Trending

Kvachuk earns national title in time trial

Solovey takes women's win

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD)0:39:11
2Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural)0:00:23
3Volodymyr Bileka (Amore & Vita)0:00:28
4Oleksandr Polivoda0:00:43
5Vitaliy Popkov (ISD)0:00:48
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Kolss Cycling Team)0:00:55
7Maxim Averin0:01:08
8Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)0:01:23
9Dmytro Krivtsov (Lampre - ISD)0:01:31
10Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanna Solovey0:30:14
2Svitlana Galyuk0:01:03
3Yelizaveta Bochkarova0:01:33
4Olena Pavlukhina0:02:01
5Tatyana Ryabchenko
6Ivanna Borovichenko0:02:04
7Eivgenia Vysotska0:02:10
8Oksana Kashchishina (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)0:02:32
9Olena Sharga0:02:48
10Valeriya Kononenko0:02:49

Latest on Cyclingnews