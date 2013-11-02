Trending

Great Britain dominates the team pursuit events at home

Germany rule in the team sprint

Image 1 of 20

Team GB's Team Pursuit golden girls

Team GB's Team Pursuit golden girls
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 2 of 20

The Great Britain women's Team Pursuit quartet at speed

The Great Britain women's Team Pursuit quartet at speed
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 20

The Manchester velodrome

The Manchester velodrome
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 4 of 20

The men's Team Pursuit podium

The men's Team Pursuit podium
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 5 of 20

Thomas Boudat wins the Omnium Points race

Thomas Boudat wins the Omnium Points race
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 6 of 20

Great Britain's Jonathan Dibben in the Omnium Points race

Great Britain's Jonathan Dibben in the Omnium Points race
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 7 of 20

The women's Team Sprint podium

The women's Team Sprint podium
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 8 of 20

The Great Britain team pursuit quiartet head for gold

The Great Britain team pursuit quiartet head for gold
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 9 of 20

Philip Hindes swings off the front of the Great Britain men's Team Sprint

Philip Hindes swings off the front of the Great Britain men's Team Sprint
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 10 of 20

Forstermann takes over the lead from Niederlag to take the gold from Russia

Forstermann takes over the lead from Niederlag to take the gold from Russia
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 11 of 20

Vogel and Welte take the gold in the women' s Team Sprint

Vogel and Welte take the gold in the women' s Team Sprint
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 12 of 20

Becky James of Great Britain at speed in the Women's Team Sprint

Becky James of Great Britain at speed in the Women's Team Sprint
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 13 of 20

Dave Brailsford talks tactics

Dave Brailsford talks tactics
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 14 of 20

Wojtyra won the Women's Scratch qualifying race

Wojtyra won the Women's Scratch qualifying race
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 15 of 20

Ed Clancy and Andy Tennant warm up for the team pursuit

Ed Clancy and Andy Tennant warm up for the team pursuit
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 16 of 20

Denmark took the bronze with an excellent ride

Denmark took the bronze with an excellent ride
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 17 of 20

Great Britain set off in pursuit of glory

Great Britain set off in pursuit of glory
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 18 of 20

Andy Tennant leads the Great Britain Team Pursuit quarter

Andy Tennant leads the Great Britain Team Pursuit quarter
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 19 of 20

Australia was soon down to three men in the team pursuit

Australia was soon down to three men in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 20 of 20

World champions Vogel and Welte await the Team Sprint in the pits

World champions Vogel and Welte await the Team Sprint in the pits
(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Great Britain dominated the racing on their home track in Manchester on day one of the World Cup, winning medals in every event and proving yet again they are the absolute master of the team pursuit event, with the women’s quartet twice setting a new world record.

The women’s team pursuit is now four-kilometre long, with each team fielding four riders just like the men. London 2012 Olympic champions Laura Trott, Dani King and Joanna Rowsell have teamed up with former junior world time trial champion Elinor Barker to create an unbeatable Great Britain women’s quartet and they twice broke their own record for the new distance much to the joy of the loyal Manchester crowd.

The Great Britain men’s quartet also won their race, while Great Britain took a silver medal in the women’s team sprint behind Germany. Germany also dominates the men’s team sprint, beating Russia. Great Britain beat New Zealand to take the bronze.

Poland’s Malgorzata Wojtyra won the women’s scratch race ahead of Scotland’s Kate Archibald and Tetyana Klimchenko of the Ukraine.

Faster and faster

The women’s team pursuit set a new world record at the recent European track championships but were much faster on their home track, breaking the 4:20 barrier for the first time to stop the clock at 4:19.604. That was four seconds faster than their qualifying ride and meant they beat Canada by eight seconds. Australia was a distant third with a time of 4:30. 831.

"Over the next three years you'll see that record get lower and lower. We all live and die for the team pursuit. It's great to be back here, racing for a home crowd, and it's exciting to go out and break world records again,” Joanna Rowsell happily told BBC Sport.

"A few of the top nations weren't here so we're not getting complacent. The rest of the world is really going to grow into this event over the next few years."

The Great Britain men’s team pursuit is rebuilding after the success of London 2012 but also showed it has the speed as their attention turns to Rio 2016.

