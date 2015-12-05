Track World Cup Day 2: Australia dominate pursuit, Germany wins men's team sprint
Joachim Eilers wins the keirin, Vogels wins women's sprint
Day 2: - Cambridge
Australia dominated the pursuit events, winning both teams titles on the second day of competition at the UCI Track World Cup in New Zealand.
Related Articles
Alex Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Luke Davison rode a blistering time of 35:53.010 to take the gold medal in the men’s event and in doing so set a new Australian record. The New Zealand quartet of Cameron Kawowski, Regan Gough, Alex Frame and Pieter Bulling started strongly but the Australians were able to pull away to eventually win by more than four seconds.
“New Zealand has the world champion bands on and they’re in their home town. Of course it was going to be a big ask, but we had to back ourselves and know that we’ve done the training,” Edmondson said.
“We wanted to go fast. In round one we went 3:55 with catching Switzerland, so we knew we wanted to go fast, but to ride 3:53.00 is an Australian record for us. We’re pretty rapt that we’ve come away with a very fast time and the gold medal. I don’t think we could do much better than that so it is just making sure that we can do that for the big dance in Rio.”
Team Sprint and Keirin
Women’s team sprint world champions Jinje Gong and Tianshi Zhong of China continued their World Cup dominance. They beat the Australian pair of Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:18.213
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Georgia Baker
|Amy Cure
|Isabella King
|2
|Canada
|0:04:18.267
|Allison Beveridge
|Laura Brown
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Kirsti Lay
|3
|New Zealand
|0:04:23.011
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Lauren Ellis
|Jaime Nielsen
|Georgia Williams
|4
|United States
|0:04:29.783
|Kelly Catlin
|Elizabeth Hernandez
|Lauren Stephens
|Ruth Winder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:53.010
|Jack Bobridge
|Luke Davison
|Alexander Edmondson
|Michael Hepburn
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:57.612
|Cameron Karwowski
|Pieter Bulling
|Alex Frame
|Regan Gough
|3
|Germany
|0:04:02.517
|Maximilian Beyer
|Leif Lampater
|Theo Reinhardt
|Kersten Thiele
|4
|Netherlands
|0:04:02.913
|Krzysztof Maksel
|Sam Webster
|Wim Stroetinga
|Jan-Willem Van Schip
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:32.682
|Jinjie Gong
|Tianshi Zhong
|2
|Australia
|0:00:33.200
|Kaarle McCulloch
|Stephanie Morton
|3
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.433
|Laurine Van Riessen
|Elis Ligtlee
|4
|Germany
|0:00:34.263
|Miriam Welte
|Emma Hinze
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|Rene Enders
|Max Niederlag
|Joachim Eilers
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.400
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|3
|Australia
|0:00:43.700
|Nathan Hart
|Peter Lewis
|Matthew Glaetzer
|4
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.000
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Kenny
|Callum Skinner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|Shuang Guo (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|3
|Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States
|4
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russia
|5
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Colombia
|3
|Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|Max Beyer (Ger) Germany
|6
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|Frank Pasche (Sui) Switzerland
|8
|Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|9
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|10
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|11
|Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
|12
|Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
|13
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|14
|Daniel Hartvig (Den) Denmark
|15
|Nikolai Zhurkin (Rus) Russia
|16
|Chen Lu Qin (Chn) China
|DNF
|Vincente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|4
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|5
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|7
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|9
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|10
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|12
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|14
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|17
|Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
|18
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China
|19
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|20
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|21
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
|22
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|0:03:33.643
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.599
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:01.279
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|0:00:02.061
|5
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:02.516
|6
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:02.962
|7
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:03.616
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:06.093
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:06.212
|10
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:07.222
|11
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
|0:00:07.495
|12
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:07.532
|13
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:07.994
|14
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China
|0:00:08.337
|15
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:08.497
|16
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:09.253
|17
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:12.522
|18
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:12.731
|19
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:13.681
|20
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|0:00:13.973
|21
|Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:14.631
|22
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:15.103
|23
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:16.212
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|4
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|7
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|9
|Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
|10
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|12
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|14
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|15
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
|16
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|17
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|19
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
|20
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|21
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|22
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|23
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|4
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|6
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|8
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|10
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
|13
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) China
|14
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|17
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus
|19
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|20
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|21
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|22
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|23
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|24
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|0:04:20.058
|2
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:01.999
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:02.142
|4
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:03.428
|5
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
|0:00:03.536
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|0:00:06.074
|7
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|0:00:06.730
|8
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:06.835
|9
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|0:00:07.633
|10
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:07.737
|11
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:07.752
|12
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:08.182
|13
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:08.485
|14
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|0:00:09.671
|15
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:10.888
|16
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:11.041
|17
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:11.889
|18
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:00:13.614
|19
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:14.356
|20
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:16.088
|21
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|0:00:20.239
|22
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:27.077
|DSQ
|Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus
|DSQ
|Chao Hua Xue (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
|5
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
|6
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|7
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|10
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|12
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|13
|Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
|14
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
|15
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
|16
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|17
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|18
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia
|19
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
|20
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|21
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
|DSQ
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy