School exams and family altitude camps deliver Megan Arens to junior time trial world title

Unorthodox preparation pays off for Dutch rider who claims gold for Netherlands at World Championships

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - BK Arena to Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) - Megan Arens (Netherlands) Wins the Women Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) World Championship
Arens couldn't hold back the emotions when she won junior TT gold (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Megan Arens may not have had the smoothest preparations for the World Championships in Rwanda, but something about her exam-interrupted run-in clearly worked as she earned the Netherlands their first gold of the event with her junior time trial victory.

Arens, who turned 18 in March, was finishing high school this summer, mixing exams with a busy junior racing calendar. She still raced during the May exam period – taking second at the junior editions of Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders on the way – but couldn't train as much as she wanted.

The hilly and cobbled course in Kigali was no easy task – especially for a rider who mainly trained in the flat Netherlands – and has seen many riders come undone, including pre-race favourite Erin Boothman (Great Britain), who unclipped on the cobbled climb, but Arens put her win down to a calm and collected strategy.

Arens doesn't yet have a team announced for next year – her podium companions Paula Ostiz and Oda Gissinger are already confirmed for Movistar and Coop-Repsol respectively – but it would be surprising, with her results this year, if she hasn't already inked a deal somewhere. If she hasn't, she can expect a lot of interest after this result.

