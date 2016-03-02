2016 London Track World Championships schedule
Guide to five days of racing in British capital
The 2016 London Track World Championships kick off later today, starting with with men's team pursuit qualifying. Four titles are up for grabs on day one of the Worlds that conclude Sunday with the men's Madison. In all, there are 19 events taking place across the five-days with only limited tickets available for the championships taking place at the 2012 London Olympic Games velodrome.
The first session, there are 12 in total, begins at 1pm Wednesday with the men's team pursuit qualifying, to be followed by qualifying for the the women's individual pursuit and the men and women's team sprint. Session two starts at 6:30pm with the men's scratch race the first final of the championships before the first rainbow jersey on offer for the women is up for grabs in the individual pursuit. The team sprint titles will close out the evening.
Day two of the Worlds will also see four gold medals decided with the men's kilometre time trial in the morning session, and the women's keirin and scratch finals
before the men's team pursuit finals for the gold and bronze medals in the evening session which will start at 7pm
The third day of competition continues the trend of days two and three with four gold medals up for grabs but from the earlier time of 9am. There are three sessions in total across the day, starting at 9am, 2:30pm and 7pm. The women's team's pursuit finals will be a highlight of the third session with the men's individual pursuit also set to excite the crowds. The women's 500m time trial and men's points race will also be decided in the evening session.
The omnium is the main event of day four with the first of the six events for the men and women starting from 10am. A second session from 2:45pm sees the men's sprint get underway with the omnium continuing for both the men and women. The evening session, again from 7pm, features the men's omnium medal ceremony along with the finals of the men's sprint and the women's points race.
Sunday is the final day of competition starting from 10am with the quarter finals of the women's sprint. The men's keirin and the women's omnium events of the 500m time trial and flying lap complete the penultimate session.
The 12th and final session of the London World Championships is sure to draw the crowds from 2pm with Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish teaming up in the madison with the duo aiming to replicate their Manchester 2008 success. The women's sprint finals, men's keirin and the medal ceremony of the women's ceremony also feature on Sunday afternoon.
Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the London Track World Championships, with reports, photo galleries of all the action, news and special interviews.
2016 London Track World Championships schedule
Day 1: Wednesday 2 March 2016
Session 1: 1:00pm
Men's team pursuit (qualifying)
Women's individual pursuit (qualifying)
Men's team sprint (qualifying)
Women's team sprint (qualifying)
Session 2: 6:30pm
Men's scratch race (final, medal ceremony)
Women's individual pursuit (finals, medal ceremony)
Men's team sprint (finals, medal ceremony)
Women's team sprint (finals, medal ceremony)
Day 2: Thursday 3 March 2016
Session 3: 1:00pm
Women's team pursuit (qualifying)
Women's keirin (round 1, repechage)
Men's kilometre time trial (final, medal ceremony)
Men's team pursuit (round 1)
Session 4: 7pm
Women's keirin (round 2, finals, medal ceremony)
Women's scratch (final, medal ceremony)
Men's team pursuit (finals, medal ceremony)
Day 3: Friday 4 March 2016
Session 5: 9:00am
Men's sprint (qualifying, 1/16 finals, 1/8 finals and 1/8 finals repechage)
Men's omnium (scratch)
Men's individual pursuit qualifying
Session 6: 2:30pm
Women's 500m time trial (finals, medal ceremony)
Women's team pursuit (round 1)
Men's omnium (pursuit)
Session 7: 7pm
Men's points race (final, medal ceremony)
Men's individual pursuit (finals, medal ceremony)
Women's team pursuit (finals, medal ceremony)
Men's omnium (elimination)
Day 4: Saturday 5 March 2016
Session 8: 10am
Women's sprint (qualifying, 1/16 finals, 1/8 finals and 1/8 finals repechage)
Women's omnium (scratch)
Men's omnium (kilometre time trial)
Session 9: 2:45pm
Men's sprint (quarter-finals, 5-8 places)
Men's omnium (flying lap)
Women's omnium (pursuit)
Session 10: 7pm
Men's sprint (semi-finals, finals, medal ceremony)
Women's points race (final, medal ceremony)
Men's omnium (points race, medal ceremony)
Women's omnium (elimination)
Day 5: Sunday 6 March 2016
Session 11: 10am
Women's sprint (quarter-finals, 5-8 places)
Men's keirin (round 1, repechage)Women's omnium (500m time trial, flying lap)
Session 12: 2pm
Women's sprint (semi-finals, finals, medal ceremony)
Men's keirin (round 2, finals, medal ceremony)
Women's (omnium points, medal ceremony)
Men's Madison (final, medal ceremony)
