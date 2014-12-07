Image 1 of 16 Shuang Guo (China) in the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 16 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) won the men's sprint gold medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 16 Shuang Guo (China) wins the women's keiran ahead of world champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 16 World champion Kristina Vogel (Germany) had to settle for second place in the keiran (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 16 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuenia) won the keiran 7-12 final ahead of Anna Meares (Australia) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 16 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) won the gold medal in the men's omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 16 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) won the bronze medal in the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 16 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 16 Laura Trott (Great Britain) with her omnium gold medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 16 Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates winning the women's omnium gold medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 16 Scott Law won the silver medal in the omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 16 World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) won the silver medal in the women's omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 16 World Cup leader Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) in the women's time trial (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 16 Australia's Matt Glaetzer in the world cup leader's jersey during the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 16 Philip Hindes (Great Britain) in the men's sprint qualifying (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 16 of 16 Scott Law wins the omnium time trial which helped the Australian win the silver medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

The second round of the UCI Track World Cup ended on the third and final day at Lee Valley VeloPark in London on Sunday. Great Britain ended the event on a high note with Laura Trott taking the gold medal in the women’s Omnium.

Trott maintained her lead throughout the third day of racing, taking third and fifth place in the Omnium’s Time Trial and Flying Lap, respectively. A steady final points race gave her little challenge at first, however, Jolien D’Hoore quickly crept up in sprint seven. Strengthening her overall point lead in a fantastic penultimate sprint, the Olympic champion brought home the gold.

Elsewhere in the women’s field, China's Guo Shuang secured the gold medal in the women’s Keirin ahead of Germany’s Kristina Vogel, who took the silver medal, and Korea’s Hyejin Lee took the bronze.

Great Britain’s Jess Varnish took another attempt for a medal in the Keirin after disappointing early exits in both the team and individual sprint events. After failing to make it through in the first round, Varnish made the second round via the repechage and faced a challenging heat including Australia’s Anna Meares and Vogel. Narrowly missing a crash with Frenchwoman, Olivia Montauban, Varnish was knocked out in the second round; however, a twist of fate saw her compete in the final after Russian Gnidenko was relegated. Varnish finished fifth in the final round.

In the men’s omnium, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia took the gold medal followed by silver medallist Scott Law of Australia and bronze medallist Bobby Lea from the US.

Great Britain’s Jonathan Dibben started the Omnium's Points Race round in sixth place after bad luck in the Elimination race set him back in yesterday’s racing. The 160-lap race kept a fast pace throughout with Dibben fighting admirably for points. In the end, the Elimination round cost him a hope of a medal and he finished seventh overall.

Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland earned the gold medal in the Men’s Sprints. He won the final round against Colombia’s Fabian Puerta Zapata, who took the silver medal.

Full Results

Men's Omnium IV - 1km Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:01:03.513 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.070 3 Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.571 4 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.690 5 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:00.792 6 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 7 Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:00:01.067 8 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:01.090 9 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 0:00:01.462 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:00:01.804 12 Thomas Boudat (Euc) 0:00:01.905 13 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 0:00:02.089 14 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:00:02.545 15 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:02.957 16 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:00:03.208 17 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:03.406 18 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:03.440 19 Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:04.114 20 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico 0:00:04.381 21 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:00:04.629 22 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:04.737 23 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus 0:00:05.397

Men's Omnium V - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 0:00:13.186 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 0:00:00.102 3 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.139 4 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:00.196 5 Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark 0:00:00.197 6 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 7 Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.251 8 Thomas Boudat (Euc) 0:00:00.287 9 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece 0:00:00.353 10 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.378 11 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.466 12 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.551 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 0:00:00.573 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.585 15 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.594 16 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 0:00:00.767 17 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.768 18 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico 0:00:00.792 19 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.843 20 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 0:00:01.013 21 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus 0:00:01.141 22 Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:01.157 23 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:01.206

Women's Omnium IV - 500m Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:35.595 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:00.152 3 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.323 4 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.470 5 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.633 6 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.946 7 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.961 8 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.988 9 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 0:00:01.115 10 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:01.119 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:01.405 12 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:01.508 13 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:01.531 14 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:01.548 15 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 0:00:01.629 16 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:01.801 17 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:01.860 18 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:01.889 19 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:01.996 20 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:02.004 21 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 0:00:02.157 22 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 0:00:02.622 23 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 0:00:02.810

Women's Omnium V - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:14.364 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:00.013 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) United States Of America 0:00:00.059 4 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:00.173 5 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:00.177 6 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:00:00.195 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:00.208 8 Anna Knauer (Ger) Germany 0:00:00.273 9 Laurie Berthon (Fra) France 0:00:00.311 10 Isabella King (Aus) Australia 0:00:00.370 11 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:00.411 12 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Spain 0:00:00.504 13 Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:00.614 14 Jupha Somnet (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:00.657 15 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) Japan 0:00:00.730 16 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark 0:00:00.774 17 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Italy 0:00:00.794 18 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:00.827 19 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:00.873 20 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:00.928 21 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:00.941 22 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico 0:00:01.027 23 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 0:00:01.072

Men's Sprint - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 4 Matthew Archibald (GBr) Great Britain

Women's Keiren - Final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shuang Guo (Chn) China 2 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 3 Hyejin Lee (Kor) Korea 4 Sze Wai Lee (Hkg) Hong Kong 5 Jessica Varnish (Gbr) Great Britain 6 Tianshi Zhong (Chn) China

Women's Keiren - Final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuenia 8 Anna Meares (Aus) Australia 9 Olivia Montauban (Fra) France 10 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) Russia 11 Olga Ismayilova (Aze) Azerbaijan 12 Lin Junhong (Chn) China

Men's Omnium Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 197 pts 2 Scott Law (Aus) Australia 171 3 Bobby Lea (USA) United States Of America 164 4 Tim Veldt (Ned) Netherlands 156 5 Thomas Boudat (Euc) 152 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand 141 7 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 138 8 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Belgium 129 9 Casper Pedersen (Den) Denmark 121 10 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 119 11 Olivier Beer (Swi) Switzerland 114 12 Gideoni Monteiro (Bra) Brazil 111 13 Hao Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 98 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 92 15 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain 83 16 Simone Consonni (Ita) Italy 66 17 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Gre) Greece 55 18 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Mexico 51 19 Viktor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation 50 20 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Japan 48 21 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) Belarus 46 22 Roman Furst (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Timur Gumerov (Uzb) Uzbekistan