Lasse Norman Hansen: I fear Viviani and Gaviria more than Cavendish in the Omnium
Danish Olympic champion says he is aiming for the gold medal
After helping Denmark to a bronze in the team pursuit at the UCI World Track Championships in London on Thursday night, Lasse Norman Hansen will turn his attention to the Omnium on Friday.
The current Olympic champion will face tough opposition from current world Omnium champion Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Italy’s Elia Viviani. The Omnium starts on Friday morning with the men’s scratch race with the final of the six events on Saturday.
