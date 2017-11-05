Trending

European Cyclo-cross Championships: Teocchi wins under-23 women's title

Silver for Verdonschot, bronze for Noskova

Image 1 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy).

Chiara Teocchi (Italy).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beats Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) to the under-23 title.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beats Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) to the under-23 title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 31

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic) took bronze in Tabor.

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic) took bronze in Tabor.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beats Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) to European under-23 gold.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beats Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) to European under-23 gold.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) flanked by Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic) on the podium in Tabor.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) flanked by Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic) on the podium in Tabor.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) won the under-23 women's race for the second year in a row.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) won the under-23 women's race for the second year in a row.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) won gold in the under-23 women's race at the European Cyclo-Cross Championships.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) won gold in the under-23 women's race at the European Cyclo-Cross Championships.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy), 2017 European under-23 Cyclo-Cross champion.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy), 2017 European under-23 Cyclo-Cross champion.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 31

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) took the silver medal in the under-23 women's race.

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) took the silver medal in the under-23 women's race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beat Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beat Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 31

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium), Chiara Teocchi (Italy) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic) at the 2017 European Cyclo-Cross Championships.

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium), Chiara Teocchi (Italy) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic) at the 2017 European Cyclo-Cross Championships.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) won ahead of Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) won ahead of Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 31

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium).

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 31

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic).

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 31

The under-23 women in action at the European Cyclo-Cross Championships in Tabor.

The under-23 women in action at the European Cyclo-Cross Championships in Tabor.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 31

The under-23 women's race at the European Cyclo-Cross Championships in Tabor.

The under-23 women's race at the European Cyclo-Cross Championships in Tabor.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 31

Adela Sarafova (Czech Republic).

Adela Sarafova (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 31

Inge van der Heijden (Netherlands).

Inge van der Heijden (Netherlands).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 31

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium).

Laura Verdonschot (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy).

Chiara Teocchi (Italy).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 31

Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)

Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 31

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic).

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 31

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic).

Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 31

Axelle Bellaert (Belgium).

Axelle Bellaert (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 31

Silvia Persico (Italy).

Silvia Persico (Italy).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 31

Inge van der Heijden (Netherlands).

Inge van der Heijden (Netherlands).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 31

Silvia Persico (Italy).

Silvia Persico (Italy).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy)

Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 31

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beat Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic) in the under-23 race.

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) beat Laura Verdonschot (Belgium) and Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic) in the under-23 race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:35:36
2Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
3Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic)0:00:04
4Ceyli Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)0:00:17
5Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:00:28
6Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:00:32
7Magdalena Mišonová (Czech Republic)0:00:36
8Silvia Persico (Italy)0:00:44
9Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:52
10Adéla Šafárová (Czech Republic)0:00:57
11Suzanne Verhoeven (Belgium)0:00:59
12Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)0:01:04
13Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)0:01:12
14Axelle Bellaert (Belgium)0:01:14
15Manon Bakker (Netherlands)0:01:29
16Lara Krähemann (Switzerland)0:01:37
17Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary)
18Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland)0:01:43
19Harriet Harnden (Great Britain)0:01:51
20Marion Norbert Riberolle (France)0:01:52
21Tereza Švihálková (Czech Republic)0:01:57
22Sara Casasola (Italy)0:02:07
23Anna Kay (Great Britain)0:02:12
24Evita Muzic (France)0:02:13
25Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)0:02:15
26Elizabeth Ungermanová (Czech Republic)0:02:25
27Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)0:02:44
28Denisa Švecová (Czech Republic)0:02:52
29Zina Barhoumi (Switzerland)0:03:04
30Kinga Kalembkiewicz (Poland)0:03:30
31Virág Buzsáki (Hungary)0:03:52
32Agnieszka Szpocinska (Poland)0:03:58
33Brygida Piersiak (Poland)0:04:20
34Radka Paulechová (Slovakia)0:05:41
35Natália Glajzová (Slovakia)0:06:12
36Erika Glajzova (Slovakia)0:06:19
37Radka Rabatinová (Slovakia)0:06:49

