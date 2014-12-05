Image 1 of 17 The GB men's team in action in the gold medal ride (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 17 The men's pursuit in action (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 17 Great Britain take gold in the men's pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 17 Great Britain take gold in the women's pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 17 The women's scratch race podium (l-r): Lauren Stephens (USA), Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 17 The sweet taste of success for the men's GB pursuit team (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 17 Action from the men's points race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 17 Germany's powerful men's sprint team (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 17 China in action in the team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 17 Eloy Teruel Rovira won gold in the men's points race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 17 The women's podium in the sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 17 Team GB in pursuit action (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 17 Great Britain (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 17 Germany (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 17 Lauren Stephens (USA) and Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia) lap the field in the women's scratch race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 16 of 17 China (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 17 of 17 Alexander Edmondson (Australia) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Colombia's Jannie Salcedo Zambrano secured the first gold medal at the UCI Track World Cup round two in the women's scratch race on Friday at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London. She won the race in a sprint ahead of American rider Lauren Stephens, who earned the silver medal. Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska, who was a lap down, took the bronze medal.

Salcedo Zambrano and Stephens lapped the field partway through the scratch race and sprinted for the gold and silver medals. Race officials neutralized the event after a crash so that medical staff could treat an injured rider. The racing resumed with five laps to go.

Great Britain quartet - Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne - took the gold medal in the women's team pursuit. Australia - Isabelle King, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins - was forced to settle for the silver medal. Canada secured the bronze medal leaving China to settle for fourth place. Great Britain is leading the overall World Cup standings in the women's team pursuit with 600 points.





China won the gold medal in the women's team sprint against Germany. Again, Great Britain's Jessica Varnish and Vicky Williamson finished fifth in the qualifying round and they did not compete for a medal.

Spain’s Eloy Teruel Rovira won the gold medal in the men's points race with a total of 43 points, beating Belgium's Kenny De Ketele, who finished with 34 points and the silver medal, and Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda finishing with 31 points, good enough for the bronze medal.

Full Results

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:33.010 Tianshi Zhong Jinjie Gong 2 Germany 0:00:33.024 Kristina Vogel Miriam Welte

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Russia 0:00:33.429 Ekaterina Gnidenko Anastasiia Voinova 4 Team Jayco-Ais 0:00:33.487 Stephanie Morton Anna Meares

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:22.194 Katie Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Barker Ciara Horne 2 Australia 0:04:24.335 Isabelle King Ashlee Ankudinoff Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Canada 0:04:24.188 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kristi Lay Stephanie Roorda 4 China 0:04:32.156 Dong Yan Huang Wenwen Jiang Yali Jing Baofang Zhao

Men's Points Race - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain 43 pts 2 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium 34 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina 31 4 Takuto Kurabayashi (Jpn) Japan 30 5 Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 29 6 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 15 7 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine 10 8 Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain 9 9 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) France 6 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany 5 11 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 12 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 3 13 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland 2 14 Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America 1 15 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 1 16 Javan Nulty (Irl) Ireland 17 Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Japan -14 18 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy -20 19 Cormac Clarke (Irl) Ireland -40 DNF Mher Mkrtchyan (Arm) Armenia DNF Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia DNF Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Evgeny Kovalev RVL Russia

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.665 Joachim Eilers Robert Forstemann ReneEnders 2 Team Jayco-Ais 0:00:44.113 Matthew Claetzer Shane Perkins Nathan Hart

Men's Team Sprints - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 New Zealand 0:00:43.713 Edward Dawkins Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster 4 France 0:00:43.863 Michael d'Almeida Francois Pervis Kevin Sireau

Men's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:01.151 Steven Burke Mark Christian Owain Doull Andrew Tennant 2 New Zealand 0:04:05.463 Pieter Bulling Westley Gough Cameron Karwowski Myron Simpson

Men's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Denmark 0:04:02.248 Casper Pedersen Lasse Norman Hansen Christian Rasmus Quaade Casper Von Folsach 4 Switzerland 0:04:05.378 Tom Bohli Stefan Kueng Frank Pasche Cyrille Thierry