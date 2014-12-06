Trending

Great Britain's Laura Trott dominates opening Omnium rounds

Australia's Amy Cure wins points race gold medal

Image 1 of 14

Britain's Laura Trott salutes the crowd as the winner of the women's omnium

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 14

The sprint finish in the men's Keirin won by Stefan Botticher

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 14

The men's Keirin at the London track World Cup

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 14

Mark Christian and Owain Doull won the Men's Madison

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 14

Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins in the women's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 14

Australia's Amy Cure wins the points race gold medal

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 14

Katie Archibald and Amy Cure clash in the women's points race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 14

Two riders break away in the Men's Omnium Scratch

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 14

Laura Trott and Kirsten Wild go head-to-head at the World Cup

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 14

The podium for the Men's Keirin at the London track World Cup

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 14

Great Britain take gold in the Madison

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 14

Gold for Great Britain in the men's Madison

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 14

Laura Trott (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 14 of 14

Kristina Vogel (Germany) won gold in the women's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Great Britain’s Laura Trott kicked off the women’s omnium in winning fashion, taking the top spot in both the scratch race and the individual pursuit on Saturday at the UCI Track World Cup round two held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Trott entered the second day of racing having already won a gold medal as part of Great Britain’s women’s team pursuit squad the day before. She won the scratch race, the first omnium event, ahead of Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark). She went on to claim the individual pursuit in 3:36.896 minutes, beating Wild again. Jennifer Valente (USA) placed third.

In the men’s omnium, American rider Bobby Lea won the opening scratch race. He beat King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) and Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain). The three riders lapped the field partway through the race and sprinted for the top spots.

Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria Rendon claimed the second omnium event in the individual pursuit with a winning time of 4:21.998 minutes. He beat Lea by four seconds and Brazil’s Gideoni Monteiro by five seconds.

The third omnium events took place during the evening sessions with the elimination race. Dutch riders Tim Veldt and Kirsten Wild won in the men’s race and women’s events.

Trott and Gaviria Rendon lead the women’s and men’s omnium standings after the first three events. The omnium will continue on Sunday.

Australia secured a gold medal with Amy Cure winning the women’s points race during the morning sessions. She accumulated 34 points, enough to beat Canada’s Jasmine Glaesser by one point and Great Britain’s Elinor Barker by seven points.

In the men’s madison, Great Britain Madison duo of Owain Doull and Mark Christian received a standing ovation after fighting to a gold-medal finish. Fending off competition from New Zealand, in second, and Germany, in third, until the bitter end in a 120-lap race averaging 56.8 km/h.

In the women’s sprints, German world champion Kristina Vogel took the victory after a final battle with Russia’s Anastasiia Voinova. Great Britain's Jess Varnish and Vicky Williamson took early exits in the women's sprint before the quarter-finals.

Germany’s Stefan Botticher took the gold medal in the men’s kieren ahead of Colombia’s Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata and Christos Volikakis from Greece.

The UCI Track Cycling World Cup London continues with the third and final day of racing on Sunday.

 

Full Results

Men's Omnium I - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
2King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
4Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
5Thomas Boudat (Euc)
6Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
7Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
9Scott Law (Aus) Australia
10Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
11Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
12Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
13Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
14Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
15Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
16Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
17Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
19Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
20Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece
DNFTimur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFRoman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
DNFMartyn Irvine (Irl) Ireland

Men's Omnium II - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia0:04:21.998
2Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America0:00:04.084
3Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:05.784
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany0:00:07.640
5Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:00:07.955
6Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain0:00:08.619
7Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:00:08.827
8Thomas Boudat (Euc)0:00:09.136
9Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:10.651
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:00:11.056
11Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:12.331
12Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:12.246
13King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:13.264
14Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:00:13.967
15Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:14.129
16Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:00:15.137
17Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico0:00:16.054
18Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:00:17.602
19Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus0:00:18.762
20Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:00:21.396

Women's Omnium I - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
4Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
5Isabella King (Aus) Australia
6Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
8Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
9Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
10Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
11Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
12Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
13Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
14Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
15Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
17Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
18Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
19Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
20Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
21Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
22Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
23Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus

Women's Omnium II - Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:03:36.896
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.211
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.521
4Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:01.723
5Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:00:01.822
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:04.692
7Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:05.350
8Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:05.580
9Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico0:00:09.276
10Laurie Berthon (Fra) France0:00:09.692
11Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:09.917
12Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:09.970
13Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:09.978
14Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:10.231
15Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland0:00:10.331
16Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.552
17Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.766
18Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:00:11.856
20Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:00:18.173
21Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:18.850
22Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia0:00:20.073
23Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:22.197

Women's Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cure (Aus) Australia34pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Canada33
3Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain27
4Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong, China25
5Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand21
6Maria Calle Williams (Col) Colombia20
7Lauren Stephens (USA) United States Of America20
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy11
9Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic8
10Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany6
11Katie Archibald (GBr) Great Britain6
12Elise Delzenne (Fra) France5
13Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium4
14Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Azerbaijan3
15Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium2
16Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia1
17Inna Metalnykova (Ukr) Ukraine
18Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Russian Federation
19Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
20Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Spain
21Yoko Kojima (Jpn) Japan
22Eugenia Bujak (Pol) Poland-18
23Josie Knight (Irl) Ireland-20
DNFSofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico

Men's Omnium III - Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
2Thomas Boudat (Euc)
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
4Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
5Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
6Scott Law (Aus) Australia
7Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
8Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
9Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
10Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
11Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
12King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
14Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
15Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
16Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
17Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
18Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
19Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece
20Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
21Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
22Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
23Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Men's Keirin - Finals 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Botticher (Ger) Germany
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
3Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
4Azizulhasni Awang (Ysd) YSD Track Team
5Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
6Jason Kenny (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Keirin - Finals 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Edward Sawkins (Nzl) New Zealand
8Krzysztof Maksel (Pol) Poland
9Nikita Shurshin (Rus) Russia
10Franceso Ceci (Ita) Italy
11Matthew Baranoski (USA) United States of America
12Yuta Wakimoto (Jpc) Japan Professional Cycling Association

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Great Britain 1
Mark Christian
Owain Doull
2New Zealand
Pieter Bulling
Westley Gough
3Germany
Henning Bommel
Theo Reinhardt
4Australia
Alexander Edmondson
Callum Scotson
5France
Bryan Coquard
Marc Fournier
6Belgium
Moreno De Pauw
Otto Vergaede
7Great Britain 2
Christopher Latham
Oliver Wood
8Colombia
Edwin Avila Vanegas
Jhonatan Restrepo
9Italy 1
Liam Bertazzo
Alex Buttazzoni
10Switzerland
Claudio Imhof
Cyrille Thierry
11Hong Kong
Wai King Cheung
Wing Chun Leung
12Argentina
Marcos Crespo
Mauro Richeze
13Kazakhstan
Nikita Panassenko
Artyom Zakharov
14France 2
Julien Duval
Pierre-Luc Perichon

Women's Omnium III - Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
2Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
4Isabella King (Aus) Australia
5Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
6Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
7Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
9Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
10Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
11Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
12Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
13Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
14Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
15Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
17Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
19Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
20Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
22Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
23Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America

Women's Sprint - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russia)

Women's Sprint - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Elis Ligtlee (Ned) Netherlands
4Tianshi Zhong (Chn) China

 

