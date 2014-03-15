Nash wins Bonelli Park US Cup round
Luna Pro Team rider defends her lead atop the series
Elite women cross country: -
Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) backed up her win at the Mellow Johnny's Classic two weeks ago with another victory at Bonelli Park in California for round 2 of the US Cup on Saturday in California. Nash won the cross country race ahead of her teammate Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing).
The Czech rider dominated the elite women's cross country mountain bike race from start to finish.
Nash and her Luna Pro teammate Catharine Pendrel rode away from their competition on the first lap of the five-lap race. Behind them, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) led the chase while Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexican National Team), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes), Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) and Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox) followed.
Near the end of lap three of the UCI category HC race, Nash rode the uphill A-line and got a gap on Pendrel, who opted for the longer, but less technically challenging B-line. Just a few seconds was all Nash needed to make her move. She applied pressure and quickly turned her advantage into a decisive lead.
Nash would ride the remaining laps, uneventfully, on her own at the front of the race on her way to victory.
Pendrel, once left to ride on her own, measured her effort for the duration of the race and successfully defended her second place while Batty and then Campuzano each rode solo to third and fourth places respectively.
The tightest battle was for the fifth and final podium spot. A chase group of four women formed in the final laps, including Gould, McConneloug, Dong and Kofman. While Gould and McConneloug faded as the race progressed, Dong and Kofman became stronger. In the end, Dong made a last lap move to secure herself a fifth place finish.
Bonelli Park drew an impressive 41 elite women to the start line.
After round two of four in the US Cup series, Nash continues to lead the series ahead of Pendrel and Batty.
The US Cup will continue with round 3, a UCI Category HC race in Fontana, California on Saturday, March 22.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1:19:43
|2
|Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:53
|4
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) Mexico National Team
|0:03:20
|5
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com
|0:04:36
|6
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda/Stans No Tubes
|0:04:49
|7
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:04:57
|8
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:07
|9
|Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:05:22
|10
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:06:48
|11
|Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix
|0:08:05
|12
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant
|0:08:10
|13
|Candice Neethling (RSA) Bundu Bashers
|0:08:33
|14
|Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg/Felt
|0:09:39
|15
|Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory
|0:10:19
|16
|Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus
|0:10:54
|17
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:11:30
|18
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:12:41
|19
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory
|0:13:11
|20
|Cindy Montambault (Can) Cvm 2 Vals
|0:13:31
|21
|Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women
|0:13:56
|22
|Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana/Santa Cruz
|0:14:10
|23
|Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed
|0:14:46
|24
|Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant
|0:15:22
|25
|Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:16:03
|-1lap
|Tonya Bray (USA) Paa/Mtbchick.Com
|-1lap
|Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis
|-1lap
|Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc
|-2laps
|Emily Shields (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|-2laps
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development
|-2laps
|Gabrielle April (Can) Rocky Mountain/Pro
|-2laps
|Caroline Woods (USA) Marin Factory Team
|-3laps
|Deyanira Guerrero (Mex) Veloz Team
|-3laps
|Vicky Barclay (USA) Stans No Tubes Elite
|-3laps
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels
|-3laps
|Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance
|-3laps
|April Morgan (USA)
|-3laps
|Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|-3laps
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|DNS
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain
|DNS
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Shayna Powless (USA) BMC Project Dirt
|DNF
|Lesley Paterson (USA) Scott Bikes
|DNF
|Jennifer Todd (USA) Platinum Performance
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) Luna Pro Team
|80
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Canada) Luna Pro Team
|64
|3
|Emily Batty (Canada) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|4
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico) DC
|49
|5
|Georgia Gould (United States) Luna Pro Team
|47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy