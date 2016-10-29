Hermans wins U23 European cyclo-cross championship
Nieuwenhuis second, Wouters third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:54:46
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|3
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|4
|Clement Russo (France)
|5
|Thomas Bonnet (France)
|6
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:00:05
|7
|Eddy Fine (France)
|8
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|9
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:00:13
|10
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:19
|11
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|0:00:28
|12
|Tony Periou (France)
|0:00:36
|13
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|14
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Netherlands)
|0:01:11
|15
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:01:13
|16
|Thomas Joseph (Belgium)
|0:01:31
|17
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|0:01:40
|18
|Timon Rüegg (Switzerland)
|0:01:54
|19
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|20
|Yan Gras (France)
|0:02:05
|21
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:02:26
|22
|Jonas Brezina (Czech Republic)
|0:02:38
|23
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|24
|Henrik Jansson (Sweden)
|25
|Manuel Muller (Germany)
|26
|Kelvin Bakx (Netherlands)
|0:02:42
|27
|Mathieu Morichon (France)
|0:02:50
|28
|Joris Ryf (Switzerland)
|0:03:22
|29
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|0:03:44
|30
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|0:03:58
|31
|Loïs Dufaux (Switzerland)
|0:04:04
|32
|Daniel Mayer (Czech Republic)
|0:04:08
|33
|Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
|0:04:12
|34
|Maximilian Mobis (Germany)
|0:04:52
|35
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|2 laps
|36
|Poul Rudolph (Germany)
|2 laps
|37
|David Eriksson (Sweden)
|2 laps
|38
|Adrian García (Spain)
|2 laps
|39
|David Conroy (Ireland)
|4 laps
|40
|Enaitz Palacio Portillo (Spain)
|4 laps
|41
|Raphael Krahenmann (Switzerland)
|6 laps
|DNF
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Lukas Meiler (Germany)
