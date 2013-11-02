Rowsell takes a second gold but other nations fight back
Coledan wins men's pursuit, Vogel dominates the women's sprint
Day 2: Individual Pursuit, Omnium (M), Points Race (M), Keirin (M) - Sprint (W)
Great Britain continued their run of success on the second day of racing at the Manchester track World Cup but other nations showed they have the talent to take and on and beat the Brits in some events.
Joanna Rowsell won the women’s individual pursuit for Great Britain but Italy’s Marco Coledan won the men’s individual pursuit race, France's Francois Pervis won the men’s Keirin and Ireland's Martyn Irvine snatched victory in the men's points race. Great Britain had to settle for the lesser medals and other minor placings.
However Rowsell kept morale high in the Great Britain pits by taking her second gold medal 24 hours after winning team pursuit gold on Friday. She had a difficult 2013 season, marred by breaking a collarbone in a crash at the women's circuit race at the RideLondon GP in August. She has not competed on the road since but has stacked up intense training on the track to give her the necessary speed for the three-kilometre pursuit.
Rowsell qualified fastest and then set a time of 3:34.904 to beat Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak in the final. Scotland’s Kate Archibald also impressed, taking the ride-off for bronze against Poland’s Eugenia Bujak with a time of 3:37.093.
Italian pursuiters were once the best in the world and Marco Coledan gave a hint of the talents of a new generation of track riders by winning the individual pursuit. The Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox pro rider beat Russia’s Alexandre Serov in the final with a time of 4:22.641. Spain’s Sebastian Mora beat Tom Bohli of Switzerland in the ride-off for bronze.
France's Francois Pervis won the Keirin with a well-timed sprint, with Britain’s Jason Kenny only a surprise fourth after starting his final effort too far back. Maximilian Levy was second and Hersony Canelon of Venezuela was third.
In the points race, Martyn Irvine made a late rush to win the gold medal. He seemed off the pace following his ride in the individual pursuit earlier in the day but he grabbed points late on and in the last sprint to beat Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen by 20 points to 17.
Vogel dominates the women’s sprint
Kristina Vogel dominated the women’s sprint after also taking gold in the team sprint on Friday. Vogel was beaten by Britain’s Becky James at last year’s world championships but was the fastest in Manchester, beating James in the semi-finals before going on to beat Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee for gold.
Lee had beaten Anna Meares in her semi-final as the Australia champion continued her comeback to competition following her time off after her London 2012 success. Meares was also beaten by James in the ride-off for bronze, with the Welsh women winning 2-0.
Belgium’s Jasper De Buyst took gold in the men’s multi-discipline Omnium event. He was only seventh fastest in the individual pursuit event but finished third in the scratch race and his consistency from day one secured him victory. Tim Veldt of the Netherlands was second with 18 points and Aaron Gate of New Zealand was third with 24 points.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|0:00:14.410
|2
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:00.052
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|0:00:00.101
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|0:00:00.133
|5
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|0:00:00.165
|6
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|0:00:00.183
|7
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|0:00:00.248
|8
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|0:00:00.519
|9
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|0:00:00.539
|10
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|0:00:00.666
|11
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|0:00:00.696
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|0:00:00.702
|13
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|0:00:00.716
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|0:00:00.839
|15
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|0:00:00.871
|16
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|0:00:01.397
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)
|0:04:20.702
|2
|Luke Davison (Aus)
|0:00:03.944
|3
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|0:00:04.652
|4
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|0:00:04.694
|5
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|0:00:07.078
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|0:00:07.436
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|0:00:07.557
|8
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
|0:00:07.595
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|0:00:11.609
|10
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|0:00:13.393
|11
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|0:00:13.651
|12
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|0:00:19.531
|13
|Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
|0:00:19.694
|14
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|0:00:20.019
|15
|Darren Matthews (Bar)
|0:00:25.193
|16
|Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
|0:00:26.879
|17
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
|0:00:27.373
|18
|Varun Maharaj (Tri)
|0:00:32.116
|19
|Shuang Shan (Chn)
|0:00:35.098
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|28
|pts
|2
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|25
|3
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|20
|4
|Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|13
|5
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|9
|6
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|9
|7
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|8
|8
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|7
|9
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|7
|10
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|6
|11
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|6
|12
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|3
|13
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|2
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|15
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|DNF
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|2
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|3
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|4
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|5
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|7
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|8
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|10
|Luke Davison (Aus)
|11
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|12
|Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
|13
|Darren Matthews (Bar)
|14
|Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
|15
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|16
