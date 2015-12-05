Image 1 of 28 Jack Bobridge, Alexander Edmondson, Michael Hepburn and Luke Davison of Australia pose with their gold medals following the Mens Team Pursuit Final Image 2 of 28 Sam Webster of New Zealand wins his heat in the Men's Keirin Image 3 of 28 Cameron Karwowski, Pieter Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand compete in the Mens Team Pursuit Final Image 4 of 28 Cameron Karwowski, Pieter Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand compete in the Mens Team Pursuit Final Image 5 of 28 Joachim Eilers, Max Niederlag and Rene Enders of Germany celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Mens Team Sprint final Image 6 of 28 Kristina Vogel of Germany (L) wins the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia Image 7 of 28 Kristina Vogel of Germany (L) wins the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia Image 8 of 28 Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates winning the final of the Mens Keirin Image 9 of 28 Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates winning the final of the Mens Keirin Image 10 of 28 Joachim Eilers of Germany (C) wins the final of the Mens Keirin Image 11 of 28 Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates winning the final of the Mens Keirin Image 12 of 28 Joachim Eilers of Germany celebrates with his gold medal after winning the final of the Mens Keirin Image 13 of 28 Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia Image 14 of 28 Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins of New Zealand compete in the final of the Men's Team Sprint Image 15 of 28 Annie Foreman-Mackey, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay and Stephanie Roorda of Canada compete in the final of the Womens Team Pursuit Image 16 of 28 Rushlee Bushanan, Lauren Ellis, Jaime Nielsen and Georgia Williams of New Zealand compete in the 3rd and 4th final of the Womens Team Pursuit Image 17 of 28 Rushlee Bushanan, Lauren Ellis, Jaime Nielsen and Georgia Williams of New Zealand compete in the Womens Team Pursuit Image 18 of 28 Megan Barker, Abigail Dentus, Manon Lloyd and Emily Nelson of Great Britain compete in the Womens Team Pursuit Image 19 of 28 Italy crash out of the Womens Team Pursuit during the 2015 UCI Track Cycling World Cup on December 5, 2015 in Cambridge, New Zealand. Image 20 of 28 Cameron Karwowski, Piet Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final Image 21 of 28 Cameron Karwowski (L) Piet Bulling, Alex Frame and Regan Gough of New Zealand during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final Image 22 of 28 Jack Bobridge, Alexander Edmondson, Michael Hepburn and Mitchell Mulhern of Australia during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final Image 23 of 28 Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton of Australia compete in the Womens Team Sprint Final against China Image 24 of 28 Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Isabella King of Australia compete in the final of the Womens Team Pursuit Image 25 of 28 Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Isabella King of Australia celebrate their gold medal following the final of the Womens Team Pursuit Image 26 of 28 Jinjie Gong and Tianshi Zhong of China celebrate their gold medal in the Womens Team Sprint Image 27 of 28 Rushlee Bushanan of New Zealand celebrates the bronze medal in the Womens Team Pursuit 3rd and 4th final Image 28 of 28 Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia

Australia dominated the pursuit events, winning both teams titles on the second day of competition at the UCI Track World Cup in New Zealand.

Alex Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Luke Davison rode a blistering time of 35:53.010 to take the gold medal in the men’s event and in doing so set a new Australian record. The New Zealand quartet of Cameron Kawowski, Regan Gough, Alex Frame and Pieter Bulling started strongly but the Australians were able to pull away to eventually win by more than four seconds.

“New Zealand has the world champion bands on and they’re in their home town. Of course it was going to be a big ask, but we had to back ourselves and know that we’ve done the training,” Edmondson said.

“We wanted to go fast. In round one we went 3:55 with catching Switzerland, so we knew we wanted to go fast, but to ride 3:53.00 is an Australian record for us. We’re pretty rapt that we’ve come away with a very fast time and the gold medal. I don’t think we could do much better than that so it is just making sure that we can do that for the big dance in Rio.”





Team Sprint and Keirin





Women’s team sprint world champions Jinje Gong and Tianshi Zhong of China continued their World Cup dominance. They beat the Australian pair of Stephanie Morton and Kaarle McCulloch.





