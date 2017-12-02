Milton Track World Cup: Vogel continues sprint dominance on day two
Medals awarded across team pursuit, omnium, keirin, madison
Day 2: -
Day 2 of the the third round of the Track World Cup in Milton, Canada, saw six titles awarded to six different nations.
In the women's events, Canada took a very popular win in the Team Pursuit, catching the New Zealand team in the gold medal race, with France beating Japan for bronze.
Kristina Vogel of Germany continues to dominate the women's sprint events, decisively winning the Sprint competition ahead of Dutch riders Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen, giving her three wins in three rounds for the Sprint, and a total of seven wins when the Team Sprint and Keirin are included.
Japan took their first win of the season in the women's Omnium, with Yumi Kajihara leading from start to finishing, impressively winning all four events. Remarkably, Canada's Allison Beveridge rode the Team Pursuit final for gold and then less than 30 minutes later competed in the Omnium Points Race to take silver ahead of Great Britain's Eleanor Dickinson.
The men's medal competition began with the Team Sprint, won by reigning world champions New Zealand in a close final against Great Britain, with the Czech Republic beating France for bronze.
In the Keirin, Harrie Lavreysen gave the Netherlands their first gold medal, as he rode away from Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) and Joachim Eilers (Germany).
The final event of the evening was the men's Madison, with the Belgium duo of Kenny de Ketele and Lindsay de Vylder scoring in all but two intermediate sprints to take the win ahead of New Zealand and Great Britain.
Day 2 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.796
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.157
|3
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.209
|4
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.215
|5
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea
|0:00:00.256
|6
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.298
|7
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:00.374
|8
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|0:00:00.396
|9
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.423
|10
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.427
|11
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.429
|12
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.460
|13
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.466
|14
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|0:00:00.515
|15
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:00.527
|16
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.529
|17
|Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea
|0:00:00.541
|18
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States
|0:00:00.600
|19
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|0:00:00.624
|20
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.675
|21
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.735
|22
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.742
|23
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:00.756
|24
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.850
|25
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.902
|26
|Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
|0:00:00.944
|27
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|0:00:01.057
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:25.012
|Racquel Sheath
|Michaela Drummond
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Kirstie James
|2
|France
|0:04:37.426
|Clara Copponi
|Coralie Demay
|Laurie Berthon
|Valentine Fortin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:25.309
|Kirsti Lay
|Stephanie Roorda
|Annie Foreman-Mackey
|Kinley Gibson
|2
|Japan
|0:04:35.838
|Nao Suzuki
|Kie Furuyama
|Yuya Hashimoto
|Kisato Nakamura
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.235
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|2
|Republic of Korea
|0:00:44.461
|Chaebin Im (Kor) South Korea
|Jeone Park (Kor) South Korea
|Jeyong Son (Kor) South Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:44.018
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Spain
|0:00:45.302
|Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:44.144
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|2
|Chinese Taipei
|0:00:45.578
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|Sheng Kai Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.916
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Mexico
|Saul Antonio Gutierrez Lopez (Mex) Mexico
|Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mex) Mexico
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|relegated
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Deborah Deborah (Ind) India
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|2
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|2
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|2
|Urszula Los (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|2
|Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|3
|Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|5
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|9
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|10
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|11
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|12
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|14
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|15
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea
|2
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|3
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|5
|Muhamad Khairil Nizam Rasol (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|6
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|5
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|6
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|4
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|5
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|7
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|11
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|5
|3
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|4
|Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|2
|5
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|2
|6
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|1
|7
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|1
|8
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|1
|9
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|10
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|11
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|12
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|14
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|15
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|4
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|5
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|6
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|4
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|5
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|6
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
|7
|Muhamad Khairil Nizam Rasol (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|New Zealand
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Great Britain
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
|Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Czech Republic
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|France
|Rayan Helal (Fra) France
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|2
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|4
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|7
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|8
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|9
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|11
|Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|13
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|15
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|2
|New Zealand
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|France
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
|4
|Japan
|Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
|Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
|Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
|Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|3
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
|4
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|3
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|4
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|5
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|6
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
|3
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|4
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|5
|Francois Pervis (Fra) France
|6
|Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|8
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|10
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny De Ketele / Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)
|32
|pts
|2
|Thomas Sexton / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)
|26
|3
|Mark Stewart / Oliver Wood (Great Britain)
|25
|4
|Niklas Larsen / Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark)
|23
|5
|Daniel Holloway / Adrian Hegyvary (United States)
|11
|6
|Roman Gladysh / Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)
|8
|7
|Daniel Staniszewski / Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)
|2
|8
|Andreas Muller / Andreas Graf (Austria)
|2
|9
|Lukas Ruegg / Gino Mader (Switzerland)
|1
|10
|Vincent Crabos / Morgan Kneisky (France)
|-15
|11
|Jan Kraus / Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
|-20
|12
|Leif Lampater / Leon Rohde (Germany)
|-32
|13
|Filippo Ferronato / Matteo Donega (Italy)
|-40
|14
|Xavier Canellas / Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)
|-40
|DNF
|Sergey Shatovkin / Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|34
|pts
|2
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|3
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|13
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|12
|5
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|6
|Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|8
|7
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|8
|8
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|5
|9
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|10
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|3
|11
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|12
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|2
|13
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|1
|14
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|1
|15
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
|154
|pts
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|120
|3
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|118
|4
|Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
|98
|5
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|93
|6
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|92
|7
|Clara Copponi (Fra) France
|91
|8
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|91
|9
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
|84
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|83
|11
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|71
|12
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|55
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|48
|14
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|46
|15
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|45
