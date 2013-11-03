Trott wins women's omnium with late charge
Canada's Laura Brown wins the women's points race, Foerstemann takes the men's sprint
Day 3: Sprint (M), Scratch Race (M) - Omnium (W), Points Race (W), Keirin (W)
Great Britain topped the UCI World Cup standings after the first World Cup event of the track season in Manchester but the home nation was bettered by Germany in the medals table after mixed fortunes on the third day of racing.
Laura Trott lived up to her superstar status by securing victory in the women’s omnium with a gutsy ride but Germany’s Kristina Vogel was unbeatable in the women’s keirin. Robert Forstemann gave Germany another gold in the men’s sprint, while Canada’s Laura Brown won the women's points race and Andreas Muller of Austria won the men’s scratch race.
Trott took her second gold in Manchester after also winning the team pursuit title on Friday. Just as in the recent European championships and the London 2012 Olympics, she fought doggedly for victory. She was only sixth after the first day of competition but was second in the individual pursuit and then won the scratch race, lapping the group. She wrapped up victory by winning the final time trial event. Trott won with a total of 19 points. Gillian Carleton of Canada was second with 24 points. Laurie Berthon of France took bronze with 26 points.
"If it wasn't for the crowd, I don't think I would have won today," Trott told BBC Sport.
“Taking a lap [in the scratch race] is so hard but I was so far behind. It was a risk I had to take. Going into the race I was six points behind Gillian. I didn't really have a choice. I just thought, if I didn't make it, at least I tried.”
Vogel secured her third gold in Manchester in the keirin after winning the team sprint and women’s sprint titles. She beat Great Britain’s Rebecca James and Sandie Clair of France in the final.
Förstemann flexes his muscles
Germany's Robert Förstemann flexed his huge muscles in the men’s sprint competition, humbling his rivals and especially the British sprinters who had struggled in qualification.
After riding the team sprint and Keirin, Jason Kenny was only 24th in the qualifying ride and so failed to go through to the final 16 sprints. Teammate Matt Crampton did better but was beaten in the semi-finals by two fast rides by the up and coming Njisane Phillip of Trinidad. He faced Förstemann in the final but was beaten 2-0 with the German using his power and speed to win. Australia’s Shane Perkins won the ride-off for third place to take bronze.
Laura Brown won the women’s points race taking a lap with four other riders and securing victory with nine precious points taken during the race. The USA’s Elizabeth Newell was second with 26 points, with Wan Yiu Jamie Wong of Hong Kong third, also with 26 points.
The next event in the three-series World Cup is in Mexico in early December, with South Africa expected to host the third round in January 2014.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|0:03:34.003
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|0:00:00.290
|3
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|0:00:03.993
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|0:00:05.287
|5
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|0:00:05.555
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|0:00:09.894
|7
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:10.299
|8
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|0:00:10.771
|9
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|0:00:11.202
|10
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|0:00:12.259
|11
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|0:00:12.877
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|0:00:14.430
|13
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|0:00:20.204
|14
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|0:00:21.167
|15
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|0:00:28.596
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|2
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|3
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|5
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|6
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|7
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|9
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|10
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|11
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|12
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|13
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|14
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|15
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|7
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|8
|Michaël D'almeida (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
|2
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
|2
|Mathew Crampton (GBr)
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|0:00:35.331
|2
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:35.601
|3
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|0:00:35.739
|4
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|0:00:35.763
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|0:00:35.781
|6
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|0:00:36.195
|7
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|0:00:36.238
|8
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|0:00:36.671
|9
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|0:00:36.686
|10
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|0:00:36.795
|11
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|0:00:36.994
|12
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|0:00:38.017
|13
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|0:00:38.106
|14
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|0:00:38.906
|15
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|0:00:39.043
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|19
|pts
|2
|Gillian Carleton (Can)
|24
|3
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|26
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|27
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|28
|6
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
|34
|7
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
|49
|8
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|53
|9
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|54
|10
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
|57
|11
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|60
|12
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|63
|13
|Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
|81
|14
|Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
|81
|15
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
|91
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
|2
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
|2
|Mathew Crampton (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|2
|Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)
|3
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|4
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
|5
|Stephanie Morton (Aus)
|6
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mal)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|8
|Elena Brezhniva (Phl)
|9
|Xuemei Li (Chi)
|10
|Olena Tsos (Ukr)
|11
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
|12
|Olga Streltsova (Rus)
|13
|Kayono Maeda (Pol)
|14
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
|15
|Mar Manrique Villena (Spa)
|16
|Gleydimar Tapia (Ven)
|17
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Brown (Can)
|29
|2
|Elizabeth Newell (USA)
|26
|3
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg)
|26
|4
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|25
|5
|Valeria Kononenko (Ukr)
|23
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
|9
|7
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus)
|8
|8
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|8
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol)
|8
|10
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|5
|11
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|5
|12
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
|5
|13
|Yennifer Cesar (Ven)
|3
|14
|Caroline Ryan (Ire)
|3
|15
|Kate Archibald (NZl)
|2
|16
|Gulnaz Badykova (Rus)
|1
|17
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
|1
|18
|Julie Leth (Den)
|1
|19
|Hayley Jones (GBr)
|0
|20
|Kelly Druyts (Bel)
|0
|21
|Jupha Somnet (Mal)
|0
|22
|Polina Pivovarova (Blr)
|0
|23
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa)
|0
|DNF
|Laura Basso (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
|2
|Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|2
|Mathew Crampton (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
|2
|Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|2
|Mathew Crampton (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Robert Förstemann (Ger)
|2
|Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
|3
|Shane Perkins (Aus)
|4
|Matthew Crampton (GBr)
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|6
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|7
|Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
|8
|Michaël D'almeida (Fra)
|9
|Maximilian Levy (Ger)
|10
|Edward Dawkins (NZl)
|11
|Valentin Savitskiy (Rus)
|12
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
|13
|Peter Lewis (Aus)
|14
|Max Niederlag (Ger)
|15
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Pol)
|16
|Hersony Canelon (Ven)
|17
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mal)
|18
|Hugo Barrette (Can)
|19
|Matthew Archibald (NZl)
|20
|Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
|21
|Erik Balzer (Ger)
|22
|Sam Webster (NZl)
|23
|Damian Zielinski (Pol)
|24
|Jason Kenny (GBr)
|25
|Mitchell Bullen (Aus)
|26
|Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
|27
|Eoin Mullen (Irl)
|28
|Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
|29
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|30
|Chao Xu (Chn)
|31
|Josiah Ng (Mas)
|32
|Lewis Alexander Oliva (GBr)
|33
|Tomoyuki Kawabata (Pol)
|34
|Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA)
|35
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|36
|Sotirios Bretas (Gre)
|37
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa)
|38
|Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
|39
|Angel Pulgar (Ven)
|40
|Francesco Ceci (Ita)
|41
|Kévin Sireau (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Müller (Aut)
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita)
|3
|Jonathan Mould (GBr)
|4
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa)
|5
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus)
|6
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|7
|Roy Eefting (Ned)
|8
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
|10
|Tristan Marguet (Swi)
|11
|Owain Doull (GNr)
|12
|Milan Kadlec (Cze)
|13
|Anton Muzychkin (Blr)
|14
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
|15
|Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
|16
|Nolan Hoffman (RSA)
|17
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr)
|18
|Martyn Irvine (Ire)
|19
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr)
|20
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
|21
|Meng Ang Kee (Sin)
|22
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex)
|23
|Shane Archbold (NZl)
|-1Lap
