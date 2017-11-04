Trending

Australia's Scotson and Meyer take Madison title, Wild claims women's omnium in Pruszkow

Netherlands win men's team sprint, Buchli wins keirin, Italy nab women's team pursuit, Vogel takes women's sprint

Kristina Vogel (Germany) won the sprint

Callum Scotson slingshots Cam Meyer during their winning madison ride

Results

Women's Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:10.602
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:10.632
3Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:10.739
4Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:10.770
5Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany0:00:10.819
6Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:10.980
7Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling0:00:11.043
8Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.052
9Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.063
10Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.066
11Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:11.078
12Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.087
13Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.101
14Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.103
15Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan0:00:11.112
16Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.150
17Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium0:00:11.183
18Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:11.198
19Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.213
20Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.230
21Madalyn Godby (USA) United States0:00:11.231
22Rachel James (GBr) Wales0:00:11.274
23Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand0:00:11.282
24Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association0:00:11.314
25Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland0:00:11.363
26Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy0:00:11.421
27Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States0:00:11.459
28Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland0:00:11.480
29Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain0:00:11.481
30Marlena Karwacka (Pol) Poland0:00:11.580
31Maila Andreotti (Ita) Italy0:00:11.612
32Yin Yin Li (HKg) Hong Kong China0:00:11.822
33Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation0:00:11.825
34Wing Yu Ma (HKg) Hong Kong China0:00:12.057

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany0:00:11.444
2Robyn Stewart (Irl) Ireland

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:11.593
2Mandy Marquardt (USA) United States

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling0:00:11.621
2Elena Bissolati (Ita) Italy

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.765
2Julita Jagodzinska (Pol) Poland

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.371
2Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain0:00:11.510
2Emma Cumming (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:11.769
2Rachel James (GBr) Wales

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands0:00:11.827
2Madalyn Godby (USA) United States

Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.678
2Liubov Basova (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:11.474
2Olivia Podmore (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:11.657
2Yuka Kobayashi (Jpn) Japan

Heat 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium0:00:11.691
2Hetty Van De Wouw (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.454
2Nicky Degrendele (Bel) Belgium

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.411
2Chaorui Song (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.375
2Olena Starikova (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.259
2Daria Shmeleva (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany0:00:11.380
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia0:00:11.422
2Yufang Guo (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team

Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling0:00:11.420
2Katy Marchant (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:11.372
2Migle Marozaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.513
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.341
2Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) Lithuania

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.471
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.439
2Laurine Van Riessen (Ned) Matrix Pro Cycling

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.405
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.445
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Col) Colombia

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.398
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.320
2Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Ger) Germany

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Poland0:04:29
Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
Nikol Plosaj (Pol) Poland
Justyna Kaczkowska (Pol) Poland
Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
2France
Valentine Fortin (Fra) France0:04:33
Coralie Demay (Fra) France
Marion Borras (Fra) France
Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) France

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation0:04:31
Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) Russian Federation
Aleksandra Chekina (Rus) Russian Federation
Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russian Federation
Elizaveta Oshurkova (Rus) Russian Federation
2Ukraine0:04:38
Viktoriya Bondar (Ukr) Ukraine
Oksana Kliachina (Ukr) Ukraine
Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
Anna Nahirna (Ukr) Ukraine

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canada0:04:23
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada
2Great Britain0:04:23
Emily Nelson (GBr) Great Britain
Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:26
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
2Germany0:04:27
Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany

Women's Omnium #1 - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
2Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
3Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
4Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
5Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
6Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
7Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
8Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
9Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
10Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
12Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
14Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
15Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
16Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
17Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
18Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
19Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
20Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
21Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
22Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China

Women's Omnium #2 - Tempo Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain5pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark4
3Jennifer Valente (USA) United States3
4Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland3
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium2
7Laurie Berthon (Fra) France1
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway1
9Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation1
10Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
11Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
12Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
13Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy-19
14Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland-19
15Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania-19
16Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China-19
17Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria-20
18Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany-20
19Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine-20
20Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei-20
21Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia-20
22Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus-20

