Milton Track World Cup: Vogel continues sprint dominance on day two

Medals awarded across team pursuit, omnium, keirin, madison

Men Keirin - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Joachim Eilers (Germany)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Final three, Elimination race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Eleanor Dickinson, Allison Beveridge, Yumi Kajihara

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Yumi Kajihara (Japan) won every race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Allison Beveridge, Yumi Kajihara, Eleanor Dickinson (L-R)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Sprint - World Sprint Champion Kristina Vogel (Germany)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Sprint - Lots of tactics in the sprints

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Sprint - Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) leading out Kristina Vogel (Germany) in the final

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Sprint - Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) vs Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) in the bronze medal final

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Sprint podium - Shanne Braspennincx, Kristina Vogel, Laurine Van Riessen (L-R)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Team Pursuit - France

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Team Pursuit - Japan

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Team Pursuit - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Team Pursuit - Canada

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Team Pursuit - Canada about to catch New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Scratch Race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Points Race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Keirin - Behind the Derney

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Keirin - Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Keirin - Podium: Lewis Oliva, Harrie Lavreysen, Joachim Eilers (L-R)

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Madison - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Madison - Belgium

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Madison - Great Britain

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Madison podium - New Zealand, Belgium, Great Britain

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Team Sprint Podium: Great Britain, New Zealand, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Team Sprint - Czech Republic

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Team Sprint - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Team Sprint - Great Britain

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Men Team Sprint - New Zealand

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Tempo race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Omnium - Points Race

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Women Team Pursuit podium

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Day 2 of the the third round of the Track World Cup in Milton, Canada, saw six titles awarded to six different nations.

In the women's events, Canada took a very popular win in the Team Pursuit, catching the New Zealand team in the gold medal race, with France beating Japan for bronze.

Kristina Vogel of Germany continues to dominate the women's sprint events, decisively winning the Sprint competition ahead of Dutch riders Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen, giving her three wins in three rounds for the Sprint, and a total of seven wins when the Team Sprint and Keirin are included.

Japan took their first win of the season in the women's Omnium, with Yumi Kajihara leading from start to finishing, impressively winning all four events. Remarkably, Canada's Allison Beveridge rode the Team Pursuit final for gold and then less than 30 minutes later competed in the Omnium Points Race to take silver ahead of Great Britain's Eleanor Dickinson.

The men's medal competition began with the Team Sprint, won by reigning world champions New Zealand in a close final against Great Britain, with the Czech Republic beating France for bronze.

In the Keirin, Harrie Lavreysen gave the Netherlands their first gold medal, as he rode away from Lewis Oliva (Team Wales) and Joachim Eilers (Germany).

The final event of the evening was the men's Madison, with the Belgium duo of Kenny de Ketele and Lindsay de Vylder scoring in all but two intermediate sprints to take the win ahead of New Zealand and Great Britain.

Day 2 Results

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:10.796
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.157
3Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.209
4Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.215
5Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea0:00:00.256
6Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.298
7Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:00.374
8Madalyn Godby (USA) United States0:00:00.396
9Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.423
10Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany0:00:00.427
11Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico0:00:00.429
12Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.460
13Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain0:00:00.466
14Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada0:00:00.515
15Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:00.527
16Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico0:00:00.529
17Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea0:00:00.541
18Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States0:00:00.600
19Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association0:00:00.624
20Urszula Los (Pol) Poland0:00:00.675
21Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland0:00:00.735
22Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:00.742
23Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland0:00:00.756
24Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy0:00:00.850
25Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy0:00:00.902
26Deborah Deborah (Ind) India0:00:00.944
27Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation0:00:01.057

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:04:25.012
Racquel Sheath
Michaela Drummond
Rushlee Buchanan
Kirstie James
2France0:04:37.426
Clara Copponi
Coralie Demay
Laurie Berthon
Valentine Fortin

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:25.309
Kirsti Lay
Stephanie Roorda
Annie Foreman-Mackey
Kinley Gibson
2Japan0:04:35.838
Nao Suzuki
Kie Furuyama
Yuya Hashimoto
Kisato Nakamura

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Czech Republic0:00:44.235
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
2Republic of Korea0:00:44.461
Chaebin Im (Kor) South Korea
Jeone Park (Kor) South Korea
Jeyong Son (Kor) South Korea

