The men's and women's cross country races opened the 2011 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships Friday at the Angel Fire Bike Park in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

Inclement weather two days prior to the start of the event left eight inches of snow behind forcing the riders to contend with muddy and icy sections of the cross country course.

Division 1

Fort Lewis College dominated the men's and women's races as Howard Grotts and Lauren Catlin won for the Skyhawks. The men from Fort Lewis College posted the top three spots as two-time defending cross country champion Rotem Ishay and Gregory Carpenter placed second and third, respectively.

Grotts, who became the first American junior to win a World Cup race after winning in Windham, New York, in July, dominated the men's race. He opened a lead eclipsing five minutes heading into the last of three laps. Despite incurring a flat tire during the last lap, Grotts cruised to the finish line in 2:04.44. Ishay completed the course in 2:11.40, three seconds ahead of Carpenter.

"This was awesome. This is the first time I've raced in conditions like this. I was pretty happy with my race," Grotts said. "I came by Rotem on one of the switchbacks. I kept it in a low gear and was spinning a lot. I opened it up and settled in."

In the women's race, Catlin took an early lead and held on to win by 63 seconds over second-place Ashley James (Appalachian State University). The winner of the women's U23 race at the 2011 USA Cycling Cross Country National Championships, Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming), earned the bronze medal.

Division II

The best time among all of the women belonged to the winner of the women's Division II competition. Alexis Skarda (Colorado Mesa University) bested the 25-rider field to earn the Stars-and-Stripes jersey with a time of 1:50.23. Skarda, who has a well-decorated background in running, estimated she spent 60 percent of the time riding her bike uphill, leaving 40 percent to her utilizing those running skills to pushing her bike up the steep climb.

"This is my first year cycling," Skarda said. "I had no idea what the competition was. I was just going to come out here and grind it and see what happens. I was hoping for top three in DII."

Rebecca Gross (University of Denver) was 3:42 behind Skarda in second place and Essence Barton (California Lutheran University) overcame a broken chain to secure the bronze medal.

In the men's competition, Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University) earned his first national championship after finishing the course in 2:20.03. The silver-medalist Sam Chovan (University of Denver) was 15 minutes behind Schiff and only 21 seconds ahead of bronze-medalist Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College).

The competition continues Saturday, as riders will contest the short track and downhill.

Full Results

Men Division 1 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Howard Grotts (Fort Lewis College) 2:04:44 2 Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) 0:06:56 3 Gregory Carpenter (Fort Lewis College) 0:09:58 4 Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College) 0:11:47 5 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:11:48 6 Colton Andersen (Fort Lewis College) 0:14:04 7 Victor Alber (University of Florida) 0:15:31 8 Samuel Morrison (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:16:25 9 Peter O'Donnell (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:17:28 10 Brad Berger (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:21:29 11 Todd Latocha (West Virginia University) 0:22:36 12 Matthew Fox (Colorado State University) 0:25:00 13 Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College) 0:25:16 14 Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College) 0:27:09 15 Trevor MacLean (Lees-McRae College) 0:28:18 16 Christopher Convis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:31:22 17 Kevin Kane (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:32:26 18 Keith Wong (Stanford University) 0:34:30 19 Nathan Petter (Colorado State University) 0:36:05 20 Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University) 0:37:16 21 Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) 0:37:19 22 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 0:38:28 23 Joseph Welsh (Lees-McRae College) 0:40:01 24 Joseph maloney (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 0:41:05 25 Nathaniel Williams (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:43:02 26 James Brown (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:43:42 27 Joshua Johnson (Marian University) 0:44:49 28 Todd Whitescarver (Appalachian State University) 0:45:42 29 Kendal Johnson (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:46:07 30 Cole Kirkpatrick (University of North Texas) 0:46:11 31 Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:54:28 32 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:54:29 33 Benjamin Moody (University of Vermont) 0:54:38 34 Matthew Dooley (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:54:43 35 Derek Harnden (University of Vermont) 0:55:25 36 Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:56:12 37 Trevor DeRuise (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:57:38 38 Daniel Gerow (Marian University) 0:58:42 39 Shawn Small (Texas A & M University) 0:59:32 40 Greg DiSanto (University of New Hampshire) 0:59:37 41 Joseph Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:59:39 42 Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University) 1:00:02 43 William Vazquez (Colorado State University) 1:00:13 44 John Giles (Northern Arizona University) 1:00:42 45 Levi Grabow (University of Nevada-Reno) 1:00:58 46 Christian Probst (Virginia Polytechnic University) 1:01:13 47 Sean Leader (University of Tennessee-Knoxville) 1:02:15 48 Alder Martz (Marian University) 1:05:56 49 Douglas Torres (University of New Mexico) 1:07:14 50 Alexander Meyer (University of Wisconsin-Madison) 1:08:08 51 Jacob Andersson (Virginia Polytechnic University) 1:08:34 52 Kevin Bonney (University of Missouri-Columbia) 1:10:26 53 Taylor Smith (University of New Hampshire) 1:11:39 54 Nicholas Heine (University of New Mexico) 1:12:54 55 Cody Ard (Texas State University-San Marcos) 1:14:57 56 Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) 1:17:11 57 Neal Forbes (Marian University) 1:17:37 58 Will Canup (University of Virginia) 1:20:23 59 Cody Kukulski (Northern Arizona University) 1:21:23 60 Andrew DeVierScott (Appalachian State University) 1:37:17 61 Kyle Johnson (University of Texas-Austin) 2:00:07 62 Benjamin Silva (Texas A & M University) 2:01:11 63 Brandon Ewers (Texas State University-San Marcos) 2:01:53 64 James Minick (University of North Texas) 2:03:04 65 Scott Pendleton (University of Southern California) 2:03:23 66 Anthony Brand (Texas State University-San Marcos) 2:06:05 67 Bryce Mihalevich (University of Missouri-Columbia) 2:06:58 68 Michael Robinson (University of New Mexico) 2:08:20 69 Owen Belton (Lindenwood University) 2:09:56 70 Nicholas Chevalley (Lindenwood University) 2:11:05 71 Michael Sheehan (Texas State University-San Marcos) 2:11:12 72 Benjamin Cargill (University of New Hampshire) 2:15:25 73 John Heine (University of New Mexico) 2:15:45 74 Peter Deucher (Marian University) 2:16:32 75 Brandon Quam (University of New Mexico) 2:16:38 76 Brent Gillespie (University of New Mexico) 2:22:01 DNS Zeb King (Appalachian State University) DNF Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College) DNF Cody Goettl (Lindenwood University) DNF James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) DNF Alex Garza (Texas State University-San Marcos)

