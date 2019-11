Image 1 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) nips Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) at the line to win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 23 Derek Zandstra (Scott-3ROX Racing) was top N. American finisher in a career best 15th (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 23 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 23 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) riding with a brace on the arm he broke in March (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 23 Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 23 Brazil's Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 23 Fabian Giger (Kross Racing Team) leads the chase of Absalon and Schurter (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 23 Lars Forster (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 23 Lukas Fluckiger (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 23 The sprint - Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) finally wins the one World Cup that has been eluding him (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 23 Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) was top American finisher (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) took the lead (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) is unaware of Absalon's attack in the "passing" lane (behind) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 23 The start of the climb for 148 riders (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 23 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing XC) won his first and only World cup on this course in 2013 (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 23 Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) attacks (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 23 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 23 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing XC) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 23 Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) leading Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) as they resumed their usual battle for the top of the podium (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 23 Florian Vogel (Focus XC Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 23 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team was top team (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 23 Podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Lars Forster (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 23 World Cup leader, Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo) finally won the one World Cup that has been eluding him, when he took the win in Albstadt, Germany for round 2 of the cross-country World Cup. However, it was not an easy victory; he won over arch rival Julien Absalon (BMC) in a sprint by only half a bike length.

Albstadt is considered one of the most physically demanding courses on the World Cup circuit, with long steep climbs and technical descents. Many riders have gone out too hard, only to blow up and fade in the latter part of the race.

The men's race quickly came down to Schurter and Absalon, as it usually does. The pair rode wheel to wheel for the entire race, and neither could drop the other. Behind, a chase group formed, consisting of Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) and Lars Forster (BMC). Forster was dropped by the other two, and then Marotte finally dropped Kulhavy with a lap and a half to go.

On the final lap, Schurter and Absalon took turns attacking each other, but neither could open a gap. Last year, Schurter took chances on the final descent and crashed, handing the victory to Absalon, so this year he waited for the sprint out of the final corner onto pavement. Absalon led out of the corner, but Schurter clearly had a stronger kick and came around his rival in the final five metres.

"Yeah, that was really close," said Schurter. "It was a great race for me, it was a tough battle with Julien, and I would say we were both the same [fitness]. I knew maybe I had a chance on a sprint, so, yeah, it worked out pretty good for me. I tried once or twice to get away, to see, but I never really got a gap. Julien also tried to drop me on the climb. I would say we were both the same strength, and I knew on a sprint finish I could maybe beat him. That straight finish is also long enough and I was lucky to win it in a sprint."

Schurter leads the standings with 500 points after his second straight win. Absalon moves into second in the standings at 360 points, tied with Marotte.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 1:28:38 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 3 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:00:55 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:01:36 5 Lars Forster (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:02 6 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:03:00 7 Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team 0:03:15 8 David Valero (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team 0:03:23 9 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team 0:03:25 10 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 11 Martin Loo (Est) 0:03:34 12 Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:03:42 13 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:49 14 Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:57 15 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:02 16 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:04:06 17 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:11 18 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek 0:04:28 19 Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail 0:04:40 20 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:04:49 21 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:52 22 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing XC 0:04:56 23 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team 0:05:16 24 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team 0:05:22 25 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team 0:05:27 26 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:05:34 27 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:05:38 28 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:05:43 29 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team 0:05:47 30 Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC 0:05:54 31 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized Racing 0:05:55 32 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 0:05:57 33 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team 0:06:07 34 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) 0:06:09 35 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Factory Racing Team 36 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 0:06:19 37 Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 0:06:25 38 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:06:35 39 Jeff Luyten (Bel) 0:06:37 40 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:06:49 41 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:07:06 42 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC 0:07:17 43 Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col) 0:07:26 44 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:35 45 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 0:07:50 46 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Evopro MTB Team 0:07:52 47 Christian Pfaffle (Ger) 0:07:55 48 Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:08:06 49 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 0:08:12 50 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 0:08:14 51 Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:08:25 52 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Koch Engineering / Muesing Racing Team 0:08:26 53 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:08:41 54 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:08:55 55 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing XC 0:08:56 56 Cameron Ivory (Aus) 0:09:34 57 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:09:53 58 Andrea Righettini (Ita) 0:09:55 59 Bart De Vocht (Bel) Versluys Team 0:10:00 60 Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col) 0:10:05 61 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 62 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 0:10:07 63 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) 0:10:13 64 Hector Riveros (Col) 65 Hans Becking (Ned) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:46 66 Miguel Martinez (Fra) 0:11:14 67 Jiri Novak (Cze) Cst Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:11:24 68 Florian Chenaux (Swi) 0:12:07 69 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 0:12:30 70 (-1 lap) Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col) 71 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi Countervail 72 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Expres Cz-Merida Team Kolin 73 Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team 74 Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team 75 Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre) 76 Didier Bats (Bel) 77 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Expres Cz-Merida Team Kolin 78 Steffen Thum (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 79 Frank Beemer (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team 80 Michal Lami (Svk) 81 (-2 laps) Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 82 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus Omx Pro Team 83 Maximilian Holz (Ger) 84 Martin Haring (Svk) 85 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team XC 86 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 87 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Serneke Allebike MTB Team 88 James Reid (RSA) 89 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team 90 Keegan Swenson (USA) 91 Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus Omx Pro Team 92 Severin Saegesser (Swi) 93 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 94 Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Focus Rotor G-Skin Racing Team 95 Fabian Paumann (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team 96 Evan Guthrie (Can) 97 Travis Walker (RSA) 98 Matthias Grick (Aut) 99 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek By Marconi Project's 100 (-3 laps) Emilien Barben (Swi) 101 Sakari Lehtinen (Fin) 102 Maximilian Maier (Ger) 103 Chris Baddick (GBr) 104 Zhen Wang (Chn) China Jiangsu Zgl MTB Team 105 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 106 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 107 Maximilian Vieider (Ita) 108 Rotem Ishay (Isr) 109 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 110 Phillip Pearce (GBr) 111 Michael Stunzi (Swi) 112 Tobias Rotermund (Ger) 113 Thomas Sampson (USA) 114 Rick Reimann (Swi) 115 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Evopro MTB Team 116 Lysander Kiesel (Ger) 117 Louis Wolf (Ger) 118 Tudor Oprea Ovidiu (Rom) 119 Jan Withaar (RSA) 120 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 121 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Bps MTB Team 122 Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) 123 Roger Jenny (Swi) 124 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Fischer-BMC 125 Russell Nankervis (Aus) 126 (-4 laps) Remi Laffont (Fra) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports 127 Aaron Beck (Ger) 128 Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur) 129 Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra) 130 Tomas Visnovsky (Svk) 131 Jorgen Flion (Bel) 132 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Fastos Development Team 133 Lucian Logigan (Rom) 134 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) 135 George-Bogdan Duca (Rom) 136 (-5 laps) Cristian Correa (Chi) 137 Stuart Marais (RSA) 138 Juul Van Loon (Ned) 139 George-Vlad Sabau (Rom) DNF Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team DNF Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team DNF Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team DNF Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls DNF Tom Meeusen (Bel) DNF Michele Casagrande (Ita) DNF Leandre Bouchard (Can) DNF Pascal Nay (Swi) DNF Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) Primaflor Orbea Racing Team