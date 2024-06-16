UCI MTB World Cup Val di Sole: World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot solos to victory
Puck Pieterse a distant second, Candice Lill third in round four
World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers) secured a solo victory in the elite women's cross-country race at the fourth round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Val di Sole, Trentino.
After finishing second to Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the short track event two days ago, Ferrand-Prévot showed her dominance winning the cross-country event by 50 seconds ahead of Pieterse. Candice Lill rounded out the podium in third place at 1:13 back in what was one of the top results of her career.
Ferrand-Prévot broke away from the rest of the field with Pieterse and Loana Lecompte (Canyon CLLCTV XCO) on the opening lap. They were no match for the World Champion, who distanced them both to take the win by nearly a minute.
Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing) is currently leading the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series individual rider standings with 901 points. Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) is in third place with 743 points, and Savilia Blunk (Decathlon Ford Racing Team) is in third place with 738 points.
More to follow...
Results
