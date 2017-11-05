Trending

European Cyclo-cross Championships: Rouiller wins Junior title

Kopecky and Tulett complete podium

Image 1 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Jarno Bellens (Belgium)

Jarno Bellens (Belgium)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) celebrates on the podium.

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) won the European junior cyclo-cross title.

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) won the European junior cyclo-cross title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium).

Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Ben Tulett (Great Britain).

Ben Tulett (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) duels with Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) in the junior race.

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) duels with Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) in the junior race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Gerben Kuypers (Belgium).

Gerben Kuypers (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) and Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) and Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) flanked by Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) and Ben Tulett (Great Britain).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) flanked by Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) and Ben Tulett (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) with Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) and Ben Tulett (Great Britain).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) with Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) and Ben Tulett (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) took silver.

Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) took silver.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands).

Ryan Kamp (Netherlands).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Ben Tulett (Great Britain).

Ben Tulett (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Arno Van den Broeck (Belgium).

Arno Van den Broeck (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) celebrates his junior cyclo-cross title.

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) celebrates his junior cyclo-cross title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Ben Tulett (Great Britain).

Ben Tulett (Great Britain).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) leads Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic).

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) leads Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)0:39:16
2Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic)0:00:02
3Ben Tulett (Great Britain)0:00:08
4Ryan Kamp (Netherlands)0:00:12
5Pim Ronhaar (Netherlands)0:00:23
6Sean Flynn (Great Britain)0:00:46
7Jarno Bellens (Belgium)0:00:54
8Vince Van Den Eynde (Belgium)0:00:57
9Arno Van Den Broeck (Belgium)0:01:06
10Piotr Krynski (Poland)0:01:08
11Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)0:01:12
12Joris Delbove (France)0:01:13
13Filippo Fontana (Italy)0:01:15
14Gerben Kuypers (Belgium)0:01:20
15Niels Vandeputte (Belgium)0:01:43
16Maxim Dewulf (Belgium)0:01:51
17Lewis Askey (Great Britain)0:01:54
18Jakub Toupalík (Czech Republic)0:01:55
19Alois Charrin (France)0:02:05
20Luca Schätti (Switzerland)0:02:07
21Tom Lindner (Germany)0:02:08
22Anthony Courriere (France)0:02:09
23Nicolas Kess (Luxembourg)0:02:21
24Jakub Schierl (Czech Republic)0:02:22
25Bodi Del Grosso (Netherlands)0:02:26
26Jakub Ríman (Czech Republic)0:02:27
27Benjamin Rivet (France)
28Jakub Hník (Czech Republic)0:02:28
29Tomáš Ježek (Czech Republic)0:02:30
30Bart Artz (Netherlands)0:02:32
31Vladimír Mikšaník (Czech Republic)0:02:33
32Kedup Gyagang (Switzerland)0:02:36
33Luke Verburg (Netherlands)0:02:41
34Federico Ceolin (Italy)0:02:42
35Alvin Tomášek (Czech Republic)0:02:55
36Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)0:02:57
37Noé Barras (Switzerland)0:03:12
38Erik Fetter (Hungary)0:03:17
39Lukasz Helizanowicz (Poland)0:03:19
40Felix Stehli (Switzerland)0:03:27
41Emil Lindgren (Sweden)0:03:31
42Rémi Premand (Switzerland)0:03:34
43Mattéo Vercher (France)0:03:43
43Jan Sommer (Switzerland)
45Lukáš Kubiš (Slovakia)0:03:44
46Tim Wollenberg (Germany)0:04:03
47Balázs Vas (Hungary)0:04:04
48Stiven Thür (Switzerland)0:04:13
49Maciej Stepien (Poland)0:04:27
50Jang Leyder (Luxembourg)0:04:46
51David Westhoff (Germany)0:04:55
52Anton Niederbach (Sweden)0:04:58
53Matúš Baniar (Slovakia)0:05:29
54Maciej Borkowski (Poland)0:05:56
55Oliver Jaroš (Slovakia)0:06:08
56Matúš Cernek (Slovakia)0:06:09
57Jakob Reiter (Austria)0:06:48
DNFNikodem Grzenkowicz (Poland)
DNFEric Herlitz (Sweden)

