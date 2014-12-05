Colombia kicks off track World Cup with the first gold medal
Great Britain secures gold medals in men's and women's team pursuits
Day 1: London -
Colombia's Jannie Salcedo Zambrano secured the first gold medal at the UCI Track World Cup round two in the women's scratch race on Friday at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London. She won the race in a sprint ahead of American rider Lauren Stephens, who earned the silver medal. Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska, who was a lap down, took the bronze medal.
Salcedo Zambrano and Stephens lapped the field partway through the scratch race and sprinted for the gold and silver medals. Race officials neutralized the event after a crash so that medical staff could treat an injured rider. The racing resumed with five laps to go.
Great Britain quartet - Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne - took the gold medal in the women's team pursuit. Australia - Isabelle King, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins - was forced to settle for the silver medal. Canada secured the bronze medal leaving China to settle for fourth place. Great Britain is leading the overall World Cup standings in the women's team pursuit with 600 points.
China won the gold medal in the women's team sprint against Germany. Again, Great Britain's Jessica Varnish and Vicky Williamson finished fifth in the qualifying round and they did not compete for a medal.
Spain’s Eloy Teruel Rovira won the gold medal in the men's points race with a total of 43 points, beating Belgium's Kenny De Ketele, who finished with 34 points and the silver medal, and Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda finishing with 31 points, good enough for the bronze medal.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:33.010
|Tianshi Zhong
|Jinjie Gong
|2
|Germany
|0:00:33.024
|Kristina Vogel
|Miriam Welte
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Russia
|0:00:33.429
|Ekaterina Gnidenko
|Anastasiia Voinova
|4
|Team Jayco-Ais
|0:00:33.487
|Stephanie Morton
|Anna Meares
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:22.194
|Katie Archibald
|Laura Trott
|Elinor Barker
|Ciara Horne
|2
|Australia
|0:04:24.335
|Isabelle King
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Amy Cure
|Melissa Hoskins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Canada
|0:04:24.188
|Allison Beveridge
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Kristi Lay
|Stephanie Roorda
|4
|China
|0:04:32.156
|Dong Yan Huang
|Wenwen Jiang
|Yali Jing
|Baofang Zhao
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|43
|pts
|2
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium
|34
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina
|31
|4
|Takuto Kurabayashi (Jpn) Japan
|30
|5
|Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|29
|6
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|15
|7
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|8
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|9
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) France
|6
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany
|5
|11
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|12
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|13
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|14
|Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America
|1
|15
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|16
|Javan Nulty (Irl) Ireland
|17
|Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Japan
|-14
|18
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|-20
|19
|Cormac Clarke (Irl) Ireland
|-40
|DNF
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Arm) Armenia
|DNF
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Dmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Evgeny Kovalev RVL Russia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.665
|Joachim Eilers
|Robert Forstemann
|ReneEnders
|2
|Team Jayco-Ais
|0:00:44.113
|Matthew Claetzer
|Shane Perkins
|Nathan Hart
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:43.713
|Edward Dawkins
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|4
|France
|0:00:43.863
|Michael d'Almeida
|Francois Pervis
|Kevin Sireau
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:01.151
|Steven Burke
|Mark Christian
|Owain Doull
|Andrew Tennant
|2
|New Zealand
|0:04:05.463
|Pieter Bulling
|Westley Gough
|Cameron Karwowski
|Myron Simpson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Denmark
|0:04:02.248
|Casper Pedersen
|Lasse Norman Hansen
|Christian Rasmus Quaade
|Casper Von Folsach
|4
|Switzerland
|0:04:05.378
|Tom Bohli
|Stefan Kueng
|Frank Pasche
|Cyrille Thierry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) United States Of America
|3
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|4
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|5
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|9
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|10
|Emily Kay (Wal) GBr
|11
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
|12
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|14
|Yoko Kojima (Jpn) Japan
|15
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|16
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Azerbaijan
|17
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Spain
|19
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
|21
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|22
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Yareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Kisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
