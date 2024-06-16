UCI MTB World Cup Val di Sole: Nino Schurter beats Hatherly to win elite men's race

By
published

Mathis Azzaro third

Nino Schurter wins WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round four in Val di Sole
Nino Schurter wins WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round four in Val di Sole (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
Jump to:

Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) won the elite men's cross-country race at the fourth round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Val di Sole, Trentino. 

Schurter finished the race with a solo win seven seconds ahead of runner-up Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) and 46 seconds ahead of a chasing group that sprinted for third won by Mathis Azzaro (Decathlon Ford Racing Team). Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team) was fourth, and Filippo Colombo (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) was fifth.

