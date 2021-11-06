Trending

Lavreysen takes men's sprint jersey at UCI Track Champions League

By

Botticher beats world champion in Keirin

Harrie Lavreysen - the world and Olympic sprint champion - proved to be the dominant force in the men's sprint events in the first round of the UCI Track Champions League, taking the lead in the first round by winning the individual sprint and taking a close second in the keirin.

In the sprint, Lavreysen utterly smashed the final against the young Russian Mikhail Iakovlev who surprised Lavreysen's compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland in the semifinal to advance into the final.

But when it came to the two-up sprint, Iakovlev had no answer to the acceleration of the Dutchman and let go of his wheel with half a lap still to race.

"It was fun racing with three riders, it was hard and tactical. I liked it and felt really strong.

"He's still young and he's coming there. I thought let's build a lot of speed and surprise him, and he wasn't ready for my speed. But it was a good final."

Sprint

Mateusz Rudyk (Poland), Mikhail Iakovlev (Russia), Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago), Stefan Botticher (Germany) and pre-race favourites Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) won the opening heat of the men's sprint. The races took the unique format of three riders per heat with only the winners advancing to the semi-finals. As a result, the racing lacked the usual tactical games of the individual sprint and favoured early attackers.

Paul said the format "changed a lot tactically because it's not only one rider, you have to be aware of two riders so it was very different".

The sprint semifinal pitted Paul and Rudyk against Lavreysen, while Iakovlev and Botticher had to contend with Hoogland.

Rudyk opened up the effort first in heat 1, but Paul surged ahead of the bell. The acceleration only served to inspire Lavreysen to push through on the inside, forcing Paul high up on the banking. With a superior turn of speed and the shorter line, Lavreysen blasted away to take the semifinal win over Paul to advance to the final.

In the second heat, Botticher took the front early but it was Iakovlev who opened up the sprint with more than a lap and a half to go. With Botticher in the sprint lane and the Russian holding tight to the inside, Hoogland was forced to take the long way around and came up short - Iakovlev advanced to the final and the Dutchman was denied.

Keirin

On the first heat of the men's Keirin, Stefan Botticher (Germany) left nothing to chance and went early, with world champion Lavreysen having to scramble through to make the final by edging out Vasiliujs Lendel (Lithuania).

Before heat 2, Kento Yamasaki was dropped by his holder before the line-up and used the adrenaline boost to fuel a vicious turn of speed on the final lap to hold off Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) to advance.

The third heat went off a little more smoothly, with Nicholas Paul putting on a tactical masterclass to power to victory over Hugo barrett (Canada).

In the final, Botticher came to the front early to challenge Hoogland as Lavreysen waited too long.

The German held off his Dutch rivals to take a searing victory.

Men's Sprint Round 1 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
2Rayan Helal (France)
3Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint Round 1 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)
2Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
3Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Men's Sprint Round 1 Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Kento Yamasaki (Japan)

Men's Sprint Round 1 Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
3Jean Spies (South Africa)

Men's Sprint Round 1 Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
2Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
3Jordan Castle (New Zealand)

Men's Sprint Round 1 Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Tom Derache (France)
3Hugo Barrette (Canada)

Men's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
3Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)

Men's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
3Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
3Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
4Rayan Helal (France)
5Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
6Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kento Yamasaki (Japan)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
3Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
4Jordan Castle (New Zealand)
5Maximilian Levy (Germany)
6Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)

Men's Keirin Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
2Hugo Barrette (Canada)
3Tom Derache (France)
4Jean Spies (South Africa)
5Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
6Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation)

Men's Keirin Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Botticher (Germany)
2Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
3Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
4Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago)
5Hugo Barrette (Canada)
6Kento Yamasaki (Japan)

Men's Sprint Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 37
2Stefan Botticher (Germany) 33
3Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 30
4Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tabago) 24
5Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Federation) 18
6Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 16
7Rayan Helal (France) 14
8Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 13
9Tom Derache (France) 12
10Hugo Barrette (Canada) 11
11Kento Yamasaki (Japan) 11
12Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 10
13Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 9
14Jean Spies (South Africa) 6
15Maximilian Levy (Germany) 6
16Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 6
17Jordan Castle (New Zealand) 4
18Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 2
