European Cyclo-cross Championships: Pidock takes Junior title

Guillemin second, followed by Kielich in third

Image 1 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) wins the Junior race at the European Cyclo-cross Championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) prepares to descend during the Junior men's race at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 18

Spectators take in the action during the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 18

The Junior men's field at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) wins the 2016 European Cyclo-cross Championship

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 18

The European championships podium Junior podium: Guillemen, Pidcock and Kielich

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) on the European championships podium.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 18

The Junior men on the barriers at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) on a run-up

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 18

The Junior men's field at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) checks behind as he nears the finish of the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 18

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) with European championships gold

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 18

Thomas Pidcock hops the barriers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 18

Lorenzo Calloni (Italia)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 18

Lorenzo Calloni (Italy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 18

Spectators take in the action during the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)0:44:03
2Nicolas Guillemin (France)0:00:14
3Timo Kielich (Belgium)0:00:22
4Antoine Benoist (France)0:00:35
5Antoine Raugel (France)0:00:48
6Maxime Bonsergent (France)0:01:07
7Ben Turner (Great Britain)
8Jeremy Montauban (France)
9Andreas Goeman (Belgium)
10Erwann Kerraud (France)0:01:11
11Jelle Camps (Belgium)
12Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
13Yentl Bekaert (Belgium)
14Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
15Filippo Fontana (Italy)0:01:19
16Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
17Bart Hazekamp (Netherlands)0:01:22
18Maxime Chevalier (France)0:01:26
19Kyle Agterberg (Netherlands)0:01:32
20Patrick Favaro (Italy)0:01:37
21Simon Vanicek (Czech Republic)0:01:39
22Thibault Valognes (France)
23Perry Frijters (Netherlands)0:01:52
24Tomáš Kopecký (Czech Republic)0:02:17
25Thomas Mein (Great Britain)0:02:24
26Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
27Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Belgium)0:02:29
28Toby Barnes (Great Britain)0:02:37
29Bart Artz (Netherlands)0:02:39
30David Honzak (Czech Republic)0:02:44
31Jan Gavenda (Czech Republic)0:02:53
32Hynek Palicka (Czech Republic)0:02:56
33Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg '')
34Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)0:03:12
35Lorenzo Calloni (Italy)0:03:18
36Soren Wærenskjold (Norway)0:03:21
37Harry Yates (Great Britain)0:03:26
38Felix Schreiber (Luxembourg)0:03:28
39Lukas Baldinger (Germany)0:04:10
40David Westhoff-Wittwer (Germany)0:04:29
41Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)
42Jb Murphy (Ireland)0:04:32
43Samuel Lord (Sweden)0:04:34
44Luca Schätti (Switzerland)
45Gabriel Slinger (Norway)
46Carl Jarnhagen (Sweden)
47Jakub Varhanovsky (Slovakia)
48Jan Sommer (Switzerland)
49Nicolas Kess (Luxembourg)
50Olof Abrahamsson (Sweden)
51Craig Mccarthy (Ireland)
DNFVladimír Mikšaník (Czech Republic)