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:00:43.561
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
2Beat Cycling Club0:00:43.566
Theo Bos (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
Roy Van Den Berg (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.151
Benjamin Edelin (Fra) France
Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
2Russian Federation0:00:43.691
Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
Alexander Sharapov (Rus) Russian Federation
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.387
Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
Tobias Wachter (Ger) Germany
Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany
2Poland0:00:43.405
Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
Mateusz Rudyk (Pol) Poland
Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) Poland

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:43.295
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
2Czech Republic0:00:44.694
Martin Cechman (Cze) Czech Republic
Pavel Kelemen (Cze) Czech Republic
David Sojka (Cze) Czech Republic

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland0:00:10.532
2Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
3Kazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association
4Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece
5Ayrton De Pauw (Bel) Belgium

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.113
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
3Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
4Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
5Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker0:00:10.266
2Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
5Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany0:00:10.114
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
3Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
4Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
5Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10.158
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
3Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
4Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
5Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:09.968
2Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
3Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation
4Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Cimb Pro Cycling Team
5Mohammad Daneshvarikhourram (IRI) IR Iran

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.20120:00:10.551
2Lewis Oliva (GBr) Wales
3Shih Feng Kang (Tpe) Chinese Taipei
4Aleksandr Dubchenko (Rus) Russian Federation

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia0:00:10.309
2Davide Ceci (Ita) Cycling Team Friuli Asd
3Sergii Omelchenko (Aze) Azerbaijan
4Uladzislau Novik (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France0:00:10.048
2Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Mas) Sime Darby Foundation
3Leandro Bottasso (Arg) Argentina
DSQHarrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia0:00:10.188
2Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
3Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
4Ayrton De Pauw (Bel) Belgium

Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.384
2Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
3Sotirios Bretas (Gre) Greece
4Mohammad Daneshvarikhourram (IRI) IR Iran

Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.669
2Luca Ceci (Ita) Italy
DNFMohd Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) Cimb Pro Cycling Team
DNFKazunari Watanabe (Jpn) Japan Professional Cyclist Association

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.158
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.254
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.242
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia0:00:11.774
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.297
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany0:00:11.403
2Stephanie Morton (Aus) Australia

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.411
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11.455
2Mathilde Gros (Fra) France

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (Fra) France0:00:11.575
2Anastasiia Voinova (Rus) Russian Federation

Women's Omnium 3/4 - Elimination Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
2Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
4Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark
5Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania
6Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
7Jennifer Valente (USA) United States
8Laurie Berthon (Fra) France
9Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
10Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway
11Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
12Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria
13Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany
14Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
15Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China
16Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland
17Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
18Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland
19Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand
20Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine
21Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus
22Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei

Women's Omnium 4/4 - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente (USA) United States37pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark36
3Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine31
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands29
5Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany27
6Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania25
7Laurie Berthon (Fra) France23
8Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain23
9Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic23
10Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus22
11Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium21
12Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland6
13Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria5
14Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain2
15Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand2
16Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway2
17Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei1
18Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland1
19Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
20Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy
21Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia
22Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China-17

Women's Omnium - Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands129pts
2Jennifer Valente (USA) United States127
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Denmark116
4Elinor Barker (GBr) Great Britain111
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium107
6Laurie Berthon (Fra) France95
7Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Nor) Norway90
8Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic81
9Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation78
10Olivija Baleisyte (Ltu) Lithuania73
11Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) Ukraine71
12Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Austria69
13Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain68
14Lisa Kullmer (Ger) Germany63
15Lydia Boylan (Irl) Ireland62
16Ina Savenka (Blr) Belarus59
17Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Italy54
18Jessie Hodges (NZl) New Zealand50
19Alzbeta Bacikova (Svk) Slovakia27
20Daria Pikulik (Pol) Poland23
21Yao Pang (HKg) Hong Kong China6
22Ke Xin Zeng (Tpe) Chinese Taipei4

