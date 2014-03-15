Trending

Nash wins Bonelli Park US Cup round

Luna Pro Team rider defends her lead atop the series

Image 1 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins the elite women's race at Bonelli Park, round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 2 of 42

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 42

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/ Stans No Tubes) riding in fifth place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 42

Mexico’s Daniela Campuzano riding to a fourth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 42

Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in 7th position on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 42

Pua Mata (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) at the top of the longest climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 42

A Subway rider on one of the fast descents

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 42

Katerina Nash leading Luna team-mate Catharine Pendrel up the longest climb during lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 42

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) lost ten seconds to Nash when she had a small bobble. That was the ballgame.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 42

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) owned third place the entire race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 42

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding in fourth position on top of the ridge

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 42

Luna’s Catharine Pendrel and Katerina Nash wasted no time in dispensing the rest of the pack

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 42

Riders on a steep climb at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) in her US Cup leaders jersey

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 42

Mary McConneloug and Vicki Barclay (Stans No Tubes)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 42

Amanda Sin and Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 42

The women tried to stay in the shade before the start as temperatures were rising

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 42

Rachel Lloyd (Cal Giant Strawberries/ Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 42

The Elite Women heading out onto the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 42

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/ Stans No Tubes) taking the hole shot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 42

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading on the start loop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 42

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) at the end of the longest climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 42

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) seemed to struggle a bit mid-race and slipped to 8th place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 42

Katarina Nash (Luna) wins the Bonelli Park US Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 42

Katarina Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) takes the win at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins her second US Cup race in a row at Bonelli Park

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 42

Mary McConneloug (Kenda/NoTubes) leading Georgia Gould with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 42

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) was alone with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 42

Erica Tingey (Jamis) coming into the venue with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 42

Vicky Barclay (Stans No Tubes) on one of the steep climbs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 42

Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) can climb with the best of them

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 42

There were several new man-made obstacles on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 42

Nina Baum (Stans No Tubes) emerging from the woods on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) riding one of the rock gardens perfectly

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 42

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico National Team) choosing to ride the rocks rather than the railroad tie

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 42

Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) choosing a dicey section of criss-crossed posts that avoided the rock garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 42

Erica Tingey (Jamis) riding one of the technical sections of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) heading out onto her last lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) and Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) don the USA Cycling US CUP leaders’ belts atop the podium at the Bonelli Park race

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 42 of 42

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) atop the elite women's podium at the Bonelli Park race for round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) backed up her win at the Mellow Johnny's Classic two weeks ago with another victory at Bonelli Park in California for round 2 of the US Cup on Saturday in California.  Nash won the cross country race ahead of her teammate Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing).

The Czech rider dominated the elite women's cross country mountain bike race from start to finish.

Nash and her Luna Pro teammate Catharine Pendrel rode away from their competition on the first lap of the five-lap race. Behind them, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) led the chase while Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexican National Team), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes), Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) and Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox) followed.

Near the end of lap three of the UCI category HC race, Nash rode the uphill A-line and got a gap on Pendrel, who opted for the longer, but less technically challenging B-line. Just a few seconds was all Nash needed to make her move. She applied pressure and quickly turned her advantage into a decisive lead.

Nash would ride the remaining laps, uneventfully, on her own at the front of the race on her way to victory.

Pendrel, once left to ride on her own, measured her effort for the duration of the race and successfully defended her second place while Batty and then Campuzano each rode solo to third and fourth places respectively.

The tightest battle was for the fifth and final podium spot. A chase group of four women formed in the final laps, including Gould, McConneloug, Dong and Kofman. While Gould and McConneloug faded as the race progressed, Dong and Kofman became stronger. In the end, Dong made a last lap move to secure herself a fifth place finish.

Bonelli Park drew an impressive 41 elite women to the start line.

After round two of four in the US Cup series, Nash continues to lead the series ahead of Pendrel and Batty.

The US Cup will continue with round 3, a UCI Category HC race in Fontana, California on Saturday, March 22.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1:19:43
2Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:24
3Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:00:53
4Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) Mexico National Team0:03:20
5Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com0:04:36
6Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda/Stans No Tubes0:04:49
7Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:04:57
8Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:05:07
9Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:05:22
10Sandra Walter (Can)0:06:48
11Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix0:08:05
12Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant0:08:10
13Candice Neethling (RSA) Bundu Bashers0:08:33
14Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg/Felt0:09:39
15Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory0:10:19
16Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus0:10:54
17Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:11:30
18Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing0:12:41
19Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory0:13:11
20Cindy Montambault (Can) Cvm 2 Vals0:13:31
21Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women0:13:56
22Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana/Santa Cruz0:14:10
23Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed0:14:46
24Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant0:15:22
25Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team0:16:03
-1lapTonya Bray (USA) Paa/Mtbchick.Com
-1lapErica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
-1lapAndreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc
-2lapsEmily Shields (USA) BMC Project Dirt
-2lapsKaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development
-2lapsGabrielle April (Can) Rocky Mountain/Pro
-2lapsCaroline Woods (USA) Marin Factory Team
-3lapsDeyanira Guerrero (Mex) Veloz Team
-3lapsVicky Barclay (USA) Stans No Tubes Elite
-3lapsChristina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels
-3lapsMelissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance
-3lapsApril Morgan (USA)
-3lapsFrederique Larose-Gingras (Can)
-3lapsCayley Brooks (Can)
DNSKarlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain
DNSAnnie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
DNSShayna Powless (USA) BMC Project Dirt
DNFLesley Paterson (USA) Scott Bikes
DNFJennifer Todd (USA) Platinum Performance

Elite women brief US Cup series standings after round 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) Luna Pro Team80pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Canada) Luna Pro Team64
3Emily Batty (Canada) Trek Factory Racing57
4Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico) DC49
5Georgia Gould (United States) Luna Pro Team47

