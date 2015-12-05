Trending

Track World Cup Day 2: Australia dominate pursuit, Germany wins men's team sprint

Joachim Eilers wins the keirin, Vogels wins women's sprint

Jack Bobridge, Alexander Edmondson, Michael Hepburn and Luke Davison of Australia pose with their gold medals following the Mens Team Pursuit Final

Sam Webster of New Zealand wins his heat in the Men's Keirin

Cameron Karwowski, Pieter Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand compete in the Mens Team Pursuit Final

Cameron Karwowski, Pieter Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand compete in the Mens Team Pursuit Final

Joachim Eilers, Max Niederlag and Rene Enders of Germany celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Mens Team Sprint final

Kristina Vogel of Germany (L) wins the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia

Kristina Vogel of Germany (L) wins the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia

Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates winning the final of the Mens Keirin

Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates winning the final of the Mens Keirin

Joachim Eilers of Germany (C) wins the final of the Mens Keirin

Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates winning the final of the Mens Keirin

Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates with his gold medal after winning the final of the Mens Keirin

Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia

Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins of New Zealand compete in the final of the Men's Team Sprint

Annie Foreman-Mackey, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay and Stephanie Roorda of Canada compete in the final of the Womens Team Pursuit

Rushlee Bushanan, Lauren Ellis, Jaime Nielsen and Georgia Williams of New Zealand compete in the 3rd and 4th final of the Womens Team Pursuit

Rushlee Bushanan, Lauren Ellis, Jaime Nielsen and Georgia Williams of New Zealand compete in the Womens Team Pursuit

Megan Barker, Abigail Dentus, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson of Great Britain compete in the Womens Team Pursuit

Italy crash out of the Womens Team Pursuit during the 2015 UCI Track Cycling World Cup on December 5, 2015 in Cambridge, New Zealand.

Cameron Karwowski, Piet Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final

Cameron Karwowski (L) Piet Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final

Jack Bobridge, Alexander Edmondson, Michael Hepburn and Mitchell Mulhern of Australia during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final

Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton of Australia compete in the Womens Team Sprint Final against China

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Isabella King of Australia compete in the final of the Womens Team Pursuit

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Isabella King of Australia celebrate their gold medal following the final of the Womens Team Pursuit

Jinjie Gong and Tianshi Zhong of China celebrate their gold medal in the Womens Team Sprint

Rushlee Bushanan of New Zealand celebrates the bronze medal in the Womens Team Pursuit 3rd and 4th final

Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia

Australia dominated the pursuit events, winning both teams titles on the second day of competition at the UCI Track World Cup in New Zealand.

Alex Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Luke Davison rode a blistering time of 35:53.010 to take the gold medal in the men’s event and in doing so set a new Australian record. The New Zealand quartet of Cameron Kawowski, Regan Gough, Alex Frame and Pieter Bulling started strongly but the Australians were able to pull away to eventually win by more than four seconds.

“New Zealand has the world champion bands on and they’re in their home town. Of course it was going to be a big ask, but we had to back ourselves and know that we’ve done the training,” Edmondson said.

“We wanted to go fast. In round one we went 3:55 with catching Switzerland, so we knew we wanted to go fast, but to ride 3:53.00 is an Australian record for us. We’re pretty rapt that we’ve come away with a very fast time and the gold medal. I don’t think we could do much better than that so it is just making sure that we can do that for the big dance in Rio.”

Team Sprint and Keirin

Women’s team sprint world champions Jinje Gong and Tianshi Zhong of China continued their World Cup dominance. They beat the Australian pair of Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch.

