'We can't be overconfident' – Remco Evenepoel boosted by TT win but still sees rivals in Pogačar, Pidcock and Del Toro for World Championships road race

By published

Belgian is clear that 'the plan hasn't changed' regarding the road race as he chases a second rainbow jersey in Kigali

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium during the training prior to the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Previews, on September 24, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) takes a look at the Kigali World Championships road course during the training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite riding to an emphatic victory in the men's elite time trial, Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) was clear that hasn't changed anything as he approaches the road race and a shot at double rainbows at this Road World Championships.

The Belgian rider won Sunday's TT by a margin of 1:14, passing and emphatically beating current road race world champion Tadej Pogačar in the process, and proving his strength on the hills and cobbles of the Kigali circuit.

With that climb, and the knowledge of Pogačar's penchant for a long-range attack - last year winning the world title by attacking with 100km to go in Zürich – the Belgian team was being alert and prepared.

Though Pogačar, the defending champion, has been talked up as a big favourite, with Evenepoel touted as perhaps his main challenger, the Belgian was keen to point out some other challengers.

He also noted the possibility of trade team cooperation, which is officially not allowed, but can still happen. Pogačar counts Vine and Del Toro as his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates, as well as others in the road race peloton.

"They'll definitely lend a hand," Evenepoel said when asked if he would be racing against just Pogačar or his UAE teammates, too. "They did last year, too."

The Belgian flashed a trademark smile at the suggestion of achieving double rainbows this week – as he did with gold medals at the Olympic Games last summer – but reaffirmed that it's impossible to predict what will happen on Sunday.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.