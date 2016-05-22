Trending

Langvad extends World Cup lead in Albstadt

Dane tops Rissveds, Pendrel

Image 1 of 20

Top team Luna Pro

Top team Luna Pro
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 20

World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing

World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 20

Rissved came back from a bad crash early in the race

Rissved came back from a bad crash early in the race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 20

Start of the climb

Start of the climb
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 20

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) was sitting 3rd before she crashed

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) was sitting 3rd before she crashed
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 20

Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing) finished 11th

Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing) finished 11th
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 20

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) Langvad rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) Langvad rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 20

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) proved that her win in Cairns at the opening round of the cross-country World Cup was no fluke

Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) proved that her win in Cairns at the opening round of the cross-country World Cup was no fluke
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 20

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 20

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 20

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 20

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Pro Team) was dropped on the fourth lap by Catharine Pendrel

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Pro Team) was dropped on the fourth lap by Catharine Pendrel
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 20

Linda Indergand (Focus XC Team) was the first to come off the chase, as Pendrel set a tough pace on the climbs

Linda Indergand (Focus XC Team) was the first to come off the chase, as Pendrel set a tough pace on the climbs
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 20

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) was riding in the top-10 early in the race, but faded slightly in the later laps before recovering to finish 12th

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) was riding in the top-10 early in the race, but faded slightly in the later laps before recovering to finish 12th
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 20

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 20

Chengyuan Ren (China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team)

Chengyuan Ren (China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 20

Elisabeth Brandau (Sui) finished a respectable 7th

Elisabeth Brandau (Sui) finished a respectable 7th
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 20

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) chased back on the last lap and caught Pendrel to move into 2nd place

Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) chased back on the last lap and caught Pendrel to move into 2nd place
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 20

Podium: Sabine Spitz, Jenny Rissveds, Annika Langvad, Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa

Podium: Sabine Spitz, Jenny Rissveds, Annika Langvad, Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 20

Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing wins in Albstadt, Germany

Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing wins in Albstadt, Germany
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that her win in Cairns at the opening round of the cross-country World Cup was no fluke, with a dominating performance at round 2 in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.

Albstadt is a hard course, with steep climbs and technical descents. Many a rider has gone out hard only to fade badly in the final laps. This year, riders faced sun and heat, instead of the usual rain and mud.

Langvad rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, after riding with a select group at the front on the start loop. She quickly went over a minute clear by the second lap, and then cruised to victory without too much difficulty.

Behind, Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) was at the front of the chase until she crashed hard on a descent, bloodying her right knee. She lost a number of spots and appeared to be out of contention.

The chase was taken up by Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Pro Team), Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) and Linda Indergand (Focus XC). Missing was defending World Cup champion Jolanda Neff (Stockli); a late scratch after becoming ill overnight before the start.

"Winning [in Cairns] gives me a lot of confidence," admitted Langvad. "I was a bit surprised that Jolanda wasn't here; she didn't start. I was expecting a close fight with her. When that didn't happen I just settled into my own pace. I didn't expect to take that amount of time on every single lap. I just slowed down just to feel comfortable and ride within my limits. And then when I heard I had two minutes so I decided, 'hey, let's just enjoy this and celebrate'."

Indergand was the first to come off the chase, as Pendrel set a tough pace on the climbs. Dahle Flesjaa was the next to fall back, and finally Spitz was dropped on the fourth lap. However, Rissveds was making a remarkable recovery through the field, setting the fastest splits in the final two laps, and caught Pendrel on the last lap to take second.

Langvad leads the standings with a perfect score of 500 points. Pendrel moves into second from fourth with 310 points, followed by Rissveds with 290.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing1:33:03
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:01:25
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:36
4Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:02:03
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:14
6Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:03:10
7Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:03:14
8Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:15
9Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team0:03:19
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:03:32
11Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing0:04:01
12Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:04:07
13Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:04:35
14Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
15Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
16Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:05:15
17Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team0:05:42
18Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:03
19Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team0:06:13
20Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:06:25
21Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:06:47
22Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:06:55
23Kate Fluker (NZl)0:06:59
24Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing0:07:03
25Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:07:35
26Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:07:57
27Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:08:25
28Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:08:30
29Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing0:08:34
30Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:08:39
31Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:08:55
32Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team0:09:36
33Larissa Connors (USA)0:09:50
34Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:09:53
35Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
36Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:10:07
37Hanna Klein (Ger)0:10:14
38Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team0:10:18
39Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)0:10:21
40Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:10:35
41Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps MTB Team0:10:45
42Haley Smith (Can)0:10:49
43Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:10:50
44Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team0:10:52
45Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team0:10:57
46Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
47Sandra Walter (Can)0:11:01
48Evelyn Dong (USA)0:11:15
49Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:11:31
50Peta Mullens (Aus)0:11:48
51Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team0:13:10
52Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
53Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)
54Marine Groccia (Swi)
55Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
56Nadine Rieder (Ger)
57Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
58Monika Zur (Pol) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
59Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
60Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
61Nina Wrobel (Ger)
62Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) Primaflor Orbea Racing Team
63Cindy Montambault (Can)
64Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
65Paula Gorycka (Pol)
66Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Expres Cz-Merida Team Kolin
67Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
68Tereza Nemcova (Cze)
69Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
70Maxine Filby (GBr)
71Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
72Viviane Favery Costa (Bra) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
73Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
74Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
75Romaine Wenger (Swi)
76Ivana Kostic (Srb) Smf Team
DNFSerena Calvetti (Ita)
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv
DNFCorina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
DNFAnnie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team
DNFLena Wehrle (Ger)
DNFJulie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
DNFKerry Macphee (GBr)
DNFIsabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
DNSJolanda Neff (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team

Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing500pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team310
3Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team300
4Sabine Spitz (Ger)290
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team278
6Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing220
7Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team215
8Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc214
9Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc205
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team190
11Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing178
12Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team162
13Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC154
14Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)148
15Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team146
16Chloe Woodruff (USA)142
17Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team140
18Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team132
19Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC128
20Kate Fluker (NZl)114
21Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing110
22Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team104
23Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team102
24Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team100
25Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)96
26Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team90
27Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing86
28Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team86
29Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing82
30Sandra Walter (Can)79
31Karla Stepanova (Cze)78
32Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing77
33Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team76
34Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC76
35Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team76
36Hanna Klein (Ger)76
37Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team72
38Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team68
39Daniela Campuzano (Mex)64
40Peta Mullens (Aus)60
41Sabrina Enaux (Fra)60
42Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)57
43Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)56
44Mary Mcconneloug (USA)53
45Samara Sheppard (NZl)50
46Haley Smith (Can)48
47Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports45
48Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)44
49Larissa Connors (USA)40
50Katrin Leumann (Swi)38
51Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team38
52Cindy Montambault (Can)34
53Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)29
54Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps MTB Team27
55Mio Suemasa (Jpn)27
56Ingrid Richter (Ger)26
57Estelle Boudot (Fra)25
58Karen Hill (Aus)25
59Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team24
60Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team23
61Kim Hurst (NZl)23
62Myra Moller (NZl)21
63Evelyn Dong (USA)20
64Kanako Kobayashi (Jpn)20
65Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team19
66Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team17
67Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)15
68Marine Groccia (Swi)14
69Nadine Rieder (Ger)12
70Monika Zur (Pol) BH-SR Suntour-KMC10
71Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)8

Latest on Cyclingnews