped Menso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar Lapped Jett Chandler (USA) Doug Chandler Lapped Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incyle-Predator Lapped Patrick Chartrand (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Lapped Stephane Roch (Swi) Swami's/Skliz Lapped Madison Matthews (USA) Toasted Head Racing Lapped Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Bicycle Lapped Aaron Oakes (USA) Bicycle Express Lapped Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger Lapped Juan Carlos Nunez Galuan (Mex) Lapped Jarred Jordan (USA) Lapped John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes Lapped Quinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Lapped Christopher Wieczorek (USA) Total Cyclist Lapped Rocky Gingg (USA) Momentum Endurance Lapped Matthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo Lapped Eliel Anttila (USA) Uc Berkeley Lapped David Flaten (USA) Giant Factory North Lapped Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona Lapped Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance Lapped David Pinedo (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team Lapped Hal Helbock (USA) Lapped Trey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes Lapped Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada DNF Marco Antonio Escarcega Salazar (Mex) Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling DNF Dan Wolf (USA) Old Line Velo DNF Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team DNS Ryan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale DNF Skyler Taylor (USA) Bear Development Team DNF Brodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse DNF Alex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing DNF Lucas Newcomb (USA) Bear Development Team DNS Nick Thomas (USA) Az Devo DNS Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory DNS Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing DNS Miguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes DNF Anthony Stein (USA)