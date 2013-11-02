Image 1 of 15 Marco Coledan (Italy) wins the Men's Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 15 Jo Rowsell tops the Women's Pursuit Qualification (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 15 Kristina Vogel (Germany) beats Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) to win the Gold in the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 15 Francois Pervis (France) takes the Keirin Gold (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 15 Martyn Irvine celebrates his Gold in the Points Race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 15 Becki James gets a consolation Bronze in the Women's Sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 15 Martyn Irvine steals the Points Race on the Line (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 15 Martyn Irvine (Ireland), returning from injury can only finish 7th in the Men's Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 15 Oliver Beer (Switzerland) takes an impressive solo effort to win the Omnium Scratch (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 15 Navarro Arreola (Mexico)and Laurie Berthon (France) duke it out on the Women's Omnium Points Race - Berthon triumphs (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 15 World Omnium Champion Aaron Gate (New Zealand) could only manage 6th in the Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 15 Becky James beats Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) to progress to the Semi Final Women's Sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 15 Laura Trott kick of her Omnium looking pensive, comes a solid 6th in 200m Flying Lap (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 15 Becky James progresses through the Womens's sprint Quarters with ease (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 15 Anna Meares beats Kristina Vogel in the Women's Sprint Qualification (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Great Britain continued their run of success on the second day of racing at the Manchester track World Cup but other nations showed they have the talent to take and on and beat the Brits in some events.

Related Articles Trott wins women's omnium with late charge

Joanna Rowsell won the women’s individual pursuit for Great Britain but Italy’s Marco Coledan won the men’s individual pursuit race, France's Francois Pervis won the men’s Keirin and Ireland's Martyn Irvine snatched victory in the men's points race. Great Britain had to settle for the lesser medals and other minor placings.

However Rowsell kept morale high in the Great Britain pits by taking her second gold medal 24 hours after winning team pursuit gold on Friday. She had a difficult 2013 season, marred by breaking a collarbone in a crash at the women's circuit race at the RideLondon GP in August. She has not competed on the road since but has stacked up intense training on the track to give her the necessary speed for the three-kilometre pursuit.

Rowsell qualified fastest and then set a time of 3:34.904 to beat Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak in the final. Scotland’s Kate Archibald also impressed, taking the ride-off for bronze against Poland’s Eugenia Bujak with a time of 3:37.093.

Italian pursuiters were once the best in the world and Marco Coledan gave a hint of the talents of a new generation of track riders by winning the individual pursuit. The Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox pro rider beat Russia’s Alexandre Serov in the final with a time of 4:22.641. Spain’s Sebastian Mora beat Tom Bohli of Switzerland in the ride-off for bronze.

France's Francois Pervis won the Keirin with a well-timed sprint, with Britain’s Jason Kenny only a surprise fourth after starting his final effort too far back. Maximilian Levy was second and Hersony Canelon of Venezuela was third.

In the points race, Martyn Irvine made a late rush to win the gold medal. He seemed off the pace following his ride in the individual pursuit earlier in the day but he grabbed points late on and in the last sprint to beat Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen by 20 points to 17.

Vogel dominates the women’s sprint

Kristina Vogel dominated the women’s sprint after also taking gold in the team sprint on Friday. Vogel was beaten by Britain’s Becky James at last year’s world championships but was the fastest in Manchester, beating James in the semi-finals before going on to beat Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee for gold.

Lee had beaten Anna Meares in her semi-final as the Australia champion continued her comeback to competition following her time off after her London 2012 success. Meares was also beaten by James in the ride-off for bronze, with the Welsh women winning 2-0.

Belgium’s Jasper De Buyst took gold in the men’s multi-discipline Omnium event. He was only seventh fastest in the individual pursuit event but finished third in the scratch race and his consistency from day one secured him victory. Tim Veldt of the Netherlands was second with 18 points and Aaron Gate of New Zealand was third with 24 points.





Full Results

Women omnium: Flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Can) 0:00:14.410 2 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 0:00:00.052 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 0:00:00.101 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 0:00:00.133 5 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 0:00:00.165 6 Laura Trott (GBr) 0:00:00.183 7 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 0:00:00.248 8 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 0:00:00.519 9 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 0:00:00.539 10 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) 0:00:00.666 11 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 0:00:00.696 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 0:00:00.702 13 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 0:00:00.716 14 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 0:00:00.839 15 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) 0:00:00.871 16 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 0:00:01.397

Men omnium: Individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 0:04:20.702 2 Luke Davison (Aus) 0:00:03.944 3 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 0:00:04.652 4 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 0:00:04.694 5 Tim Veldt (Ned) 0:00:07.078 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) 0:00:07.436 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 0:00:07.557 8 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 0:00:07.595 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 0:00:11.609 10 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 0:00:13.393 11 Olivier Beer (Swi) 0:00:13.651 12 Jacob Duehring (USA) 0:00:19.531 13 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) 0:00:19.694 14 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 0:00:20.019 15 Darren Matthews (Bar) 0:00:25.193 16 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 0:00:26.879 17 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) 0:00:27.373 18 Varun Maharaj (Tri) 0:00:32.116 19 Shuang Shan (Chn) 0:00:35.098

Women omnium: Points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 28 pts 2 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 25 3 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 20 4 Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 13 5 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 9 6 Gillian Carleton (Can) 9 7 Laura Trott (GBr) 8 8 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 7 9 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 7 10 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) 6 11 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 6 12 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 3 13 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) 2 14 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 15 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) DNF Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)

