Langvad extends World Cup lead in Albstadt
Dane tops Rissveds, Pendrel
Elite women cross country: Albstadt -
Annika Langvad (Specialized) proved that her win in Cairns at the opening round of the cross-country World Cup was no fluke, with a dominating performance at round 2 in Albstadt, Germany, on Sunday.
Albstadt is a hard course, with steep climbs and technical descents. Many a rider has gone out hard only to fade badly in the final laps. This year, riders faced sun and heat, instead of the usual rain and mud.
Langvad rode away from the rest of the field on the first lap, after riding with a select group at the front on the start loop. She quickly went over a minute clear by the second lap, and then cruised to victory without too much difficulty.
Behind, Jenny Rissveds (Scott-Odlo) was at the front of the chase until she crashed hard on a descent, bloodying her right knee. She lost a number of spots and appeared to be out of contention.
The chase was taken up by Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Pro Team), Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida) and Linda Indergand (Focus XC). Missing was defending World Cup champion Jolanda Neff (Stockli); a late scratch after becoming ill overnight before the start.
"Winning [in Cairns] gives me a lot of confidence," admitted Langvad. "I was a bit surprised that Jolanda wasn't here; she didn't start. I was expecting a close fight with her. When that didn't happen I just settled into my own pace. I didn't expect to take that amount of time on every single lap. I just slowed down just to feel comfortable and ride within my limits. And then when I heard I had two minutes so I decided, 'hey, let's just enjoy this and celebrate'."
Indergand was the first to come off the chase, as Pendrel set a tough pace on the climbs. Dahle Flesjaa was the next to fall back, and finally Spitz was dropped on the fourth lap. However, Rissveds was making a remarkable recovery through the field, setting the fastest splits in the final two laps, and caught Pendrel on the last lap to take second.
Langvad leads the standings with a perfect score of 500 points. Pendrel moves into second from fourth with 310 points, followed by Rissveds with 290.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|1:33:03
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:01:25
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:02:03
|5
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:14
|6
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:03:10
|7
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:03:14
|8
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:15
|9
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team
|0:03:19
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:03:32
|11
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:04:01
|12
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:04:07
|13
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:04:35
|14
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|15
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|16
|Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:05:15
|17
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:05:42
|18
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:03
|19
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team
|0:06:13
|20
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|0:06:25
|21
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:06:47
|22
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:06:55
|23
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|0:06:59
|24
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:07:03
|25
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:07:35
|26
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:07:57
|27
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|0:08:25
|28
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:08:30
|29
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:08:34
|30
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:08:39
|31
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|0:08:55
|32
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team
|0:09:36
|33
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|0:09:50
|34
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:09:53
|35
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|36
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:10:07
|37
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:10:14
|38
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team
|0:10:18
|39
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|0:10:21
|40
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:10:35
|41
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps MTB Team
|0:10:45
|42
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:10:49
|43
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:10:50
|44
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|0:10:52
|45
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|0:10:57
|46
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|47
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:11:01
|48
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:11:15
|49
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|0:11:31
|50
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|0:11:48
|51
|Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|0:13:10
|52
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|53
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)
|54
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|55
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|56
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|57
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|58
|Monika Zur (Pol) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|59
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|60
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|61
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|62
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) Primaflor Orbea Racing Team
|63
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|64
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|65
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|66
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Expres Cz-Merida Team Kolin
|67
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
|68
|Tereza Nemcova (Cze)
|69
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|70
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|71
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|72
|Viviane Favery Costa (Bra) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|73
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|74
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|75
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|76
|Ivana Kostic (Srb) Smf Team
|DNF
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|DNF
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Raboliv
|DNF
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|DNF
|Annie Last (GBr) Novus Omx Pro Team
|DNF
|Lena Wehrle (Ger)
|DNF
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|DNF
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|DNF
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|DNS
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|500
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|310
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|300
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|290
|5
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|278
|6
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|220
|7
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|215
|8
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|214
|9
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|205
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|190
|11
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|178
|12
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|162
|13
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|154
|14
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|148
|15
|Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|146
|16
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|142
|17
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|140
|18
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|132
|19
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|128
|20
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|114
|21
|Erin Huck (USA) Scott-3Rox Racing
|110
|22
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|104
|23
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Luna Pro Team
|102
|24
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus Xc Team
|100
|25
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|96
|26
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team
|90
|27
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|86
|28
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team
|86
|29
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|82
|30
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|79
|31
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|78
|32
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|77
|33
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|76
|34
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|76
|35
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|76
|36
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|76
|37
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Versluys Team
|72
|38
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus Xc Team
|68
|39
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|64
|40
|Peta Mullens (Aus)
|60
|41
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|60
|42
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|57
|43
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|56
|44
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|53
|45
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|50
|46
|Haley Smith (Can)
|48
|47
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|45
|48
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|44
|49
|Larissa Connors (USA)
|40
|50
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|38
|51
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|38
|52
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|34
|53
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|29
|54
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Bps MTB Team
|27
|55
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|27
|56
|Ingrid Richter (Ger)
|26
|57
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|25
|58
|Karen Hill (Aus)
|25
|59
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|24
|60
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|23
|61
|Kim Hurst (NZl)
|23
|62
|Myra Moller (NZl)
|21
|63
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|20
|64
|Kanako Kobayashi (Jpn)
|20
|65
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team
|19
|66
|Cherie Vale (RSA) Novus Omx Pro Team
|17
|67
|Ariane Kleinhans (Swi)
|15
|68
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|14
|69
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|12
|70
|Monika Zur (Pol) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|10
|71
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|8
