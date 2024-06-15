UCI MTB World Cup Val di Sole: Pieterse, Gaze win short track openers

By
published

Double wins for Alpecin-Deceuninck in short track round four of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series

Puck Pieterse wins short track event at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole
Puck Pieterse wins short track event at UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole (Image credit: UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
Jump to:

It was a good day for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Puck Pieterse and World Champion Sam Gaze triumphed in the elite women's and elite men's short track openers, respectively, at the fourth round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Val di Sole, Trentino.

Pieterse won the women's race by just one second ahead of World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Ineos Grenadiers) in a two-rider sprint to the line, while Savilia Blunk (Decathlon Ford Racing Team) finished in third place at five seconds back.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