Results

Women Team Pursuit Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:18.213 Ashlee Ankudinoff Georgia Baker Amy Cure Isabella King 2 Canada 0:04:18.267 Allison Beveridge Laura Brown Jasmin Glaesser Kirsti Lay 3 New Zealand 0:04:23.011 Rushlee Buchanan Lauren Ellis Jaime Nielsen Georgia Williams 4 United States 0:04:29.783 Kelly Catlin Elizabeth Hernandez Lauren Stephens Ruth Winder

Men's Team Pursuit Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:53.010 Jack Bobridge Luke Davison Alexander Edmondson Michael Hepburn 2 New Zealand 0:03:57.612 Cameron Karwowski Pieter Bulling Alex Frame Regan Gough 3 Germany 0:04:02.517 Maximilian Beyer Leif Lampater Theo Reinhardt Kersten Thiele 4 Netherlands 0:04:02.913 Krzysztof Maksel Sam Webster Wim Stroetinga Jan-Willem Van Schip

Women's Team Sprint Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:32.682 Jinjie Gong Tianshi Zhong 2 Australia 0:00:33.200 Kaarle McCulloch Stephanie Morton 3 Netherlands 0:00:33.433 Laurine Van Riessen Elis Ligtlee 4 Germany 0:00:34.263 Miriam Welte Emma Hinze

Men Team Sprint Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany Rene Enders Max Niederlag Joachim Eilers 2 New Zealand 0:00:43.400 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins 3 Australia 0:00:43.700 Nathan Hart Peter Lewis Matthew Glaetzer 4 Great Britain 0:00:43.000 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Callum Skinner

Women Sprint Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Stephanie Morton (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 Shuang Guo (Chn) Giant-Max Success Sports Pro Cycling

Men Keirin Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany 2 Maximilian Levy (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012 3 Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States 4 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russia 5 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain 6 Eric Engler (Ger) Track Team Brandenburg

Men Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 2 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Colombia 3 Roman Gladysh (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand 5 Max Beyer (Ger) Germany 6 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Netherlands 7 Frank Pasche (Sui) Switzerland 8 Ka Yu Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 9 Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy 10 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France 11 Aidan Caves (Can) Canada 12 Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria 13 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Australia 14 Daniel Hartvig (Den) Denmark 15 Nikolai Zhurkin (Rus) Russia 16 Chen Lu Qin (Chn) China DNF Vincente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain

Women Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 3 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 4 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 5 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 6 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 7 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 9 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia 10 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 11 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 12 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 13 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 14 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 15 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 16 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 17 Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico 18 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China 19 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States 20 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong 21 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia 22 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 23 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany DNF Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia

Women Omnium Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States 0:03:33.643 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.599 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 0:00:01.279 4 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 0:00:02.061 5 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:02.516 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 0:00:02.962 7 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:03.616 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:06.093 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:06.212 10 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:07.222 11 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia 0:00:07.495 12 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 0:00:07.532 13 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:07.994 14 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China 0:00:08.337 15 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:08.497 16 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:09.253 17 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:12.522 18 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia 0:00:12.731 19 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:13.681 20 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 0:00:13.973 21 Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico 0:00:14.631 22 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:15.103 23 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:16.212

Women Omnium Elimination Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Australia 4 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russia 5 Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 7 Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain 8 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 9 Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico 10 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 12 Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand 13 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia 14 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 15 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Italy 16 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Chinese Taipei 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 19 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong 20 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 21 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 22 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 23 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) China

Men Omnium Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium 3 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 4 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 5 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 6 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 7 Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany 8 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 10 Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand 11 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 12 Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea 13 Chao Hua Xue (Chn) China 14 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 15 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 16 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia 17 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18 Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus 19 Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia 20 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada 21 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 22 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 23 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 24 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico

Men Omnium Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 0:04:20.058 2 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:01.999 3 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark 0:00:02.142 4 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:03.428 5 Sang-Hoon Park (Kor) Korea 0:00:03.536 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) France 0:00:06.074 7 Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Canada 0:00:06.730 8 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy 0:00:06.835 9 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Australia 0:00:07.633 10 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 0:00:07.737 11 Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:07.752 12 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium 0:00:08.182 13 Gael Suter (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:08.485 14 Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany 0:00:09.671 15 Andrey Sazanov (Rus) Russia 0:00:10.888 16 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:11.041 17 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:00:11.889 18 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:00:13.614 19 Ignacio Prado (Mex) Mexico 0:00:14.356 20 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:16.088 21 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States 0:00:20.239 22 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:27.077 DSQ Yauheni Akhramenka (Blr) Belarus DSQ Chao Hua Xue (Chn) China