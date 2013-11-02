Image 1 of 20 Team GB's Team Pursuit golden girls (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 20 The Great Britain women's Team Pursuit quartet at speed (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 20 The Manchester velodrome (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 20 The men's Team Pursuit podium (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 20 Thomas Boudat wins the Omnium Points race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 20 Great Britain's Jonathan Dibben in the Omnium Points race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 20 The women's Team Sprint podium (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 20 The Great Britain team pursuit quiartet head for gold (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 20 Philip Hindes swings off the front of the Great Britain men's Team Sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 20 Forstermann takes over the lead from Niederlag to take the gold from Russia (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 20 Vogel and Welte take the gold in the women' s Team Sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 20 Becky James of Great Britain at speed in the Women's Team Sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 20 Dave Brailsford talks tactics (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 20 Wojtyra won the Women's Scratch qualifying race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 20 Ed Clancy and Andy Tennant warm up for the team pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 16 of 20 Denmark took the bronze with an excellent ride (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 17 of 20 Great Britain set off in pursuit of glory (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 18 of 20 Andy Tennant leads the Great Britain Team Pursuit quarter (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 19 of 20 Australia was soon down to three men in the team pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 20 of 20 World champions Vogel and Welte await the Team Sprint in the pits (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Great Britain dominated the racing on their home track in Manchester on day one of the World Cup, winning medals in every event and proving yet again they are the absolute master of the team pursuit event, with the women’s quartet twice setting a new world record.

The women’s team pursuit is now four-kilometre long, with each team fielding four riders just like the men. London 2012 Olympic champions Laura Trott, Dani King and Joanna Rowsell have teamed up with former junior world time trial champion Elinor Barker to create an unbeatable Great Britain women’s quartet and they twice broke their own record for the new distance much to the joy of the loyal Manchester crowd.

The Great Britain men’s quartet also won their race, while Great Britain took a silver medal in the women’s team sprint behind Germany. Germany also dominates the men’s team sprint, beating Russia. Great Britain beat New Zealand to take the bronze.

Poland’s Malgorzata Wojtyra won the women’s scratch race ahead of Scotland’s Kate Archibald and Tetyana Klimchenko of the Ukraine.

Faster and faster

The women’s team pursuit set a new world record at the recent European track championships but were much faster on their home track, breaking the 4:20 barrier for the first time to stop the clock at 4:19.604. That was four seconds faster than their qualifying ride and meant they beat Canada by eight seconds. Australia was a distant third with a time of 4:30. 831.

"Over the next three years you'll see that record get lower and lower. We all live and die for the team pursuit. It's great to be back here, racing for a home crowd, and it's exciting to go out and break world records again,” Joanna Rowsell happily told BBC Sport.

"A few of the top nations weren't here so we're not getting complacent. The rest of the world is really going to grow into this event over the next few years."

The Great Britain men’s team pursuit is rebuilding after the success of London 2012 but also showed it has the speed as their attention turns to Rio 2016.

Olympic champions Ed Clancy and Steven Burke were joined by Andy Tennant and Owain Doull, qualifying fastest earlier in the day before defeating Australia with a time 3:58.654. It was well off their record of 3:51 659 set at the London Olympics but was enough to beat historic rivals Australia yet again by two seconds. Denmark beat the Netherlands in the ride for the bronze medal with a time of 4:02.413.

"We keep saying this is a developing team but when you think back to 2008, when we had the World Championships here [in which a GB team featuring Thomas and Bradley Wiggins won world gold, then the Olympic title], we're not a million miles off that now - with a so-called development team," experienced anchorman Clancy told the BBC.

Great Britain has slipped in the team sprint event, where three sprinters join forces and lead for a lap each before peeling off.

Germany qualified fastest in a time of 43.351 and won the final against Russia in 43.293. The German women’s team was equally as dominant. The duo of Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel set a time of 32.788 for their two-lap effort. Great Britain finished almost a second slower, while the Max Success Pro Cycling team won the ride for bronze.

Belgium’s Japser De Buyst lead the men’s Omnium after consistent rides in the flying lap, points race and elimination race. The event will continue on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the women’s Omnium also getting underway. Other events include the women’s sprint, the men’s Keirin and men’s points race.

Results

Men ominum: Flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Aus) 0:00:13.105 2 Tim Veldt (Ned) 0:00:00.025 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 0:00:00.177 4 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 0:00:00.295 5 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 0:00:00.357 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) 0:00:00.367 7 Shuang Shan (Chn) 0:00:00.370 8 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) 0:00:00.390 9 Olivier Beer (Swi) 0:00:00.426 10 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 0:00:00.484 11 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 0:00:00.539 12 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 0:00:00.558 13 Jacob Duehring (USA) 0:00:00.683 14 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) 0:00:00.708 15 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 0:00:00.793 16 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 0:00:00.832 17 Varun Maharaj (Tri) 0:00:00.930 18 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 0:00:00.999 19 Darren Matthews (Bar) 0:00:01.510 DNS Ivan Savitskiy (Rus)

