UCI MTB World Cup Val di Sole: World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot solos to victory

Puck Pieterse a distant second, Candice Lill third in round four

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round four in Val di Sole
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round four in Val di Sole (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers) secured a solo victory in the elite women's cross-country race at the fourth round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Val di Sole, Trentino.

After finishing second to Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the short track event two days ago, Ferrand-Prévot showed her dominance winning the cross-country event by 50 seconds ahead of Pieterse. Candice Lill rounded out the podium in third place at 1:13 back in what was one of the top results of her career.

