Kvachuk earns national title in time trial
Solovey takes women's win
Time Trials: -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD)
|0:39:11
|2
|Oleg Chuzhda (Caja Rural)
|0:00:23
|3
|Volodymyr Bileka (Amore & Vita)
|0:00:28
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda
|0:00:43
|5
|Vitaliy Popkov (ISD)
|0:00:48
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Kolss Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|7
|Maxim Averin
|0:01:08
|8
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis)
|0:01:23
|9
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Lampre - ISD)
|0:01:31
|10
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanna Solovey
|0:30:14
|2
|Svitlana Galyuk
|0:01:03
|3
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova
|0:01:33
|4
|Olena Pavlukhina
|0:02:01
|5
|Tatyana Ryabchenko
|6
|Ivanna Borovichenko
|0:02:04
|7
|Eivgenia Vysotska
|0:02:10
|8
|Oksana Kashchishina (S.C. Michela Fanini Rox)
|0:02:32
|9
|Olena Sharga
|0:02:48
|10
|Valeriya Kononenko
|0:02:49