Olympic champions Ed Clancy and Steven Burke were joined by Andy Tennant and Owain Doull, qualifying fastest earlier in the day before defeating Australia with a time 3:58.654. It was well off their record of 3:51 659 set at the London Olympics but was enough to beat historic rivals Australia yet again by two seconds. Denmark beat the Netherlands in the ride for the bronze medal with a time of 4:02.413.

"We keep saying this is a developing team but when you think back to 2008, when we had the World Championships here [in which a GB team featuring Thomas and Bradley Wiggins won world gold, then the Olympic title], we're not a million miles off that now - with a so-called development team," experienced anchorman Clancy told the BBC.

Great Britain has slipped in the team sprint event, where three sprinters join forces and lead for a lap each before peeling off.

Germany qualified fastest in a time of 43.351 and won the final against Russia in 43.293. The German women’s team was equally as dominant. The duo of Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel set a time of 32.788 for their two-lap effort. Great Britain finished almost a second slower, while the Max Success Pro Cycling team won the ride for bronze.

Belgium’s Japser De Buyst lead the men’s Omnium after consistent rides in the flying lap, points race and elimination race. The event will continue on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the women’s Omnium also getting underway. Other events include the women’s sprint, the men’s Keirin and men’s points race.

Results

Men ominum: Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Aus)0:00:13.105
2Tim Veldt (Ned)0:00:00.025
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel)0:00:00.177
4Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)0:00:00.295
5Jonathan Dibben (GBr)0:00:00.357
6Aaron Gate (NZl)0:00:00.367
7Shuang Shan (Chn)0:00:00.370
8Ondrej Rybin (Cze)0:00:00.390
9Olivier Beer (Swi)0:00:00.426
10Raman Tsishkou (Blr)0:00:00.484
11Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)0:00:00.539
12Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)0:00:00.558
13Jacob Duehring (USA)0:00:00.683
14Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)0:00:00.708
15Thomas Boudat (Fra)0:00:00.793
16Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)0:00:00.832
17Varun Maharaj (Tri)0:00:00.930
18Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)0:00:00.999
19Darren Matthews (Bar)0:00:01.510
DNSIvan Savitskiy (Rus)

Men omnium: Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Boudat (Fra)33pts
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel)20
3Aaron Gate (NZl)14
4Raman Tsishkou (Blr)14
5Tim Veldt (Ned)13
6Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)13
7Jacob Duehring (USA)8
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr)8
9Olivier Beer (Swi)7
10Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)5
11Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)4
12Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)4
13Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)3
14Luke Davison (Aus)
15Darren Matthews (Bar)
16Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)-17
17Shuang Shan (Chn)-37
DNFOndrej Rybin (Cze)
DNFVarun Maharaj (Tri)

Women scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
2Kate Archibald SCB
3Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr)
4Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
5Laurie Berthon (Fra)
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
7Dani King (GBr)
8Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr)
9Ana Usabiaga Balerdi EUS
10Laura Basso CTF
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
12Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
13Jupha Somnet (Mas)
14Kelly Druyts (Bel)
15Elizabeth Newell (USA)
16Caroline Ryan (Irl)
17Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
18Cristina Irma Greve (Arg)
19Amy Hill WAL
20Georgia Baker (Aus)

Men omnium: Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Boudat (Fra)
2Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
3Aaron Gate (NZl)
4Tim Veldt (Ned)
5Luke Davison (Aus)
6Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
7Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
8Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
9Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
10Olivier Beer (Swi)
11Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
12Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
13Varun Maharaj (Tri)
14Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
15Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)
16Jacob Duehring (USA)
17Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
18Shuang Shan (Chn)
19Darren Matthews (Bar)

