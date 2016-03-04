Great Britain: No longer the invincible track force - Cyclingnews Podcast

Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain to the finals

The riders and management have bickered and questioned each other in the media and there have been a number of performances that have been well below Great Britain’s lofty expectations. These UCI Track World Championships have certainly provided a number of difficult home truths for the once-dominant force of track racing. With time running out until the Rio Olympic Games, Cyclingnews talks to Performance Director Shane Sutton and former Olympic and World Champions Victoria Pendleton and Chris Boardman about the team’s performances after two days on the boards.

It has not all been doom and gloom though. Bradley Wiggins - featured in our podcast – lifted the men’s team pursuit to a respectable silver behind the Australians and Laura Trott re-discovered her track form to win the Scratch Race. Join Cyclingnews’ Daniel Benson and Sadhbh O’Shea for our analysis from the first two days of racing in London.