Trending

Archibald takes early lead in women's endurance

By

Briton leads Coles-Lyster, Baleisyte

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Women's Omnium - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Great Britain's Katie Archibald wins gold & the rainbow jersey in the women's omnium point race.
(Image credit: SWPix)

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) took the first leader's jersey in the UCI Track Champions League Women's Endurance category, winning the Elimination Race and placing fourth in the Scratch Race.

Archibald leads the series by three points ahead of Canadian Maggie-Coles Lyster who won the Scratch Race. In third is Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) four further points adrift.

"In the scratch race I changed my gear strategy, I thought it would be different to what I was used to - 20 laps, I knew that everybody wanted to go out hard. I didn't manage to get those breakaway riders back in the end, but I know that with the Elimination Race if you're willing to go deep you can usually come out on top."

Scratch Race

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) won the Women's Scratch Race from a three-rider breakaway in the 20km event.

Coles-Lyster went to the front ahead of the final lap and kept the gas on, powering to the finish to win ahead of Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania), with Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) in third.

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) won the sprint from the bunch ahead of Yumi Kajihara (Japan).

"It's pretty crazy to win the first one here," Coles-Lyster said. "Honestly, I didn't think we'd stay away. When I saw them charging from behind I thought - aaugh - they're going to come over me but then we were 50m from the line and I said they'd better not come over me now, we're right here!"

After a brisk start to the 20-lap race, Coles Lyster (Canada) attacked just ahead of the halfway point and was joined by Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) and Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) and by the final kilometre, they still enjoyed half a lap.

Back in the peloton, the pre-race favourites like Katie Archibald and Kristen Wild watched each other and allowed the leaders to hold their gap to the line.

Elimination Race

Archibald put in a dominant ride in the women's Elimination Race, riding away from Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) on the bell lap.

Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) was third.

Coles-Lyster was the first of the favourites to be eliminated with seven riders left to go, as the racing became increasingly aggressive after a controlled start.

Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) was the fifth last rider remaining. An attack from Archibald saw Annette Edmondson (Australia) eliminated fourth.

Women's Scratch Race Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
2Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
3Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
4Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
5Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
6Annette Edmondson (Australia)
7Emily Kay (Ireland)
8Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
9Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
10Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
11Maria Martins (Portugal)
12Tania Calvo (Spain)
13Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
14Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
15Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
16Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
17Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
DNSGulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)

Women's Elimination Race Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
4Annette Edmondson (Australia)
5Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
6Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada)
7Silvia Zanardi (Italy)
8Maria Martins (Portugal)
9Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
10Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
11Tania Calvo (Spain)
12Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
13Eukene Larrarte (Spain)
14Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
15Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland)
16Emily Kay (Ireland)
17Kendall Ryan (United States Of America)
DNSGulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)

Standings
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 38
2Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) 35
3Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 31
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 28
5Annette Edmondson (Australia) 23
6Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) 23
7Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 22
8Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 13
9Maria Martins (Portugal) 13
10Silvia Zanardi (Italy) 11
11Emily Kay (Ireland) 9
12Tania Calvo (Spain) 9
13Kendall Ryan (United States Of America) 6
14Michelle Andres (Switzerland) 6
15Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 4
16Eukene Larrarte (Spain) 4
17Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 4
18Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Federation)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

Latest on Cyclingnews