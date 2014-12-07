Trending

Great Britain's Laura Trott wins women's Omnium gold medal

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria Rendon wins men's Omnium

Image 1 of 16

Shuang Guo (China) in the World Cup leader's jersey

Shuang Guo (China) in the World Cup leader's jersey
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 16

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) won the men's sprint gold medal

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) won the men's sprint gold medal
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 16

Shuang Guo (China) wins the women's keiran ahead of world champion Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Shuang Guo (China) wins the women's keiran ahead of world champion Kristina Vogel (Germany)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 16

World champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) had to settle for second place in the keiran

World champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) had to settle for second place in the keiran
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 16

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuenia) won the keiran 7-12 final ahead of Anna Meares (Australia)

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuenia) won the keiran 7-12 final ahead of Anna Meares (Australia)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 16

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) won the gold medal in the men's omnium

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) won the gold medal in the men's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 16

Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) won the bronze medal in the men's sprint

Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) won the bronze medal in the men's sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 16

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 16

Laura Trott (Great Britain) with her omnium gold medal

Laura Trott (Great Britain) with her omnium gold medal
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 16

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates winning the women's omnium gold medal

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates winning the women's omnium gold medal
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 16

Scott Law won the silver medal in the omnium

Scott Law won the silver medal in the omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 16

World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) won the silver medal in the women's omnium

World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) won the silver medal in the women's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 16

World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) in the women's time trial

World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) in the women's time trial
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 14 of 16

Australia's Matt Glaetzer in the world cup leader's jersey during the men's sprint

Australia's Matt Glaetzer in the world cup leader's jersey during the men's sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 15 of 16

Philip Hindes (Great Britain) in the men's sprint qualifying

Philip Hindes (Great Britain) in the men's sprint qualifying
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 16 of 16

Scott Law wins the omnium time trial which helped the Australian win the silver medal

Scott Law wins the omnium time trial which helped the Australian win the silver medal
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

The second round of the UCI Track World Cup ended on the third and final day at Lee Valley VeloPark in London on Sunday. Great Britain ended the event on a high note with Laura Trott taking the gold medal in the women’s Omnium.

Trott maintained her lead throughout the third day of racing, taking third and fifth place in the Omnium’s Time Trial and Flying Lap, respectively. A steady final points race gave her little challenge at first, however, Jolien D’Hoore quickly crept up in sprint seven. Strengthening her overall point lead in a fantastic penultimate sprint, the Olympic champion brought home the gold.

Elsewhere in the women’s field, China's Guo Shuang secured the gold medal in the women’s Keirin ahead of Germany’s Kristina Vogel, who took the silver medal, and Korea’s Hyejin Lee took the bronze.

Great Britain’s Jess Varnish took another attempt for a medal in the Keirin after disappointing early exits in both the team and individual sprint events. After failing to make it through in the first round, Varnish made the second round via the repechage and faced a challenging heat including Australia’s Anna Meares and Vogel. Narrowly missing a crash with Frenchwoman, Olivia Montauban, Varnish was knocked out in the second round; however, a twist of fate saw her compete in the final after Russian Gnidenko was relegated. Varnish finished fifth in the final round.

In the men’s omnium, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia took the gold medal followed by silver medallist Scott Law of Australia and bronze medallist Bobby Lea from the US.

Great Britain’s Jonathan Dibben started the Omnium's Points Race round in sixth place after bad luck in the Elimination race set him back in yesterday’s racing. The 160-lap race kept a fast pace throughout with Dibben fighting admirably for points. In the end, the Elimination round cost him a hope of a medal and he finished seventh overall.

Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland earned the gold medal in the Men’s Sprints. He won the final round against Colombia’s Fabian Puerta Zapata, who took the silver medal.

Full Results

Men's Omnium IV - 1km Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:01:03.513
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia0:00:00.070
3Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.571
4Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.690
5Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:00.792
6Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
7Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:00:01.067
8Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:01.090
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany0:00:01.462
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:00:01.804
12Thomas Boudat (Euc)0:00:01.905
13Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:02.089
14Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:00:02.545
15King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:02.957
16Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:00:03.208
17Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:00:03.406
18Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:03.440
19Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:04.114
20Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico0:00:04.381
21Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:00:04.629
22Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:04.737
23Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus0:00:05.397

Men's Omnium V - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Australia0:00:13.186
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia0:00:00.102
3Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.139
4Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:00.196
5Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:00:00.197
6Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
7Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.251
8Thomas Boudat (Euc)0:00:00.287
9Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece0:00:00.353
10Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:00.378
11Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.466
12Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy0:00:00.551
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium0:00:00.573
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany0:00:00.585
15Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.594
16Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil0:00:00.767
17Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.768
18Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico0:00:00.792
19King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:00.843
20Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain0:00:01.013
21Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus0:00:01.141
22Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:01.157
23Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:01.206

Women's Omnium IV - 500m Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:35.595
2Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:00.152
3Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.323
4Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.470
5Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:00.633
6Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:00:00.946
7Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:00:00.961
8Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.988
9Laurie Berthon (Fra) France0:00:01.115
10Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:01.119
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:01.405
12Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:01.508
13Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan0:00:01.531
14Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:01.548
15Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:00:01.629
16Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:01.801
17Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand0:00:01.860
18Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:01.889
19Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia0:00:01.996
20Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:02.004
21Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:02.157
22Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico0:00:02.622
23Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland0:00:02.810

Women's Omnium V - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:14.364
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:00:00.013
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America0:00:00.059
4Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:00.173
5Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:00.177
6Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:00.195
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:00.208
8Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany0:00:00.273
9Laurie Berthon (Fra) France0:00:00.311
10Isabella King (Aus) Australia0:00:00.370
11Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:00.411
12Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain0:00:00.504
13Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand0:00:00.614
14Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia0:00:00.657
15Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan0:00:00.730
16Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark0:00:00.774
17Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy0:00:00.794
18Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:00.827
19Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:00.873
20Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:00.928
21Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:00.941
22Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico0:00:01.027
23Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland0:00:01.072

Men's Sprint - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
4Matthew Archibald (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Keiren - Final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shuang Guo (Chn) China
2Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
3Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
4Sze Wai Lee (Hkg) Hong Kong
5Jessica Varnish (Gbr) Great Britain
6Tianshi Zhong (Chn) China

Women's Keiren - Final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuenia
8Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
9Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
10Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russia
11Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan
12Lin Junhong (Chn) China

Men's Omnium Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia197pts
2Scott Law (Aus) Australia171
3Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America164
4Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands156
5Thomas Boudat (Euc)152
6Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand141
7Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain138
8Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium129
9Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark121
10King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China119
11Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland114
12Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil111
13Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China98
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany92
15Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain83
16Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy66
17Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece55
18Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico51
19Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation50
20Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan48
21Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus46
22Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
23Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan

Women's Omnium Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain193pts
2Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium181
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands167
4Isabella King (Aus) Australia155
5Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba140
6Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America136
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland120
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark109
9Laurie Berthon (Fra) France104
10Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany104
11Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus102
12Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain100
13Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy91
14Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic74
15Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia69
16Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation68
17Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China66
18Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico60
19Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand60
20Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan58
21Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland47
22Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China46
23Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania35

 

