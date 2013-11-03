Image 1 of 18 Laura Trott (Great Britain) on her way to win the Omium pursuit. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 18 Becky James leads out the Keirin behind the Derny to a sell out crowd (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 18 Men's Scratch Race Podium, Viviani, Muller and Mould (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 18 Forstermann all smiles on the Podium, Phillips less so, but is a real force for the future (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 18 Andreas Muller (Austria) wins the Men's Scratch Race from Elia Viviani (Italy) and Jon Mould (USN / Great Britain) (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 18 Laura Brown (Canada) can't believe her luck in winning the Women's Points Race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 18 Kristina Vogel (Germany) takes the Keirin from Becky James (Great Britain) to win 3 Sprint Golds at the World Cup (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 18 A delighted Laura Trott gives the press her views on winning the Women's Omnium (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 18 Ireland's Martyn Irvine was back in action in the pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 18 Gillian Carleton (Canada), Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Jolien D'Hoore, the Women's Omnium Podium (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 18 Robert Forstermann (Germany) stalks Shane Perkins (Australia) to go through to the Men's Sprint Final (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 18 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) beats Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) in the Men's Sprint Quarters (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 18 Kristina Vogel (Germany) leads in her Keirin heat, attempting to win the 3 Women's Sprint disciplines (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 18 Gillian Carleton (Canada) takes a commanding lead in the Women's Omnium with a second win, this time in the 3K Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 18 Laura Trott (Great Britain) leaves nothing in the tank whilst finishing second in the Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 16 of 18 Following Forstermann's Gold on Friday in the Team Sprint, he heads the Men's Sprint Qualification (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 17 of 18 The towering Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) led the Men's Sprint Qualifying for some time, eventually qualifying 3rd (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 18 of 18 Team Great Britain takes the World Cup Round Winners accolade (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Great Britain topped the UCI World Cup standings after the first World Cup event of the track season in Manchester but the home nation was bettered by Germany in the medals table after mixed fortunes on the third day of racing.

Laura Trott lived up to her superstar status by securing victory in the women’s omnium with a gutsy ride but Germany’s Kristina Vogel was unbeatable in the women’s keirin. Robert Forstemann gave Germany another gold in the men’s sprint, while Canada’s Laura Brown won the women's points race and Andreas Muller of Austria won the men’s scratch race.

Trott took her second gold in Manchester after also winning the team pursuit title on Friday. Just as in the recent European championships and the London 2012 Olympics, she fought doggedly for victory. She was only sixth after the first day of competition but was second in the individual pursuit and then won the scratch race, lapping the group. She wrapped up victory by winning the final time trial event. Trott won with a total of 19 points. Gillian Carleton of Canada was second with 24 points. Laurie Berthon of France took bronze with 26 points.

"If it wasn't for the crowd, I don't think I would have won today," Trott told BBC Sport.

“Taking a lap [in the scratch race] is so hard but I was so far behind. It was a risk I had to take. Going into the race I was six points behind Gillian. I didn't really have a choice. I just thought, if I didn't make it, at least I tried.”

Vogel secured her third gold in Manchester in the keirin after winning the team sprint and women’s sprint titles. She beat Great Britain’s Rebecca James and Sandie Clair of France in the final.

Förstemann flexes his muscles

Germany's Robert Förstemann flexed his huge muscles in the men’s sprint competition, humbling his rivals and especially the British sprinters who had struggled in qualification.

After riding the team sprint and Keirin, Jason Kenny was only 24th in the qualifying ride and so failed to go through to the final 16 sprints. Teammate Matt Crampton did better but was beaten in the semi-finals by two fast rides by the up and coming Njisane Phillip of Trinidad. He faced Förstemann in the final but was beaten 2-0 with the German using his power and speed to win. Australia’s Shane Perkins won the ride-off for third place to take bronze.

Laura Brown won the women’s points race taking a lap with four other riders and securing victory with nine precious points taken during the race. The USA’s Elizabeth Newell was second with 26 points, with Wan Yiu Jamie Wong of Hong Kong third, also with 26 points.

The next event in the three-series World Cup is in Mexico in early December, with South Africa expected to host the third round in January 2014.

