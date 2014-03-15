Trending

Kabush wins Bonelli Park round of the US Cup

Canadian takes over US Cup series lead

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) wins the elite men's race at Bonelli Park, round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Bonelli Park is the second stop of the US Cup Series this year

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) was positioned well after the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) chasing the leaders on the dusty start loop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders on the start loop kicked up a lot of dust

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The view from the top of the mountain at Bonellli Park was spectacular

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cannondale, Trek, and Specialized were all represented in the lead group on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) gets to the top of the ridge first on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sergio Mantecon-Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing) riding second wheel

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) riding in fourth position on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Series leader Max Plaxton (Cannondale Factory Racing) riding in fifth position early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Manuel Fumic and Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) leading at the first turn

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The men’s start was led out by Cannondale. There were seven different nations represented on the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
You know it is a major race when the UCI sends Simon Burney from the UK to oversee the event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
There was plenty of pre-race entertainment for the spectators

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The race was streamed live across the globe with (L to R) Larry Longo, Colt McElwaine, and Lea Davison (Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
US Cup Leader Max Plaxton (Cannondale Factory Racing) and USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd and Meg Wells with their son Cooper at the starting line

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) said he had not raced in California since 2010

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
A helicopter drone provided live coverage of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Former USA Champion Sam Schultz (Sho-Air/Canondale) is still making his comeback from back surgery

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) riding the only smooth line through a new rock garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Canadian Champion Derek Zanstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) getting slightly off line in the rock garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sam Schultz (Sho-Air/Canondale) riding in the top ten

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Russell Finsterwald (SRAM) riding a rail in the rock garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Rides head up on of the many steep, dusty climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) with the race lead on the final lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) seemed to be biding his time in sixth position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) had not won a previous race at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) leading the race while riding a perfect line through one of the rock gardens

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Some of the descents were quite tricky due to trees and loose dirt

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Troy Wells (Team Cliff Bar) riding the highest ridge on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) grabbing a drink on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountain Bike) was not far from the leaders the whole race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Canada’s Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) is one of America’s up and coming racers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
World Cup veteran Michael Broderick (Kenda/Stans NoTubes) on the big climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Barry Wicks (Kona) cresting the top of the mountain

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders were treated to several fast descents today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) riding in the lead group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) atop the elite men's podium at the Bonelli Park race for round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) don the USA Cycling US CUP leaders’ belts atop the podium at the Bonelli Park race

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) won round 2 of the US Cup at Bonelli Park, California on a hot and dusty Saturday afternoon. The veteran Canadian Kabush rode a savvy race, conserving his energy in the first half of the race and launching a powerful move in the final few laps to take the victory after his top rivals had already tired themselves out.

Seven men formed a lead group on the first of seven laps including Olympic bronze medallist Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (both Cannondale Factory Racing), US Short Track National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized), Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing), Kabush and US Cross Country National Champion Stephen Ettinger (BMC).

As the first man to attack, Fontana surged on lap two and established a 10-second gap over the other six men. His teammate Fumic crashed in the uphill rock garden, but recovered well to quickly chase back on. The gap from Fumic's crash helped Fontana, and he pushed the pace off the front on his own for two laps. Kabush seemed to barely hang on to the main chase group, but after the race, he admitted that he was just conserving his energy.

Plaxton calculated that it was time to reel in Fontana on the fourth lap, and he did just that to bridge up to the Italian so that the two riders rolled through together as the race leaders with three laps to go.

The savvy Kabush knew that it would not be a good idea to let Cannondale Factory Racing teammates Fontana and Plaxton get away together, so he chased them down and joined them. Taking barely a breather after his effort to bridge, Kabush wasted no time in counter-attacking the duo and getting a gap on them.

With two laps remaining, Kabush lead Plaxton by about five seconds, but the early effort had already cost Fontana, who had dropped further back and was then caught by Mantecon. Wells rode on his own in fifth place, ahead of Fumic and Ettinger.

As Kabush continued to apply pressure, Plaxton blew up and Kabush quickly extended his lead. Plaxton struggled to hold off Mantecon until the Spaniard eventually overtook him just before the bell lap. Meanwhile, Wells' consistency on the day started paying off as he bridged up to and passed Fontana - the two rode across the line together with one lap to go.

At the front, Kabush cruised to a solo victory on the final lap, finishing with plenty of time to enjoy the feeling of taking the win.

"This whole week, I had a little something going on in my head, but I never gave up hope that I could pull out something special on the day," said Kabush. "I wanted to be conservative at first, and I kind of rolled along there on the back, saving my legs for the end."

"It was motivating to come out in March for a win. It was special to come here and take the win - it's been awhile since I won a national series event," said Kabush. "It's also unique to have this UCI HC-category race here."

Many racers were excited to have the chance to compete in a UCI category HC event on North American soil; it was the first such race in the US in mountain biking's history.

Mantecon followed for second place on the day while an exhausted Plaxton held on for third. Wells finished strong to take fourth place while Fontana ended up in fifth place.

110 elite men lined up in Bonelli Park.

After round two of four in the USA Cycling US Cup series, Kabush leads ahead of previous series leader Plaxton and Wells.

The USA Cycling US Cup series will continue with round 3, a UCI Category HC race in Fontana, California on Saturday, March 22.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing1:34:31
2Sergio Mantecon Gutierre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
3Max Plaxton (Can) Cannodale Factory0:01:31
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory0:02:07
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory0:02:30
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory0:03:16
7Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountain Bike0:03:30
8Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:03:51
9Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:03:54
10Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:04:26
11Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:04:47
12Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Stans No Tubes Elite0:05:13
13Adam Morka (Can) WFP Coaching/Trek0:05:40
14Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3 Rox Racing0:06:12
15Sam Schultz (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:06:34
16Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona0:06:39
17Hector Rivers (Col) Scott Rotor USA0:06:41
18Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Project Dirt0:07:04
19Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pros Closet/Stans0:07:33
20Jeremy Martin (Can)0:08:11
21Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar0:09:14
22James Reid (RSA) Trek Racing South0:09:22
23Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Troy Lee Design0:09:36
24Jose Escarcega (Mex) Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling0:09:55
25Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized0:10:29
26Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team0:10:41
27Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:10:43
28Barry Wicks (USA)0:10:46
29Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda/Stans No Tubes0:11:18
30Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory0:11:39
31William Melone (USA) Riverside Racing0:11:43
LappedRyan Woodall (USA) The Pros Closet/Stan's
LappedRotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis Bikes
LappedJason Siegle (USA) Sdg/Felt
LappedTristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing
LappedSepp Kuss (USA) BMC Project Dirt
LappedJulien Bourdevaire (Fra) Team Blackstar
LappedChris Baddick (GBr) The Gear Movement
LappedMarc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
LappedCarl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Team
LappedTom Sampson (USA)
LappedMiguel Valadez Ortiz (Mex) Bear Valley Bikes
LappedErnest Watenpaugh (USA)
LappedChristopher Hamlin (USA)
LappedJason Sager (USA) Backcountry.Com
LappedAlexandre Vialle (Can) Espresso Sport
LappedDavid (Tinker) Juarez (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
LappedMichael Hosey (USA) Soulcraft
LappedTj Woodruff (USA) Backcountry.Com
LappedElliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar/Focus
LappedBraden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
LappedRyan Geiger (USA) Topix-Frm Factory
LappedCole Oberman (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
LappedCharles Jenkins (USA) KHS/Cytomax/Esi
LappedPayson Mcelveen (USA) Usa U23
LappedJoseph Maloney (USA) Ks Energy Services
LappedJakub Valigura (Cze) 92Fifty' Cyclery
LappedKalan Beisel (USA) Giant-Tuff Shed
LappedSean Donovan (USA)
LappedGustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team
LappedBryan Alders (USA) Marin Bikes Factory
LappedGareth Feldstein (USA) Muscle Milk
LappedMenso De Jong (USA) Team Clif Bar
LappedJett Chandler (USA) Doug Chandler
LappedSergio Hernandez (USA) Incyle-Predator
LappedPatrick Chartrand (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
LappedStephane Roch (Swi) Swami's/Skliz
LappedMadison Matthews (USA) Toasted Head Racing
LappedCraig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant Bicycle
LappedAaron Oakes (USA) Bicycle Express
LappedColin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger
LappedJuan Carlos Nunez Galuan (Mex)
LappedJarred Jordan (USA)
LappedJohn Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
LappedQuinn Moberg (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
LappedChristopher Wieczorek (USA) Total Cyclist
LappedRocky Gingg (USA) Momentum Endurance
LappedMatthew Turner (USA) Summit Utah Devo
LappedEliel Anttila (USA) Uc Berkeley
LappedDavid Flaten (USA) Giant Factory North
LappedNoah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona
LappedJoel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
LappedDavid Pinedo (Mex) Ellin Cycling Team
LappedHal Helbock (USA)
LappedTrey Jarno (Est) Bear Valley Bikes
LappedPeter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
DNFMarco Antonio Escarcega Salazar (Mex) Alu Bike-Krbo Cycling
DNFDan Wolf (USA) Old Line Velo
DNFEmil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
DNSRyan Trebon (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
DNFSkyler Taylor (USA) Bear Development Team
DNFBrodie Stringer (USA) Team Baghouse
DNFAlex Wild (USA) Trail Head Racing
DNFLucas Newcomb (USA) Bear Development Team
DNSNick Thomas (USA) Az Devo
DNSAnton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory
DNSAntoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing
DNSMiguel Ramos (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
DNFAnthony Stein (USA)

Elite men brief US Cup series standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Kabush (Canada) Scott-3Rox Racing77pts
2Max Plaxton (Canada) Cannondale Factory Racing64
3Todd Wells (United States) Specialized Racing56
4Jeremiah Bishop (United States) Sho-Air/Cannondale45
5Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain) Trek Factory Racing37

