Archibald takes early lead in women's endurance
By Laura Weislo
Briton leads Coles-Lyster, Baleisyte
Katie Archibald (Great Britain) took the first leader's jersey in the UCI Track Champions League Women's Endurance category, winning the Elimination Race and placing fourth in the Scratch Race.
Archibald leads the series by three points ahead of Canadian Maggie-Coles Lyster who won the Scratch Race. In third is Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) four further points adrift.
"In the scratch race I changed my gear strategy, I thought it would be different to what I was used to - 20 laps, I knew that everybody wanted to go out hard. I didn't manage to get those breakaway riders back in the end, but I know that with the Elimination Race if you're willing to go deep you can usually come out on top."
Scratch Race
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) won the Women's Scratch Race from a three-rider breakaway in the 20km event.
Coles-Lyster went to the front ahead of the final lap and kept the gas on, powering to the finish to win ahead of Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania), with Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) in third.
Katie Archibald (Great Britain) won the sprint from the bunch ahead of Yumi Kajihara (Japan).
"It's pretty crazy to win the first one here," Coles-Lyster said. "Honestly, I didn't think we'd stay away. When I saw them charging from behind I thought - aaugh - they're going to come over me but then we were 50m from the line and I said they'd better not come over me now, we're right here!"
After a brisk start to the 20-lap race, Coles Lyster (Canada) attacked just ahead of the halfway point and was joined by Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) and Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) and by the final kilometre, they still enjoyed half a lap.
Back in the peloton, the pre-race favourites like Katie Archibald and Kristen Wild watched each other and allowed the leaders to hold their gap to the line.
Elimination Race
Archibald put in a dominant ride in the women's Elimination Race, riding away from Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) on the bell lap.
Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) was third.
Coles-Lyster was the first of the favourites to be eliminated with seven riders left to go, as the racing became increasingly aggressive after a controlled start.
Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) was the fifth last rider remaining. An attack from Archibald saw Annette Edmondson (Australia) eliminated fourth.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|2
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|3
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|4
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|5
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|7
|Emily Kay (Ireland)
|8
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|9
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|10
|Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
|11
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|12
|Tania Calvo (Spain)
|13
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|14
|Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
|15
|Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
|16
|Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
|17
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|DNS
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|5
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|6
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|7
|Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
|8
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|9
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|10
|Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
|11
|Tania Calvo (Spain)
|12
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|13
|Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
|14
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|15
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|16
|Emily Kay (Ireland)
|17
|Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
|DNS
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
|38
|2
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
|35
|3
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|31
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|28
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|23
|6
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|23
|7
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|22
|8
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|13
|9
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
|13
|10
|Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
|11
|11
|Emily Kay (Ireland)
|9
|12
|Tania Calvo (Spain)
|9
|13
|Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
|6
|14
|Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
|6
|15
|Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
|4
|16
|Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
|4
|17
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|4
|18
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Archibald takes early lead in women's enduranceBriton leads Coles-Lyster, Baleisyte
-
Valter eyes first maglia rosa of 2022 Giro d'Italia on home soilHungarian Grande Partenza 'will be really big' says Groupama-FDJ rider
-
Fausto Masnada signs three-year extension at QuickStep'Every time Fausto raced, he showed what a great asset he is' says Lefevere
-
All change at Lotto Soudal Ladies as focus switches to young riders11 new faces among 14-rider roster confirmed for 2022
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.