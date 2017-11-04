Australia's Scotson and Meyer take Madison title, Wild claims women's omnium in Pruszkow
Netherlands win men's team sprint, Buchli wins keirin, Italy nab women's team pursuit, Vogel takes women's sprint
Day 2: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.602
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.632
|3
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:10.739
|4
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:10.770
|5
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.819
|6
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.980
|7
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.043
|8
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.052
|9
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.063
|10
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.066
|11
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:11.078
|12
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.087
|13
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.101
|14
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.103
|15
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:11.112
|16
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.150
|17
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:11.183
|18
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:11.198
|19
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.213
|20
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.230
|21
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|0:00:11.231
|22
|Rachel James (GBr) Wales
|0:00:11.274
|23
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:11.282
|24
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|0:00:11.314
|25
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.363
|26
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|0:00:11.421
|27
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States
|0:00:11.459
|28
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:11.480
|29
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|0:00:11.481
|30
|Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland
|0:00:11.580
|31
|Maila Andreotti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:11.612
|32
|Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:00:11.822
|33
|Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|0:00:11.825
|34
|Wing Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong China
|0:00:12.057
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.444
|2
|Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.593
|2
|Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.621
|2
|Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.765
|2
|Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.371
|2
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:11.510
|2
|Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:11.769
|2
|Rachel James (GBr) Wales
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11.827
|2
|Madalyn Godby (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.678
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:11.474
|2
|Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:11.657
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:11.691
|2
|Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.454
|2
|Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.411
|2
|Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.375
|2
|Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.259
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.380
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:11.422
|2
|Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling
|0:00:11.420
|2
|Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:11.372
|2
|Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.513
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.341
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.471
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.439
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.405
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.445
|2
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.398
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.320
|2
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Poland
|0:04:29
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
|Justyna Kaczkowska (Pol) Poland
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|2
|France
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) France
|0:04:33
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|Marion Borras (Fra) France
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|0:04:31
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
|Aleksandra Chekina (Rus) Russian Federation
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Russian Federation
|2
|Ukraine
|0:04:38
|Viktoriya Bondar (Ukr) Ukraine
|Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canada
|0:04:23
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:23
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Great Britain
|Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:26
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|2
|Germany
|0:04:27
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|2
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|3
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|4
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|9
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|10
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|12
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|14
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|15
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|16
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|18
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|19
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|20
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|21
|Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|22
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|4
|3
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|3
|4
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|3
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|2
|7
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|1
|8
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|1
|9
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|10
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|12
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|-19
|14
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|-19
|15
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|-19
|16
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China
|-19
|17
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|-20
|18
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|-20
|19
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|-20
|20
|Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|-20
|21
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|-20
|22
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.561
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:43.566
|Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.151
|Benjamin Edelin (Fra) France
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|2
|Russian Federation
|0:00:43.691
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.387
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|Tobias Wachter (Ger) Germany
|Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany
|2
|Poland
|0:00:43.405
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.295
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Czech Republic
|0:00:44.694
|Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
|David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.532
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
|3
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|4
|Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece
|5
|Ayrton De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.113
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|3
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|0:00:10.266
|2
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|4
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|5
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.114
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|4
|Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|5
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10.158
|2
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|4
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|5
|Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:09.968
|2
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Cimb Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Mohammad Daneshvarikhourram (IRI) IR Iran
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|0:00:10.551
|2
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
|3
|Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|4
|Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.309
|2
|Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
|3
|Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
|4
|Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|0:00:10.048
|2
|Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
|3
|Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
|DSQ
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.188
|2
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|3
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|4
|Ayrton De Pauw (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.384
|2
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece
|4
|Mohammad Daneshvarikhourram (IRI) IR Iran
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.669
|2
|Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Cimb Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.158
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.254
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.242
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|0:00:11.774
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.297
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11.403
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.411
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:11.455
|2
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathilde Gros (Fra) France
|0:00:11.575
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|5
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|7
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|8
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|9
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|10
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|11
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|12
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|13
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|14
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|15
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China
|16
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|17
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|19
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
|20
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|22
|Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|37
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|36
|3
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|31
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|5
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|27
|6
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|25
|7
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|23
|8
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|9
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|10
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|22
|11
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|21
|12
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|6
|13
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|5
|14
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|2
|15
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|16
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|2
|17
|Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|1
|18
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|1
|19
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|20
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|21
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|22
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China
|-17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|129
|pts
|2
|Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
|127
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
|116
|4
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|111
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|107
|6
|Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
|95
|7
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
|90
|8
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|81
|9
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|78
|10
|Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|73
|11
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|71
|12
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
|69
|13
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|68
|14
|Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
|63
|15
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
|62
|16
|Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
|59
|17
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
|54
|18
|Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
|50
|19
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
|27
|20
|Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
|23
|21
|Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China
|6
|22
|Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:04:21.965
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
|2
|Canada
|0:04:23.993
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:04:22.230
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Great Britain
|Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
|Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Germany
|0:04:29.910
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
|Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42.906
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
|Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
|Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|France
|0:00:43.528
|Benjamin Edelin (Fra) France
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.192
|Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
|Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
|Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Germany
|0:00:43.496
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|Tobias Wachter (Ger) Germany
|Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|0:00:09.995
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|3
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|5
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|6
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.157
|2
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|4
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|5
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|REL
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:00:10.541
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
|3
|Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
|4
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
|6
|Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.446
|8
|Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
|9
|Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
|10
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|11
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
|12
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Edgar Stepanyan (Arm) Armenia
|3
|Roy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia
|5
|Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
|6
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|7
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
|8
|Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
|9
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|10
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
|11
|Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
|12
|Roman Vassilenkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
|14
|Joe Holt (GBr) 100%Me
|15
|Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
|16
|Ivan Gabriel Ruiz (Arg) Argentina
|17
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|18
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
|21
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong China
|DNF
|Evgenii Tikhonin (Rus) Russian Federation
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|31
|pts
|Callum Scotson
|Cameron Meyer
|2
|Belgium
|29
|pts
|Moreno De Pauw
|Kenny De Ketele
|3
|France
|27
|pts
|Florian Maitre
|Benjamin Thomas
|4
|Spain
|24
|pts
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|Sebastian Mora Vedri
|5
|Ireland
|12
|pts
|Felix English
|Mark Downey
|6
|Austria
|8
|pts
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Muller
|7
|Poland
|8
|pts
|Wojciech Pszczolarski
|Daniel Staniszewski
|8
|Italy
|7
|pts
|Liam Bertazzo
|Michele Scartezzini
|9
|Denmark
|6
|pts
|Julius Johansen
|Casper Pedersen
|10
|Kazakhstan
|2
|pts
|Roman Vassilenkov
|Nikita Panassenko
|11
|Netherlands
|1
|Yoeri Havik
|Wim Stroetinga
|12
|Russian Federation
|Andrei Sazanov
|Vladislav Kulikov
|13
|Ukraine
|Roman Gladysh
|Taras Shevchuk
|14
|Belarus
|Raman Tsishkou
|Mikhail Shemetau
|15
|Czech Republic
|Jiri Hochmann
|Jan Kraus
|DNF
|Switzerland
|Thery Schir
|Cyrille Thiery
|DNF
|Opm - 100%Me
|Matthew Bostock
|Joe Holt
|DNS
|Germany
|Theo Reinhardt
|Kersten Thiele