|Shuang Shan (Chn)
|17
|Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)
|18
|Varun Maharaj (Tri)
|DNF
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|6
|Stephanie Morton (Aus)
|7
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|8
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr)
|0:03:34.904
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus)
|0:00:01.926
|3
|Kate Archibald SCB
|0:00:02.189
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
|0:00:05.584
|5
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|6
|Ciara Horne WAL
|7
|Alexandra Chekina (Rus)
|8
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA)
|9
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita)
|10
|Els Belmans (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|0:01:03.245
|2
|Luke Davison (Aus)
|0:00:00.205
|2
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|4
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|0:00:00.361
|5
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|0:00:01.113
|6
|Shuang Shan (Chn)
|0:00:01.199
|7
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
|0:00:01.451
|8
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|0:00:01.626
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|0:00:01.696
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|0:00:01.806
|11
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|0:00:02.193
|12
|Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)
|0:00:02.544
|13
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|0:00:03.212
|14
|Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
|0:00:03.288
|15
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
|0:00:03.553
|16
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|0:00:03.578
|17
|Varun Maharaj (Tri)
|0:00:04.357
|18
|Darren Matthews (Bar)
|0:00:05.480
|19
|Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
|0:00:10.248
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel)
|14
|pts
|2
|Tim Veldt (Ned)
|16
|3
|Aaron Gate (NZl)
|18
|4
|Luke Davison (Aus)
|22
|5
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa)
|24
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra)
|26
|7
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr)
|29
|8
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|35
|9
|Raman Tsishkou (Blr)
|35
|10
|Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den)
|39
|11
|Olivier Beer (Swi)
|39
|12
|Jacob Duehring (USA)
|48
|13
|Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr)
|51
|14
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn)
|56
|15
|Shuang Shan (Chn)
|61
|16
|Francesco Castegnaro (Ita)
|62
|17
|Darren Matthews (Bar)
|68
|18
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze)
|70
|19
|Varun Maharaj (Tri)
|87
|DNS
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martyn Irvine (Irl)
|2
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|4
|Owain Doull (GBr)
|5
|Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr)
|6
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|7
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
|8
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
|9
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger)
|10
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus)
|11
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
|12
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|13
|Milan Kadlec (Cze)
|14
|Andreas Graf (Aut)
|15
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|16
|Vitaliy Popkov ISD
|DNF
|Marcos Crespo (Arg)
|DNF
|Pieter Bulling (NZl)
|DNF
|Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould WAL
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|François Pervis (Fra)
|2
|Maximilian Levy ERD
|3
|Hersony Canelon (Ven)
|4
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|5
|Tobias Wächter (Ger)
|6
|Edward Dawkins (NZl)
|7
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|8
|Valentin Savitskiy RVL
|9
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|10
|Francesco Ceci (Ita)
|11
|Peter Lewis JAY
|12
|Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
|13
|Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg)
|13
|Hugo Barrette (Can)
|13
|Chao Xu (Chn)
|13
|Simon Van Velthooven HPS
|13
|Kamil Kuczynski (Pol)
|13
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA)
|19
|Kazunari Watanabe CCT
|19
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|19
|Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn)
|19
|Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas)
|19
|Lewis Alexander Oliva WAL
|19
|Azizulhasni Awang YSD
|25
|Eoin Mullen (Irl)
|25
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite NAV
|25
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
|25
|Eric Engler TTB
|25
|Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Coledan (Ita)
|0:04:22.641
|2
|Alexander Serov (Rus)
|0:00:00.655
|3
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|0:00:02.381
|4
|Tom Bohli (Swi)
|0:00:03.015
|5
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned)
|6
|Andrew Tennant (GBr)
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl)
|8
|Nils Schomber (Ger)
|9
|Mauro Agostini (Arg)
|10
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr)
|11
|Miles Scotson (Aus)
|12
|Volodymyr Dzhus ISD
|13
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel)
|15
|Dylan Kennett (NZl)
|16
|Theuns Van Der Bank (RSA)
|17
|Dias Omirzakov (Kaz)
|18
|Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
|3
|Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)
|4
|Anna Meares JAY
|5
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|6
|Stephanie Morton (Aus)
|7
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|8
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|9
|Anastasiia Voynova (Rus)
|10
|Jingjing Shi (Chn)
|11
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa)
|12
|Olga Streltsova (Rus)
|13
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|14
|Xuemei Li (Chn)
|15
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
|16
|Kayono Maeda CCT
|17
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|18
|Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus)
|19
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|20
|Olena Tsos (Ukr)
|21
|Fatehah Mustapa YSD
|22
|Ekaterina Gnidenko PHL
|23
|Gleydimar Tapia (Ven)
|24
|Prada Rodriguez M. (Ven)
|25
|Hiroko Ishii CCT
|26
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex)
|27
|Mar Manrique Villena NAV
|28
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|4
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|5
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|6
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|7
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|8
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|9
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|10
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|11
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|12
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|13
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|15
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|16
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
