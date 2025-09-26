Road World Championships – Future WorldTour stars among riders to watch in junior women's road race

Spain's Paula Ostiz looks to climb to victory in Kigalia, as Dutch rider Megan Arens eyes double world titles

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - BK Arena to Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) Podium - Paula Ostiz Taco (Spain) receiving the Silver Medal
Paula Ostiz will look to go one better than her silver medal from the time trial and last year's junior women's road race (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

As the headline elite road races loom large at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, the final junior race of the event will serve as the opener to the closing weekend of racing in Kigali, on Saturday morning, with the best women's junior riders set to do battle over 74 kilometres.

Four days have passed since Megan Arens stormed to victory in the junior women's time trial for the Netherlands. Many of the same players who fought out that race against the clock for the rainbow jersey, including the Dutchwoman, will once again star in the road race.

She'll ride for Movistar from next season, and will be eager to go one better than her silver medal in the time trial with overall victory on Saturday. Her punchy abilities will be perfectly suited to the Côte de Kigali Golf and cobbled Côte de Kimihurura climbs.

She'll be backed up by a five-rider strong British team, which also features Abigail Miller, who was fourth at junior Flanders. The British team is looking for their fourth junior women's road race champion in five years, and someone to emulate what Ferguson did last season and Zoe Bäckstedt did twice in 2021 and 2022.

France, as always, will be a top contender in Saturday's road race, led by both the junior World Cyclocross Champion, Lise Revol, and junior French national road race champion Thaïs Poirier.

