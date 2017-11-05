European Cyclo-cross Championships: Iserbyt beats Pidcock to under-23 men's crown
Wouters takes bronze
Under 23 Men: Tabor - Tabor
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:53:19
|2
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|3
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:00:07
|4
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:00:12
|5
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:00:17
|6
|Antoine Benoist (France)
|0:00:22
|7
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:00:25
|8
|Sandy Dujardin (France)
|0:00:27
|9
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:00:31
|10
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:00:32
|11
|Adam Toupalík (Czech Republic)
|0:00:35
|12
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|0:00:39
|13
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:55
|14
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|0:01:03
|15
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|0:01:21
|16
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|17
|Eddy Fine (France)
|0:01:33
|18
|Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)
|0:01:41
|19
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|0:01:50
|20
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:01:56
|21
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|0:02:13
|22
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|0:02:49
|23
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|0:02:54
|24
|Josef Jelínek (Czech Republic)
|0:02:56
|25
|Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)
|0:02:57
|26
|Vanícek Šimon (Czech Republic)
|0:03:24
|27
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:03:25
|28
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|0:03:52
|29
|Jonáš Brezina (Czech Republic)
|0:03:56
|30
|Jakub Šulc (Czech Republic)
|0:04:00
|31
|Maximilian Möbis (Germany)
|0:04:09
|32
|Wojciech Ceniuch (Poland)
|0:04:36
|33
|Félix Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:04:54
|34
|Marcin Budzinski (Poland)
|0:04:58
|35
|Lukáš Kunt (Czech Republic)
|0:05:14
|36
|Tomasz Budzinski (Poland)
|0:05:49
|37
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Slovakia)
|0:07:03
|38
|David Honzák (Czech Republic)
|0:07:15
|39
|Stanislaw Nowak (Poland)
|40
|Paul Lindenau (Germany)
|41
|Dawid Jona (Poland)
|DNF
|Jakub Kurty (Slovakia)
