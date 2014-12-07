Great Britain's Laura Trott wins women's Omnium gold medal
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria Rendon wins men's Omnium
Day 3: London -
The second round of the UCI Track World Cup ended on the third and final day at Lee Valley VeloPark in London on Sunday. Great Britain ended the event on a high note with Laura Trott taking the gold medal in the women’s Omnium.
Trott maintained her lead throughout the third day of racing, taking third and fifth place in the Omnium’s Time Trial and Flying Lap, respectively. A steady final points race gave her little challenge at first, however, Jolien D’Hoore quickly crept up in sprint seven. Strengthening her overall point lead in a fantastic penultimate sprint, the Olympic champion brought home the gold.
Elsewhere in the women’s field, China's Guo Shuang secured the gold medal in the women’s Keirin ahead of Germany’s Kristina Vogel, who took the silver medal, and Korea’s Hyejin Lee took the bronze.
Great Britain’s Jess Varnish took another attempt for a medal in the Keirin after disappointing early exits in both the team and individual sprint events. After failing to make it through in the first round, Varnish made the second round via the repechage and faced a challenging heat including Australia’s Anna Meares and Vogel. Narrowly missing a crash with Frenchwoman, Olivia Montauban, Varnish was knocked out in the second round; however, a twist of fate saw her compete in the final after Russian Gnidenko was relegated. Varnish finished fifth in the final round.
In the men’s omnium, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia took the gold medal followed by silver medallist Scott Law of Australia and bronze medallist Bobby Lea from the US.
Great Britain’s Jonathan Dibben started the Omnium's Points Race round in sixth place after bad luck in the Elimination race set him back in yesterday’s racing. The 160-lap race kept a fast pace throughout with Dibben fighting admirably for points. In the end, the Elimination round cost him a hope of a medal and he finished seventh overall.
Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland earned the gold medal in the Men’s Sprints. He won the final round against Colombia’s Fabian Puerta Zapata, who took the silver medal.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:01:03.513
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.070
|3
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.571
|4
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.690
|5
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:00.792
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:01.067
|8
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:01.090
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|0:00:01.462
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:01.804
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Euc)
|0:00:01.905
|13
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:02.089
|14
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:02.545
|15
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:02.957
|16
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:03.208
|17
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:03.406
|18
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:03.440
|19
|Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:04.114
|20
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:04.381
|21
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:00:04.629
|22
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:04.737
|23
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:05.397
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|0:00:13.186
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|0:00:00.102
|3
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.139
|4
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:00.196
|5
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:00.197
|6
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.251
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Euc)
|0:00:00.287
|9
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece
|0:00:00.353
|10
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.378
|11
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.466
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.551
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:00.573
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.585
|15
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.594
|16
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|0:00:00.767
|17
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.768
|18
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:00.792
|19
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:00.843
|20
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|0:00:01.013
|21
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:01.141
|22
|Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:01.157
|23
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:01.206
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:35.595
|2
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:00.152
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.323
|4
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.470
|5
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.633
|6
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.946
|7
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.961
|8
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.988
|9
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|0:00:01.115
|10
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:01.119
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:01.405
|12
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:01.508
|13
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:01.531
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:01.548
|15
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:00:01.629
|16
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:01.801
|17
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:01.860
|18
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:01.889
|19
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:01.996
|20
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:02.004
|21
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:02.157
|22
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:02.622
|23
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:02.810
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:14.364
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:00.013
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:00.059
|4
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:00.173
|5
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:00.177
|6
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:00.195
|7
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:00.208
|8
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|0:00:00.273
|9
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|0:00:00.311
|10
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|0:00:00.370
|11
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:00.411
|12
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|0:00:00.504
|13
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:00.614
|14
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:00.657
|15
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:00.730
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:00.774
|17
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|0:00:00.794
|18
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:00.827
|19
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:00.873
|20
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:00.928
|21
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:00.941
|22
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:01.027
|23
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:01.072
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Matthew Archibald (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shuang Guo (Chn) China
|2
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|3
|Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea
|4
|Sze Wai Lee (Hkg) Hong Kong
|5
|Jessica Varnish (Gbr) Great Britain
|6
|Tianshi Zhong (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuenia
|8
|Anna Meares (Aus) Australia
|9
|Olivia Montauban (Fra) France
|10
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russia
|11
|Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan
|12
|Lin Junhong (Chn) China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|197
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (Aus) Australia
|171
|3
|Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America
|164
|4
|Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands
|156
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Euc)
|152
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand
|141
|7
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|138
|8
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium
|129
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|121
|10
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|119
|11
|Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland
|114
|12
|Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil
|111
|13
|Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|98
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|92
|15
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|83
|16
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy
|66
|17
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece
|55
|18
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico
|51
|19
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|50
|20
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan
|48
|21
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus
|46
|22
|Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|193
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium
|181
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|167
|4
|Isabella King (Aus) Australia
|155
|5
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|140
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America
|136
|7
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|120
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|109
|9
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|104
|10
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany
|104
|11
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|102
|12
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain
|100
|13
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy
|91
|14
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic
|74
|15
|Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia
|69
|16
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|68
|17
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|66
|18
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|60
|19
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|60
|20
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan
|58
|21
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|47
|22
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China
|46
|23
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|35
