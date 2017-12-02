Image 1 of 32 Men Keirin - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Joachim Eilers (Germany) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 32 Women Omnium - Final three, Elimination race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 32 Women Omnium - Eleanor Dickinson, Allison Beveridge, Yumi Kajihara (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 32 Women Omnium - Yumi Kajihara (Japan) won every race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 32 Women Omnium - Allison Beveridge, Yumi Kajihara, Eleanor Dickinson (L-R) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 32 Women Sprint - World Sprint Champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 32 Women Sprint - Lots of tactics in the sprints (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 32 Women Sprint - Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) leading out Kristina Vogel (Germany) in the final (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 32 Women Sprint - Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) vs Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) in the bronze medal final (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 32 Women Sprint podium - Shanne Braspennincx, Kristina Vogel, Laurine Van Riessen (L-R) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 32 Women Team Pursuit - France (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 32 Women Team Pursuit - Japan (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 32 Women Team Pursuit - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 32 Women Team Pursuit - Canada (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 32 Women Team Pursuit - Canada about to catch New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 32 Women Omnium - Scratch Race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 32 Women Omnium - Points Race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 32 Men Keirin - Behind the Derney (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 32 Men Keirin - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 32 Men Keirin - Podium: Lewis Oliva, Harrie Lavreysen, Joachim Eilers (L-R) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 32 Men Madison - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 32 Men Madison - Belgium (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 23 of 32 Men Madison - Great Britain (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 24 of 32 Men Madison podium - New Zealand, Belgium, Great Britain (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 25 of 32 Men Team Sprint Podium: Great Britain, New Zealand, Czech Republic (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 26 of 32 Men Team Sprint - Czech Republic (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 27 of 32 Men Team Sprint - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 28 of 32 Men Team Sprint - Great Britain (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 29 of 32 Men Team Sprint - New Zealand (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 30 of 32 Women Omnium - Tempo race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 31 of 32 Women Omnium - Points Race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 32 of 32 Women Team Pursuit podium (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Day 2 of the the third round of the Track World Cup in Milton, Canada, saw six titles awarded to six different nations.

In the women's events, Canada took a very popular win in the Team Pursuit, catching the New Zealand team in the gold medal race, with France beating Japan for bronze.

Kristina Vogel of Germany continues to dominate the women's sprint events, decisively winning the Sprint competition ahead of Dutch riders Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen, giving her three wins in three rounds for the Sprint, and a total of seven wins when the Team Sprint and Keirin are included.

Japan took their first win of the season in the women's Omnium, with Yumi Kajihara leading from start to finishing, impressively winning all four events. Remarkably, Canada's Allison Beveridge rode the Team Pursuit final for gold and then less than 30 minutes later competed in the Omnium Points Race to take silver ahead of Great Britain's Eleanor Dickinson.

The men's medal competition began with the Team Sprint, won by reigning world champions New Zealand in a close final against Great Britain, with the Czech Republic beating France for bronze.

In the Keirin, Harrie Lavreysen gave the Netherlands their first gold medal, as he rode away from Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) and Joachim Eilers (Germany).

The final event of the evening was the men's Madison, with the Belgium duo of Kenny de Ketele and Lindsay de Vylder scoring in all but two intermediate sprints to take the win ahead of New Zealand and Great Britain.

Day 2 Results

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.796 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.157 3 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.209 4 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.215 5 Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea 0:00:00.256 6 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.298 7 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:00.374 8 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States 0:00:00.396 9 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.423 10 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.427 11 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.429 12 Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.460 13 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.466 14 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada 0:00:00.515 15 Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:00.527 16 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.529 17 Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea 0:00:00.541 18 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States 0:00:00.600 19 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 0:00:00.624 20 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.675 21 Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.735 22 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.742 23 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland 0:00:00.756 24 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.850 25 Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.902 26 Deborah Deborah (Ind) India 0:00:00.944 27 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 0:00:01.057

