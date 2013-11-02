Trending

Marco Coledan (Italy) wins the Men's Individual Pursuit

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Jo Rowsell tops the Women's Pursuit Qualification

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Kristina Vogel (Germany) beats Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) to win the Gold in the Women's Sprint

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Francois Pervis (France) takes the Keirin Gold

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Martyn Irvine celebrates his Gold in the Points Race

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Becki James gets a consolation Bronze in the Women's Sprint

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Martyn Irvine steals the Points Race on the Line

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Martyn Irvine (Ireland), returning from injury can only finish 7th in the Men's Individual Pursuit

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Oliver Beer (Switzerland) takes an impressive solo effort to win the Omnium Scratch

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Navarro Arreola (Mexico)and Laurie Berthon (France) duke it out on the Women's Omnium Points Race - Berthon triumphs

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
World Omnium Champion Aaron Gate (New Zealand) could only manage 6th in the Omnium Individual Pursuit

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Becky James beats Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) to progress to the Semi Final Women's Sprint

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Laura Trott kick of her Omnium looking pensive, comes a solid 6th in 200m Flying Lap

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Becky James progresses through the Womens's sprint Quarters with ease

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Anna Meares beats Kristina Vogel in the Women's Sprint Qualification

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Great Britain continued their run of success on the second day of racing at the Manchester track World Cup but other nations showed they have the talent to take and on and beat the Brits in some events.

Trott wins women's omnium with late charge

Joanna Rowsell won the women’s individual pursuit for Great Britain but Italy’s Marco Coledan won the men’s individual pursuit race, France's Francois Pervis won the men’s Keirin and Ireland's Martyn Irvine snatched victory in the men's points race. Great Britain had to settle for the lesser medals and other minor placings.

However Rowsell kept morale high in the Great Britain pits by taking her second gold medal 24 hours after winning team pursuit gold on Friday. She had a difficult 2013 season, marred by breaking a collarbone in a crash at the women's circuit race at the RideLondon GP in August. She has not competed on the road since but has stacked up intense training on the track to give her the necessary speed for the three-kilometre pursuit.

Rowsell qualified fastest and then set a time of 3:34.904 to beat Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak in the final. Scotland’s Kate Archibald also impressed, taking the ride-off for bronze against Poland’s Eugenia Bujak with a time of 3:37.093.

Italian pursuiters were once the best in the world and Marco Coledan gave a hint of the talents of a new generation of track riders by winning the individual pursuit. The Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox pro rider beat Russia’s Alexandre Serov in the final with a time of 4:22.641. Spain’s Sebastian Mora beat Tom Bohli of Switzerland in the ride-off for bronze.

France's Francois Pervis won the Keirin with a well-timed sprint, with Britain’s Jason Kenny only a surprise fourth after starting his final effort too far back. Maximilian Levy was second and Hersony Canelon of Venezuela was third.

In the points race, Martyn Irvine made a late rush to win the gold medal. He seemed off the pace following his ride in the individual pursuit earlier in the day but he grabbed points late on and in the last sprint to beat Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen by 20 points to 17.

Vogel dominates the women’s sprint

Kristina Vogel dominated the women’s sprint after also taking gold in the team sprint on Friday. Vogel was beaten by Britain’s Becky James at last year’s world championships but was the fastest in Manchester, beating James in the semi-finals before going on to beat Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee for gold.

Lee had beaten Anna Meares in her semi-final as the Australia champion continued her comeback to competition following her time off after her London 2012 success. Meares was also beaten by James in the ride-off for bronze, with the Welsh women winning 2-0.

Belgium’s Jasper De Buyst took gold in the men’s multi-discipline Omnium event. He was only seventh fastest in the individual pursuit event but finished third in the scratch race and his consistency from day one secured him victory. Tim Veldt of the Netherlands was second with 18 points and Aaron Gate of New Zealand was third with 24 points.

Full Results

Women omnium: Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Can)0:00:14.410
2Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:00.052
3Annette Edmondson (Aus)0:00:00.101
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel)0:00:00.133
5Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)0:00:00.165
6Laura Trott (GBr)0:00:00.183
7Tamara Balabolina (Rus)0:00:00.248
8Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)0:00:00.519
9Elizabeth Newell (USA)0:00:00.539
10Ganna Solovey (Ukr)0:00:00.666
11Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)0:00:00.696
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)0:00:00.702
13Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)0:00:00.716
14Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)0:00:00.839
15Volha Masiukovich (Blr)0:00:00.871
16Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)0:00:01.397

Men omnium: Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)0:04:20.702
2Luke Davison (Aus)0:00:03.944
3Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)0:00:04.652
4Jonathan Dibben (GBr)0:00:04.694
5Tim Veldt (Ned)0:00:07.078
6Aaron Gate (NZl)0:00:07.436
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel)0:00:07.557
8Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)0:00:07.595
9Thomas Boudat (Fra)0:00:11.609
10Raman Tsishkou (Blr)0:00:13.393
11Olivier Beer (Swi)0:00:13.651
12Jacob Duehring (USA)0:00:19.531
13Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)0:00:19.694
14Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)0:00:20.019
15Darren Matthews (Bar)0:00:25.193
16Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)0:00:26.879
17Ondrej Rybin (Cze)0:00:27.373
18Varun Maharaj (Tri)0:00:32.116
19Shuang Shan (Chn)0:00:35.098

Women omnium: Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurie Berthon (Fra)28pts
2Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)25
3Elizabeth Newell (USA)20
4Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)13
5Jolien D'hoore (Bel)9
6Gillian Carleton (Can)9
7Laura Trott (GBr)8
8Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)7
9Annette Edmondson (Aus)7
10Ganna Solovey (Ukr)6
11Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)6
12Tamara Balabolina (Rus)3
13Volha Masiukovich (Blr)2
14Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
15Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
DNFSakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)

