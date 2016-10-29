Trending

Teocchi takes women's U23 European cyclo-cross title

Clauzel second, Czeczinkarova third

Chiara Teocchi (Italy) celebrates winning the women's U23 title at the 2016 European cyclo-cross championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
U23 women's podium at the 2016 European cyclo-cross championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Selfie time for the champion, Chiara Teocchi (Italy).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sweden's Ida Jansson leads a group through the start/finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Amira Mellor (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sara Cassola (Italy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Dutch riders go over the barriers during the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sara Cassola (Italy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with the European championships gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sara Cassola (Italy) leads over the barriers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Netherlands' Ceylon Del Carmen and Annemarie Worst

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy) wins the women's U23 title at the 2016 European cyclo-cross championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
U23 women's podium at the 2016 European cyclo-cross championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy) celebrates winning the women's U23 title at the 2016 European cyclo-cross championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy) approaches the pits

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lara Kastilien (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Nikola Bajgerova (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy) with the European championships gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Helene Clauzel (France)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi looks back at the finish of the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi and Helene Clauzel battle for the win

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Dutch riders take the barriers during the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Runner up Helene Clauzel of France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sara Cassola (Italy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chiara Teocchi (Italy) celebrates winning the women's U23 title at the 2016 European cyclo-cross championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:44:43
2Hélène Clauzel (France)0:00:11
3Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)0:00:39
4Sara Casasola (Italy)
5Inge Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:49
6Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
7Laura Verdonschot (Belgium)
8Lara Krähemann (Switzerland)
9Ida Jansson (Sweden)
10Manon Bakker (Netherlands)0:01:04
11Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:01:34
12Évita Muzic (France)0:01:41
13Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)0:01:52
14Nikola Bajgerova (Czech Republic)0:02:29
15Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)0:02:30
16Maëlle Grossetete (France)
17Saga Molin (Sweden)0:02:34
18Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:02:44
19Anaïs Morichon (France)0:02:48
20Amira Mellor (Great Britain)0:02:56
21Ffion James (Great Britain)0:03:12
22Luisa Ibarrola Albizua (Spain)0:03:25
23Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)0:03:28
24Elspeth Grace (Great Britain)0:03:50
DNFEdie Antonia Rees (Luxembourg)
DNFCeylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands)
DNFAnnemarie Worst (Netherlands)

