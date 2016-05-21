Sina Frei wins U23 Women's race
Evie Richards and Anne Tauber complete podium
U23 women cross country: Albstadt -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sina Frei (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|1:22:01
|2
|Evie Richards (GBr)
|0:00:34
|3
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:03:37
|4
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:03:59
|5
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:04:24
|6
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek
|0:04:43
|7
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Pro Fermetures Cube Rotor
|0:04:44
|8
|Nicole Koller (Swi)
|0:04:55
|9
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|0:05:18
|10
|Audrey Menut (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:05:40
|11
|Nadja Heigl (Aut)
|0:06:48
|12
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|0:07:19
|13
|Malene Degn (Den)
|0:07:44
|14
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)
|0:08:13
|15
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Luna Pro Team
|0:08:45
|16
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:09:14
|17
|Antonia Daubermann (Ger)
|0:09:21
|18
|Chloe Passelande (Fra) Massi
|0:09:52
|19
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|0:10:33
|20
|Clarissa Mai (Ger)
|0:10:47
|21
|Laure Souty (Fra)
|0:10:57
|22
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
|0:11:05
|23
|Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)
|0:11:24
|24
|Isla Short (GBr) Novus OMX Pro Team
|0:12:00
|25
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|0:12:39
|26
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|0:12:58
|27
|Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI
|- 1 Lap
|28
|Greta Seiwald (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|29
|Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
|30
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|31
|Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team
|32
|Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
|33
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|34
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|35
|Marlo Koevoet (Ned)
|36
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|- 2 Laps
|37
|Jessica Benz (Ger)
|38
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|39
|Alizee Paties (Fra)
|40
|Charlotte Bacquaert (Fra) Offroad Rocky Mountain
|41
|Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
|42
|Yossiana Quintero (Col)
|43
|Laurie Arseneault (Can)
|44
|Clara Donneger (Fra) Team Focus Aveyron
|45
|Hannah Grobert (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|46
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spa)
|- 3 Laps
|47
|Eliane Mueggler (Swi)
|48
|Meghan Beltzer (Isr)
|49
|Holly Harris (Aus)
|50
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|51
|Mirjam Kuhn (Ger)
|52
|Giorgia Novero (Ita) Team Piemonte FCI
|DNF
|Emilie Collomb (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|DNF
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|DNF
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|DNF
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|DNF
|Linn Gustavsson (Swe)
|DNS
|Janine Schneider (Ger)
