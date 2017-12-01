Trending

Archibald, Larsen net first gold in Milton Track World Cup

Canada, New Zealand, Germany shine in team qualifications

Image 1 of 25

Men Points Race - Mark Stewart at the front

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 25

Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Spain

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 25

Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Germany

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 25

Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Germany

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 25

Women Points Race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 25

Women Points Race - Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 25

Women Points Race - Jasmin Duehring and Katie Archibald

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 25

Women Points Race, Podium: Jasmin Duehring, Katie Archibald, Jarmila Machacova

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 25

Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 25

Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 25

Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 25

Women Team Sprint Qualifying - Republic of Korea

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 25

Men Team Sprint Qualifying - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 25

Men Team Sprint Qualifying - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 25

Men Points Race - Niklas Larsen attacks

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 25

Men Points Race - Mark Stewart at the front

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 25

Men Points Race - Kenny De Ketele (Belgium)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 25

Men Points Race Podium - Mark Stewart, Niklas Larsen, Kenny De Ketele

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 25

Men Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 25

Men Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 25

Cyclocross Nationals

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 22 of 25

Men Team Pursuit Qualifying - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 23 of 25

Men Team Sprint Qualifying - Great Britain

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 24 of 25

Men Team Sprint Qualifying - France

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 25 of 25

Women Team Pursuit Qualifying - Canada

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

The first Track World Cup to take place in Canada in nearly 20 years opened on Friday in Milton, Ontario, just west of Toronto. Great Britain and Denmark won the only medal events of the first day - the Points Races for women and men respectively.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald took the first gold medal of the weekend with a dominating performance in the women's Points Race. Archibald won the first four intermediate sprints to establish a strong lead that she would never relinquish.

At the halfway mark, Archibald, Canadian favourite Jasmin Duehring, Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) and Coralie Demay (France) took a lap on the field to gain 20 points, and the race was down to those four. Duehring took a couple of sprints late in the race to lock up the silver medal, while Machacova held off Demay for bronze.

The men's Points Race started out much tighter, with seven riders dropping the rest of the field. Niklas Larsen (Denmark), Mark Stewart (Great Britain) and Kenny de Ketele (Belgium) swapped the lead until Larsen took a solo lap on the field to score 20 points and lock up the win. Stewart held off de Ketele by four points to take the silver.

Qualifying was also held for the women's and men's team events; the Team Pursuit and Team Sprint. Canada and New Zealand dominated the Team Pursuits, with Canada winning the women's and finishing second in the men's, while New Zealand won the men's and finished second in the women.

The German team anchored by Kristina Vogel were far and away the top Team Sprint squad for the women, while world champions New Zealand won the men's competition.

Full Results

Women's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain47pts
2Jasmin Duehring (Can) Canada38
3Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic24
4Coralie Demay (Fra) France22
5Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico12
6Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy11
7Aline Seitz (Swi) Switzerland5
8Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania5
9Ane Iriarte Lasa (Spa) Spain5
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway3
11Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China3
12Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia3
13Hayley Jones (GBr) Wales1
14Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:22.310
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
2New Zealand0:04:25.129
Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
3France0:04:32.707
Clara Copponi (Fra) France
Coralie Demay (Fra) France
Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
4Japan0:04:41.329
Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:33.118
Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
2Republic of Korea0:00:33.810
Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea
Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea
3Spain0:00:33.861
Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
4Great Britain0:00:33.889
Sophie Capewell (GBr) Great Britain
Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
5New Zealand0:00:33.917
Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
6Netherlands0:00:33.977
Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
7Italy0:00:34.131
Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
8Mexico0:00:34.275
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
9Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:34.282
Shanju Bao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
10Poland0:00:34.401
Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
11United States0:00:34.510
Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States
12Canada0:00:35.342
Tegan Cochrane (Can) Canada
Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
13India0:00:35.711
Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
Alena Reji (Ind) India

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:43.874
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
2France0:00:44.171
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Francois Pervis (Fra) France
3Great Britain0:00:44.174
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
4Republic of Korea0:00:44.877
Chaebin Im (Kor) South Korea
Jeone Park (Kor) South Korea
Jeyong Son (Kor) South Korea
5Czech Republic0:00:44.927
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
6Spain0:00:45.354
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
7Chinese Taipei0:00:45.741
Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
Sheng Kai Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
8Mexico0:00:46.702
Saul Antonio Gutierrez Lopez (Mex) Mexico
Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mex) Mexico
Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:59.588
Campbell Stewart (NZl) New Zealand
Thomas Sexton (NZl) New Zealand
Jared Gray (NZl) New Zealand
Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
2Canada0:04:01.245
Derek Gee (Can) Canada
Adam Jamieson (Can) Canada
Jay Lamoureux (Can) Canada
Bayley Simpson (Can) Canada
3United States0:04:06.084
Eric Young (USA) United States
Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United States
Ashton Lambie (USA) United States
Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States
4Germany0:04:06.224
Maximilian Beyer (Ger) Germany
Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
Leif Lampater (Ger) Germany
5Switzerland0:04:07.200
Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Switzerland
Lukas Ruegg (Swi) Switzerland
Nico Selenati (Swi) Switzerland
6Ukraine0:04:08.979
Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
Taras Shevchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine
7Spain0:04:10.667
Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain
Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
8Denmark0:04:14.861
Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark
Kristian Kaimer Eriksen (Den) Denmark
Mathias Krigbaum (Den) Denmark
Matias Gunnar Malmberg (Den) Denmark
9France0:04:15.465
Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
Florentin Lecamus Lambert (Fra) France
Lucas Meunier (Fra) France
Valentin Tabellion (Fra) France

Men's Points Race Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Larsen (Den) Denmark40pts
2Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain19
3Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium15
4Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) Poland8
5Andreas Graf (Aut) Austria8
6Jonathan Mould (GBr) Wales7
7Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine7
8Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece2
9Matteo Donega (Ita) Italy-9
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France-12
11Eric Young (USA) United States-15
12King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China-17
13Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary-18
14Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Switzerland-18
15Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain-19
DNFJan Kraus (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFRobert Gaineyev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFThomas Sexton (NZl) New Zealand
DNFFilip Taragel (Svk) Slovakia

 

