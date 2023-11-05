2023 European Cyclo-cross Championships: Aubin Sparfel (France) captures Junior Men's race
Zsombor Takacs (Hungary) silver, Jules Simon (France) bronze
Jump to:
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
2023 European Cyclo-cross Championships: Aubin Sparfel (France) captures Junior Men's raceZsombor Takacs (Hungary) silver, Jules Simon (France) bronze
-
2023 European Cyclo-cross Championships: Célia Géry takes solo win in Junior Women's race for FranceCat Ferguson (GB) silver, Viktoria Chladonova (Slovakia) bronze
-
Saitama Criterium: Tadej Pogačar wins ahead of Sepp KussUAE Team Emirates champ fends off Sepp Kuss in exhibition race
-
Kuss 'stroke of genius', Cavendish draws dragon in Saitama Criterium media dayGallery of images of riders taking part in fan-friendly pre-race show