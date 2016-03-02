Trending

Australia and New Zealand set to clash in team pursuit semi-final

"It will be a tough semi-final that's for sure," says Hepburn

Michael Hepburn returns to the Track World Championships in 2016

(Image credit: Cycling Australia)
Bradley Wiggins leads his team during the Men's Team Pursuit Qualification during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

Australia riding to second place in the team pursuit

(Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com)

Australia and New Zealand will compete in a semi-final at the UCI Track World Championships after the two nations finished second and third respectively in the heats.

Australia posted a time of 3:55.867 with current world champions, New Zealand posting 3:57.050. One of the teams will face either Great Britain or Italy in the final on Thursday.