Men omnium: Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 33 pts 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 20 3 Aaron Gate (NZl) 14 4 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 14 5 Tim Veldt (Ned) 13 6 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 13 7 Jacob Duehring (USA) 8 8 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 8 9 Olivier Beer (Swi) 7 10 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 5 11 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 4 12 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 4 13 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 3 14 Luke Davison (Aus) 15 Darren Matthews (Bar) 16 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) -17 17 Shuang Shan (Chn) -37 DNF Ondrej Rybin (Cze) DNF Varun Maharaj (Tri)

Women scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 2 Kate Archibald SCB 3 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr) 4 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 5 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 6 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 7 Dani King (GBr) 8 Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr) 9 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi EUS 10 Laura Basso CTF 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) 12 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) 13 Jupha Somnet (Mas) 14 Kelly Druyts (Bel) 15 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 16 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 17 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) 18 Cristina Irma Greve (Arg) 19 Amy Hill WAL 20 Georgia Baker (Aus)

Men omnium: Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 2 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 3 Aaron Gate (NZl) 4 Tim Veldt (Ned) 5 Luke Davison (Aus) 6 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 7 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) 8 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) 9 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 10 Olivier Beer (Swi) 11 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 12 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 13 Varun Maharaj (Tri) 14 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 15 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 16 Jacob Duehring (USA) 17 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 18 Shuang Shan (Chn) 19 Darren Matthews (Bar)

Men team pursuit finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:58.654 Owain Doull Steven Burke Edward Clancy Andrew Tennant 2 Australia 0:03:59.293 Luke Davison Alexander Edmondson Mitchell Mulhern Miles Scotson 3 Denmark 0:04:01.934 Lasse Norman Hansen Mathias Moller Rasmus Christian Quaade Alex Nicki Sylvest Rasmussen 4 Netherlands 0:04:03.999 Wim Stroetinga Dion Beukeboom Roy Eefting Jenning Huizenga 5 Spain David Muntaner Juaneda Sebastian Mora Vedri Eloy Teruel Rovira Albert Torres Barcelo 6 New Zealand Pieter Bulling Shane Archbold Dylan Kennett Marc Ryan 7 Russia Ivan Kovalev Artur Ershov Evgeny Kovalev Alexander Serov 8 Switzerland Olivier Beer Silvan Dillier Claudio Imhof Loic Perizzolo 9 Lokosphinx Kirill Sveshnikov Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges Sergey Shilov Dmitry Sokolov 10 Germany Theo Reinhardt Henning Bommel Lucas Liss Kersten Thiele 11 Belgium Jasper De Buyst Kenny De Ketele Moreno De Pauw Jonas Rickaert 12 Italy Elia Viviani Liam Bertazzo Marco Coledan Michele Scartezzini 13 Isd Track Team Vitaliy Popkov Volodymyr Dzhus Illya Klepikov Maksym Vasilyev 14 Belarus Aleh Ahiyevich Anton Muzychkin Siarhei Papok Branislau Samoilau 15 Kazakhstan Artyom Zakharov Nikita Panassenko Robert Gaineyev Dias Omirzakov 16 South Africa Evan Carstens Kellan Alex Gouveris Nolan Hoffman Theuns Van Der Bank 17 China Wei Liu Jie Wang Xiande Wang Jianwei Zheng

Women team sprint finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.788 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel 2 Great Britain 0:00:33.635 Victoria Williamson Rebecca Angharad James 3 Max Success Pro Cycling 0:00:33.372 Lin Junhong Tianshi Zhong 4 Russia 0:00:33.533 Anastasiia Voynova Olga Streltsova 5 Petroholding Leninrad Elena Brezhniva Ekaterina Gnidenko 6 France Sandie Clair Virginie Cueff 7 China Xuemei Li Jingjing Shi 8 Netherlands Shanne Braspennincx Elis Ligtlee 9 Spain Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 10 Cyclo Channel Tokyo Hiroko Ishii Kayono Maeda 11 Mexico Frany Maria Fong Echevarria Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz 12 Venezuela Prada Rodriguez M. Gleydimar Tapia 13 Ukraine Tetyana Klimchenko Olena Tsos 14 Australia Kaarle Mcculloch Stephanie Morton

Women team pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:19.604 Laura Trott Elinor Barker Dani King Joanna Rowsell 2 Canada 0:04:27.083 Gillian Carleton Laura Brown Jasmin Glaesser Stephanie Roorda 3 Australia 0:04:30.831 Annette Edmondson Georgia Baker Rebecca Wiasak Elissa Wundersitz 4 Russia 0:04:32.696 Gulnaz Badykova Alexandra Chekina Maria Mishina Evgeniya Romanyuta 5 United States Kimberly Geist Cari Higgins Jade Wilcoxson Ruth Winder 6 Poland Malgorzata Wojtyra Eugenia Bujak Edyta Jasinska Natalia Rutkowska 7 Italy Beatrice Bartelloni Elena Cecchini Simona Frapporti Silvia Valsecchi 8 China Sidan Jia Yali Jing Shanshan Ma Baofang Zhao 9 Team USN Hayley Jones Amy Hill Ciara Horne Emily Kay 10 Belarus Volha Masiukovich Polina Pivovarova Ina Savenka Marina Shmayankova 11 Belgium Jolien D'hoore Kelly Druyts Evelyn Arys Els Belmans 12 Germany Stephanie Pohl Lisa Fischer Mieke Kröger Lisa Küllmer