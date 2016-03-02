Australia and New Zealand set to clash in team pursuit semi-final

Image 1 of 3 Michael Hepburn returns to the Track World Championships in 2016 (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 3 Bradley Wiggins leads his team during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualification during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Image 3 of 3 Australia riding to second place in the team pursuit (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Australia and New Zealand will compete in a semi-final at the UCI Track World Championships after the two nations finished second and third respectively in the heats.

Australia posted a time of 3:55.867 with current world champions, New Zealand posting 3:57.050. One of the teams will face either Great Britain or Italy in the final on Thursday.



