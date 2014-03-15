Image 1 of 42 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) wins the elite women's race at Bonelli Park, round 2 of the USA Cycling US Cup Series presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 42 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 42 Mary McConneloug (Kenda/ Stans No Tubes) riding in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 42 Mexico’s Daniela Campuzano riding to a fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 42 Mikaela Kofman (Scott 3Rox Racing) riding in 7th position on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 42 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/ Cannondale) at the top of the longest climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 42 A Subway rider on one of the fast descents (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 42 Katerina Nash leading Luna team-mate Catharine Pendrel up the longest climb during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 42 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) lost ten seconds to Nash when she had a small bobble. Katerina Nash (Luna Pro) backed up her win at the Mellow Johnny's Classic two weeks ago with another victory at Bonelli Park in California for round 2 of the US Cup on Saturday in California. Nash won the cross country race ahead of her teammate Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing).

The Czech rider dominated the elite women's cross country mountain bike race from start to finish.

Nash and her Luna Pro teammate Catharine Pendrel rode away from their competition on the first lap of the five-lap race. Behind them, Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) led the chase while Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexican National Team), Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Stan's NoTubes), Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) and Mikaela Kofman (Scott-3Rox) followed.

Near the end of lap three of the UCI category HC race, Nash rode the uphill A-line and got a gap on Pendrel, who opted for the longer, but less technically challenging B-line. Just a few seconds was all Nash needed to make her move. She applied pressure and quickly turned her advantage into a decisive lead.

Nash would ride the remaining laps, uneventfully, on her own at the front of the race on her way to victory.

Pendrel, once left to ride on her own, measured her effort for the duration of the race and successfully defended her second place while Batty and then Campuzano each rode solo to third and fourth places respectively.

The tightest battle was for the fifth and final podium spot. A chase group of four women formed in the final laps, including Gould, McConneloug, Dong and Kofman. While Gould and McConneloug faded as the race progressed, Dong and Kofman became stronger. In the end, Dong made a last lap move to secure herself a fifth place finish.

Bonelli Park drew an impressive 41 elite women to the start line.

After round two of four in the US Cup series, Nash continues to lead the series ahead of Pendrel and Batty.

The US Cup will continue with round 3, a UCI Category HC race in Fontana, California on Saturday, March 22.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1:19:43 2 Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:24 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:53 4 Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) Mexico National Team 0:03:20 5 Evelyn Dong (USA) Backcountry.Com 0:04:36 6 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) Kenda/Stans No Tubes 0:04:49 7 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:04:57 8 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:05:07 9 Monique Mata (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 0:05:22 10 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:06:48 11 Erin Huck (USA) Tokyo Joes-Vcgraphix 0:08:05 12 Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant 0:08:10 13 Candice Neethling (RSA) Bundu Bashers 0:08:33 14 Amanda Nauman (USA) Sdg/Felt 0:09:39 15 Larissa Connors (USA) Marin Bikes Factory 0:10:19 16 Rose Grant (USA) Sportsman & Ski Haus 0:10:54 17 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:11:30 18 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing 0:12:41 19 Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Factory 0:13:11 20 Cindy Montambault (Can) Cvm 2 Vals 0:13:31 21 Nina Baum (USA) Stans No Tubes Women 0:13:56 22 Jamie Busch (USA) Juliana/Santa Cruz 0:14:10 23 Amy Beisel (USA) Liv/Giant-Tuffshed 0:14:46 24 Erin Alders (USA) Liv/Giant 0:15:22 25 Hannah Rae Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:16:03 -1lap Tonya Bray (USA) Paa/Mtbchick.Com -1lap Erica Tingey (USA) Team Jamis -1lap Andreanne Pichette (Can) Opus-Ogc -2laps Emily Shields (USA) BMC Project Dirt -2laps Kaylee Blevins (USA) Bear Development -2laps Gabrielle April (Can) Rocky Mountain/Pro -2laps Caroline Woods (USA) Marin Factory Team -3laps Deyanira Guerrero (Mex) Veloz Team -3laps Vicky Barclay (USA) Stans No Tubes Elite -3laps Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonels -3laps Melissa Ross (USA) Faster Performance -3laps April Morgan (USA) -3laps Frederique Larose-Gingras (Can) -3laps Cayley Brooks (Can) DNS Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Canada Mountain DNS Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing DNS Shayna Powless (USA) BMC Project Dirt DNF Lesley Paterson (USA) Scott Bikes DNF Jennifer Todd (USA) Platinum Performance