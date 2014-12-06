Image 1 of 14 Britain's Laura Trott salutes the crowd as the winner of the women's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 14 The sprint finish in the men's Keirin won by Stefan Botticher (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 14 The men's Keirin at the London track World Cup (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 14 Mark Christian and Owain Doull won the Men's Madison (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 14 Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins in the women's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 14 Australia's Amy Cure wins the points race gold medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 14 Katie Archibald and Amy Cure clash in the women's points race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 14 Two riders break away in the Men's Omnium Scratch (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 14 Laura Trott and Kirsten Wild go head-to-head at the World Cup (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 14 The podium for the Men's Keirin at the London track World Cup (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 14 Great Britain take gold in the Madison (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 14 Gold for Great Britain in the men's Madison (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 14 Laura Trott (Great Britain) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 14 Kristina Vogel (Germany) won gold in the women's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain’s Laura Trott kicked off the women’s omnium in winning fashion, taking the top spot in both the scratch race and the individual pursuit on Saturday at the UCI Track World Cup round two held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Trott entered the second day of racing having already won a gold medal as part of Great Britain’s women’s team pursuit squad the day before. She won the scratch race, the first omnium event, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark). She went on to claim the individual pursuit in 3:36.896 minutes, beating Wild again. Jennifer Valente (USA) placed third.

In the men’s omnium, American rider Bobby Lea won the opening scratch race. He beat King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) and Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain). The three riders lapped the field partway through the race and sprinted for the top spots.

Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria Rendon claimed the second omnium event in the individual pursuit with a winning time of 4:21.998 minutes. He beat Lea by four seconds and Brazil’s Gideoni Monteiro by five seconds.

The third omnium events took place during the evening sessions with the elimination race. Dutch riders Tim Veldt and Kirsten Wild won in the men’s race and women’s events.

Trott and Gaviria Rendon lead the women’s and men’s omnium standings after the first three events. The omnium will continue on Sunday.

Australia secured a gold medal with Amy Cure winning the women’s points race during the morning sessions. She accumulated 34 points, enough to beat Canada’s Jasmine Glaesser by one point and Great Britain’s Elinor Barker by seven points.

In the men’s madison, Great Britain Madison duo of Owain Doull and Mark Christian received a standing ovation after fighting to a gold-medal finish. Fending off competition from New Zealand, in second, and Germany, in third, until the bitter end in a 120-lap race averaging 56.8 km/h.

In the women’s sprints, German world champion Kristina Vogel took the victory after a final battle with Russia’s Anastasiia Voinova. Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Vicky Williamson took early exits in the women's sprint before the quarter-finals.

Germany’s Stefan Botticher took the gold medal in the men’s kieren ahead of Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata and Christos Volikakis from Greece.

The UCI Track Cycling World Cup London continues with the third and final day of racing on Sunday.

Full Results

Men's Omnium I - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America 2 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 4 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 5 Thomas Boudat (Euc) 6 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 7 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 9 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 10 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 11 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 12 Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark 13 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus 14 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico 15 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 16 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 17 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 19 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 20 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece DNF Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan DNF Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation DNF Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic DNF Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland

Men's Omnium II - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:04:21.998 2 Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America 0:00:04.084 3 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 0:00:05.784 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 0:00:07.640 5 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:07.955 6 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:08.619 7 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:00:08.827 8 Thomas Boudat (Euc) 0:00:09.136 9 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:10.651 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:00:11.056 11 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:12.331 12 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:12.246 13 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:13.264 14 Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:00:13.967 15 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:14.129 16 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:00:15.137 17 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico 0:00:16.054 18 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:00:17.602 19 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus 0:00:18.762 20 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:00:21.396

Women's Omnium I - Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 3 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 4 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 5 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 6 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 7 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 8 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 9 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 10 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 11 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 12 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 13 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 14 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic 15 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 17 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 18 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 19 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 20 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 21 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 22 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China 23 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus

Women's Omnium II - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:36.896 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.211 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.521 4 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:01.723 5 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 0:00:01.822 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:04.692 7 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 0:00:05.350 8 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:05.580 9 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 0:00:09.276 10 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 0:00:09.692 11 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:09.917 12 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:09.970 13 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:09.978 14 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.231 15 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 0:00:10.331 16 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.552 17 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:11.766 18 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:11.856 20 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 0:00:18.173 21 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:18.850 22 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:20.073 23 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:22.197

Women's Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Cure (Aus) Australia 34 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada 33 3 Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain 27 4 Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China 25 5 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand 21 6 Maria Calle Williams (Col) Colombia 20 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) United States Of America 20 8 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 11 9 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 8 10 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 6 11 Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain 6 12 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 5 13 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 4 14 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Azerbaijan 3 15 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 2 16 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 1 17 Inna Metalnykova (Ukr) Ukraine 18 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Russian Federation 19 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine 20 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain 21 Yoko Kojima (Jpn) Japan 22 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland -18 23 Josie Knight (Irl) Ireland -20 DNF Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico

Men's Omnium III - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 2 Thomas Boudat (Euc) 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 4 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 5 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 6 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 7 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 8 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 9 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 10 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 11 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 12 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark 14 Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America 15 Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic 16 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 17 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico 18 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 19 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece 20 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 21 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 22 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus 23 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Men's Keirin - Finals 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia 3 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 4 Azizulhasni Awang (Ysd) YSD Track Team 5 Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan 6 Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Keirin - Finals 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Edward Sawkins (Nzl) New Zealand 8 Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland 9 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russia 10 Franceso Ceci (Ita) Italy 11 Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States of America 12 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpc) Japan Professional Cycling Association

Men's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Great Britain 1 Mark Christian Owain Doull 2 New Zealand Pieter Bulling Westley Gough 3 Germany Henning Bommel Theo Reinhardt 4 Australia Alexander Edmondson Callum Scotson 5 France Bryan Coquard Marc Fournier 6 Belgium Moreno De Pauw Otto Vergaede 7 Great Britain 2 Christopher Latham Oliver Wood 8 Colombia Edwin Avila Vanegas Jhonatan Restrepo 9 Italy 1 Liam Bertazzo Alex Buttazzoni 10 Switzerland Claudio Imhof Cyrille Thierry 11 Hong Kong Wai King Cheung Wing Chun Leung 12 Argentina Marcos Crespo Mauro Richeze 13 Kazakhstan Nikita Panassenko Artyom Zakharov 14 France 2 Julien Duval Pierre-Luc Perichon

Women's Omnium III - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 3 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 4 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 5 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic 6 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 7 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 9 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 10 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 11 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 12 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 14 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 15 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 17 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 19 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 20 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 22 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 23 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russia)