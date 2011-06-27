Trending

Kvachuk adds road championship

Pakthusov edges Polivoda for silver

Full Results

Elite Men
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD)5:27:10
2Anatoliy Pakthusov (ISD-Lampre Continental)0:01:49
3Oleksandr Polivoda0:01:52
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD-Lampre Continental)0:04:28
5Vitaliy Popkov (ISD-Lampre Continental)0:05:01
6Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural)0:05:36
7Andriy Vasylyuk (Kolss Cycling Team)0:05:37
8Dmytro Kryvtsov (Lampre - ISD)0:06:49
9Andriy Khripta (Kolss Cycling Team)0:06:55
10Vitaly Kondrut (Lampre - ISD)0:07:08
11Artem Topchanyuk (ISD-Lampre Continental)
12Anton Kaniuk
13Oleksandr Grygorenko (Kolss Cycling Team)
14Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Kolss Cycling Team)
15Maksym Averin

