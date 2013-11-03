Trending

Trott wins women's omnium with late charge

Canada's Laura Brown wins the women's points race, Foerstemann takes the men's sprint

Image 1 of 18

Laura Trott (Great Britain) on her way to win the Omium pursuit.

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 18

Becky James leads out the Keirin behind the Derny to a sell out crowd

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 3 of 18

Men's Scratch Race Podium, Viviani, Muller and Mould

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 4 of 18

Forstermann all smiles on the Podium, Phillips less so, but is a real force for the future

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 5 of 18

Andreas Muller (Austria) wins the Men's Scratch Race from Elia Viviani (Italy) and Jon Mould (USN / Great Britain)

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 6 of 18

Laura Brown (Canada) can't believe her luck in winning the Women's Points Race

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 7 of 18

Kristina Vogel (Germany) takes the Keirin from Becky James (Great Britain) to win 3 Sprint Golds at the World Cup

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 8 of 18

A delighted Laura Trott gives the press her views on winning the Women's Omnium

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 9 of 18

Ireland's Martyn Irvine was back in action in the pursuit

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 10 of 18

Gillian Carleton (Canada), Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Jolien D'Hoore, the Women's Omnium Podium

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 11 of 18

Robert Forstermann (Germany) stalks Shane Perkins (Australia) to go through to the Men's Sprint Final

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 12 of 18

Matt Crampton (Great Britain) beats Adam Ptacnik (Czech Republic) in the Men's Sprint Quarters

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 13 of 18

Kristina Vogel (Germany) leads in her Keirin heat, attempting to win the 3 Women's Sprint disciplines

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 14 of 18

Gillian Carleton (Canada) takes a commanding lead in the Women's Omnium with a second win, this time in the 3K Individual Pursuit

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 15 of 18

Laura Trott (Great Britain) leaves nothing in the tank whilst finishing second in the Women's Omnium Individual Pursuit

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 16 of 18

Following Forstermann's Gold on Friday in the Team Sprint, he heads the Men's Sprint Qualification

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 17 of 18

The towering Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) led the Men's Sprint Qualifying for some time, eventually qualifying 3rd

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)
Image 18 of 18

Team Great Britain takes the World Cup Round Winners accolade

(Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Great Britain topped the UCI World Cup standings after the first World Cup event of the track season in Manchester but the home nation was bettered by Germany in the medals table after mixed fortunes on the third day of racing.

Laura Trott lived up to her superstar status by securing victory in the women’s omnium with a gutsy ride but Germany’s Kristina Vogel was unbeatable in the women’s keirin. Robert Forstemann gave Germany another gold in the men’s sprint, while Canada’s Laura Brown won the women's points race and Andreas Muller of Austria won the men’s scratch race.

Trott took her second gold in Manchester after also winning the team pursuit title on Friday. Just as in the recent European championships and the London 2012 Olympics, she fought doggedly for victory. She was only sixth after the first day of competition but was second in the individual pursuit and then won the scratch race, lapping the group. She wrapped up victory by winning the final time trial event. Trott won with a total of 19 points. Gillian Carleton of Canada was second with 24 points. Laurie Berthon of France took bronze with 26 points.

"If it wasn't for the crowd, I don't think I would have won today," Trott told BBC Sport.

“Taking a lap [in the scratch race] is so hard but I was so far behind. It was a risk I had to take. Going into the race I was six points behind Gillian. I didn't really have a choice. I just thought, if I didn't make it, at least I tried.”

Vogel secured her third gold in Manchester in the keirin after winning the team sprint and women’s sprint titles. She beat Great Britain’s Rebecca James and Sandie Clair of France in the final.

Förstemann flexes his muscles

Germany's Robert Förstemann flexed his huge muscles in the men’s sprint competition, humbling his rivals and especially the British sprinters who had struggled in qualification.

After riding the team sprint and Keirin, Jason Kenny was only 24th in the qualifying ride and so failed to go through to the final 16 sprints. Teammate Matt Crampton did better but was beaten in the semi-finals by two fast rides by the up and coming Njisane Phillip of Trinidad. He faced Förstemann in the final but was beaten 2-0 with the German using his power and speed to win. Australia’s Shane Perkins won the ride-off for third place to take bronze.

Laura Brown won the women’s points race taking a lap with four other riders and securing victory with nine precious points taken during the race. The USA’s Elizabeth Newell was second with 26 points, with Wan Yiu Jamie Wong of Hong Kong third, also with 26 points.

The next event in the three-series World Cup is in Mexico in early December, with South Africa expected to host the third round in January 2014.

Results

Women omnium: Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gillian Carleton (Can)0:03:34.003
2Laura Trott (GBr)0:00:00.290
3Ganna Solovey (Ukr)0:00:03.993
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel)0:00:05.287
5Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)0:00:05.555
6Annette Edmondson (Aus)0:00:09.894
7Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:10.299
8Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)0:00:10.771
9Elizabeth Newell (USA)0:00:11.202
10Tamara Balabolina (Rus)0:00:12.259
11Volha Masiukovich (Blr)0:00:12.877
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)0:00:14.430
13Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)0:00:20.204
14Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)0:00:21.167
15Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)0:00:28.596

Women omnium: Scratch race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (GBr)
2Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
3Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)
4Annette Edmondson (Aus)
5Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
6Laurie Berthon (Fra)
7Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)
9Gillian Carleton (Can)
10Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
11Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)
12Ganna Solovey (Ukr)
13Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)
14Volha Masiukovich (Blr)
15Elizabeth Newell (USA)

Men sprint: 5th - 8th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
6Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
7Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
8Michaël D'almeida (Fra)

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 1, ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
2Shane Perkins (Aus)

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 2, ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
2Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Women omnium: 500m time trial
1Laura Trott (GBr)0:00:35.331
2Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:35.601
3Gillian Carleton (Can)0:00:35.739
4Tamara Balabolina (Rus)0:00:35.763
5Annette Edmondson (Aus)0:00:35.781
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)0:00:36.195
7Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)0:00:36.238
8Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)0:00:36.671
9Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)0:00:36.686
10Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)0:00:36.795
11Ganna Solovey (Ukr)0:00:36.994
12Elizabeth Newell (USA)0:00:38.017
13Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)0:00:38.106
14Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)0:00:38.906
15Volha Masiukovich (Blr)0:00:39.043

Women omnium: Final overall standings
1Laura Trott (GBr)19pts
2Gillian Carleton (Can)24
3Laurie Berthon (Fra)26
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)27
5Annette Edmondson (Aus)28
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa)34
7Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita)49
8Tamara Balabolina (Rus)53
9Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)54
10Ganna Solovey (Ukr)57
11Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)60
12Elizabeth Newell (USA)63
13Volha Masiukovich (Blr)81
14Xiao Juan Diao (HKg)81
15Sakura Tsukagoshi (Jpn)91

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 1, ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
2Shane Perkins (Aus)

Men sprint semi-finals, heat 2, ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
2Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Women keirin finals 1st - 6th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Ger)
2Rebecca Angharad James (GBr)
3Sandie Clair (Fra)
4Wai Sze Lee (HKg)
5Stephanie Morton (Aus)
6Fatehah Mustapa (Mal)

Women keirin finals 7th-12th and rest of results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Anna Meares (Aus)
8Elena Brezhniva (Phl)
9Xuemei Li (Chi)
10Olena Tsos (Ukr)
11Helena Casas Roige (Spa)
12Olga Streltsova (Rus)
13Kayono Maeda (Pol)
14Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
15Mar Manrique Villena (Spa)
16Gleydimar Tapia (Ven)
17Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz

Women points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Can)29
2Elizabeth Newell (USA)26
3Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg)26
4Stephanie Pohl (Ger)25
5Valeria Kononenko (Ukr)23
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)9
7Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus)8
8Annette Edmondson (Aus)8
9Eugenia Bujak (Pol)8
10Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)5
11Elinor Barker (GBr)5
12Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)5
13Yennifer Cesar (Ven)3
14Caroline Ryan (Ire)3
15Kate Archibald (NZl)2
16Gulnaz Badykova (Rus)1
17Jarmila Machacova (Cze)1
18Julie Leth (Den)1
19Hayley Jones (GBr)0
20Kelly Druyts (Bel)0
21Jupha Somnet (Mal)0
22Polina Pivovarova (Blr)0
23Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa)0
DNFLaura Basso (Ita)

Men sprint finals, heat 1, ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
2Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)

Men sprint finals, heat 2, ride 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Aus)
2Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Men sprint finals, heat 1, ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Foerstemann (Ger)
2Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)

Men sprint finals, heat 2, ride 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins (Aus)
2Mathew Crampton (GBr)

Mens sprint final results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Förstemann (Ger)
2Njisane Nicholas Phillip (Tri)
3Shane Perkins (Aus)
4Matthew Crampton (GBr)
5Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
6Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
7Adam Ptacnik (Cze)
8Michaël D'almeida (Fra)
9Maximilian Levy (Ger)
10Edward Dawkins (NZl)
11Valentin Savitskiy (Rus)
12Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa)
13Peter Lewis (Aus)
14Max Niederlag (Ger)
15Seiichiro Nakagawa (Pol)
16Hersony Canelon (Ven)
17Azizulhasni Awang (Mal)
18Hugo Barrette (Can)
19Matthew Archibald (NZl)
20Pavel Kelemen (Cze)
21Erik Balzer (Ger)
22Sam Webster (NZl)
23Damian Zielinski (Pol)
24Jason Kenny (GBr)
25Mitchell Bullen (Aus)
26Nikita Shurshin (Rus)
27Eoin Mullen (Irl)
28Simon Van Velthooven (NZl)
29Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
30Chao Xu (Chn)
31Josiah Ng (Mas)
32Lewis Alexander Oliva (GBr)
33Tomoyuki Kawabata (Pol)
34Bernard Esterhuizen (RSA)
35Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
36Sotirios Bretas (Gre)
37Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spa)
38Matthijs Buchli (Ned)
39Angel Pulgar (Ven)
40Francesco Ceci (Ita)
41Kévin Sireau (Fra)

Men scratch race final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Müller (Aut)
2Elia Viviani (Ita)
3Jonathan Mould (GBr)
4Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa)
5Ivan Kovalev (Rus)
6Vivien Brisse (Fra)
7Roy Eefting (Ned)
8Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus)
10Tristan Marguet (Swi)
11Owain Doull (GNr)
12Milan Kadlec (Cze)
13Anton Muzychkin (Blr)
14Artyom Zakharov (Kaz)
15Maximilian Beyer (Ger)
16Nolan Hoffman (RSA)
17Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr)
18Martyn Irvine (Ire)
19Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr)
20Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol)
21Meng Ang Kee (Sin)
22Alberto Covarrubias (Mex)
23Shane Archbold (NZl)-1Lap

