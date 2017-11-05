European Cyclo-cross Championships: Rouiller wins Junior title
Kopecky and Tulett complete podium
Junior Men: Tabor - Tabor
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
|0:39:16
|2
|Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ben Tulett (Great Britain)
|0:00:08
|4
|Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)
|0:00:12
|5
|Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)
|0:00:23
|6
|Sean Flynn (Great Britain)
|0:00:46
|7
|Jarno Bellens (Belgium)
|0:00:54
|8
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium)
|0:00:57
|9
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Belgium)
|0:01:06
|10
|Piotr Krynski (Poland)
|0:01:08
|11
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|0:01:12
|12
|Joris Delbove (France)
|0:01:13
|13
|Filippo Fontana (Italy)
|0:01:15
|14
|Gerben Kuypers (Belgium)
|0:01:20
|15
|Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)
|0:01:43
|16
|Maxim Dewulf (Belgium)
|0:01:51
|17
|Lewis Askey (Great Britain)
|0:01:54
|18
|Jakub Toupalík (Czech Republic)
|0:01:55
|19
|Alois Charrin (France)
|0:02:05
|20
|Luca Schätti (Switzerland)
|0:02:07
|21
|Tom Lindner (Germany)
|0:02:08
|22
|Anthony Courriere (France)
|0:02:09
|23
|Nicolas Kess (Luxembourg)
|0:02:21
|24
|Jakub Schierl (Czech Republic)
|0:02:22
|25
|Bodi Del Grosso (Netherlands)
|0:02:26
|26
|Jakub Ríman (Czech Republic)
|0:02:27
|27
|Benjamin Rivet (France)
|28
|Jakub Hník (Czech Republic)
|0:02:28
|29
|Tomáš Ježek (Czech Republic)
|0:02:30
|30
|Bart Artz (Netherlands)
|0:02:32
|31
|Vladimír Mikšaník (Czech Republic)
|0:02:33
|32
|Kedup Gyagang (Switzerland)
|0:02:36
|33
|Luke Verburg (Netherlands)
|0:02:41
|34
|Federico Ceolin (Italy)
|0:02:42
|35
|Alvin Tomášek (Czech Republic)
|0:02:55
|36
|Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)
|0:02:57
|37
|Noé Barras (Switzerland)
|0:03:12
|38
|Erik Fetter (Hungary)
|0:03:17
|39
|Lukasz Helizanowicz (Poland)
|0:03:19
|40
|Felix Stehli (Switzerland)
|0:03:27
|41
|Emil Lindgren (Sweden)
|0:03:31
|42
|Rémi Premand (Switzerland)
|0:03:34
|43
|Mattéo Vercher (France)
|0:03:43
|43
|Jan Sommer (Switzerland)
|45
|Lukáš Kubiš (Slovakia)
|0:03:44
|46
|Tim Wollenberg (Germany)
|0:04:03
|47
|Balázs Vas (Hungary)
|0:04:04
|48
|Stiven Thür (Switzerland)
|0:04:13
|49
|Maciej Stepien (Poland)
|0:04:27
|50
|Jang Leyder (Luxembourg)
|0:04:46
|51
|David Westhoff (Germany)
|0:04:55
|52
|Anton Niederbach (Sweden)
|0:04:58
|53
|Matúš Baniar (Slovakia)
|0:05:29
|54
|Maciej Borkowski (Poland)
|0:05:56
|55
|Oliver Jaroš (Slovakia)
|0:06:08
|56
|Matúš Cernek (Slovakia)
|0:06:09
|57
|Jakob Reiter (Austria)
|0:06:48
|DNF
|Nikodem Grzenkowicz (Poland)
|DNF
|Eric Herlitz (Sweden)