Women's Team Pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:04:21.965
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Italy
Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Italy
Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Italy
2Canada0:04:23.993
Allison Beveridge (Can) Canada
Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Canada
Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canada
Kinley Gibson (Can) Canada

Women's Team Pursuit - Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:22.230
Emily Nelson (GBr) Great Britain
Neah Evans (GBr) Great Britain
Emily Kay (GBr) Great Britain
Manon Lloyd (GBr) Great Britain
4Germany0:04:29.910
Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
Franziska Brausse (Ger) Germany
Lisa Klein (Ger) Germany
Gudrun Stock (Ger) Germany

Men's Team Sprint - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands0:00:42.906
Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) Netherlands
Harrie Lavreysen (Ned) Netherlands
Nils Van 'T Hoenderdaal (Ned) Netherlands
2France0:00:43.528
Benjamin Edelin (Fra) France
Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
Melvin Landerneau (Fra) France

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Great Britain0:00:43.192
Jack Carlin (GBr) Great Britain
Ryan Owens (GBr) Great Britain
Joseph Truman (GBr) Great Britain
4Germany0:00:43.496
Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
Tobias Wachter (Ger) Germany
Robert Forstemann (Ger) Germany

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany0:00:09.995
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
3Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine
4Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
5Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
6Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.157
2Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
3Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
4Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan
5Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
RELYudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker

Men's Keirin - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthijs Buchli (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:00:10.541
2Joachim Eilers (Ger) Germany
3Sebastien Vigier (Fra) France
4Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Col) Colombia
5Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) Australia
6Andrii Vynokurov (Ukr) Ukraine

Men's Keirin -7th Place Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.446
8Patryk Rajkowski (Pol) Poland
9Maximilian Dornbach (Ger) Team Erdgas.2012
10Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
11Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Dream Seeker
12Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) Japan

Men's Scratch Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robbe Ghys (Bel) Belgium
2Edgar Stepanyan (Arm) Armenia
3Roy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
4Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia
5Marc Potts (Irl) Ireland
6Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
7Morgan Kneisky (Fra) France
8Stefano Moro (Ita) Italy
9Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
10Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Hungary
11Lucas Liss (Ger) Germany
12Roman Vassilenkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Xavier Canellas (Spa) Spain
14Joe Holt (GBr) 100%Me
15Yauheni Karaliok (Blr) Belarus
16Ivan Gabriel Ruiz (Arg) Argentina
17Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
18Frank Pasche (Swi) Switzerland
19Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukr) Ukraine
20Stefan Matzner (Aut) Austria
21Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong China
DNFEvgenii Tikhonin (Rus) Russian Federation

Men's Madison - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia31pts
Callum Scotson
Cameron Meyer
2Belgium29pts
Moreno De Pauw
Kenny De Ketele
3France27pts
Florian Maitre
Benjamin Thomas
4Spain24pts
Albert Torres Barcelo
Sebastian Mora Vedri
5Ireland12pts
Felix English
Mark Downey
6Austria8pts
Andreas Graf
Andreas Muller
7Poland8pts
Wojciech Pszczolarski
Daniel Staniszewski
8Italy7pts
Liam Bertazzo
Michele Scartezzini
9Denmark6pts
Julius Johansen
Casper Pedersen
10Kazakhstan2pts
Roman Vassilenkov
Nikita Panassenko
11Netherlands1
Yoeri Havik
Wim Stroetinga
12Russian Federation
Andrei Sazanov
Vladislav Kulikov
13Ukraine
Roman Gladysh
Taras Shevchuk
14Belarus
Raman Tsishkou
Mikhail Shemetau
15Czech Republic
Jiri Hochmann
Jan Kraus
DNFSwitzerland
Thery Schir
Cyrille Thiery
DNFOpm - 100%Me
Matthew Bostock
Joe Holt
DNSGermany
Theo Reinhardt
Kersten Thiele

