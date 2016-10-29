Teocchi takes women's U23 European cyclo-cross title
Clauzel second, Czeczinkarova third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:44:43
|2
|Hélène Clauzel (France)
|0:00:11
|3
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:39
|4
|Sara Casasola (Italy)
|5
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:49
|6
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
|8
|Lara Krähemann (Switzerland)
|9
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|10
|Manon Bakker (Netherlands)
|0:01:04
|11
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:01:34
|12
|Évita Muzic (France)
|0:01:41
|13
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|0:01:52
|14
|Nikola Bajgerova (Czech Republic)
|0:02:29
|15
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|0:02:30
|16
|Maëlle Grossetete (France)
|17
|Saga Molin (Sweden)
|0:02:34
|18
|Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)
|0:02:44
|19
|Anaïs Morichon (France)
|0:02:48
|20
|Amira Mellor (Great Britain)
|0:02:56
|21
|Ffion James (Great Britain)
|0:03:12
|22
|Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spain)
|0:03:25
|23
|Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
|0:03:28
|24
|Elspeth Grace (Great Britain)
|0:03:50
|DNF
|Edie Antonia Rees (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)
