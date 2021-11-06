Trending

Hinze sprints to lead in UCI Track Champions League

By

Mitchell wins keirin as Hinze tops Friedrich in sprint

World champion Emma Hinze (Germany) bested her compatriot Lea Friedrich to take out the sprint competition in the first UCI Track Champions League round, and moved into the lead of the series as a result.

The world champion proved the most powerful in the two-rider sprint finale after a taxing night of racing.

Hinze was second in the keirin behind Canada's Kelsey Mitchell and leads the standings with 37 points.

Mitchell is second with 35, while Friedrich is third with 30.

Sprint

The first rounds of the women's sprint were blowout affairs, with Germans Emma Hinze and Lea Friedrich and Canadian Kelsey Mitchell putting in dominant rides. Lauriane Genest (Canada) had to go long to hold off Simona Krupeckaitė (Lithuania). Olena Starikova (Ukraine) held off Martha Bayona (Colombia), while Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) took the last spot in the semifinal ahead of Miriam Vece (Italy).

In the semifinal, Hinze was unflappable in her victory over Genest and Braspennincx, patiently waiting then powering through out of the last turn.

Her compatriot Friedrich also displayed immense composure in her elbow-to-elbow battle with Mitchell and Starikova.

The two Germans advanced to face each other in the final.

Keirin

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) claimed the victory in the women's Keirin, putting in the kind of powerful surge that won her Olympic gold in the sprint in Tokyo out of the final turn.

Mitchell came over the top of world champion Lea Friedrich (Germany) in the final turn and held on to win ahead of Emma Hinze (Germany) with Martha Bayona (Colombia) in third.

In the final, Mathilde Gros (France) made the first surge only to be quickly overtaken by Friedrich. The world champion faded before the final turn and Mitchell came over the top to snatch victory at the line.

The opening heat of the Women's Keirin was dominated by world champion Lea Friedrich (Germany), while Canadian Lauriane Genest snuck inside to take second but was relegated, putting Colombian Martha Bayona into the final round.

Mathilde Gros (France) and Miriam Vece (Italy) advanced from the second heat while Olympic sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) sailed through with Emma Hinze (Germany) from heat three.

Women's Keirin Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
5Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
RELLauriane Genest (Canada)

Women's Keirin Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathilde Gros (France)
2Miriam Vece (Italy)
3Mina Sato (Japan)
4Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
5Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
6Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Women's Keirin Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2Emma Hinze (Germany)
3Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)
4Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
5Riyu Ohta (Japan)
6Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2Emma Hinze (Germany)
3Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
4Lea Friedrich (Germany)
5Mathilde Gros (France)
6Miriam Vece (Italy)

Women's Sprint Round 1 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Round 1 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
3Mina Sato (Japan)

Women's Sprint Round 1 Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
2Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
3Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation)

Women's Sprint Round 1 Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Riyu Ohta (Japan)

Women's Sprint Round 1 Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
2Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
3Mathilde Gros (France)

Women's Sprint Round 1 Heat 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
2Miriam Vece (Italy)
3Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Lauriane Genest (Canada)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Friedrich (Germany)
2Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
3Olena Starikova (Ukraine)

Women's Sprint Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Lea Friedrich (Germany)

Women's Sprint Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Hinze (Germany) 37
2Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 35
3Lea Friedrich (Germany) 30
4Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 22
5Miriam Vece (Italy) 19
6Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 18
7Mathilde Gros (France) 16
8Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Federation) 15
9Lauriane Genest (Canada) 13
10Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 11
11Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 9
12Riyu Ohta (Japan) 7
13Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 7
14Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 6
15Mina Sato (Japan) 6
16Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 5
17Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 5
18Sophie Capewell (Great Britain) 1
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

Latest on Cyclingnews