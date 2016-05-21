Trending

Sina Frei wins U23 Women's race

Evie Richards and Anne Tauber complete podium

Image 1 of 9

L to R: Evie Richards, Sina Frei, Anne Tauber

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 9

Start on pavement before the climbing begins

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 9

European champion Sina Frei (Sui) JB Brunex Felt Team dominated

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 9

World Cup leader Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 9

Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 9

Evie Richards (GBr) Team Great Britain

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 9

Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 9

Sina Frei (Sui) JB Brunex Felt Team wins

(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 9

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing holds onto the World Cup overall lead

(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team1:22:01
2Evie Richards (GBr)0:00:34
3Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:03:37
4Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing0:03:59
5Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:04:24
6Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek0:04:43
7Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor0:04:44
8Nicole Koller (Swi)0:04:55
9Serena Tasca (Ita)0:05:18
10Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:05:40
11Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:06:48
12Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team0:07:19
13Malene Degn (Den)0:07:44
14Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)0:08:13
15Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team0:08:45
16Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:09:14
17Antonia Daubermann (Ger)0:09:21
18Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi0:09:52
19Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:10:33
20Clarissa Mai (Ger)0:10:47
21Laure Souty (Fra)0:10:57
22Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:11:05
23Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)0:11:24
24Isla Short (GBr) Novus OMX Pro Team0:12:00
25Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:12:39
26Aline Seitz (Swi)0:12:58
27Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI- 1 Lap
28Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
29Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
30Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
31Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
32Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
33Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
34Frederique Trudel (Can)
35Marlo Koevoet (Ned)
36Rachel Pageau (Can)- 2 Laps
37Jessica Benz (Ger)
38Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
39Alizee Paties (Fra)
40Charlotte Bacquaert (Fra) Offroad Rocky Mountain
41Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
42Yossiana Quintero (Col)
43Laurie Arseneault (Can)
44Clara Donneger (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
45Hannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
46Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa)- 3 Laps
47Eliane Mueggler (Swi)
48Meghan Beltzer (Isr)
49Holly Harris (Aus)
50Alicia Franck (Bel)
51Mirjam Kuhn (Ger)
52Giorgia Novero (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI
DNFEmilie Collomb (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
DNFCatherine Fleury (Can)
DNFShayna Powless (USA)
DNFRita Malinkiewicz (Pol)
DNFChantal Eheim (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
DNFLinn Gustavsson (Swe)
DNSJanine Schneider (Ger)

