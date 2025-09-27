'Chapeau, they were the bravest' - Elisa Longo Borghini congratulates winning breakaway, takes time to reflect on poor performance at Rwanda Worlds

Elisa Longo Borghini expressed her disappointment and plans for reflection after a poor performance in the elite women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali on Saturday.

But rather than give too much attention to her own mistakes, the Italian champion chose to congratulate the three riders: new world champion Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada), silver medallist Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand) and bronze medallist Mavi Garcia (Spain), who risked it all in a successful breakaway and came out on top.

"It's pretty clear what happened. Everyone was looking at each other, and we lost the race," Longo Borghini told the assembled press in the mixed zone.

"Besides this, we should give credit to the ones who were in the front and who were the bravest because they made a move, and they believed, and they succeeded."

The winning breakaway split off the front of a reshuffling lead group in the closing lap of the elite women's 164.6km road race held on a 15.1km city circuit that included two brutal climbs: Côte de Kigali Golf and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura.

While the field split apart behind the trio, they were roughly a minute ahead of the main group, which included major favourites: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France), Longo Borghini and Demi Vollering (Netherlands), all looking at one another, none taking responsibility to either close the gap or make a move of their own.

"Instead, we were a bit stupid, a bit silly, controlling each other and thinking that we would come back in the blink of an eye," Longo Borghini said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In the end, they were strong riders up front. I think we underestimated their strength and the fact that they are top-level riders. Chapeau to them."

Longo Borghini had a successful season this year, winning her second consecutive overall title at the Giro d'Italia, and she had the support of a full squadra azzurra of seven riders in their attempt to win the rainbow jersey.

"For me, I will have to go to my room and reflect on my behaviour in the race because I was very silly. I used my teammates, they were really strong, and then I did not deliver," she said.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.