Results

Women Team Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:18.213
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Georgia Baker
Amy Cure
Isabella King
2Canada0:04:18.267
Allison Beveridge
Laura Brown
Jasmin Glaesser
Kirsti Lay
3New Zealand0:04:23.011
Rushlee Buchanan
Lauren Ellis
Jaime Nielsen
Georgia Williams
4United States0:04:29.783
Kelly Catlin
Elizabeth Hernandez
Lauren Stephens
Ruth Winder

Men's Team Pursuit Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:53.010
Jack Bobridge
Luke Davison
Alexander Edmondson
Michael Hepburn
2New Zealand0:03:57.612
Cameron Karwowski
Pieter Bulling
Alex Frame
Regan Gough
3Germany0:04:02.517
Maximilian Beyer
Leif Lampater
Theo Reinhardt
Kersten Thiele
4Netherlands0:04:02.913
Krzysztof Maksel
Sam Webster
Wim Stroetinga
Jan-Willem Van Schip

Women's Team Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:32.682
Jinjie Gong
Tianshi Zhong
2Australia0:00:33.200
Kaarle McCulloch
Stephanie Morton
3Netherlands0:00:33.433
Laurine Van Riessen
Elis Ligtlee
4Germany0:00:34.263
Miriam Welte
Emma Hinze

Men Team Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany
Rene Enders
Max Niederlag
Joachim Eilers
2New Zealand0:00:43.400
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
3Australia0:00:43.700
Nathan Hart
Peter Lewis
Matthew Glaetzer
4Great Britain0:00:43.000
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Callum Skinner

Women Sprint Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
3Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
4Shuang Guo (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports Pro Cycling

Men Keirin Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
2Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
3Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States
4Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russia
5Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
6Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg

Men Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
2Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Colombia
3Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine
4Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
5Max Beyer (Ger) Germany
6Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands
7Frank Pasche (Sui) Switzerland
8Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
9Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
10Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
11Aidan Caves (Can) Canada
12Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
13Alex Edmondson (Aus) Australia
14Daniel Hartvig (Den) Denmark
15Nikolai Zhurkin (Rus) Russia
16Chen Lu Qin (Chn) China
DNFVincente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain

Women Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
3Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
4Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
5Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
6Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
7Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
9Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
10Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
11Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
12Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
13Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
14Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
16Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
17Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
18Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China
19Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
20Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
21Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
22Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
23Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
DNFJupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia

Women Omnium Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) United States0:03:33.643
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.599
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia0:00:01.279
4Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada0:00:02.061
5Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:02.516
6Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:02.962
7Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:03.616
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:06.093
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:06.212
10Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:07.222
11Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia0:00:07.495
12Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy0:00:07.532
13Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain0:00:07.994
14Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China0:00:08.337
15Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:08.497
16Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:09.253
17Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:12.522
18Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia0:00:12.731
19Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand0:00:13.681
20Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei0:00:13.973
21Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico0:00:14.631
22Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:00:15.103
23Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan0:00:16.212

Women Omnium Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia
4Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia
5Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
7Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
8Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
9Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
10Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
12Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
13Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
14Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
15Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy
16Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
17Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
19Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong
20Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
21Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
22Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
23Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China

Men Omnium Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
3Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
4Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
5Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
6Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
7Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
8Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
9Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
10Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
11Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
12Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
13Chao Hua Xue (Chn) China
14Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
15Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
16Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
17Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus
19Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia
20Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
21Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
22Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
23Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
24Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico

Men Omnium Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland0:04:20.058
2Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:00:01.999
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark0:00:02.142
4Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:03.428
5Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea0:00:03.536
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) France0:00:06.074
7Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada0:00:06.730
8Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:00:06.835
9Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia0:00:07.633
10Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:07.737
11Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand0:00:07.752
12Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium0:00:08.182
13Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland0:00:08.485
14Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany0:00:09.671
15Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia0:00:10.888
16Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:11.041
17Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:00:11.889
18Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:00:13.614
19Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico0:00:14.356
20Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:16.088
21Jacob Duehring (USA) United States0:00:20.239
22Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:27.077
DSQYauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus
DSQChao Hua Xue (Chn) China

Men Omnium Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Boudat (Fra) France
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
3Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
4Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia
5Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea
6Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
7Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
10Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
11Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
12Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
13Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland
14Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand
15Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico
16Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
17Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
18Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia
19Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada
20Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
21Jacob Duehring (USA) United States
DSQAdrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland