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:04:25.012 Racquel Sheath Michaela Drummond Rushlee Buchanan Kirstie James 2 France 0:04:37.426 Clara Copponi Coralie Demay Laurie Berthon Valentine Fortin

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canada 0:04:25.309 Kirsti Lay Stephanie Roorda Annie Foreman-Mackey Kinley Gibson 2 Japan 0:04:35.838 Nao Suzuki Kie Furuyama Yuya Hashimoto Kisato Nakamura

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Czech Republic 0:00:44.235 Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic 2 Republic of Korea 0:00:44.461 Chaebin Im (Kor) South Korea Jeone Park (Kor) South Korea Jeyong Son (Kor) South Korea

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:00:44.018 Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain 2 Spain 0:00:45.302 Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:44.144 Rayan Helal (Fra) France Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France Francois Pervis (Fra) France 2 Chinese Taipei 0:00:45.578 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei Sheng Kai Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.916 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 2 Mexico Saul Antonio Gutierrez Lopez (Mex) Mexico Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mex) Mexico Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico relegated

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain 2 Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Deborah Deborah (Ind) India

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States 2 Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan 2 Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 2 Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland 2 Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 2 Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 2 Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 2 Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 3 Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 5 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 6 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 7 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 8 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 9 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 10 Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark 11 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 12 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 13 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 14 Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 15 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 2 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea 2 Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico 2 Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 2 Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan 2 Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 3 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 4 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 5 Muhamad Khairil Nizam Rasol (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation 6 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 2 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 3 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 4 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan 5 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 6 Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 2 Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales 3 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 4 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 5 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 6 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker 7 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand 2 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea

Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2\4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 11 pts 2 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 5 3 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 2 4 Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 2 5 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 2 6 Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark 1 7 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 1 8 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 1 9 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 1 10 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 11 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 12 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 14 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 15 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands 2 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan 2 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 3 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker 4 Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland 5 Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 6 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 2 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania 3 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 4 Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan 5 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 6 Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico 7 Muhamad Khairil Nizam Rasol (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

Men's Team Sprint - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 New Zealand Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 2 Great Britain Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Czech Republic Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic 4 France Rayan Helal (Fra) France Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France Francois Pervis (Fra) France

Women's Sprint Finals - Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Finals - Bronze Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands 4 Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3\4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 2 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 4 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 5 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 6 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 7 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 8 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 9 Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark 10 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 11 Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 12 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 13 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 14 Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 15 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic

Women's Team Pursuit Gold Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Canada Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 2 New Zealand Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Team Pursuit Bronze Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 France Clara Copponi (Fra) France Coralie Demay (Fra) France Laurie Berthon (Fra) France Valentine Fortin (Fra) France 4 Japan Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 3 Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales 4 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 5 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 6 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 3 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada 4 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan 5 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker 6 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Keirin - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands 2 Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales 3 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 4 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association 5 Francois Pervis (Fra) France 6 Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin -7th Place Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine 8 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic 9 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker 10 Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain 11 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan 12 Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny De Ketele / Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium) 32 pts 2 Thomas Sexton / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand) 26 3 Mark Stewart / Oliver Wood (Great Britain) 25 4 Niklas Larsen / Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) 23 5 Daniel Holloway / Adrian Hegyvary (United States) 11 6 Roman Gladysh / Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 8 7 Daniel Staniszewski / Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 2 8 Andreas Muller / Andreas Graf (Austria) 2 9 Lukas Ruegg / Gino Mader (Switzerland) 1 10 Vincent Crabos / Morgan Kneisky (France) -15 11 Jan Kraus / Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic) -20 12 Leif Lampater / Leon Rohde (Germany) -32 13 Filippo Ferronato / Matteo Donega (Italy) -40 14 Xavier Canellas / Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain) -40 DNF Sergey Shatovkin / Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)

Women's Omnium Points Race 4\4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan 34 pts 2 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 14 3 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway 13 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 12 5 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 11 6 Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico 8 7 Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark 8 8 Clara Copponi (Fra) France 5 9 Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania 4 10 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy 3 11 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 3 12 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 2 13 Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia 1 14 Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland 1 15 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China