Men's omnium: Scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Olivier Beer (Swi) 2 Tim Veldt (Ned) 3 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 4 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 5 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) 7 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 8 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 10 Luke Davison (Aus) 11 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 12 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) 13 Darren Matthews (Bar) 14 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 15 Jacob Duehring (USA) 16 Shuang Shan (Chn) 17 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 18 Varun Maharaj (Tri) DNF Ondrej Rybin (Cze)

Women sprint final 5th-8th # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Jessica Varnish (GBr) 6 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 7 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 8 Elis Ligtlee (Ned)

Women individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) 0:03:34.904 2 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) 0:00:01.926 3 Kate Archibald SCB 0:00:02.189 4 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) 0:00:05.584 5 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 6 Ciara Horne WAL 7 Alexandra Chekina (Rus) 8 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) 9 Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) 10 Els Belmans (Bel)

Men omnium: time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 0:01:03.245 2 Luke Davison (Aus) 0:00:00.205 2 Tim Veldt (Ned) 4 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 0:00:00.361 5 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 0:00:01.113 6 Shuang Shan (Chn) 0:00:01.199 7 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 0:00:01.451 8 Olivier Beer (Swi) 0:00:01.626 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 0:00:01.696 10 Aaron Gate (NZl) 0:00:01.806 11 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 0:00:02.193 12 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 0:00:02.544 13 Jacob Duehring (USA) 0:00:03.212 14 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) 0:00:03.288 15 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) 0:00:03.553 16 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 0:00:03.578 17 Varun Maharaj (Tri) 0:00:04.357 18 Darren Matthews (Bar) 0:00:05.480 19 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 0:00:10.248

Men omnium: Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) 14 pts 2 Tim Veldt (Ned) 16 3 Aaron Gate (NZl) 18 4 Luke Davison (Aus) 22 5 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spa) 24 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) 26 7 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) 29 8 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) 35 9 Raman Tsishkou (Blr) 35 10 Casper Michael Von Folsach (Den) 39 11 Olivier Beer (Swi) 39 12 Jacob Duehring (USA) 48 13 Vladislav Kreminskyi (Ukr) 51 14 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) 56 15 Shuang Shan (Chn) 61 16 Francesco Castegnaro (Ita) 62 17 Darren Matthews (Bar) 68 18 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) 70 19 Varun Maharaj (Tri) 87 DNS Ivan Savitskiy (Rus)

Men points race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martyn Irvine (Irl) 2 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) 4 Owain Doull (GBr) 5 Roman Lutsyshyn (Ukr) 6 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) 7 David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) 8 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) 9 Theo Reinhardt (Ger) 10 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) 11 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) 12 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) 13 Milan Kadlec (Cze) 14 Andreas Graf (Aut) 15 Vivien Brisse (Fra) 16 Vitaliy Popkov ISD DNF Marcos Crespo (Arg) DNF Pieter Bulling (NZl) DNF Silvan Dillier (Swi) DNF Jonathan Mould WAL

Men Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 François Pervis (Fra) 2 Maximilian Levy ERD 3 Hersony Canelon (Ven) 4 Jason Kenny (GBr) 5 Tobias Wächter (Ger) 6 Edward Dawkins (NZl) 7 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) 8 Valentin Savitskiy RVL 9 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 10 Francesco Ceci (Ita) 11 Peter Lewis JAY 12 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri) 13 Leandro Hernan Bottasso (Arg) 13 Hugo Barrette (Can) 13 Chao Xu (Chn) 13 Simon Van Velthooven HPS 13 Kamil Kuczynski (Pol) 13 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) 19 Kazunari Watanabe CCT 19 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) 19 Yuta Wakimoto (Jpn) 19 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Mas) 19 Lewis Alexander Oliva WAL 19 Azizulhasni Awang YSD 25 Eoin Mullen (Irl) 25 Sergio Aliaga Chivite NAV 25 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) 25 Eric Engler TTB 25 Andriy Vynokurov (Ukr)

Men individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Coledan (Ita) 0:04:22.641 2 Alexander Serov (Rus) 0:00:00.655 3 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) 0:00:02.381 4 Tom Bohli (Swi) 0:00:03.015 5 Jenning Huizenga (Ned) 6 Andrew Tennant (GBr) 7 Martyn Irvine (Irl) 8 Nils Schomber (Ger) 9 Mauro Agostini (Arg) 10 Aleh Ahiyevich (Blr) 11 Miles Scotson (Aus) 12 Volodymyr Dzhus ISD 13 King Lok Cheung (HKg) 14 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) 15 Dylan Kennett (NZl) 16 Theuns Van Der Bank (RSA) 17 Dias Omirzakov (Kaz) 18 Edibaldo Maldonado Rayas (Mex)

Women sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 2 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) 3 Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) 4 Anna Meares JAY 5 Jessica Varnish (GBr) 6 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 7 Virginie Cueff (Fra) 8 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) 9 Anastasiia Voynova (Rus) 10 Jingjing Shi (Chn) 11 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) 12 Olga Streltsova (Rus) 13 Olivia Montauban (Fra) 14 Xuemei Li (Chn) 15 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) 16 Kayono Maeda CCT 17 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) 18 Kaarle Mcculloch (Aus) 19 Miriam Welte (Ger) 20 Olena Tsos (Ukr) 21 Fatehah Mustapa YSD 22 Ekaterina Gnidenko PHL 23 Gleydimar Tapia (Ven) 24 Prada Rodriguez M. (Ven) 25 Hiroko Ishii CCT 26 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) 27 Mar Manrique Villena NAV 28 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria (Mex)