European Cyclo-cross Championships: Iserbyt beats Pidcock to under-23 men's crown

Wouters takes bronze

Image 1 of 36

Eli Iserbyt drives on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Yannick Peeters (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) in action at the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Thomas Joseph (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Jens Dekker (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) celebrates his 2017 European under-23 title.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beats Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) wins ahead of Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beats Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) to European under-23 gold.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) duels with Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) for gold.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain), Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) and Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) with Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) and Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) with Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) and Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) won the 2017 European Under-23 Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) beat Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) and Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) to the under-23 title.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Jens Dekker (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Simon Vanicek (Czech Republic).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Maximilian Mobis (Germany).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Thyman Arensman (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Joshua Dubau (France).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

The under-23 men's race at the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Kevin Bakx (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

A mechanical mishap for Jakob Dorigoni (Italy).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

Jelle Schuermans (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Yannick Peeters (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Tom Pidcock (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

The under-23 men in action at the 2017 European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Thijs Aerts (Belgium).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) flanked by Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) and Sieben Wouters (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:53:19
2Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
3Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:00:07
4Joshua Dubau (France)0:00:12
5Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:00:17
6Antoine Benoist (France)0:00:22
7Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:00:25
8Sandy Dujardin (France)0:00:27
9Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:00:31
10Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:00:32
11Adam Toupalík (Czech Republic)0:00:35
12Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)0:00:39
13Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:55
14Lucas Dubau (France)0:01:03
15Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)0:01:21
16Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
17Eddy Fine (France)0:01:33
18Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)0:01:41
19Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)0:01:50
20Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)0:01:56
21Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)0:02:13
22Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)0:02:49
23Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)0:02:54
24Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)0:02:56
25Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)0:02:57
26Vanícek Šimon (Czech Republic)0:03:24
27Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)0:03:25
28Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:03:52
29Jonáš Brezina (Czech Republic)0:03:56
30Jakub Šulc (Czech Republic)0:04:00
31Maximilian Möbis (Germany)0:04:09
32Wojciech Ceniuch (Poland)0:04:36
33Félix Schreiber (Luxembourg)0:04:54
34Marcin Budzinski (Poland)0:04:58
35Lukáš Kunt (Czech Republic)0:05:14
36Tomasz Budzinski (Poland)0:05:49
37Jakub Varhanovsky (Slovakia)0:07:03
38David Honzák (Czech Republic)0:07:15
39Stanislaw Nowak (Poland)
40Paul Lindenau (Germany)
41Dawid Jona (Poland)
DNFJakub Kurty (Slovakia)

