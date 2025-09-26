Road World Championships – Future WorldTour stars among riders to watch in junior women's road race
Spain's Paula Ostiz looks to climb to victory in Kigalia, as Dutch rider Megan Arens eyes double world titles
As the headline elite road races loom large at the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, the final junior race of the event will serve as the opener to the closing weekend of racing in Kigali, on Saturday morning, with the best women's junior riders set to do battle over 74 kilometres.
Four days have passed since Megan Arens stormed to victory in the junior women's time trial for the Netherlands. Many of the same players who fought out that race against the clock for the rainbow jersey, including the Dutchwoman, will once again star in the road race.
While more of a time trial specialist, Arens has impressed in road races season already, notably at the junior versions of Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders, finishing second to two of her rivals on Saturday at both. Also, after seeing a long-range move successfully work in the men's junior race, getting up the road early could see Arens time trial her way to a double at the World Championships.
Arens will be backed up by Jente Koops, who was third at junior Flanders and is already in strong form, having finished second at the recent junior GP Plouay, behind top Norwegian challenger for Saturday, Oda Aune Gissinger, who was third in the time trial.
Paula Ostiz (Spain) can probably be counted as the overall favourite, as the champion from junior Flanders, which was raced over a similar distance 73.9km course, but also after winning seven races and playing a key role in Spain being the top-ranked women's junior nation in 2025.
She'll ride for Movistar from next season, and will be eager to go one better than her silver medal in the time trial with overall victory on Saturday. Her punchy abilities will be perfectly suited to the Côte de Kigali Golf and cobbled Côte de Kimihurura climbs.
Ostiz was also second at last year's junior Worlds road race, behind Cat Ferguson (Great Britain), who has now stepped to the under-23s and Movistar's WorldTour team, with Arens the next-best first-year junior last year, finishing in fourth. Over a similarly difficult course to that of Zurich, expect them to light up the Kigali roads.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Erin Bootham (Great Britain) beat Arens to the line in Ieper at Gent-Wevelgem, and will be looking to bounce back after finishing a disappointing fourth in the time trial due to clipping out of her pedal and losing vital time in the final few kilometres.
She'll be backed up by a five-rider strong British team, which also features Abigail Miller, who was fourth at junior Flanders. The British team is looking for their fourth junior women's road race champion in five years, and someone to emulate what Ferguson did last season and Zoe Bäckstedt did twice in 2021 and 2022.
Other nations with big hopes should include Canada, who will have five starters in Kigali, including junior national time trial champion Sidney Swierenga, who finished third at the junior version of Trofeo Alfredo Binda this season, and junior national road race champion Rafaelle Carrier.
From the USA will come the strong duo of Alyssa Sarkisov, the junior national road race champion, and the US junior ITT champion, Liliana Edwards.
France, as always, will be a top contender in Saturday's road race, led by both the junior World Cyclocross Champion, Lise Revol, and junior French national road race champion Thaïs Poirier.
Many of the key contenders will make quick jumps to the Women's WorldTour as early as next season, so the junior women's road race is always a great one to watch, and after the thrilling action from the road races we've seen so far, it's not one to be missed.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'We can't be overconfident' – Remco Evenepoel boosted by TT win but still sees rivals in Pogačar, Pidcock and Del Toro for World Championships road raceBelgian is clear that 'the plan hasn't changed' regarding the road race as he chases a second rainbow jersey in Kigali
-
Under-23 Nations' Cup set to end as WorldTour feeder teams increasingly take over men's development pathwayUCI discontinue long-standing race series for men's national teams, though Tour de l'Avenir will still be contested by nations
-
Road World Championships – Future WorldTour stars among riders to watch in junior women's road raceSpain's Paula Ostiz looks to climb to victory in Kigalia, as Dutch rider Megan Arens eyes double world titles
-
'Disproportionate' - Women's WorldTeams disqualified at Tour de Romandie over GPS trackers file appeal with CASTeams that were kicked out of WorldTour stage race in August for refusing units said they were 'intimidated'