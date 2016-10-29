Trending

Hermans wins U23 European cyclo-cross championship

Nieuwenhuis second, Wouters third

Quinten Hermans wins the 2016 European championship

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Sieben Wouters (Netherlands) finished third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) riding to silver

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thijs Aerts (Belgium) tries to catch his breath

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
European champion Quinten Hermans (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quinten Hermans (Belgium) throws his arms in the air

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thijs Aerts (Belgium) and Quinten Hermans (Belgium) leading

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quinten Hermans tastes the gold at the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Quinten Hermans en route to winning the U23 European championship

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
U23 riders at the barriers during the European championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Quintens Hermans of Belgium rides between Dutch riders Joris Nieuwenhuis and Sieben Wouters.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Hermans leads the pack at the European championships U23 race

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
leaders in the U23 men's race take the barriers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Italy's Gioele Bertolini hops the barriers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The U23 men's podium at the 2016 UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:54:46
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
3Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
4Clement Russo (France)
5Thomas Bonnet (France)
6Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:00:05
7Eddy Fine (France)
8Lucas Dubau (France)
9Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:00:13
10Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:00:19
11Jens Dekker (Netherlands)0:00:28
12Tony Periou (France)0:00:36
13Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
14Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)0:01:11
15Joshua Dubau (France)0:01:13
16Thomas Joseph (Belgium)0:01:31
17Stefano Sala (Italy)0:01:40
18Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)0:01:54
19Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
20Yan Gras (France)0:02:05
21Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:02:26
22Jonas Brezina (Czech Republic)0:02:38
23Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
24Henrik Jansson (Sweden)
25Manuel Muller (Germany)
26Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)0:02:42
27Mathieu Morichon (France)0:02:50
28Joris Ryf (Switzerland)0:03:22
29Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:03:44
30Simon Vozar (Slovakia)0:03:58
31Loïs Dufaux (Switzerland)0:04:04
32Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)0:04:08
33Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)0:04:12
34Maximilian Mobis (Germany)0:04:52
35Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)2 laps
36Poul Rudolph (Germany)2 laps
37David Eriksson (Sweden)2 laps
38Adrian García (Spain)2 laps
39David Conroy (Ireland)4 laps
40Enaitz Palacio Portillo (Spain)4 laps
41Raphael Krahenmann (Switzerland)6 laps
DNFAdam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
DNFLukas Meiler (Germany)

