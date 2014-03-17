Nash wins Bonelli Park short track
Perfect weekend with back-to-back wins for Luna Pro Team rider
Elite women short track: -
Making it the perfect weekend, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) backed up her Bonelli Park cross country win on Saturday with a short track victory on Sunday. Added to her Mellow Johnny's cross country victory of two weeks ago, Nash - who is from the Czech Republic but lives in California - is undefeated so far this season. Nash finished ahead of Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) and Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team).
The elite women lined up at the start for what would be a fast and exciting race around a short, spectator-friendly course. For the first three laps of the race, the 27-women strong field stayed mostly together, but was strung out by the fastest racers riding a blistering pace at the front.
Nash sat comfortably in the peloton while Canadian Cindy Montambault (CVM 2 Vals) set the pace early on.
Near the end of the fourth lap, another Canadian Catharine Pendrel played the first card for the Luna Pro Team, taking a flier. Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing), also of Canada, reacted to close the gap and was followed closely by Nash and Gould. As Pendrel applied pressure at the front, stragglers continued to get shed off the back.
Two laps later, the Luna Pro Team riders were still comfortably in control, driving the pace of what was then a 12-woman lead group.
By the end of lap seven, it was Luna's Gould, Pendrel and Nash in the lead along with Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes) and Batty.
With a quarter of the race left to go, the pace eased, allowing a regrouping of eight women who stayed together until they got the two-laps-to-go signal.
Going into the last lap, Nash led Batty, Pendrel, Gould and McConneloug. They maintained their positions and finished in that order.
Pendrel was awarded a $200 prize as the race's most aggressive rider.
"I'm so happy for this win," said Nash. "It was a great team effort today. We had the numbers and Catharine's attack really set things up nicely."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katerina Nash (Can) Luna Pro Team
|2
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|5
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda/Stans No Tubes
|6
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|7
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels
|9
|Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory
|10
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com
|11
|Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus OGC
|12
|Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus
|13
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Cvm 2 Vals
|14
|Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
|15
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed
|16
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain
|17
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
|18
|Vicky Barclay (USA) Stans No Tubes Elite
|Lapped
|Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|Lapped
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
|Lapped
|April Morgan (USA)
|Lapped
|Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance
|Lapped
|Emily Shields (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|Lapped
|Cayley Brooks (USA)
|Lapped
|Gabrielle April (Can) Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC Project Dirt