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:44.018
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain
2Spain0:00:45.302
Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spa) Spain
Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Spain
Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:44.144
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Francois Pervis (Fra) France
2Chinese Taipei0:00:45.578
Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
Sheng Kai Yang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Sprint Round 1 - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:43.916
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
2Mexico
Saul Antonio Gutierrez Lopez (Mex) Mexico
Roberto Serrano Plowells (Mex) Mexico
Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexicorelegated

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
2Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
2Deborah Deborah (Ind) India

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
2Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
2Miriam Vece (Ita) Italy

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
2Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
2Urszula Los (Pol) Poland

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
2Amelia Walsh (Can) Canada

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
2Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals - Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mex) Mexico

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
3Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
5Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
6Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
7Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
8Clara Copponi (Fra) France
9Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
10Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
11Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
12Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
14Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
15Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Wongyeong Kim (Kor) South Korea

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
2Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea
2Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
2Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
2Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
3Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
4Francois Pervis (Fra) France
5Muhamad Khairil Nizam Rasol (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
6Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
2Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
3Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
4Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
5Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
6Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico

Men's Keirin Round 1 - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
2Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
5Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
6Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
7Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand
2Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
2Hyejin Lee (Kor) South Korea

Women's Omnium Tempo Race 2\4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan11pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada5
3Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain2
4Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico2
5Clara Copponi (Fra) France2
6Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark1
7Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway1
8Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania1
9Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand1
10Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
11Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
12Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
14Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
15Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain

Women's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
2Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
3Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
4Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
5Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
6Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy

Men's Keirin Repêchage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
2Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania
3Francois Pervis (Fra) France
4Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
5Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
6Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mex) Mexico
7Muhamad Khairil Nizam Rasol (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation

Men's Team Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1New Zealand
Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell (NZl) New Zealand
Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
2Great Britain
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Philip Hindes (GBr) Great Britain
Callum Skinner (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Czech Republic
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
4France
Rayan Helal (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
Francois Pervis (Fra) France

Women's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Semi-finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
2Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Sprint Finals - Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Women's Sprint Finals - Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Netherlands
4Natasha Hansen (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3\4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan
2Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
4Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
5Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
6Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
7Clara Copponi (Fra) France
8Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
9Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
11Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico
12Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
13Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
15Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic

Women's Team Pursuit Gold Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
2New Zealand
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
Kirstie James (NZl) New Zealand
Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
Michaela Drummond (NZl) New Zealand

Women's Team Pursuit Bronze Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3France
Clara Copponi (Fra) France
Coralie Demay (Fra) France
Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
4Japan
Kie Furuyama (Jpn) Japan
Yuya Hashimoto (Jpn) Japan
Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
Nao Suzuki (Jpn) Japan

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Francois Pervis (Fra) France
3Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
4Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
5Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
6Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Keirin - Second Round, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
2Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
3Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada
4Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
5Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
6Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Keirin - Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
2Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
3Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
4Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
5Francois Pervis (Fra) France
6Hugo Barrette (Can) Canada

Men's Keirin -7th Place Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
8Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
9Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
10Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
11Tomoyuki Kawabata (Jpn) Japan
12Svajunas Jonauskas (Ltu) Lithuania

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny De Ketele / Lindsay De Vylder (Belgium)32pts
2Thomas Sexton / Campbell Stewart (New Zealand)26
3Mark Stewart / Oliver Wood (Great Britain)25
4Niklas Larsen / Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark)23
5Daniel Holloway / Adrian Hegyvary (United States)11
6Roman Gladysh / Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)8
7Daniel Staniszewski / Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland)2
8Andreas Muller / Andreas Graf (Austria)2
9Lukas Ruegg / Gino Mader (Switzerland)1
10Vincent Crabos / Morgan Kneisky (France)-15
11Jan Kraus / Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)-20
12Leif Lampater / Leon Rohde (Germany)-32
13Filippo Ferronato / Matteo Donega (Italy)-40
14Xavier Canellas / Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spain)-40
DNFSergey Shatovkin / Robert Gaineyev (Kazakhstan)

Women's Omnium Points Race 4\4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan34pts
2Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain14
3Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway13
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada12
5Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic11
6Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico8
7Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark8
8Clara Copponi (Fra) France5
9Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania4
10Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy3
11Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand3
12Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain2
13Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia1
14Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland1
15Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Women's omnium final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yumi Kajihara (Jpn) Japan154pts
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada120
3Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain118
4Lizbeth Yarely Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Mexico98
5Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy93
6Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania92
7Clara Copponi (Fra) France91
8Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand91
9Trine Schmidt (Den) Denmark84
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway83
11Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia71
12Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic55
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain48
14Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China46
15Wiktoria Pikulik (Pol) Poland45