Results

Women omnium: Individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gillian Carleton (Can) 0:03:34.003 2 Laura Trott (GBr) 0:00:00.290 3 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) 0:00:03.993 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 0:00:05.287 5 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 0:00:05.555 6 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 0:00:09.894 7 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 0:00:10.299 8 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 0:00:10.771 9 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 0:00:11.202 10 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 0:00:12.259 11 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) 0:00:12.877 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 0:00:14.430 13 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 0:00:20.204 14 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 0:00:21.167 15 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 0:00:28.596

Women omnium: Scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Laura Trott (GBr) 2 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 3 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 4 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 5 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 6 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 7 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 9 Gillian Carleton (Can) 10 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 11 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 12 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) 13 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 14 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) 15 Elizabeth Newell (USA)

Men sprint: 5th - 8th # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) 6 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 7 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) 8 Michaël D'almeida (Fra)

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 1, ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Foerstemann (Ger) 2 Shane Perkins (Aus)

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 2, ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri) 2 Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Women omnium: 500m time trial 1 Laura Trott (GBr) 0:00:35.331 2 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 0:00:35.601 3 Gillian Carleton (Can) 0:00:35.739 4 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 0:00:35.763 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 0:00:35.781 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) 0:00:36.195 7 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 0:00:36.238 8 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 0:00:36.671 9 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 0:00:36.686 10 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 0:00:36.795 11 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) 0:00:36.994 12 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 0:00:38.017 13 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 0:00:38.106 14 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 0:00:38.906 15 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) 0:00:39.043

Women omnium: Final overall standings 1 Laura Trott (GBr) 19 pts 2 Gillian Carleton (Can) 24 3 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 26 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) 27 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 28 6 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) 34 7 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) 49 8 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 53 9 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 54 10 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) 57 11 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 60 12 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 63 13 Volha Masiukovich (Blr) 81 14 Xiao Juan Diao (HKg) 81 15 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn) 91

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 1, ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Foerstemann (Ger) 2 Shane Perkins (Aus)

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 2, ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri) 2 Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Women keirin finals 1st - 6th # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 2 Rebecca Angharad James (GBr) 3 Sandie Clair (Fra) 4 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) 5 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 6 Fatehah Mustapa (Mal)

Women keirin finals 7th-12th and rest of results # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Anna Meares (Aus) 8 Elena Brezhniva (Phl) 9 Xuemei Li (Chi) 10 Olena Tsos (Ukr) 11 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) 12 Olga Streltsova (Rus) 13 Kayono Maeda (Pol) 14 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) 15 Mar Manrique Villena (Spa) 16 Gleydimar Tapia (Ven) 17 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz

Women points race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Brown (Can) 29 2 Elizabeth Newell (USA) 26 3 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) 26 4 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) 25 5 Valeria Kononenko (Ukr) 23 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) 9 7 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) 8 8 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 8 9 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) 8 10 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) 5 11 Elinor Barker (GBr) 5 12 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) 5 13 Yennifer Cesar (Ven) 3 14 Caroline Ryan (Ire) 3 15 Kate Archibald (NZl) 2 16 Gulnaz Badykova (Rus) 1 17 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) 1 18 Julie Leth (Den) 1 19 Hayley Jones (GBr) 0 20 Kelly Druyts (Bel) 0 21 Jupha Somnet (Mal) 0 22 Polina Pivovarova (Blr) 0 23 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) 0 DNF Laura Basso (Ita)

Men sprint finals, heat 1, ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Foerstemann (Ger) 2 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)

Men sprint finals, heat 2, ride 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Aus) 2 Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Men sprint finals, heat 1, ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Foerstemann (Ger) 2 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)

Men sprint finals, heat 2, ride 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins (Aus) 2 Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Mens sprint final results # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Förstemann (Ger) 2 Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri) 3 Shane Perkins (Aus) 4 Matthew Crampton (GBr) 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) 6 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 7 Adam Ptacnik (Cze) 8 Michaël D'almeida (Fra) 9 Maximilian Levy (Ger) 10 Edward Dawkins (NZl) 11 Valentin Savitskiy (Rus) 12 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) 13 Peter Lewis (Aus) 14 Max Niederlag (Ger) 15 Seiichiro Nakagawa (Pol) 16 Hersony Canelon (Ven) 17 Azizulhasni Awang (Mal) 18 Hugo Barrette (Can) 19 Matthew Archibald (NZl) 20 Pavel Kelemen (Cze) 21 Erik Balzer (Ger) 22 Sam Webster (NZl) 23 Damian Zielinski (Pol) 24 Jason Kenny (GBr) 25 Mitchell Bullen (Aus) 26 Nikita Shurshin (Rus) 27 Eoin Mullen (Irl) 28 Simon Van Velthooven (NZl) 29 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 30 Chao Xu (Chn) 31 Josiah Ng (Mas) 32 Lewis Alexander Oliva (GBr) 33 Tomoyuki Kawabata (Pol) 34 Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA) 35 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) 36 Sotirios Bretas (Gre) 37 Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa) 38 Matthijs Buchli (Ned) 39 Angel Pulgar (Ven) 40 Francesco Ceci (Ita) 41 Kévin Sireau (Fra)