Archibald, Larsen net first gold in Milton Track World Cup
Canada, New Zealand, Germany shine in team qualifications
Day 1: -
The first Track World Cup to take place in Canada in nearly 20 years opened on Friday in Milton, Ontario, just west of Toronto. Great Britain and Denmark won the only medal events of the first day - the Points Races for women and men respectively.
Great Britain's Katie Archibald took the first gold medal of the weekend with a dominating performance in the women's Points Race. Archibald won the first four intermediate sprints to establish a strong lead that she would never relinquish.
At the halfway mark, Archibald, Canadian favourite Jasmin Duehring, Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) and Coralie Demay (France) took a lap on the field to gain 20 points, and the race was down to those four. Duehring took a couple of sprints late in the race to lock up the silver medal, while Machacova held off Demay for bronze.
The men's Points Race started out much tighter, with seven riders dropping the rest of the field. Niklas Larsen (Denmark), Mark Stewart (Great Britain) and Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) swapped the lead until Larsen took a solo lap on the field to score 20 points and lock up the win. Stewart held off de Ketele by four points to take the silver.
Qualifying was also held for the women's and men's team events; the Team Pursuit and Team Sprint. Canada and New Zealand dominated the Team Pursuits, with Canada winning the women's and finishing second in the men's, while New Zealand won the men's and finished second in the women.
The German team anchored by Kristina Vogel were far and away the top Team Sprint squad for the women, while world champions New Zealand won the men's competition.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|47
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Canada
|38
|3
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|24
|4
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|22
|5
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|12
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|11
|7
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|8
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|9
|Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Spain
|5
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|3
|11
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|12
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|3
|13
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Wales
|1
|14
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:22.310
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:25.129
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|France
|0:04:32.707
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
|4
|Japan
|0:04:41.329
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:33.118
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|2
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:33.810
|Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea
|3
|Spain
|0:00:33.861
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.889
|Sophie Capewell (GBr) Great Britain
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.917
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.977
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Italy
|0:00:34.131
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|8
|Mexico
|0:00:34.275
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|9
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:34.282
|Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|10
|Poland
|0:00:34.401
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|11
|United States
|0:00:34.510
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States
|12
|Canada
|0:00:35.342
|Tegan Cochrane (Can) Canada
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|13
|India
|0:00:35.711
|Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
|Alena Reji (Ind) India
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.874
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|France
|0:00:44.171
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.174
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:44.877
|Chaebin Im (Kor) South Korea
|Jeone Park (Kor) South Korea
|Jeyong Son (Kor) South Korea
|5
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.927
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|Spain
|0:00:45.354
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|0:00:45.741
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Sheng Kai Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|8
|Mexico
|0:00:46.702
|Saul Antonio Gutierrez Lopez (Mex) Mexico
|Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mex) Mexico
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:59.588
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
|Thomas Sexton (NZl) New Zealand
|Jared Gray (NZl) New Zealand
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Canada
|0:04:01.245
|Derek Gee (Can) Canada
|Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
|Bayley Simpson (Can) Canada
|3
|United States
|0:04:06.084
|Eric Young (USA) United States
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States
|Ashton Lambie (USA) United States
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States
|4
|Germany
|0:04:06.224
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
|Leif Lampater (Ger) Germany
|5
|Switzerland
|0:04:07.200
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Switzerland
|Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
|Nico Selenati (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Ukraine
|0:04:08.979
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|Taras Shevchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Spain
|0:04:10.667
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|8
|Denmark
|0:04:14.861
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|Kristian Kaimer Eriksen (Den) Denmark
|Mathias Krigbaum (Den) Denmark
|Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
|9
|France
|0:04:15.465
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) France
|Lucas Meunier (Fra) France
|Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
|40
|pts
|2
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|3
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|15
|4
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland
|8
|5
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria
|8
|6
|Jonathan Mould (GBr) Wales
|7
|7
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|8
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|2
|9
|Matteo Donega (Ita) Italy
|-9
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|-12
|11
|Eric Young (USA) United States
|-15
|12
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|-17
|13
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|-18
|14
|Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Switzerland
|-18
|15
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|-19
|DNF
|Jan Kraus (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNF
|Robert Gaineyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|DNF
|Thomas Sexton (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Filip Taragel (Svk) Slovakia
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy