Great Britain's Laura Trott dominates opening Omnium rounds
Australia's Amy Cure wins points race gold medal
Day 2: London -
Great Britain’s Laura Trott kicked off the women’s omnium in winning fashion, taking the top spot in both the scratch race and the individual pursuit on Saturday at the UCI Track World Cup round two held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.
Trott entered the second day of racing having already won a gold medal as part of Great Britain’s women’s team pursuit squad the day before. She won the scratch race, the first omnium event, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark). She went on to claim the individual pursuit in 3:36.896 minutes, beating Wild again. Jennifer Valente (USA) placed third.
In the men’s omnium, American rider Bobby Lea won the opening scratch race. He beat King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) and Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain). The three riders lapped the field partway through the race and sprinted for the top spots.
Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria Rendon claimed the second omnium event in the individual pursuit with a winning time of 4:21.998 minutes. He beat Lea by four seconds and Brazil’s Gideoni Monteiro by five seconds.
The third omnium events took place during the evening sessions with the elimination race. Dutch riders Tim Veldt and Kirsten Wild won in the men’s race and women’s events.
Trott and Gaviria Rendon lead the women’s and men’s omnium standings after the first three events. The omnium will continue on Sunday.
Australia secured a gold medal with Amy Cure winning the women’s points race during the morning sessions. She accumulated 34 points, enough to beat Canada’s Jasmine Glaesser by one point and Great Britain’s Elinor Barker by seven points.
In the men’s madison, Great Britain Madison duo of Owain Doull and Mark Christian received a standing ovation after fighting to a gold-medal finish. Fending off competition from New Zealand, in second, and Germany, in third, until the bitter end in a 120-lap race averaging 56.8 km/h.
In the women’s sprints, German world champion Kristina Vogel took the victory after a final battle with Russia’s Anastasiia Voinova. Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Vicky Williamson took early exits in the women's sprint before the quarter-finals.
Germany’s Stefan Botticher took the gold medal in the men’s kieren ahead of Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata and Christos Volikakis from Greece.
The UCI Track Cycling World Cup London continues with the third and final day of racing on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
|2
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Euc)
|6
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|10
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|12
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|13
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
|14
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|16
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|17
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|19
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|20
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece
|DNF
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNF
|Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|0:04:21.998
|2
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:04.084
|3
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:05.784
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|0:00:07.640
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:07.955
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:08.619
|7
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:00:08.827
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Euc)
|0:00:09.136
|9
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:10.651
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:11.056
|11
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:12.331
|12
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:12.246
|13
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:13.264
|14
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:13.967
|15
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:14.129
|16
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:00:15.137
|17
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:16.054
|18
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:17.602
|19
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:18.762
|20
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:21.396
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|4
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|5
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|6
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|8
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|9
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|10
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|11
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|13
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|14
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|15
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|17
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|18
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|19
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|20
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|21
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|22
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
|23
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:36.896
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.211
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.521
|4
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:01.723
|5
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:00:01.822
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:04.692
|7
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:05.350
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:05.580
|9
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:09.276
|10
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|0:00:09.692
|11
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:09.917
|12
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:09.970
|13
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:09.978
|14
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.231
|15
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:10.331
|16
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.552
|17
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.766
|18
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.856
|20
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:00:18.173
|21
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:18.850
|22
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:20.073
|23
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:22.197
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|34
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada
|33
|3
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|27
|4
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|25
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|21
|6
|Maria Calle Williams (Col) Colombia
|20
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) United States Of America
|20
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|11
|9
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|8
|10
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|6
|11
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|12
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|5
|13
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|4
|14
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Azerbaijan
|3
|15
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|2
|16
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|1
|17
|Inna Metalnykova (Ukr) Ukraine
|18
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|19
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|21
|Yoko Kojima (Jpn) Japan
|22
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland
|-18
|23
|Josie Knight (Irl) Ireland
|-20
|DNF
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Euc)
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|5
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|6
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|9
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|10
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|11
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|12
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|14
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
|15
|Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
|16
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|17
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
|18
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|19
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|21
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
|23
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|3
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|4
|Azizulhasni Awang (Ysd) YSD Track Team
|5
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Edward Sawkins (Nzl) New Zealand
|8
|Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
|9
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russia
|10
|Franceso Ceci (Ita) Italy
|11
|Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States of America
|12
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpc) Japan Professional Cycling Association
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Great Britain 1
|Mark Christian
|Owain Doull
|2
|New Zealand
|Pieter Bulling
|Westley Gough
|3
|Germany
|Henning Bommel
|Theo Reinhardt
|4
|Australia
|Alexander Edmondson
|Callum Scotson
|5
|France
|Bryan Coquard
|Marc Fournier
|6
|Belgium
|Moreno De Pauw
|Otto Vergaede
|7
|Great Britain 2
|Christopher Latham
|Oliver Wood
|8
|Colombia
|Edwin Avila Vanegas
|Jhonatan Restrepo
|9
|Italy 1
|Liam Bertazzo
|Alex Buttazzoni
|10
|Switzerland
|Claudio Imhof
|Cyrille Thierry
|11
|Hong Kong
|Wai King Cheung
|Wing Chun Leung
|12
|Argentina
|Marcos Crespo
|Mauro Richeze
|13
|Kazakhstan
|Nikita Panassenko
|Artyom Zakharov
|14
|France 2
|Julien Duval
|Pierre-Luc Perichon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|5
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|7
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|9
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|10
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|11
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|12
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|14
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|15
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|17
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|19
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|20
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|22
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|23
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) China
