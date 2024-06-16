UCI MTB World Cup Val di Sole: Nino Schurter beats Hatherly to win elite men's race

Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) won the elite men's cross-country race at the fourth round of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Val di Sole, Trentino.

Schurter finished the race with a solo win seven seconds ahead of runner-up Alan Hatherly (Cannondale Factory Racing) and 46 seconds ahead of a chasing group that sprinted for third won by Mathis Azzaro (Decathlon Ford Racing Team). Luca Braidot (Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team) was fourth, and Filippo Colombo (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) was fifth.

“I’m super happy about this victory. It’s a really cool course - tactical but also physical… It’s nice to still be able to win at 38, great to still be at the top. It’s a track where riding in the group doesn’t help you very much, so my plan was to make it hard from the start.”

A lead group was reduced to just two - Schurter and Hatherly - by the third lap after Schurter put pressure on the circuit's climbs.

Schurter made his winning attack through the feed zone and then carried his speed onto the first climb, extending his lead over a chasing Hatherly. Although he initially held 17 seconds, the gap dropped to just seven by the time he crossed the finish line for the win.

Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) continues to lead the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series individual standings with 789 points. Schurter is in second place with 755 points, and Hatherly is in third place with 709.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling