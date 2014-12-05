Trending

Colombia kicks off track World Cup with the first gold medal

Great Britain secures gold medals in men's and women's team pursuits

Image 1 of 17

The GB men's team in action in the gold medal ride

The GB men's team in action in the gold medal ride
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 17

The men's pursuit in action

The men's pursuit in action
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 17

Great Britain take gold in the men's pursuit

Great Britain take gold in the men's pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 17

Great Britain take gold in the women's pursuit

Great Britain take gold in the women's pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 17

The women's scratch race podium (l-r): Lauren Stephens (USA), Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)

The women's scratch race podium (l-r): Lauren Stephens (USA), Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia), Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 17

The sweet taste of success for the men's GB pursuit team

The sweet taste of success for the men's GB pursuit team
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 17

Action from the men's points race

Action from the men's points race
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 17

Germany's powerful men's sprint team

Germany's powerful men's sprint team
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 17

China in action in the team sprint

China in action in the team sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 17

Eloy Teruel Rovira won gold in the men's points race

Eloy Teruel Rovira won gold in the men's points race
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 17

The women's podium in the sprint

The women's podium in the sprint
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 17

Team GB in pursuit action

Team GB in pursuit action
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Great Britain

Great Britain

Great Britain
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Germany

Germany

Germany
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 15 of 17

Lauren Stephens (USA) and Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia) lap the field in the women's scratch race

Lauren Stephens (USA) and Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia) lap the field in the women's scratch race
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
China

China

China
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 17 of 17

Alexander Edmondson (Australia)

Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Colombia's Jannie Salcedo Zambrano secured the first gold medal at the UCI Track World Cup round two in the women's scratch race on Friday at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London. She won the race in a sprint ahead of American rider Lauren Stephens, who earned the silver medal. Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska, who was a lap down, took the bronze medal.

Salcedo Zambrano and Stephens lapped the field partway through the scratch race and sprinted for the gold and silver medals. Race officials neutralized the event after a crash so that medical staff could treat an injured rider. The racing resumed with five laps to go.

Great Britain quartet - Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ciara Horne - took the gold medal in the women's team pursuit. Australia - Isabelle King, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins - was forced to settle for the silver medal. Canada secured the bronze medal leaving China to settle for fourth place. Great Britain is leading the overall World Cup standings in the women's team pursuit with 600 points.

China won the gold medal in the women's team sprint against Germany. Again, Great Britain's Jessica Varnish and Vicky Williamson finished fifth in the qualifying round and they did not compete for a medal.

Spain’s Eloy Teruel Rovira won the gold medal in the men's points race with a total of 43 points, beating Belgium's Kenny De Ketele, who finished with 34 points and the silver medal, and Argentina's Eduardo Sepulveda finishing with 31 points, good enough for the bronze medal.

Full Results

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:33.010
Tianshi Zhong
Jinjie Gong
2Germany0:00:33.024
Kristina Vogel
Miriam Welte

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Russia0:00:33.429
Ekaterina Gnidenko
Anastasiia Voinova
4Team Jayco-Ais0:00:33.487
Stephanie Morton
Anna Meares

Women's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:22.194
Katie Archibald
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Ciara Horne
2Australia0:04:24.335
Isabelle King
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Amy Cure
Melissa Hoskins

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Canada0:04:24.188
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Glaesser
Kristi Lay
Stephanie Roorda
4China0:04:32.156
Dong Yan Huang
Wenwen Jiang
Yali Jing
Baofang Zhao

Men's Points Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain43pts
2Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Belgium34
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Argentina31
4Takuto Kurabayashi (Jpn) Japan30
5Edwin Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia29
6Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland15
7Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine10
8Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain9
9Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) France6
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Germany5
11Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China3
12Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic3
13Claudio Imhof (Swi) Switzerland2
14Jacob Duehring (USA) United States Of America1
15Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain1
16Javan Nulty (Irl) Ireland
17Hiroaki Harada (Jpn) Japan-14
18Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Italy-20
19Cormac Clarke (Irl) Ireland-40
DNFMher Mkrtchyan (Arm) Armenia
DNFScott Sunderland (Aus) Australia
DNFDmytro Ponomarenko (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFEvgeny Kovalev RVL Russia

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.665
Joachim Eilers
Robert Forstemann
ReneEnders
2Team Jayco-Ais0:00:44.113
Matthew Claetzer
Shane Perkins
Nathan Hart

Men's Team Sprints - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3New Zealand0:00:43.713
Edward Dawkins
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
4France0:00:43.863
Michael d'Almeida
Francois Pervis
Kevin Sireau

Men's Team Pursuit - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:01.151
Steven Burke
Mark Christian
Owain Doull
Andrew Tennant
2New Zealand0:04:05.463
Pieter Bulling
Westley Gough
Cameron Karwowski
Myron Simpson

Men's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Denmark0:04:02.248
Casper Pedersen
Lasse Norman Hansen
Christian Rasmus Quaade
Casper Von Folsach
4Switzerland0:04:05.378
Tom Bohli
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Cyrille Thierry

Women's Scratch Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Col) Colombia
2Lauren Stephens (USA) United States Of America
3Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
4Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
5Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
6Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
9Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
10Emily Kay (Wal) GBr
11Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Mexico
12Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
13Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
14Yoko Kojima (Jpn) Japan
15Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
16Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) Azerbaijan
17Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Spain
19Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Ukraine
20Natalia Rutkowska (Pol) Poland
21Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
22Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
DNFYareli Salazar (Mex) Mexico
DNFKisato Nakamura (Jpn) Japan

 

