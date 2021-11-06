Corbyn Strong sweeps men's endurance races in UCI Track Champions League opener
By Laura Weislo
Kiwi leads Leitao, Hoover
Corbyn Strong (New Zealand) put in a commanding performance on the first night of the UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca, winning both men's endurance events to take the series lead.
Strong out-sprinted Gavin Hoover (USA) and Sebastian Mora (Spain) to win the Elimination Race and topped Rhys Britton (Great Britain) to win the Scratch Race.
"It's pretty awesome even to be here at this race. To get the wins is very special and hopefully I can carry some form for the rest of the series," Strong said.
"I like to go into even the biggest races really relaxed, so having the environment with the crowd and the lights really suits me."
Elimination Race
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland), Jules Hesters (Belgium) and Ed Clancy (Great Britain) were the first riders eliminated and were soon followed by Rhys Britton (Great Britain).
Leitao lasted until there were four riders left, leaving just Strong, Hoover and Mora.
Hoover just managed to edge out Mora to face Strong for the win but when it came to the final sprint, the Kiwi had more power and took back-to-back victories in the men's endurance category.
Scratch Race
Corbin Strong (New Zealand) came out on top in a Scratch Race contested over much a shorter than usual distance, just 20km.
Strong raced patiently, backing himself in the sprint and ensuring he was perfectly positioned to power to the line.
"It was pretty intense, with 20 laps it was full gas from the start - a bit of a shock to the system, if you weren't warmed up properly you were going to struggle in the first part of the race," Strong said.
"I think I probably don't have the form of the likes of Aaron Gate to attack and go long, so I thought I'd sit back and make sure I was in a good position from the sprint. Thankfully Iuri Leitao gave me a good lead-out - I hope he got up from second because I like his style of racing."
Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) was the first to make a probing attack before going all-in at the halfway point.
Imhof did not have the steam to go to the line, however, and when Sebastian Mora (Spain) and Kellan O'Brien (Australia) joined then dropped him, Imhof made another scramble to get across along with Japan's Kazushige Kuboki.
The four were dangling just ahead of the peloton, led by Ed Clancy (Great Britain) and were finally caught with four laps to go.
Iuri Leitao (Portugal) led the sprint out but Corbin Strong (New Zealand) was quick to get on his wheel and, as the sprint opened up, Strong powered to victory as Rhys Britton (Great Britain) pipped Leitao to take second.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|2
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|3
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|4
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|5
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|6
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|7
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|8
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|9
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|10
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|11
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|12
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|13
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|14
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|15
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|16
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|17
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|18
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|2
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|3
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|4
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|5
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|6
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|7
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|9
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|10
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|11
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|12
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|13
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|14
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|15
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|16
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|17
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|18
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand)
|40
|2
|Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
|30
|2
|Gavin Hoover (United States Of America)
|27
|4
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|20
|5
|Roy Eefting (Netherlands)
|20
|6
|Sebastian Mora (Spain)
|19
|7
|Alan Banaszek (Poland)
|16
|8
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|16
|9
|Rhys Britton (Great Britain)
|16
|10
|Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
|15
|11
|Kelland O'Brien (Australia)
|12
|12
|Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
|7
|13
|Jules Hesters (Belgium)
|7
|14
|Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
|6
|15
|Rotem Tene (Israel)
|5
|16
|Tuur Dens (Belgium)
|5
|17
|Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
|1
|18
|Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
