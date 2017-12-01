Image 1 of 25 Men Points Race - Mark Stewart at the front (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 25 Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Spain (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 25 Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Germany (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 25 Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Germany (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 25 Women Points Race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 25 Women Points Race - Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 25 Women Points Race - Jasmin Duehring and Katie Archibald (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 25 Women Points Race, Podium: Jasmin Duehring, Katie Archibald, Jarmila Machacova (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 25 Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 25 Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 25 Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 25 Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Republic of Korea (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 25 Men Team Sprint Qualifying - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 25 Men Team Sprint Qualifying - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 25 Men Points Race - Niklas Larsen attacks (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 25 Men Points Race - Mark Stewart at the front (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 25 Men Points Race - Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 25 Men Points Race Podium - Mark Stewart, Niklas Larsen, Kenny De Ketele (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 25 Men Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 25 Men Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 25 Cyclocross Nationals (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 25 Men Team Pursuit Qualifying - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 23 of 25 Men Team Sprint Qualifying - Great Britain (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 24 of 25 Men Team Sprint Qualifying - France (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 25 of 25 Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada (Image credit: Robert Jones)

The first Track World Cup to take place in Canada in nearly 20 years opened on Friday in Milton, Ontario, just west of Toronto. Great Britain and Denmark won the only medal events of the first day - the Points Races for women and men respectively.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald took the first gold medal of the weekend with a dominating performance in the women's Points Race. Archibald won the first four intermediate sprints to establish a strong lead that she would never relinquish.

At the halfway mark, Archibald, Canadian favourite Jasmin Duehring, Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) and Coralie Demay (France) took a lap on the field to gain 20 points, and the race was down to those four. Duehring took a couple of sprints late in the race to lock up the silver medal, while Machacova held off Demay for bronze.

The men's Points Race started out much tighter, with seven riders dropping the rest of the field. Niklas Larsen (Denmark), Mark Stewart (Great Britain) and Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) swapped the lead until Larsen took a solo lap on the field to score 20 points and lock up the win. Stewart held off de Ketele by four points to take the silver.

Qualifying was also held for the women's and men's team events; the Team Pursuit and Team Sprint. Canada and New Zealand dominated the Team Pursuits, with Canada winning the women's and finishing second in the men's, while New Zealand won the men's and finished second in the women.

The German team anchored by Kristina Vogel were far and away the top Team Sprint squad for the women, while world champions New Zealand won the men's competition.

Full Results

Women's Points Race Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 47 pts 2 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Canada 38 3 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 24 4 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 22 5 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 12 6 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 11 7 Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland 5 8 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 5 9 Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Spain 5 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 3 11 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 12 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 3 13 Hayley Jones (GBr) Wales 1 14 Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:04:22.310 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada 2 New Zealand 0:04:25.129 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand 3 France 0:04:32.707 Clara Copponi (Fra) France Coralie Demay (Fra) France Laurie Berthon (Fra) France Valentine Fortin (Fra) France 4 Japan 0:04:41.329 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:33.118 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 2 Republic of Korea 0:00:33.810 Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea 3 Spain 0:00:33.861 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 4 Great Britain 0:00:33.889 Sophie Capewell (GBr) Great Britain Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 5 New Zealand 0:00:33.917 Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 6 Netherlands 0:00:33.977 Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 7 Italy 0:00:34.131 Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 8 Mexico 0:00:34.275 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico 9 Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:34.282 Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 10 Poland 0:00:34.401 Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 11 United States 0:00:34.510 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States 12 Canada 0:00:35.342 Tegan Cochrane (Can) Canada Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 13 India 0:00:35.711 Deborah Deborah (Ind) India Alena Reji (Ind) India

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.874 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 2 France 0:00:44.171 Rayan Helal (Fra) France Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France Francois Pervis (Fra) France 3 Great Britain 0:00:44.174 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 4 Republic of Korea 0:00:44.877 Chaebin Im (Kor) South Korea Jeone Park (Kor) South Korea Jeyong Son (Kor) South Korea 5 Czech Republic 0:00:44.927 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic 6 Spain 0:00:45.354 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 7 Chinese Taipei 0:00:45.741 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei Sheng Kai Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 8 Mexico 0:00:46.702 Saul Antonio Gutierrez Lopez (Mex) Mexico Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mex) Mexico Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:59.588 Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand Thomas Sexton (NZl) New Zealand Jared Gray (NZl) New Zealand Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand 2 Canada 0:04:01.245 Derek Gee (Can) Canada Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada Bayley Simpson (Can) Canada 3 United States 0:04:06.084 Eric Young (USA) United States Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States Ashton Lambie (USA) United States Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States 4 Germany 0:04:06.224 Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany Leif Lampater (Ger) Germany 5 Switzerland 0:04:07.200 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Switzerland Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland Nico Selenati (Swi) Switzerland 6 Ukraine 0:04:08.979 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine Taras Shevchuk (Ukr) Ukraine Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine 7 Spain 0:04:10.667 Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain 8 Denmark 0:04:14.861 Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark Kristian Kaimer Eriksen (Den) Denmark Mathias Krigbaum (Den) Denmark Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark 9 France 0:04:15.465 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) France Lucas Meunier (Fra) France Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France