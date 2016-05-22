Image 1 of 20 Top team Luna Pro (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 20 World Cup leader Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Rissved came back from a bad crash early in the race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 20 Start of the climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 20 Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) was sitting 3rd before she crashed (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 20 Helen Grobert (Ghost Factory Racing) finished 11th (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 20 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) Langvad rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 20 Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing) proved that her win in Cairns at the opening round of the cross-country World Cup was no fluke (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 20 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 20 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Raboliv) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 20 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Pro Team) was dropped on the fourth lap by Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 20 Linda Indergand (Focus XC Team) was the first to come off the chase, as Pendrel set a tough pace on the climbs (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 20 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) was riding in the top-10 early in the race, but faded slightly in the later laps before recovering to finish 12th (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 20 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 20 Chengyuan Ren (China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 20 Elisabeth Brandau (Sui) finished a respectable 7th (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 20 Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) chased back on the last lap and caught Pendrel to move into 2nd place (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 20 Podium: Sabine Spitz, Jenny Rissveds, Annika Langvad, Catharine Pendrel, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing wins in Albstadt, Germany (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that her win in Cairns at the opening round of the cross-country World Cup was no fluke, with a dominating performance at round 2 in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.

Albstadt is a hard course, with steep climbs and technical descents. Many a rider has gone out hard only to fade badly in the final laps. This year, riders faced sun and heat, instead of the usual rain and mud.

Langvad rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, after riding with a select group at the front on the start loop. She quickly went over a minute clear by the second lap, and then cruised to victory without too much difficulty.

Behind, Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) was at the front of the chase until she crashed hard on a descent, bloodying her right knee. She lost a number of spots and appeared to be out of contention.

The chase was taken up by Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Pro Team), Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) and Linda Indergand (Focus XC). Missing was defending World Cup champion Jolanda Neff (Stockli); a late scratch after becoming ill overnight before the start.

"Winning [in Cairns] gives me a lot of confidence," admitted Langvad. "I was a bit surprised that Jolanda wasn't here; she didn't start. I was expecting a close fight with her. When that didn't happen I just settled into my own pace. I didn't expect to take that amount of time on every single lap. I just slowed down just to feel comfortable and ride within my limits. And then when I heard I had two minutes so I decided, 'hey, let's just enjoy this and celebrate'."

Indergand was the first to come off the chase, as Pendrel set a tough pace on the climbs. Dahle Flesjaa was the next to fall back, and finally Spitz was dropped on the fourth lap. However, Rissveds was making a remarkable recovery through the field, setting the fastest splits in the final two laps, and caught Pendrel on the last lap to take second.

Langvad leads the standings with a perfect score of 500 points. Pendrel moves into second from fourth with 310 points, followed by Rissveds with 290.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing 1:33:03 2 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:01:25 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:36 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 0:02:03 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:14 6 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:03:10 7 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:03:14 8 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:03:15 9 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team 0:03:19 10 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:03:32 11 Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:01 12 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:04:07 13 Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:04:35 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team 15 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team 16 Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team 0:05:15 17 Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:05:42 18 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:03 19 Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team 0:06:13 20 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 0:06:25 21 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:06:47 22 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:06:55 23 Kate Fluker (NZl) 0:06:59 24 Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:07:03 25 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 0:07:35 26 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc 0:07:57 27 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:08:25 28 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:08:30 29 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing 0:08:34 30 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:08:39 31 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 0:08:55 32 Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team 0:09:36 33 Larissa Connors (USA) 0:09:50 34 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:09:53 35 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 36 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:10:07 37 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:10:14 38 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team 0:10:18 39 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 0:10:21 40 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:10:35 41 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps MTB Team 0:10:45 42 Haley Smith (Can) 0:10:49 43 Estelle Boudot (Fra) 0:10:50 44 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team 0:10:52 45 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 0:10:57 46 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 47 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:11:01 48 Evelyn Dong (USA) 0:11:15 49 Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team 0:11:31 50 Peta Mullens (Aus) 0:11:48 51 Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team 0:13:10 52 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 53 Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) 54 Marine Groccia (Swi) 55 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 56 Nadine Rieder (Ger) 57 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 58 Monika Zur (Pol) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 59 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 60 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 61 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 62 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) Primaflor Orbea Racing Team 63 Cindy Montambault (Can) 64 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 65 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 66 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Expres Cz-Merida Team Kolin 67 Fabienne Schaus (Lux) 68 Tereza Nemcova (Cze) 69 Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 70 Maxine Filby (GBr) 71 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 72 Viviane Favery Costa (Bra) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 73 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 74 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 75 Romaine Wenger (Swi) 76 Ivana Kostic (Srb) Smf Team DNF Serena Calvetti (Ita) DNF Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) DNF Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv DNF Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team DNF Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team DNF Lena Wehrle (Ger) DNF Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC DNF Kerry Macphee (GBr) DNF Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) DNS Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team