Women Division 1 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College) 1:53:31 2 Ashley James (Appalachian State University) 0:01:03 3 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:02:40 4 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:03:54 5 Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:04:59 6 Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College) 0:05:02 7 Katie Sodergren (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:08:31 8 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) 0:08:36 9 Joanna Bechtel (University of California-Berkeley) 0:16:17 10 Ashlee Wilson (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:16:18 11 Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:18:15 12 Linnea Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:18:32 13 Marie Kenney (University of Vermont) 0:20:45 14 Lindsay Dye (Northern Arizona University) 0:23:01 15 Katharine Hall (University of California-Berkeley) 0:23:10 16 Brittany Clawson (Fort Lewis College) 0:24:51 17 Jennifer Higgins (Colorado State University) 0:25:16 18 Isabella Oleksy (University of New Hampshire) 0:30:36 19 Rachel Byus (Lindenwood University) 0:33:13 20 Ellie Atkins (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:33:21 21 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:33:33 22 Kathryn Hicks (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:33:37 23 Kristy Peck (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:33:40 24 Lisha Herold (Marian University) 0:37:41 25 Sarah Dixson (University of Wyoming) 0:38:15 26 Sofia Hamilton (University of California-Berkeley) 0:38:27 27 Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College) 0:39:00 28 Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University) 0:43:40 29 Anne Cheeney (Fort Lewis College) 0:45:29 30 Katelyn Spradley (Texas A & M University) 0:50:09 31 Megan Baab (Lees-McRae College) 0:51:49 32 Vhasti Schmidt (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:51:59 33 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:53:14 34 Virginia Solomon (University of Southern California) 0:53:59 35 yesica mendoza (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:56:19 36 Shannon Howell (University of Southern California) 1:04:49 37 Kathryn Chinn (University of New Mexico) 1:06:39 DNF Allie Dragoo (Marian University) DNF Victoria Yoham (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)

Men Division 2 cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Schiff (Humboldt State University) 2:20:03 2 Sam Chovan (University of Denver) 0:15:49 3 Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College) 0:16:10 4 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:18:00 5 Taylor Schmidt (Colorado School of Mines) 0:18:39 6 Adam Miller (Colorado College) 0:20:53 7 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 0:23:26 8 Drake Lindsey (Union College-KY) 0:23:32 9 Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College) 0:23:38 10 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:24:23 11 Geoffrey Bee (Colorado School of Mines) 0:24:53 12 Steven Pearl (Humboldt State University) 0:29:07 13 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 0:29:32 14 Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines) 0:30:17 15 Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado) 0:31:10 16 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 0:31:41 17 Zebulon Hanley (US Air Force Academy) 0:32:26 18 Brae Patten (Western State College of Colorado) 0:34:14 19 zach winn (Union College-KY) 0:37:03 20 Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) 0:39:21 21 Patric Rostel (Colorado Mesa University) 0:43:23 22 Michael Keith (Mars Hill College) 1:37:18 23 Dylan Wright (Humboldt State University) 1:39:24 24 Corey Davis (Mars Hill College) 1:40:39 25 izzy cohan (Warren Wilson College) 1:40:52 26 Richard Geng (Colorado Mesa University) 1:42:49 27 Nicolas Jimenez (Colorado School of Mines) 1:45:03 28 Kody Adams (Brevard College) 1:46:56 29 Lewis Gaffney (Brevard College) 1:46:57 30 Ryan Sullivan (Cumberland University) 1:47:28 31 R Maitland Jones (Mars Hill College) 1:48:42 32 Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College) 1:50:30 33 Michael Flynn (Warren Wilson College) 1:56:13 34 Nathan Abel (Humboldt State University) 1:59:51 35 Keith Marek (Brevard College) 2:06:27 36 Ben Jackson (Western State College of Colorado) 2:06:51 DNF Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) DNF Matt Lyons (University of Denver) DNF mike baird (Union College-KY) DNF Karl Schroeder (US Air Force Academy)