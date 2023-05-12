MTB World Cup: Pidcock, Stigger win short track races in Nove Mesto for early series lead

Image 1 of 2 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) won the men's XCC race on Friday in Nove Mesto, where he won last year (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing) carries bib 12 across the line in first place at Nove Mesto XCC World Cup opener 2023 (Image credit: Michal Cerveny)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) came from well back in the field to win the opening round on the short track at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Nové Město na Moravě, In the women’s XCC race, Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing) used a powerful surge at the finish to score the victory from a group of five.

Friday’s short track races in Czech Republic were the first round of the eight-round World Cup series for XCC and XCO events. Nové Město first held a UCI MTB World Cup in 2011 and continues to use a technically demanding course for cross-country events that attracts huge crowds, despite the rain which fell on Friday.

Pidcock started in the back of the field in 40th out of 41 positions and used every second to make passes to score the win in a time of 20:17. Samuel Gaze (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Luca Schwarzbauer (Canyon CLLCTV) hit the line one second behind, with the New Zealander Gaze taking second.

In the swarm of riders who blasted over the wet finish on their back wheels, Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) taking fourth just ahead of 2022 XCC overall champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM-MTB Racing) in fifth and Daniele Braidot (CS Carabinieri-Cicli Olympia Vittoria) in sixth, that trio two seconds back.

On the final lap, Pidcock rocketed into second place behind Schwarzbauer, then overtook the German after the final climb. The Briton held the lead for the sprint into the arena for the victory.

"I only found out I was racing at 3 o'clock having already done a three-and-a-half hour training ride this morning,” Pidcock said in his post-race interview. "I always like racing here having been second in the short track before so it's nice to win one finally."

Meanwhile, Stigger worked her own magic on the final lap to separate herself from four other riders. She had moved in front of 2022 winner Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) on the same final climb as Pidcock, but Keller then passed her as they entered the arena. Stigger was able to make the final pass for the win at the line in a time of 19:02, with Keller just off her wheel one second back.

Keller secured second place by edging a trio of riders at the line, Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing) in third, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Ineos Grenadiers) in fourth and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing XC) in fifth.

Stigger, the Austrian short track champion, maintained her position near the front for the nine laps of the contest and saved something for final kick.

“It’s so hard to stay on the wheels of the fast ladies,” said Stigger at the end with mud still covering her face and jersey. “I had to really fight for my position and during the race I was thinking ‘ah, I really have to close the gap, always’. That it’s turned out like this, it’s incredible. What a great kickoff for the weekend.”

Results

Men's short track results

Women's short track results