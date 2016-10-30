European Cyclo-cross Championships: Pidock takes Junior title
Guillemin second, followed by Kielich in third
Junior Men: -
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|0:44:03
|2
|Nicolas Guillemin (France)
|0:00:14
|3
|Timo Kielich (Belgium)
|0:00:22
|4
|Antoine Benoist (France)
|0:00:35
|5
|Antoine Raugel (France)
|0:00:48
|6
|Maxime Bonsergent (France)
|0:01:07
|7
|Ben Turner (Great Britain)
|8
|Jeremy Montauban (France)
|9
|Andreas Goeman (Belgium)
|10
|Erwann Kerraud (France)
|0:01:11
|11
|Jelle Camps (Belgium)
|12
|Toon Vandebosch (Belgium)
|13
|Yentl Bekaert (Belgium)
|14
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|15
|Filippo Fontana (Italy)
|0:01:19
|16
|Mees Hendrikx (Netherlands)
|17
|Bart Hazekamp (Netherlands)
|0:01:22
|18
|Maxime Chevalier (France)
|0:01:26
|19
|Kyle Agterberg (Netherlands)
|0:01:32
|20
|Patrick Favaro (Italy)
|0:01:37
|21
|Simon Vanicek (Czech Republic)
|0:01:39
|22
|Thibault Valognes (France)
|23
|Perry Frijters (Netherlands)
|0:01:52
|24
|Tomáš Kopecký (Czech Republic)
|0:02:17
|25
|Thomas Mein (Great Britain)
|0:02:24
|26
|Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)
|27
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Belgium)
|0:02:29
|28
|Toby Barnes (Great Britain)
|0:02:37
|29
|Bart Artz (Netherlands)
|0:02:39
|30
|David Honzak (Czech Republic)
|0:02:44
|31
|Jan Gavenda (Czech Republic)
|0:02:53
|32
|Hynek Palicka (Czech Republic)
|0:02:56
|33
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg '')
|34
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)
|0:03:12
|35
|Lorenzo Calloni (Italy)
|0:03:18
|36
|Soren Wærenskjold (Norway)
|0:03:21
|37
|Harry Yates (Great Britain)
|0:03:26
|38
|Felix Schreiber (Luxembourg)
|0:03:28
|39
|Lukas Baldinger (Germany)
|0:04:10
|40
|David Westhoff-Wittwer (Germany)
|0:04:29
|41
|Cédric Pries (Luxembourg)
|42
|Jb Murphy (Ireland)
|0:04:32
|43
|Samuel Lord (Sweden)
|0:04:34
|44
|Luca Schätti (Switzerland)
|45
|Gabriel Slinger (Norway)
|46
|Carl Jarnhagen (Sweden)
|47
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Slovakia)
|48
|Jan Sommer (Switzerland)
|49
|Nicolas Kess (Luxembourg)
|50
|Olof Abrahamsson (Sweden)
|51
|Craig Mccarthy (Ireland)
|DNF
|Vladimír Mikšaník (Czech Republic)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy