Lasse Norman Hansen: I fear Viviani and Gaviria more than Cavendish in the Omnium

Image 1 of 5 Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen is ecstatic with his win in the inaugural omnium event at the Olympic Games. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) awaits the start of the omnium's 1km time trial. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes during the Men's omnium Image 4 of 5 Gold medalist Elia Viviani of Italy (L) competes with silver medalist Lasse Norman Hansen of Denmark during the Men's Omnium competition at the Track Elite European Championships Image 5 of 5 Lasse Norman Hansen leads the Danes to the bronze medal final

After helping Denmark to a bronze in the team pursuit at the UCI World Track Championships in London on Thursday night, Lasse Norman Hansen will turn his attention to the Omnium on Friday.

The current Olympic champion will face tough opposition from current world Omnium champion Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Italy’s Elia Viviani. The Omnium starts on Friday morning with the men’s scratch race with the final of the six events on Saturday.