Men team pursuit finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:58.654
Owain Doull
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
Andrew Tennant
2Australia0:03:59.293
Luke Davison
Alexander Edmondson
Mitchell Mulhern
Miles Scotson
3Denmark0:04:01.934
Lasse Norman Hansen
Mathias Moller
Rasmus Christian Quaade
Alex Nicki Sylvest Rasmussen
4Netherlands0:04:03.999
Wim Stroetinga
Dion Beukeboom
Roy Eefting
Jenning Huizenga
5Spain
David Muntaner Juaneda
Sebastian Mora Vedri
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Albert Torres Barcelo
6New Zealand
Pieter Bulling
Shane Archbold
Dylan Kennett
Marc Ryan
7Russia
Ivan Kovalev
Artur Ershov
Evgeny Kovalev
Alexander Serov
8Switzerland
Olivier Beer
Silvan Dillier
Claudio Imhof
Loic Perizzolo
9Lokosphinx
Kirill Sveshnikov
Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges
Sergey Shilov
Dmitry Sokolov
10Germany
Theo Reinhardt
Henning Bommel
Lucas Liss
Kersten Thiele
11Belgium
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
Jonas Rickaert
12Italy
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertazzo
Marco Coledan
Michele Scartezzini
13Isd Track Team
Vitaliy Popkov
Volodymyr Dzhus
Illya Klepikov
Maksym Vasilyev
14Belarus
Aleh Ahiyevich
Anton Muzychkin
Siarhei Papok
Branislau Samoilau
15Kazakhstan
Artyom Zakharov
Nikita Panassenko
Robert Gaineyev
Dias Omirzakov
16South Africa
Evan Carstens
Kellan Alex Gouveris
Nolan Hoffman
Theuns Van Der Bank
17China
Wei Liu
Jie Wang
Xiande Wang
Jianwei Zheng

Women team sprint finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.788
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2Great Britain0:00:33.635
Victoria Williamson
Rebecca Angharad James
3Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:33.372
Lin Junhong
Tianshi Zhong
4Russia0:00:33.533
Anastasiia Voynova
Olga Streltsova
5Petroholding Leninrad
Elena Brezhniva
Ekaterina Gnidenko
6France
Sandie Clair
Virginie Cueff
7China
Xuemei Li
Jingjing Shi
8Netherlands
Shanne Braspennincx
Elis Ligtlee
9Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
10Cyclo Channel Tokyo
Hiroko Ishii
Kayono Maeda
11Mexico
Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
12Venezuela
Prada Rodriguez M.
Gleydimar Tapia
13Ukraine
Tetyana Klimchenko
Olena Tsos
14Australia
Kaarle Mcculloch
Stephanie Morton

Women team pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:19.604
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Dani King
Joanna Rowsell
2Canada0:04:27.083
Gillian Carleton
Laura Brown
Jasmin Glaesser
Stephanie Roorda
3Australia0:04:30.831
Annette Edmondson
Georgia Baker
Rebecca Wiasak
Elissa Wundersitz
4Russia0:04:32.696
Gulnaz Badykova
Alexandra Chekina
Maria Mishina
Evgeniya Romanyuta
5United States
Kimberly Geist
Cari Higgins
Jade Wilcoxson
Ruth Winder
6Poland
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Eugenia Bujak
Edyta Jasinska
Natalia Rutkowska
7Italy
Beatrice Bartelloni
Elena Cecchini
Simona Frapporti
Silvia Valsecchi
8China
Sidan Jia
Yali Jing
Shanshan Ma
Baofang Zhao
9Team USN
Hayley Jones
Amy Hill
Ciara Horne
Emily Kay
10Belarus
Volha Masiukovich
Polina Pivovarova
Ina Savenka
Marina Shmayankova
11Belgium
Jolien D'hoore
Kelly Druyts
Evelyn Arys
Els Belmans
12Germany
Stephanie Pohl
Lisa Fischer
Mieke Kröger
Lisa Küllmer

Men team sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.788
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2Great Britain0:00:33.635
Victoria Williamson
Rebecca Angharad James
3Max Success Pro Cycling0:00:33.372
Lin Junhong
Tianshi Zhong
4Russia0:00:33.533
Anastasiia Voynova
Olga Streltsova
5Petroholding Leninrad
Elena Brezhniva
Ekaterina Gnidenko
6France
Sandie Clair
Virginie Cueff
7China
Xuemei Li
Jingjing Shi
8Netherlands
Shanne Braspennincx
Elis Ligtlee
9Spain
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
10Cyclo Channel Tokyo
Hiroko Ishii
Kayono Maeda
11Mexico
Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
12Venezuela
Prada Rodriguez M.
Gleydimar Tapia
13Ukraine
Tetyana Klimchenko
Olena Tsos
14Australia
Kaarle Mcculloch
Stephanie Morton

