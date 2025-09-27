'Another year that the dream is a little bit crushed' – Demi Vollering misses out at World Championships, but praises Dutch team

By published

Netherlands take home fifth and seventh in women's road race after good communication and teamwork

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Demi Vollering and Riejanne Markus and Team Netherlands react after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Elite Road Race a 164.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 27, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Vollering and Markus led Netherlands home in the women's road race in Kigali (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not even finishing on the podium of the World Championships may be seen as a disappointment for the Netherlands, the nation who were once a wholly dominant force in women's cycling. But on Saturday, the team were pleased with their performance all the same.

Dutch riders finished in fifth and seventh in the women's road race through Riejanne Markus and Demi Vollering respectively, one of only a small number of teams to put a rider up the road in a race where the late break held off the tactically-stalling favourites.

Looking like she was struggling on some of the climbs, Vollering can be pleased with sprinting to seventh after holding onto the favourites group, and the Netherlands can still celebrate fifth – a better result than France and Italy.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.