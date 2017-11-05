European Cyclo-cross Championships: Teocchi wins under-23 women's title
Silver for Verdonschot, bronze for Noskova
Under 23 Women: Tabor - Tabor
Image 1 of 31
Image 2 of 31
Image 3 of 31
Image 4 of 31
Image 5 of 31
Image 6 of 31
Image 7 of 31
Image 8 of 31
Image 9 of 31
Image 10 of 31
Image 11 of 31
Image 12 of 31
Image 13 of 31
Image 14 of 31
Image 15 of 31
Image 16 of 31
Image 17 of 31
Image 18 of 31
Image 19 of 31
Image 20 of 31
Image 21 of 31
Image 22 of 31
Image 23 of 31
Image 24 of 31
Image 25 of 31
Image 26 of 31
Image 27 of 31
Image 28 of 31
Image 29 of 31
Image 30 of 31
Image 31 of 31
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:35:36
|2
|Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
|3
|Nikola Nosková (Czech Republic)
|0:00:04
|4
|Ceyli Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
|0:00:17
|5
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:00:28
|6
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:00:32
|7
|Magdalena Mišonová (Czech Republic)
|0:00:36
|8
|Silvia Persico (Italy)
|0:00:44
|9
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:52
|10
|Adéla Šafárová (Czech Republic)
|0:00:57
|11
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Belgium)
|0:00:59
|12
|Fleur Nagengast (Netherlands)
|0:01:04
|13
|Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic)
|0:01:12
|14
|Axelle Bellaert (Belgium)
|0:01:14
|15
|Manon Bakker (Netherlands)
|0:01:29
|16
|Lara Krähemann (Switzerland)
|0:01:37
|17
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary)
|18
|Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland)
|0:01:43
|19
|Harriet Harnden (Great Britain)
|0:01:51
|20
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (France)
|0:01:52
|21
|Tereza Švihálková (Czech Republic)
|0:01:57
|22
|Sara Casasola (Italy)
|0:02:07
|23
|Anna Kay (Great Britain)
|0:02:12
|24
|Evita Muzic (France)
|0:02:13
|25
|Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
|0:02:15
|26
|Elizabeth Ungermanová (Czech Republic)
|0:02:25
|27
|Nikola Bajgerová (Czech Republic)
|0:02:44
|28
|Denisa Švecová (Czech Republic)
|0:02:52
|29
|Zina Barhoumi (Switzerland)
|0:03:04
|30
|Kinga Kalembkiewicz (Poland)
|0:03:30
|31
|Virág Buzsáki (Hungary)
|0:03:52
|32
|Agnieszka Szpocinska (Poland)
|0:03:58
|33
|Brygida Piersiak (Poland)
|0:04:20
|34
|Radka Paulechová (Slovakia)
|0:05:41
|35
|Natália Glajzová (Slovakia)
|0:06:12
|36
|Erika Glajzova (Slovakia)
|0:06:19
|37
|Radka Rabatinová (Slovakia)
|0:06:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy