Australia and New Zealand set to clash in team pursuit semi-final
"It will be a tough semi-final that's for sure," says Hepburn
Australia and New Zealand will compete in a semi-final at the UCI Track World Championships after the two nations finished second and third respectively in the heats.
Australia posted a time of 3:55.867 with current world champions, New Zealand posting 3:57.050. One of the teams will face either Great Britain or Italy in the final on Thursday.