Men's omnium: Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olivier Beer (Swi)
2Tim Veldt (Ned)
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
4Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
5Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
6Aaron Gate (NZl)
7Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
8Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
9Thomas Boudat (Fra)
10Luke Davison (Aus)
11Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
12Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
13Darren Matthews (Bar)
14Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
15Jacob Duehring (USA)
16Shuang Shan (Chn)
17Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)
18Varun Maharaj (Tri)
DNFOndrej Rybin (Cze)

Women sprint final 5th-8th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Jessica Varnish (GBr)
6Stephanie Morton (Aus)
7Virginie Cueff (Fra)
8Elis Ligtlee (Ned)

Women individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanna Rowsell (GBr)0:03:34.904
2Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)0:00:01.926
3Kate Archibald SCB0:00:02.189
4Eugenia Bujak (Pol)0:00:05.584
5Caroline Ryan (Irl)
6Ciara Horne WAL
7Alexandra Chekina (Rus)
8Jade Wilcoxson (USA)
9Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita)
10Els Belmans (Bel)

Men omnium: time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel)0:01:03.245
2Luke Davison (Aus)0:00:00.205
2Tim Veldt (Ned)
4Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)0:00:00.361
5Jonathan Dibben (GBr)0:00:01.113
6Shuang Shan (Chn)0:00:01.199
7Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)0:00:01.451
8Olivier Beer (Swi)0:00:01.626
9Thomas Boudat (Fra)0:00:01.696
10Aaron Gate (NZl)0:00:01.806
11Raman Tsishkou (Blr)0:00:02.193
12Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)0:00:02.544
13Jacob Duehring (USA)0:00:03.212
14Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)0:00:03.288
15Ondrej Rybin (Cze)0:00:03.553
16Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)0:00:03.578
17Varun Maharaj (Tri)0:00:04.357
18Darren Matthews (Bar)0:00:05.480
19Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)0:00:10.248

Men omnium: Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel)14pts
2Tim Veldt (Ned)16
3Aaron Gate (NZl)18
4Luke Davison (Aus)22
5Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)24
6Thomas Boudat (Fra)26
7Jonathan Dibben (GBr)29
8Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)35
9Raman Tsishkou (Blr)35
10Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)39
11Olivier Beer (Swi)39
12Jacob Duehring (USA)48
13Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)51
14Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)56
15Shuang Shan (Chn)61
16Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)62
17Darren Matthews (Bar)68
18Ondrej Rybin (Cze)70
19Varun Maharaj (Tri)87
DNSIvan Savitskiy (Rus)

Men points race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martyn Irvine (Irl)
2Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
3Elia Viviani (Ita)
4Owain Doull (GBr)
5Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr)
6Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
7David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
8Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
9Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
10Ivan Kovalev (Rus)
11Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
12Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
13Milan Kadlec (Cze)
14Andreas Graf (Aut)
15Vivien Brisse (Fra)
16Vitaliy Popkov ISD
DNFMarcos Crespo (Arg)
DNFPieter Bulling (NZl)
DNFSilvan Dillier (Swi)
DNFJonathan Mould WAL

Men Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1François Pervis (Fra)
2Maximilian Levy ERD
3Hersony Canelon (Ven)
4Jason Kenny (GBr)
5Tobias Wächter (Ger)
6Edward Dawkins (NZl)
7Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
8Valentin Savitskiy RVL
9Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
10Francesco Ceci (Ita)
11Peter Lewis JAY
12Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
13Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg)
13Hugo Barrette (Can)
13Chao Xu (Chn)
13Simon Van Velthooven HPS
13Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
13Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA)
19Kazunari Watanabe CCT
19Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
19Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn)
19Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas)
19Lewis Alexander Oliva WAL
19Azizulhasni Awang YSD
25Eoin Mullen (Irl)
25Sergio Aliaga Chivite NAV
25Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
25Eric Engler TTB
25Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Men individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Coledan (Ita)0:04:22.641
2Alexander Serov (Rus)0:00:00.655
3Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)0:00:02.381
4Tom Bohli (Swi)0:00:03.015
5Jenning Huizenga (Ned)
6Andrew Tennant (GBr)
7Martyn Irvine (Irl)
8Nils Schomber (Ger)
9Mauro Agostini (Arg)
10Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr)
11Miles Scotson (Aus)
12Volodymyr Dzhus ISD
13King Lok Cheung (HKg)
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
15Dylan Kennett (NZl)
16Theuns Van Der Bank (RSA)
17Dias Omirzakov (Kaz)
18Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mex)

Women sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)
2Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
3Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)
4Anna Meares JAY
5Jessica Varnish (GBr)
6Stephanie Morton (Aus)
7Virginie Cueff (Fra)
8Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
9Anastasiia Voynova (Rus)
10Jingjing Shi (Chn)
11Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
12Olga Streltsova (Rus)
13Olivia Montauban (Fra)
14Xuemei Li (Chn)
15Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
16Kayono Maeda CCT
17Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
18Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus)
19Miriam Welte (Ger)
20Olena Tsos (Ukr)
21Fatehah Mustapa YSD
22Ekaterina Gnidenko PHL
23Gleydimar Tapia (Ven)
24Prada Rodriguez M. (Ven)
25Hiroko Ishii CCT
26Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex)
27Mar Manrique Villena NAV
28Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex)

Women omnium: elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annette Edmondson (Aus)
2Laura Trott (GBr)
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
4Gillian Carleton (Can)
5Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
6Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
7Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
8Laurie Berthon (Fra)
9Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
10Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
11Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
12Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
13Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
14Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
15Elizabeth Newell (USA)
16Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)

